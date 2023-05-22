Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson among finalists for Bucks' coaching job

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Bucks are narrowing group of top candidates in franchise’s head coaching search: Nick Nurse, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin. These coaches will be part of final conversations with Milwaukee leadership this week.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Milwaukee narrowing coaching search to final meetings this week, including Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin: es.pn/42Z8Qm2 – 2:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Bucks are narrowing their coaching search to three names, per @wojespn:
– Ex-Raptors HC Nick Nurse
– Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson
– Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin pic.twitter.com/xlZjW8cUwb – 1:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In light of the Bucks narrowing down their coaching search to 3 guys, including Nick Nurse, re-plugging my column from yesterday.
14 of the last 15 champion head coaches were hailed for their tactics.
That’s what wins, and that’s what the Sixers need:
thepaintedlines.com/the-next-head-… – 1:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Bucks are narrowing group of top candidates in franchise’s head coaching search: Nick Nurse, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin. These coaches will be part of final conversations with Milwaukee leadership this week. – 12:43 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston simply isn’t competing right now in a must-win spot. Embarrassing blowout in Miami.
With how badly Joe Mazzulla has been out-coached at points throughout the playoffs, have to wonder if the Celtics potentially consider moving on for a better option. Maybe Nick Nurse? – 10:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Looking at Nick Nurse’s candidacy for Sixers head coach:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:23 PM
Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin is among the candidates who have advanced to the second round of interviews in Milwaukee’s head coaching search, league sources say. This stage of Milwaukee’s search to replace Mike Budenholzer is expected to include dialogue with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the candidates still under consideration. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 22, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks received permission to interview Toronto Raptors top assistant Adrian Griffin for their coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Griffin is also a candidate for the opening in Toronto. He started his coaching career with the Bucks. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 11, 2023
The Raptors also secured permission to speak to Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, sources said. Hammon led the franchise to the 2022 WNBA championship and was voted the league’s coach of the year. She spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Spurs. The Raptors are also expected to interview current assistant coach Adrian Griffin, sources said. -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
