Lakers determined to re-sign Austin Rivers, Rui Hachimura

Putting aside the aforementioned 3-0 hole that the Lakers face against Denver in the Western Conference finals — if you can — let’s make this clear: League sources continue to say that L.A. is determined to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in free agency.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Woj reveals latest on Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell’s free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/20/2373… via @LakersSBN – 9:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers took their last lead (94-93) after Rui Hachimura free throws with 7:48 left to play
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray outscored Los Angeles 15-14 by themselves for the rest of the game from there – 12:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Any money given to D’Angelo Russell that isn’t given to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason would truly be malpractice by the Lakers. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s best lineup this series is in at the 8:36 mark, with LAL down 91-90.
Schröder, Reaves, Hachimura, LeBron and AD. – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Missed layups from LeBron and Hachimura on one end, with Denver scoring through traffic on the other, to reclaim the lead at 91-87 early in the 4th Q. – 10:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura’s left wing 3 gives the Lakers their first lead — 85-84 — since the first quarter. Less than 11 minutes remaining. – 10:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s not a coincidence that the Lakers’ late run came with the Reaves/Hachimura/Schroder/AD/LeBron lineup. – 9:43 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With Nikola Jokic trying to avoid his third foul, Rui Hachimura has attacked the rim and scored on the last two possesions. – 9:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura getting love at the Lakers team store. pic.twitter.com/YuPQQGVv27 – 7:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 3 battlegrounds
– Who can stop Rui Hachimura?
– Nikola Jokic’s defense on Anthony Davis
– The state of Aaron Gordon’s 3-point shot
thednvr.com/three-battlegr… – 2:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rui Hachimura is shooting 16-21 (76.2%) against the Nuggets. Is Denver’s best Hachiumra stopper currently out of the rotation? I think you can make the case.
Three battlegrounds that could decide Game 3 of Nuggets-Lakers tonight:
thednvr.com/three-battlegr… – 11:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by a player with 60+ FG% and 50+ 3P% this playoffs:
172 — Rui Hachimura
63 — Everyone else combined
Rui is shooting 61/55/86% splits this postseason. pic.twitter.com/4is83SvvEk – 3:58 PM
More on this storyline
There is frankly no scenario, based on what I know, that Reaves won’t be a Laker next season. Even if a team or two out there does decide to put a higher offer on the table than the maximum four-year, $51 million deal that the Lakers can offer, all indications are that the Lakers will match whatever they must to keep the restricted free agent, who has emerged as L.A.’s top shot-creator not named LeBron James. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 22, 2023
The outcome of the Western Conference finals could force the Los Angeles Lakers to rethink their offseason priorities. When it comes to Austin Reaves, though, they may have little appetite to disrupt the status quo. “There’s no way they’re letting him walk,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 21:31 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Sunday. “Because they absolutely had egg dripping from their chin on letting Alex Caruso walk. And Reaves, let’s just be honest, he’s their third-best player.” -via Bleacher Report / May 22, 2023
Grant Afeseth: Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast discussing Mavericks’ impending free agent Kyrie Irving as a Lakers target: “It would take a little bit of maneuvering, and Kyrie Irving would probably have to not take the max, or [the Lakers] would have to work on something with Dallas, but they can get there. They can keep Austin Reaves and get Kyrie.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023
NBA on ESPN: “I was on a different team … and they weren’t even going to make the playoffs. Now I’m here on the west coast in the Conference Finals. It feels crazy.” — Rui Hachimura on his trade to the Lakers -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / May 18, 2023
Chris Haynes: Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 18, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said it’s the first time that a team is up 1-0 and “the series is over” because they put Rui Hachimura on Joker. (He’s very, very tired of the Rui question). -via Twitter @msinger / May 18, 2023