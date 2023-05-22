Jalen Green thought he'd be the No. 1 pick with Detroit: I killed the workout

David Hardisty: Jalen Green said he thought he was going to go to Detroit with the #1 pick. “I went to Detroit and I killed the workout… They were all confused. I had them scrambling.”
Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.” – 1:49 PM
Jalen Green said he didn’t think the #Rockets would get the #4 pick, but he likes Amen Thompson. “I wouldn’t mind the Thompson twin. He’s solid. I wouldn’t mind that at all.” – 1:44 PM
Jalen Green said he thought he was going to go to Detroit with the #1 pick. “I went to Detroit and I killed the workout… They were all confused. I had them scrambling.” – 1:27 PM
Jalen Green said if he had decided to go to college, he was going to go to Auburn. @jabarismithjr – 1:10 PM
David Hardisty: Jalen Green said as a rookie, he tried everything in the book to get his number 4 from Danuel House, including offering money. -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023
David Hardisty: Jalen Green says he’s working on his “slowdown bag” with a trainer, the art of slowing down, changing directions, etc. “I need to work on my reads, so that’s going to help.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023
In the past, star players like Kevin Durant received criticism for hiding behind fake accounts to chime in with his thoughts. Now it appears to be a part of being an athlete: maintaining distance from the discourse but not being completely oblivious to their public image. “I got a couple burners,” Green told PG-13. “They’ll be cool with you, praise you and all that. [Once I] have a bad game, ‘he’s not good, he’s going to China.’” -via OutKick / May 22, 2023