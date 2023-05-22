Lakers move D'Angelo Russell to bench for Game 4

Chris Haynes: BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Say the Lakers decide to go the cap space route. Waive Beasley/Bamba. Renounce DLo, Lonnie and Rui. Keep Austin and Vando, but otherwise carve out $30 million in space to target a single difference-maker.
Who would you rather they target? – 3:32 PM
Say the Lakers decide to go the cap space route. Waive Beasley/Bamba. Renounce DLo, Lonnie and Rui. Keep Austin and Vando, but otherwise carve out $30 million in space to target a single difference-maker.
Who would you rather they target? – 3:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Caleb Martin’s contract for this season: $6.8 million
D’Angelo Russell’s contract for this season: $31.4 million – 9:15 PM
Caleb Martin’s contract for this season: $6.8 million
D’Angelo Russell’s contract for this season: $31.4 million – 9:15 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Not sure how DLO played 20 mins and started both halves last night. – 5:01 PM
Not sure how DLO played 20 mins and started both halves last night. – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers traded Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. That trio scored five points in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
I wrote about the trade that defined the Lakers season and why it’s failing them now.cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 1:45 AM
The Lakers traded Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. That trio scored five points in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
I wrote about the trade that defined the Lakers season and why it’s failing them now.cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 1:45 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Regarding D’Angelo Russell, Darvin can certainly move him the bench, but honestly, unless several other Lakers step up their production (including also, obviously, D’Lo himself), the bigger problem is I doubt it’ll make any real difference. AK – 12:44 AM
Regarding D’Angelo Russell, Darvin can certainly move him the bench, but honestly, unless several other Lakers step up their production (including also, obviously, D’Lo himself), the bigger problem is I doubt it’ll make any real difference. AK – 12:44 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sheesh. D’Angelo Russell is a -53 in 79 minutes played this series – 12:24 AM
Sheesh. D’Angelo Russell is a -53 in 79 minutes played this series – 12:24 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
D’Angelo Russell has played badly in this series. Most of the criticism he’s gotten (including some from me) has been warranted.
But remember that without him, the Lakers lose to Memphis. Maybe Golden State too. He was an important part of this run even if he couldn’t finish it. – 11:46 PM
D’Angelo Russell has played badly in this series. Most of the criticism he’s gotten (including some from me) has been warranted.
But remember that without him, the Lakers lose to Memphis. Maybe Golden State too. He was an important part of this run even if he couldn’t finish it. – 11:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time Lakers lost 3 straight games before this week was the week LeBron broke Kareem’s record… a streak snapped when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley debuted in Golden State. – 11:03 PM
Last time Lakers lost 3 straight games before this week was the week LeBron broke Kareem’s record… a streak snapped when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley debuted in Golden State. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell confidence is back in a cage somewhere. Not just the shot and the defense. The turnovers too. – 10:21 PM
D’Angelo Russell confidence is back in a cage somewhere. Not just the shot and the defense. The turnovers too. – 10:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If it weren’t for D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers might actually be leading. – 10:19 PM
If it weren’t for D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers might actually be leading. – 10:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers fans watching D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/UiXjfNiI9c – 10:16 PM
Lakers fans watching D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/UiXjfNiI9c – 10:16 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I understand the concern the Lakers might lose D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, as @mcten reported earlier this week. But they’re about to lose this series by sticking with him, and as a free agent there’s no guarantee Russell will even be on the roster beyond that. – 10:02 PM
I understand the concern the Lakers might lose D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, as @mcten reported earlier this week. But they’re about to lose this series by sticking with him, and as a free agent there’s no guarantee Russell will even be on the roster beyond that. – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No D’Angelo Russell minutes after Nuggets took a 24-11 lead with 3:09 left in 1st quarter.
Interesting to see if Lakers stick with that coming out of halftime – 9:45 PM
No D’Angelo Russell minutes after Nuggets took a 24-11 lead with 3:09 left in 1st quarter.
Interesting to see if Lakers stick with that coming out of halftime – 9:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I really don’t think the Lakers should start DLo in the 2nd half. – 9:45 PM
I really don’t think the Lakers should start DLo in the 2nd half. – 9:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray scores his 10th and 11th points of the 1st quarter just as Eddie Murphy takes his seat here in LA. Murray’s trying to go at everybody, and definitely D’Angelo Russell. He has that look in his eye. – 8:51 PM
Jamal Murray scores his 10th and 11th points of the 1st quarter just as Eddie Murphy takes his seat here in LA. Murray’s trying to go at everybody, and definitely D’Angelo Russell. He has that look in his eye. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell makes his first shot from 3, and this might mean he has a huge Game 3 – 8:42 PM
D’Angelo Russell makes his first shot from 3, and this might mean he has a huge Game 3 – 8:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers and Nuggets with same starting lineups. Darvin Ham talked pregame about how important D’Angelo Russell is to their attack, but if he isn’t lighting it up early that leash has to be short. – 8:06 PM
Lakers and Nuggets with same starting lineups. Darvin Ham talked pregame about how important D’Angelo Russell is to their attack, but if he isn’t lighting it up early that leash has to be short. – 8:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
Last week, Taco Bell filed legal petitions to liberate the phrase “Taco Tuesday” for everyone to use and this week, they announced LeBron James is supporting their attempt to free the trademark. “’Taco Tuesday’ is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody,” LeBron James said in a press release. “’Taco Tuesdays’ create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it’s a celebration that nobody should own.” -via Awful Announcing / May 22, 2023
According to the press release, James is also starring in a new ad titled “Taco Bleep” as part of the attempt to liberate “Taco Tuesday,” so be sure to look out for that campaign on your TV set beginning May 22. -via Awful Announcing / May 22, 2023
Main Rumors, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers