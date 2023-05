Kyrie Irving has handshake deal with Mavs?

Is Irving worth that price? “Maybe to Dallas, he is. I’m not sure what the market is for Kyrie, but no one with cap room is giving it to Kyrie. He comes with too much drama,” another source said. Assuming a $134 million salary cap, Irving would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks for a five-year, $272 million contract. “I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka’s.” one player agent said—which would total $210.1 million . -via Bleacher Report / May 22, 2023