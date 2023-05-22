Nikola Jokic breaks Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record in a playoff run

Clutch Points: Nikola Jokic just broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the most triple doubles in a single postseason 🤯 Jokic – 8 (2023) Chamberlain – 7 (1967) LEGENDARY playoff run 😤 pic.twitter.com/9kJMsCXLRD
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
(via @NBATV)
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets’ Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic closing out Lakers: “He’s the best player in the league. He makes tough shots, and I loved the aggressiveness on the last bucket of the game. He just said, ‘F—- it, I’m going to get a bucket for us.’” pic.twitter.com/pPWacBtp6v – 12:15 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “What he’s doing is real. The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real. All the narratives are silly and somewhat ignorant. He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. Have you seen any stat padding out there? Give him his damn respect.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Nvl1OtLbV – 12:11 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off LeBron James, Lakers to sweep their way to first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“I know how great Joker is. … You always off-balance when you’re guarding a player like that,” LeBron says. Jokic “sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in this league like that.” – 12:05 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic’s playoffs: “I think it’s self explanatory, brother.” – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, after giving Denver, and Nikola Jokic specifically, credit for being better this series:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s shown people nationally that what he’s doing is real. The triple-doubles are real.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic has averaged a triple-double in back-to-back series.
Vs Lakers:
– 27.8 points
– 14.5 rebounds
– 11.8 assists
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
I’m a CO native. I was a ball boy for the Nuggets. My dad was the team podiatrist.
From English, Adams, Abdul-Rauf, Dikembe Mutombo, & Melo to this squad.
What Jokic & this team have accomplished is incredible. First time to the Finals.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Jokic brothers celebrate with HC Michael Malone after the sweep 😆
(via @nuggets)
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously disappointing, but at least Denver is a hard team for Laker fans to dislike. Genuinely talented. Paid dues as a group. Jokic is incredible. Murray overcame a terrible injury. KCP is a former Laker champ. Best team in the conference all year. Not much to hate there. AK – 11:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Malone on Jokic: “I think the negativity around the MVP race got to him, and I can’t blame him.” – 11:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nikola Jokic named Western Conference finals MVP and presented with the @MagicJohnson trophy after @nuggets sweep @Lakers pic.twitter.com/zVxZxBUSvl – 11:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and his brothers celebrate after the series win 💙 pic.twitter.com/WJa1nzyCp0 – 11:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “He’s real. … Have you seen any stat-padding out there? I’m serious.” – 11:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Get you somebody that looks at you the way Denver GM Calvin Booth looks at Western Conference Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/s2X0RlmCq7 – 11:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The 40 players selected before Jokic in the 2014 draft. pic.twitter.com/pcFTBeDnW1 – 11:36 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic breaks Chamberlain record as the Nuggets sweep the Lakers #NBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic played every second of the game from 9:16 of the second quarter on. – 11:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone celebrate the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history pic.twitter.com/Ic7y6hkkeZ – 11:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
One of the (silly) arguments against Nikola Jokic for MVP this year was a bizarre prediction that he and the Nuggets would fail in the playoffs and then people wondering how that would look if it happened. Well … – 11:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Denver Nuggets exiting the entrance tunnel after sweeping the Lakers. Nikola Jokic unexpectedly runs into Timofey Mozgov, who can’t wait to embrace him and asks him to pose for a photo. pic.twitter.com/hYi2uXviFx – 11:29 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Final thoughts from Denver’s dismantling of Phoenix still hold up pretty well @YahooSports. The Nuggets continuously rose through the Western Conference on the legendary shoulders of Nikola Jokic: sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 11:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jamal Murray has put together the best playoff run by a Canadian 🏀 ever and he’s not done yet … amazing run by him, Jokic and Nuggets. – 11:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“Jokic needs to market himself better.”
