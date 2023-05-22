Gary Washburn: Malcolm Brogdon: “We still believe we’re the better team. Now we have to prove it.” #Celtics #Heat.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Malcolm Brogdon says Boston’s identity has “waned all season long.” He said playing a team as consistent as Miami has caused the Celtics real issues. – 1:26 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Malcolm Brogdon between games: “We still believe we’re the better team. We have not played like it, but there’s always a first (to come back from 0-3).” – 1:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon was informed Magic Johnson and other legends criticized the Celtics: “Honestly I don’t care what people think. I don’t really care. Everybody’s gonna have an opinion, but it’s about us in that locker room.” – 1:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Malcolm Brogdon: “We still believe we’re the better team. Now we have to prove it.” #Celtics #Heat. – 1:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Malcolm Brogdon reiterates Joe Mazzulla’s assessment last night that the team’s defense has slipped in the playoffs. Said issues that cropped up against Atlanta and Philly have come back to haunt the Celtics versus Miami. – 1:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon says the Celtics have regressed defensively in the playoffs. – 1:22 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics not getting much help from the bench. Malcolm Brogdon went scoreless and was a minus-16 in his 10 minutes. #Heat – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Caleb Martin (game-high +18, played last 19:13 of 1st half) outscoring Celtics bench 11-10
Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is only Celtic who hasn’t scored. – 9:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Really bad stretch so far for Brogdon. Just got beat on a backdoor by Robinson. #Celtics #Heat – 9:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Such a soft close out by Brogdon on a dude that’s been lighting it up. Martin even seems a little shocked he has so much space.
Celtics have RWIII in the game. Should be covering the line and forcing drives to shot blocker. We know they know how to do this pic.twitter.com/cfK7xCJop0 – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two quick fouls on Rob in his 1Q stint are going to shake up the #Celtics‘ rotation. Horford & Grant now pairing up with Brogdon-White-Brown. – 8:46 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Malcolm Brogdon on Boston being down 3-0: “It’s definitely stunning. This is not a scenario anybody would have predicted … but we’ve put ourselves in a hole, and now we have to climb back out.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 22, 2023
Jared Weiss: Malcolm Brogdon on the Celtics’ fall off: “It’s definitely concerning. I think we’ve taken a few steps back in these playoffs.” He said their defensive identity has struggled this year after it was so good last year and they got away with those struggles against ATL & PHI. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Malcolm Brogdon on May 16 before playing against the Heat: “They’re a well-rounded group that out-toughs most teams they play. But that’s not gonna happen with us.” 😳 Jaylen Brown on May 19: “They outplayed us. They out-toughed us tonight.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/wgjNckBXvw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 20, 2023