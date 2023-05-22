Windhorst: No way Lakers let Austin Reaves walk

The outcome of the Western Conference finals could force the Los Angeles Lakers to rethink their offseason priorities. When it comes to Austin Reaves, though, they may have little appetite to disrupt the status quo. “There’s no way they’re letting him walk,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 21:31 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Sunday. “Because they absolutely had egg dripping from their chin on letting Alex Caruso walk. And Reaves, let’s just be honest, he’s their third-best player.”
Source: Joseph Zucker @ Bleacher Report
Source: Joseph Zucker @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For all the “Austin Reaves is going to get paid” conversations, and Austin Reaves is going to get paid, just a terrific postseason from Gabe Vincent before he reaches free agency. – 10:01 PM
For all the “Austin Reaves is going to get paid” conversations, and Austin Reaves is going to get paid, just a terrific postseason from Gabe Vincent before he reaches free agency. – 10:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/21/aus… – 6:19 PM
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/21/aus… – 6:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (2/2): “So that’s enough right there. Every day I walk in the gym & everybody’s happy to be there. You know, seeing one another, hanging out, getting work in.” – 1:49 PM
Austin Reaves on energy level (2/2): “So that’s enough right there. Every day I walk in the gym & everybody’s happy to be there. You know, seeing one another, hanging out, getting work in.” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (1/2): “So any day that you wake up & you go to a job you love, as I’m sure you all know, you don’t need any extra push or motivation because you’re doing what you love…” – 1:49 PM
Austin Reaves on energy level (1/2): “So any day that you wake up & you go to a job you love, as I’m sure you all know, you don’t need any extra push or motivation because you’re doing what you love…” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Game 3 loss: “You know, we’ll go watch film tomorrow, and we can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight for another day, and with the group of guys that we’ve got, I know what that answer will be.” – 1:45 PM
Austin Reaves on Game 3 loss: “You know, we’ll go watch film tomorrow, and we can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight for another day, and with the group of guys that we’ve got, I know what that answer will be.” – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
47 — Jamal Murray
39 — Michael Porter Jr
38 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/en41e0Bq3x – 1:29 PM
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
47 — Jamal Murray
39 — Michael Porter Jr
38 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/en41e0Bq3x – 1:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Lakers wasted another superb Austin Reaves performance in Game 3. Explaining all of the little things he does on the court.
🔊on: pic.twitter.com/HYVqpGcuQp – 10:58 AM
The Lakers wasted another superb Austin Reaves performance in Game 3. Explaining all of the little things he does on the court.
🔊on: pic.twitter.com/HYVqpGcuQp – 10:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
pic.twitter.com/dIJYf27Fd5 – 9:50 AM
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
pic.twitter.com/dIJYf27Fd5 – 9:50 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Woj reveals latest on Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell’s free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/20/2373… via @LakersSBN – 9:43 AM
Woj reveals latest on Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell’s free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/20/2373… via @LakersSBN – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Reaves: We can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight
sportando.basketball/en/austin-reav… – 3:01 AM
Austin Reaves: We can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight
sportando.basketball/en/austin-reav… – 3:01 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Any money given to D’Angelo Russell that isn’t given to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason would truly be malpractice by the Lakers. – 11:02 PM
Any money given to D’Angelo Russell that isn’t given to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason would truly be malpractice by the Lakers. – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
LeBron’s buzzer-beating jumper rattles in and out. LA outscored Denver 27-26 in the third. They held Jamal Murray scoreless on 0-5 FGs. AD has 26 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 20 points. LeBron has 16 points and 9 assists. – 10:29 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
LeBron’s buzzer-beating jumper rattles in and out. LA outscored Denver 27-26 in the third. They held Jamal Murray scoreless on 0-5 FGs. AD has 26 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 20 points. LeBron has 16 points and 9 assists. – 10:29 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Excluding players who were pros before the first NBA draft (Mikan, Fulks, etc) Austin Reaves is the first undrafted player with 7 20-pt games in a single postseason. Connie Hawkins and Fred VanVleet both had 6
Obviously Hawkins would have been drafted if not for his ban – 10:26 PM
Excluding players who were pros before the first NBA draft (Mikan, Fulks, etc) Austin Reaves is the first undrafted player with 7 20-pt games in a single postseason. Connie Hawkins and Fred VanVleet both had 6
Obviously Hawkins would have been drafted if not for his ban – 10:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
dying at the farmer’s tan Austin Reaves was rocking in the graphic to show how good he has been – 10:19 PM
dying at the farmer’s tan Austin Reaves was rocking in the graphic to show how good he has been – 10:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Some team will (and probably should) throw Austin Reaves a hefty contract offer this summer.
Reaves is taking leaps on the biggest stage, and showing he can fit within many roles on or off-ball. – 10:18 PM
Some team will (and probably should) throw Austin Reaves a hefty contract offer this summer.