<Jokic earns a trip to Finals>
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is the Western Conference Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/DRrSz1Pms1 – 11:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
One of the most fun stories I’ve had a chance to write was the inside story of how the Nuggets drafted and evaluated Nikola Jokic. I wrote it in 2021, and it’s still super fun to look back and read how the Nuggets changed their organization’s history.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Your first Western Conference finals MVP: Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Nu4B20PKD5 – 11:26 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Need to hear what Vin Diesel thinks about watching Nikola Jokic play. – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nikola Jokic is named the Western Conference MVP……Well deserved….I thought Murray had a chance, but Jokic so thoroughly dominated Anthony Davis, and thus the series as a whole, that there was no other choice – 11:24 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nikola Jokic wins the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP – 11:23 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Lisa Salters giving Jokic his WCF MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/lVeexpZf4S – 11:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
My vote for the Magic Johnson WCF MVP award goes to Nikola Jokic, but I’ve always been an analytics guy. – 11:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in the Conference Finals:
27.8 PPG
14.5 RPG
11.8 APG
1.3 SPG
1.3 BPG
51/47/78%
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Dan Favale @danfavale
the nikola jokic discourse is about to do a generational one-eighty – 11:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JOKER AND THE NUGGETS PLAYED THEIR CARDS RIGHT INTO AN NBA FINALS BERTH🃏 pic.twitter.com/3WmMWrWw24 – 11:21 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I feel like the Nuggets were not talked about or hyped up nearly enough for being consistently the best team this entire season. No surprise they’re going onto the finals, hats off to Jokic, Murray and company. #nuggets #nba – 11:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jokic not only beating any and all allegations, but he walking out of court like Pac – 11:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nikola Jokic had a Best Player In The World level second half. Stepped up on defense, rebounded, and controlled the game on offense. Finished with:
30 points
14 rebounds
13 assists
Jokic’s averages over his last 30 playoff games:
30.1 points
12.7 rebounds
7.8 assists
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
The question was “can you be successful in the playoffs with Jokic as your center?” Hes proven again that the answer is a definitive YES.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 113-111:
-Joker: 30-14-13-1-3 in 45 minutes, including the game-winner
-Jamal: 25 and 5
-AG: 22-6-5 and 2 blocks.
Just an amazing game for Denver and an amzing finish.
How can you not love the Denver Nuggets? pic.twitter.com/I6ajBtbp1d – 11:18 PM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 113-111:
-Joker: 30-14-13-1-3 in 45 minutes, including the game-winner
-Jamal: 25 and 5
-AG: 22-6-5 and 2 blocks.
Just an amazing game for Denver and an amzing finish.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Congrats to the Nuggets. They and their fans deserve this.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
my condolences to the weirdos who care more about ratings than watching Jokic in the Finals – 11:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nikola Jokic was absolutely magnificent tonight. He scores 30 points, grabs 14 rebounds, and hands out 13 assists. He scores the game-winning basket….Just a great great performance by a great great player… – 11:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial break, and he just carried the 1-seed Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals 🌮 pic.twitter.com/5C8xbwnxpX – 11:14 PM
Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial break, and he just carried the 1-seed Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals 🌮 pic.twitter.com/5C8xbwnxpX – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
13 AST
3 BLK
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
The last two times Jamal Murray was healthy in the playoffs: Nikola Jokic & Co. reached the conference finals and now The Finals via sweep of the Lakers.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jokic’s physicality while driving is like the most talented drunk basketball player ever. AK – 11:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jokic has to touch the ball there. But 4 seconds left and the Lakers down by 2 – 11:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As I’ve stated on here and on our telecast the ability of Jokic to make the most unorthodox shots from the most ridiculous release points is one of my favorite things about him. The 3 (and it was a 3) that at the time made it 110-104 was unbelievable. – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jokic looked like a fullback in a pinball machine on that drive. Good luck stopping that! – 11:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Unbelievable clutch bucket by Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/nu0adcS4V1 – 11:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jokic and Butler are in the midst of some special playoff runs, this Finals will be great – 11:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Joker took it right at AD with the shot clock running down. That’s some big boy stuff, man – 11:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jokic has been defending anthony davis ever since he picked up his 5th foul. why? – 11:07 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Jordan has his shrug moment.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic with the Sombor 3 at the end of the clock, then ANOTHER find of Aaron Gordon under the basket by Nikola. Just willing these points out of thin air. – 11:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
how jokic do the dirk and the chris boucher at the same time lmao – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Denver has hit some unreal end-of-clock shots this series … typified by a one-legged, fading 3 from Jokic with 2:50 to play.
