Kyrie Irving has handshake deal with Mavs?

But the odds prevailed, and the team got a critical piece to help give Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving badly needed depth, whether in the draft itself or via trade. Yes, Dončić and Irving both—at least as multiple competing sources indicated at the NBA’s draft combine in Chicago. “I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade [with the Brooklyn Nets],” one source said. “And Kyrie wouldn’t have said yes to anything less than the max.”
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
As a catchall, there’s a TON of “Can Lakers/Kyrie etc.” and while sure, technically, pathways exist —> from what I can tell he’s going back to Dallas:
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport NBA Insiders Dish On Kyrie Irving’s Mavs Future, Plus Potential Star Trade
Is Irving worth that price? “Maybe to Dallas, he is. I’m not sure what the market is for Kyrie, but no one with cap room is giving it to Kyrie. He comes with too much drama,” another source said. Assuming a $134 million salary cap, Irving would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks for a five-year, $272 million contract. “I hear he’s going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka’s.” one player agent said—which would total $210.1 million. -via Bleacher Report / May 22, 2023
Grant Afseth: Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast says that if Kyrie Irving wants to go to the Lakers, the Mavericks would “probably” have to cooperate: “The Mavericks have more chips on the table. They’re still holding what they invested to get him. … If Kyrie says, ‘Hey, I’m going to the Lakers, and I’ll go the Lakers for X, and you can trade me and get something back,’ I think if the Mavericks’ backs are put up against the wall, [they] would probably have to cooperate.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023
Grant Afseth: Brian Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” that he sees the Lakers falling down 3-0 in the Conference Finals as “increasing the chances” of them making a Kyrie Irving pursuit: “I could just see Kyrie [Irving] ready to come and the feel on like, ‘Look, we just got to the Conference Finals, imagine if we replace Russell with Kyrie?’ The Lakers have fallen for this before. The way this is ending, I think it’s increasing the chance of it happening.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023