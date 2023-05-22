Tyler Herro making progress from broken hand, still no timeline for return

Tyler Herro making progress from broken hand, still no timeline for return

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including updates on Love and Herro; news on NBA Finals, Lowry, Spoelstra/Belichick, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kevin Love listed as probable with leg strain for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/22/hea… Also: Erik Spoelstra on playing Bam Adebayo on Jaylen Brown; Tyler Herro update could be on the way. – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s rehab from his broken hand, “I think to be more responsible, I’ll give you a more definitive update tomorrow. But, yes, he’s making progress. But that’s it. There’s no timeline, still.” – 12:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says a more definitive update on Tyler Herro is expected tomorrow but that he is “making progress.” – 12:35 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
When Tyler Herro broke his hand in the first round & the Heat said he could possibly return for the Finals, I’m sure a lot of folks were, “Yeah, right.” When they lost Victor Oladipo, I thought it was messed up Miami couldn’t be at full strength this postseason. They got stronger – 1:00 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s aggression in looking for his shot. Said it’s a big part of the postseason offense, especially with Herro out.
“When’s he’s Nnamdi, he can be special too.” – 11:14 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
What’s wild is the Miami Heat lost 30 ppg from Herro and Vic. And are still putting up point and defending. 2 huge players in the rotation – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man I’m trading Tyler Herro for a first round pick as soon as possible lol – 10:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do you throw a game to buy time for Herro or can’t risk taking minutes from Gabe Vin? – 10:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang: No new injuries on Heat injury report for Game 3. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 20, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro doing basketball things! With his left hand. pic.twitter.com/9DETnMQ9zy -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 19, 2023

