Kevin Love suffers muscle strain in lower left leg, uncertain for Game 4

Tim Reynolds: Kevin Love is TBD for tomorrow with a lower left leg muscle strain.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Heat’s role players are all shooting above league-average from three-point range during their postseason run:
Duncan Robinson = 44.7%
Caleb Martin = 41.5%
Gave Vincent = 38.0%
Max Strus = 37.3%
Kyle Lowry = 36.5%
Kevin Love = 36.5% pic.twitter.com/5NNROwzr6l – 1:37 PM
The Heat’s role players are all shooting above league-average from three-point range during their postseason run:
Duncan Robinson = 44.7%
Caleb Martin = 41.5%
Gave Vincent = 38.0%
Max Strus = 37.3%
Kyle Lowry = 36.5%
Kevin Love = 36.5% pic.twitter.com/5NNROwzr6l – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kevin Love listed as probable with leg strain for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/22/hea… Also: Erik Spoelstra on playing Bam Adebayo on Jaylen Brown; Tyler Herro update could be on the way. – 1:35 PM
Heat’s Kevin Love listed as probable with leg strain for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/22/hea… Also: Erik Spoelstra on playing Bam Adebayo on Jaylen Brown; Tyler Herro update could be on the way. – 1:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love wearing a hat that says “chosen family.”
Said he asked out of Sunday’s game because he was cramping. pic.twitter.com/YYiz5eQCIx – 1:16 PM
Kevin Love wearing a hat that says “chosen family.”
Said he asked out of Sunday’s game because he was cramping. pic.twitter.com/YYiz5eQCIx – 1:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat say Kevin Love will be listed on the injury report with a lower leg muscle strain. Erik Spoelstra says he expects Love to be probable. – 12:38 PM
Heat say Kevin Love will be listed on the injury report with a lower leg muscle strain. Erik Spoelstra says he expects Love to be probable. – 12:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Kevin Love has a muscle strain in his left leg. Spoelstra says he is probable for Game 4. – 12:28 PM
Heat say Kevin Love has a muscle strain in his left leg. Spoelstra says he is probable for Game 4. – 12:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat says Kevin Love with lower-leg muscle strain. No official update yet on status. But Spoelstra says probable. – 12:27 PM
Heat says Kevin Love with lower-leg muscle strain. No official update yet on status. But Spoelstra says probable. – 12:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat say Kevin Love sustained a lower muscle strain in his left leg. Availability for Tuesday’s game TBD. – 12:26 PM
Heat say Kevin Love sustained a lower muscle strain in his left leg. Availability for Tuesday’s game TBD. – 12:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kevin Love has lower left leg muscle strain. Status undetermined for tomorrow, per Heat – 12:26 PM
Kevin Love has lower left leg muscle strain. Status undetermined for tomorrow, per Heat – 12:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love is TBD for tomorrow with a lower left leg muscle strain. – 12:26 PM
Kevin Love is TBD for tomorrow with a lower left leg muscle strain. – 12:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 128-102 victory over the Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/21/hea…
1. Statements made early, and often.
2. One win from the NBA Finals.
3. Gabe Vincent as leading man? (Yes)
4. Boston goes small, then shrinks.
5. Kevin Love now an injury concern. – 8:12 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 128-102 victory over the Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/21/hea…