Reaves answered with a 3, to make it a 3-point game, but LAL then fouled Gordon at the rim with 2:01 to play. FT’s pending. – 11:03 PM
Denver has hit some unreal end-of-clock shots this series … typified by a one-legged, fading 3 from Jokic with 2:50 to play.
Reaves answered with a 3, to make it a 3-point game, but LAL then fouled Gordon at the rim with 2:01 to play. FT’s pending. – 11:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
NIKOLA JOKIC you gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/vrxCjDIEwn – 11:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
That’s the second ridiculous Jokic heave over AD in this series – 11:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ rebound. Jokic-to-AG dunk and potential 3 point play. Denver’s gotta grind out these points and limit LA’s second chance ones. Their big men are exhausted – control the boards and control the game. – 11:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with an incredible pass, his 13th assist of the game. Gives the Nuggets a 107-102 lead with 3:34 left in the game.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
For a team that’s lucky enough to have Denver’s MVP with 5 fouls, the Lakers continue to throw up 3s and not attack Jokic in any way. – 10:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic tosses his 13th assist of the night, turns toward mid-court, lets out a scream, and the Nuggets are 3 minutes away from history and the NBA Finals. – 10:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray making all three fouls shots to go ahead by 3 and doing it nice and slow to give Jokic a few more non-running breaths. Every pause in action for a non-Nuggets foul is a good thing. – 10:58 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Those last two foul calls on Nikola Jokic were foul calls on Nikola Jokic. Refs called it right.
Has to hold his composure on those. Now has 5 fouls & trying to close out a team that is going inside on every possession.
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Here comes the two-man game with Murray and Jokic that was so effective down the stretch in Game 3. – 10:56 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Time for Lakers to find AD in the post as much as possible. With Jokic having 5 fouls, there’s lots of good things that can happen for the Lakers. Btw, not a smart 5th foul by Jokic. Unnecessary to drive like that early in the shot clock – 10:55 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jokic’s decision to pass on a wiiiiiide open straightaway three, then commit a charge driving into the paint, gave the lakers real life. that shot could’ve been a serious dagger. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets have been so good in stretch minutes in this series. Jokic has a triple double. Murray is getting any look he wants. Feels like two man down the stretch here – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Nikola Jokic called for his 5th foul with 5:19 left, then AD gets offensive rebound for a dunk to tie score at 102-02 with 5:02 left. – 10:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t know what Jokic is complaining about. That’s as obvious a charge as you’ll ever see. – 10:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Watching Jokic in the mid range it so reminds me of Dirk save for the fact he shoots off two feet. His release point is so high, the shot is unblockable – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I gotta tell y’all…Nikola Jokic just got away with his sixth foul. Clearly hit AD on the arm there….Denver caught a break – 10:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s 2023, must we act so surprised when the Nuggets run Jokic off screens like he’s a guard? – 10:42 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets absolutely look gassed, especially Jokic after a heroic quarter. Gonna need to find some energy and better execution, because 27 footers from Nikola with the clock expiring aren’t where it’s at. They could use a lift from a non-Jokic source. – 10:39 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I know the Lakers are down 3-0 but I really like how Darvin Ham has coached this series. Using Tristan Thompson is a great example. Showing Jokic another big body and one he hasn’t seen yet this series. Has continually changed looks to try and keep the big man off rhythm – 10:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Not sure I like the decision to play Jokic the full 24 this half. You have the lead, the deeper team and the better infrastructure. Use it and win the long game. – 10:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker’s gotta find opportunities to post up closer to the rim. He’s being pushed out by Thompson here. – 10:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy seem so SAD that the Nuggets are doing well again. And surprised. “I’m watching Jokic and he’s the best player on the floor” says Jackson, who doesn’t seem like he has watched any of the other games in this series somehow. – 10:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Masterful quarter by Nikola Jokic. In total control. pic.twitter.com/vaUS63t4UV – 10:31 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
With the assist, Jokic has the most triple-doubles in a single NBA postseason 🙌
2023 Jokic: 8
1967 Wilt Chamberlain: 7