Reaves is taking leaps on the biggest stage, and showing he can fit within many roles on or off-ball. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves makes a 3-pointer to tie the score at, 71-71, with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Reaves has 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting. – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves makes a 3-pointer to tie the score at, 71-71, with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Reaves has 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting. – 10:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV should be the only Laker players taking 3s tonight – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV should be the only Laker players taking 3s tonight – 10:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has 20 points on 9 shots.
6 for 9 FG’s, 2 of 4 3’s, 6 of 6 FT’s, his most recent 3 tying the game at 71.
He also has 6 boards and 4 assists. – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves has 20 points on 9 shots.
6 for 9 FG’s, 2 of 4 3’s, 6 of 6 FT’s, his most recent 3 tying the game at 71.
He also has 6 boards and 4 assists. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Austin Reaves for three and the Lakers have gotten all the way back and tied this at 71-71……5:18 remaining in the third quarter – 10:16 PM
Austin Reaves for three and the Lakers have gotten all the way back and tied this at 71-71……5:18 remaining in the third quarter – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That 2nd quarter saw:
– Anthony Davis outrebound Nuggets 6-3 by himself
– Austin Reaves outscored Jamal Murray 15-13
– Lonnie Walker IV made more FTs (2/2) than entire Nuggets team (1/2)
– Lakers outscore Nuggets 20-10 in paint – 9:48 PM
That 2nd quarter saw:
– Anthony Davis outrebound Nuggets 6-3 by himself
– Austin Reaves outscored Jamal Murray 15-13
– Lonnie Walker IV made more FTs (2/2) than entire Nuggets team (1/2)
– Lakers outscore Nuggets 20-10 in paint – 9:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal Murray has 30 points on 13-20 FGs — LA held him to 2-7 FGs to end the half. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each have 15 points. LeBron has 9 points and 7 assists. LA might only have 6 playable guys: LeBron, AD, AR, Rui, Dennis and Lonnie. – 9:43 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal Murray has 30 points on 13-20 FGs — LA held him to 2-7 FGs to end the half. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each have 15 points. LeBron has 9 points and 7 assists. LA might only have 6 playable guys: LeBron, AD, AR, Rui, Dennis and Lonnie. – 9:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 14, trail Nuggets 58-55 at the half. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves both have 15 points, but Jamal Murray has 30 for Denver. – 9:42 PM
Lakers, once down 14, trail Nuggets 58-55 at the half. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves both have 15 points, but Jamal Murray has 30 for Denver. – 9:42 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Austin Reaves actually out-scored Jamal Murray that quarter. Jamal with a 30-piece at halftime is pretty crazy though – 9:41 PM
Austin Reaves actually out-scored Jamal Murray that quarter. Jamal with a 30-piece at halftime is pretty crazy though – 9:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves playing as if he will refuse to allow the Lakers to lose this game. – 9:35 PM
Austin Reaves playing as if he will refuse to allow the Lakers to lose this game. – 9:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously not the first person to say it, but there really is some “Ginobili” to Austin Reaves’ game. They both love controlled chaos and improvisation. AK – 9:18 PM
Obviously not the first person to say it, but there really is some “Ginobili” to Austin Reaves’ game. They both love controlled chaos and improvisation. AK – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Reaves and LeBron James garner the loudest cheers from Lakers faithful. – 8:38 PM
Austin Reaves and LeBron James garner the loudest cheers from Lakers faithful. – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura getting love at the Lakers team store. pic.twitter.com/YuPQQGVv27 – 7:39 PM
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura getting love at the Lakers team store. pic.twitter.com/YuPQQGVv27 – 7:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If the Lakers have any chance of coming back after being down 0-2 against the Nuggets, they need to lean more on Austin Reaves.
📼: youtu.be/XWKK6oZ7Tds pic.twitter.com/HToMQy1xjy – 4:00 PM
If the Lakers have any chance of coming back after being down 0-2 against the Nuggets, they need to lean more on Austin Reaves.
📼: youtu.be/XWKK6oZ7Tds pic.twitter.com/HToMQy1xjy – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Grant Afeseth: Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast discussing Mavericks’ impending free agent Kyrie Irving as a Lakers target: “It would take a little bit of maneuvering, and Kyrie Irving would probably have to not take the max, or [the Lakers] would have to work on something with Dallas, but they can get there. They can keep Austin Reaves and get Kyrie.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023
NBA insider Marc Stein recently touched on Reaves’ pending free agency, revealing that while the market for the Arkansas native isn’t clear yet, there will be at least one team that will offer more than what the Lakers want to spend. “Austin Reaves market…not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend,” Stein wrote. “There will be at least one.” -via Lakers Daily / May 20, 2023
Marc Stein: Austin Reaves market … not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend. There will be at least one. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023