1. Statements made early, and often.
2. One win from the NBA Finals.
3. Gabe Vincent as leading man? (Yes)
4. Boston goes small, then shrinks.
5. Kevin Love now an injury concern. – 8:12 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
3-0 Heat’s starting five, per-game scoring average as a rookie:
Jimmy Butler: 2.6 ppg
Gabe Vincent: 2.4 ppg
Bam Adebayo: 6.9 ppg
Max Strus: 2.5 ppg
Kevin Love: 11.1 ppg – 11:27 PM
3-0 Heat’s starting five, per-game scoring average as a rookie:
Jimmy Butler: 2.6 ppg
Gabe Vincent: 2.4 ppg
Bam Adebayo: 6.9 ppg
Max Strus: 2.5 ppg
Kevin Love: 11.1 ppg – 11:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin in to start the second half. Still haven’t seen Kevin Love since injuring his ankle in the first five minutes. – 9:48 PM
Caleb Martin in to start the second half. Still haven’t seen Kevin Love since injuring his ankle in the first five minutes. – 9:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Looks like Kevin Love is OK, but he’s not on the court to start the second half. Not surprising. – 9:47 PM
Looks like Kevin Love is OK, but he’s not on the court to start the second half. Not surprising. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening the second half with Caleb Martin playing in Kevin Love’s place. Love hurt his ankle in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Heat opening the second half with Caleb Martin playing in Kevin Love’s place. Love hurt his ankle in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love putting up shots with his teammates ahead of the second half. He has yet to play since exiting midway through the first quarter with an ankle injury. – 9:44 PM
Kevin Love putting up shots with his teammates ahead of the second half. He has yet to play since exiting midway through the first quarter with an ankle injury. – 9:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kevin Love is back on the court getting shots up ahead of the 3rd quarter. – 9:44 PM
Kevin Love is back on the court getting shots up ahead of the 3rd quarter. – 9:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love running in place in front of trainer Wes Brown. Looks like he wants back in. But will Duncan Robinson allow it? – 9:12 PM
Kevin Love running in place in front of trainer Wes Brown. Looks like he wants back in. But will Duncan Robinson allow it? – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Kevin Love perhaps on a need basis going forward in this one, there’s a chance we could see Haywood Highsmith tonight. – 9:07 PM
With Kevin Love perhaps on a need basis going forward in this one, there’s a chance we could see Haywood Highsmith tonight. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Kevin Love left tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. His return status is to be determined. – 9:04 PM
Per Heat: Kevin Love left tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. His return status is to be determined. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Kevin Love left tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. His return status is to be determined. – 9:03 PM
Per Heat: Kevin Love left tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. His return status is to be determined. – 9:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love is back in the Heat huddle and jumping up and down, perhaps to loosen up a calf or something. – 9:03 PM
Kevin Love is back in the Heat huddle and jumping up and down, perhaps to loosen up a calf or something. – 9:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Kevin Love has a left ankle injury and his return status is to be determined. – 9:02 PM
The Heat say Kevin Love has a left ankle injury and his return status is to be determined. – 9:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Caleb Martin is the early sub for what looked like a hurt Kevin Love. – 8:41 PM
Caleb Martin is the early sub for what looked like a hurt Kevin Love. – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love going back to the locker room. Not sure if there’s an injury. – 8:38 PM
Kevin Love going back to the locker room. Not sure if there’s an injury. – 8:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Looks like something may be bothering Kevin Love. He immediately signaled to the bench after the midrange shot he took off one leg. Has been moving around pretty slow ever since. – 8:37 PM
Looks like something may be bothering Kevin Love. He immediately signaled to the bench after the midrange shot he took off one leg. Has been moving around pretty slow ever since. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love waived for a sub just three minutes in after missing that last jumper. Caleb Martin is at the table. – 8:36 PM
Kevin Love waived for a sub just three minutes in after missing that last jumper. Caleb Martin is at the table. – 8:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Everyone thought the Celtics would start small to target Kevin Love, but Kevin Love has made it the other way around. – 8:34 PM
Everyone thought the Celtics would start small to target Kevin Love, but Kevin Love has made it the other way around. – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Back to back jumpers for Kevin Love, both assisted by Gabe Vincent. – 8:34 PM
Back to back jumpers for Kevin Love, both assisted by Gabe Vincent. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Celtics going small, Heat staying with opening lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 8:01 PM
Even with Celtics going small, Heat staying with opening lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 8:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm – 7:59 PM
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love getting ready for game 3 of the ECF pic.twitter.com/dNDPDGkU4Q – 7:22 PM
Kevin Love getting ready for game 3 of the ECF pic.twitter.com/dNDPDGkU4Q – 7:22 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Kevin Love, “It just felt like a muscle cramp.” Said could have returned Sunday. Said expects to be ready to go in Tuesday night’s Game 4. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 22, 2023
Nick Friedell: Heat say Kevin Love has a muscle strain in his left leg. Spoelstra says he is probable for Game 4. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 22, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love’s ankle: “We will find out. He says he’s fine. He’s a tough veteran guy”. #HEATCulture -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / May 21, 2023