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Another one of my favorite things about the Nuggets is that Jokic only has to clap once to get the ball passed to him and whoever has the ball finds him – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jokic was trying to tell MPJ to go back door. He had a layup. MPJ instead curled around to get a contested 3 – 10:25 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nuggets get AD switched onto Murray, and Jokic has an easy deep postup on Rui. – 10:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Remember when Rui could guard Jokic? Those were a fun six minutes a week ago – 10:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jokic/KCP give-and-go was just beautiful. There are so few bigs with the anticipation and awareness to make that pass, but because Jokic has it, Denver makes cuts knowing they’ll get the ball – 10:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic with a triple double of
20 points
13 rebounds
10 assists
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nikola Jokic has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s record with his eighth triple-double of this postseason. – 10:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If I were recording Locked On NBA tonight (I’m not) and was going to play Real or Fake the question would be: Nikola Jokic is a better/more accomplished Denver Nugget than Carmelo Anthony
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A truly insane stat:
Nikola Jokic just notched his eighth triple-double of the 2023 postseason.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Have to laugh thinking about the folks that didn’t watch the Nuggets during the regular season and watching Jokic in these playoffs, saying themselves: “This is the guy the experts said didn’t deserve to win the MVP?!?” – 10:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 8th triple-double is the most in a single postseason in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain held the previous mark with seven. – 10:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic has his eighth triple-double of the postseason — most in a single postseason in NBA history. He has six in his last eight games. – 10:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic just broke the record for most triple-doubles in a playoff run. He has eight, one more than Wilt Chamberlain had in 1967. – 10:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic: 20 points, 12 rebonds, 10 assists. That’s his eighth triple-double of the postseason.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has another triple-double: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists in 29 minutes – 10:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Murray driving AD for a contested midranger rather than feeding Jokic with AD stuck out of the paint was a tough choice, but he made it. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rui just fouled and Joker three-pointer at about 28 feet for some reason.
Michael Singer @msinger
Don’t look now, but Joker’s closing in on another triple-double … his eighth of the postseason. Would be an NBA record. – 10:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Following the timeout, Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic to throw his shot off balance. Then Anthony Davis blocked Aaron Gordon’s shot. – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What was a 15-point lead at halftime is down to just eight less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Joker stuffs AD, leading to a transition break the other way … which Joker finishes off.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
AD was given a wide-open jumper from any spot and choose to run in and collide with Jokic in the paint and miss the layup. Remember that decision. – 10:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic’s shot after play stopped. Jokic seemed annoyed by it – 10:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers attacking. Jokic with three fouls.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder and Jokic both have 3 PF’s to start the 2nd half. Reaves, Porter Jr. and KCP all have 2. – 10:01 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Lakers 73-58:
-Murray: 15 points and 3 assists but 0/4 from 3
-Joker: 10-4-8-1-2 with 3 fouls
-AG 13 points on 6/8 FG
Lakers are dominating the paint, but they have a lot more leeway to do so…because well…ya know… pic.twitter.com/1bMnkt3FMK – 9:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Michael Malone was actually yelling at the ref about the media not talking enough about the Nuggets, not Rui grabbing Jokic’s jersey. AK – 9:44 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Malone has every right to be this pissed. Jokic absolutely got hammered on the other end while touch fouls get called the other way. – 9:43 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Michael Malone T’d up. Saw that one coming. He’s been angry about the grabbing of Jokic’s jersey. Jokic has three fouls. – 9:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Some ticky tack calls on Jokic, his third in the half. Followed by a T on Michael Malone. The Nuggets haven’t played much D today, thus on the verge of giving up 70 in a half – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic collects his third foul with 32.2 seconds left in the 1st half. We’ll see if the Lakers take advantage of his foul trouble after failing to do so in Game 3 – 9:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic picks up his third foul. There are A LOT of amused looks on the Nuggets’ bench.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jokic did such a good job of avoiding contact on AD underneath that he didn’t touch him and they still called a foul – 9:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic picks up his third personal foul with 32.2 seconds left. Michael Malone draws a technical foul as well. – 9:42 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Nikola Jokic called for thrid foul with 32.2 left in second quarter. Denver coach Michael Malone called for T – 9:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
They finally call Jokic for that that ground-bound shove. He got away with it on the Davis oop earlier that he missed. – 9:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rather than switching AD onto Jokic in the PnR , they put 2 on the ball and let Jokic dime up the corner 3 for MPJ. Not a good strategy. – 9:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers have taken 29 shots in the paint already. This is one of the first times in the playoffs a team has really been able to take advantage of Jokic’s rim protection. – 9:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Gordon’s gotta clear out of the dunker spot here. Lets AD be right there to help on Jokic. pic.twitter.com/rGu5mitnZ9 – 9:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I NEVER would guess this play ends in a Jokic three pic.twitter.com/JiuFMimo1I – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis is frustrated – lots of contact from Jokic inside, and he’s yet to draw a foul. – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic really exploring the limits of the defensive 3-second rule these last few trips – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
There is nothing Jokic could do to get called for a blocking foul at this point – 9:04 PM
Brett Pollakoff @BrettEP
Jokic is great in the way Tim Duncan was. Undeniable, but majority of casual fans don’t care because aesthetically he’s ugly to watch – 9:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has six early assists — he’s scored or assisted on seven of the Nuggets’ first eight baskets of Game 4. Denver’s getting great looks every time down the court. – 8:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
AD still trying to go through Jokic’s body on these drives like he’s going to get a foul call. Jokic doesn’t really move and he’s got 40 lbs on Davis, so it’s not a winning strategy. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not as many boos for Nikola Jokic on the road as you expect. Lakers fans might be in denial. Or late. Or maybe the #Nuggets fans aren’t willing to miss tonight. – 8:37 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev’s @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game
KCP over 1.5 3-pointers.
He has been great and opens up the court. Expect Jokic and Jamal to get heavy pressure so it is on him to keep knocking them down. – 8:27 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Nikola Jokic Is Stepping Up — and Back shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s how Nikola Jokic ended his warmup just now: He dunked over/on Nuggets assistant coach Boniface N’Dong, who’s 7-feet tall, then stared him down, and then hit him with the “too small” celebration. – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic warming up. DeAndre Jordan with the commentary. pic.twitter.com/cK8tNWei1x – 7:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 4, Three Things to Know:
nba.com/lakers/news/th…
Nuggets are really hurting LAL from 3:
Game 1: 15 for 32 (46.9%)
Game 2: 14 for 38 (36.8%)
Game 3: 17 for 41 (41.5%)
MPJ: 47.8%; Murray and Jokic, 45.5%; KCP, 45.0%; Brown and Green, 40.0%. – 6:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Conference Finals leaders:
PTS — Jamal Murray
REB — Nikola Jokic
AST — Nikola Jokic
3PM — Jamal Murray
Elite duo. pic.twitter.com/bpLi01fUw8 – 6:19 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Looking ahead a little, Jokic killed the Heat this year. Averaged 23/12/10 on 69/67/100 shooting splits.
Bam is obviously a great defensive player, but he struggled one-on-one in that matchup. pic.twitter.com/vebqbRCMRa – 3:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
During a late 4th-quarter timeout in Game 3, “Coach Jokic” took command of the Nuggets’ huddle. His instructions were simple: Let me and Jamal Murray run two-man game.
“We’ll make the right reads,” Jokic told his teammates.
That’s exactly what happened:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, best bets: Nikola Jokic, Denver set up for Western Conference finals sweep
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:23 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets make their way through the postseason, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is watching closely. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/chi… – 11:05 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic last night on the Nuggets’ passing and 30 assists in Game 3: “It’s, how do you say it, like poison? It’s contagious. And I love it. I think that’s the best brand of basketball. At least everybody enjoying.” pic.twitter.com/9HdAxq4x34 – 12:08 AM
