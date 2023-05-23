Anthony Davis surprised by LeBron James' comments about future

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
LeBron retires to watch Bronny at USC.
Stays in impeccable shape and recharges.
Then unretires to play with Bronny wherever he gets drafted. – 8:15 AM
“LeBron is a sunshine thief, now everyone is going to talk about whether he’s going to retire instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment,” he tweets ironically, talking about LeBron’s possible retirement instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment. – 7:57 AM
NBA Playoffs 2023:
After playoff sweep, LeBron James reportedly mulling retirement nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 7:49 AM
I’ve been a LeBron fan since day one. But I’m having a hard time believing anything about his situation right now. He flopped more than a few times in the playoffs, while suggesting it never happened, he rarely showed leadership to his young teammates, and now he’s quitting? OK. – 7:35 AM
LeBron says he’s uncertain about his future – ‘I got a lot to think about’ – but he’s also been insistent that he wants to play with Bronny beginning in 2024 nytimes.com/2023/05/07/spo… – 7:30 AM
LeBron James: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”
The words that rocked the basketball world. pic.twitter.com/zkUaUm4tuk – 7:20 AM
I asked LeBron James to evaluate a season in which he became the league’s all-time leading scorer and once again defied Father Time.
His response left the basketball world stunned.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:56 AM
“Me and AD were just talking in the locker room for a little bit and I think we came to the consensus that if not one of the the best probably the best team we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years” pic.twitter.com/oQgvDbyfVe – 4:39 AM
The longest view in sports is the road back to the place your season just ended. Maybe LeBron was just feeling that after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ended his season. Maybe it’ll pass in a few days. But he’s never spoken about retirement like this before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM
LeBron James may retire before the #NBA 2023-24 season
New story: Following a playoff sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, LeBron James told ESPN he will contemplate retirement this offseason as a summer of uncertainty begins for the Lakers bit.ly/41VQzVr – 3:36 AM
Anthony Davis: “Obviously it hurts right now, especially the way we lost… But we’ve got to carry it into next season and keep this feeling and remember this season and use it as fuel coming into next year.” pic.twitter.com/dq5M24TFDl – 3:27 AM
LeBron’s press conference hints at retirement are open for interpretation. A reaction to a taxing season? LBJ battled injuries and played way more mins than a 38-year old should. A leverage play? James, if he returns, will want the Lakers to exhaust all options to improve the… – 2:53 AM
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
As @ChrisBHaynes & @mcten reported, LeBron James has considered retiring after his 20th NBA season. Though this is fluid, a person familiar with LeBron’s thinking ultimately predicted LeBron will decide to return next season. My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3MO0dVK pic.twitter.com/5k2CZt4FNL – 2:46 AM
A person familiar with LeBron James’ thinking predicted he will eventually decide to keep playing, according to The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina.
“There’s not many years left,” the person said. “But I don’t think this is the year.”
thesportingtribune.com/lakers-swept-b… – 2:42 AM
Lebron James is not so sure about his future after WCF exit 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oRlenr0MJ5 – 2:41 AM
Oldest Players with 40 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts in the playoffs.
1. LeBron 38
2. LeBron 33
3. LeBron 33
3. KD 32
4. LeBron 32 – 2:39 AM
Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/thr… – 2:17 AM
New for @YahooSports: LeBron James pleaded for a call, while Nikola Jokić raised his weary arms in victory — no matter the game, the Joker trumps a King sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:15 AM
Can we not undermine the Denver Nuggets making it to the NBA Finals for the first time ever by only talking about LeBron possibly retiring?
I don’t care about public interest. It’s disrespectful. – 2:14 AM
LeBron James Contemplates Retirement: Lakers’ Legend’s Future Uncertain
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:07 AM
LeBron might have other ideas. But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 1:49 AM
The LeBron retirement talk brings me back to the what I wrote before Warriors-Lakers: Always appreciate greatness before frothing at the next big thing nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:35 AM
Even if LeBron “retires,” no way I’m believing he’s going out for good after getting swept. If anything, it would be a year off to get healthy and watch Bronny. He’ll have to be done for a while for me to ever believe he’s really done for good – 1:30 AM
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
My wild basketball-fan prediction: LeBron sits out (“retires”) next season and returns to play with his son after a college season, get the farewell tour. – 1:20 AM
LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:
Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?
A: “If I want to continue to play.”
Q: As in next year?
A: “Yeah.”
Q: You would walk away?
A: “I got to think about it.” – 1:13 AM
LeBron doing a fake retirement thing to give the Sports Yelling Machine several days of content is actually extremely noble and good. True GOAT. – 1:11 AM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 1:08 AM
AD on improving: “Work on everything. I never try to single out one thing. I mean, I can always get better at everything, shooting the 3 ball, handling, more efficient in the post, mid-range, everything, free throw line. Just making sure that I was better than I was last year.” – 1:03 AM
You really think LeBron will abruptly retire without a year-long campaign? Nike wouldn’t allow it. – 1:01 AM
LeBron James seemingly hints at retirement with cryptic press conference quote as Nuggets eliminate Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:59 AM
AD on next season (2/2): “But whatever it is, whoever we have coming to training camp w/ the mindset of building that chemistry, building that foundation, me & LeBron setting the tone, trying to get back here & further. I think we are more than capable of doing so.” – 12:53 AM
LeBron James can’t outrun inevitable pull of time in Lakers’ season-ending loss to Nuggets
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:52 AM
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
“I don’t get a kick out of making a conference appearance. I’ve done it, a lot.”
LeBron evaluates the Lakers’ season. pic.twitter.com/EgNtDV2Op8 – 12:44 AM
I asked LeBron how he’d evaluate his season. He ended his response with an eyebrow-raising quote… pic.twitter.com/mfMBeJfVDE – 12:34 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James on this season and looking ahead: “I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference finals appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. … For me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.” pic.twitter.com/9T1xeY4AyQ – 12:31 AM
LeBron James has tied his longest streak of seasons without being in the Finals.
Wasn’t in Finals first 3 seasons (2003-2006)
Wasn’t in Finals last 3 seasons before Miami (2007-2010)
No Finals since bubble (2020-2023)
Hasn’t gone 4 straight years without a Finals appearance yet – 12:29 AM
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
– LeBron: 4/12 FGs – 12:19 AM
Aaron Gordon on LeBron James having 30 at halftime:
“Bron was incredible. He is, but it took a collective unit to just come together and try to cut his water off.” – 12:18 AM
Asked by @DanWoikeSports about Lakers’ title window, AD says he has to “do a better job of helping” LeBron.
“We know the window is always small and obviously he’s not getting any younger. This is why this was so important to both of us and it hurts that we didn’t get it done.” – 12:17 AM
LeBron James finishes his press conference with: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest — and just for me personally — going forward, the game of basketball… I got a lot to think about.” – 12:17 AM
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on defensive stop on LeBron James in final play pic.twitter.com/xlXOHecILC – 12:16 AM
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
(question from @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/ynVfaiKoD8 – 12:16 AM
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
pic.twitter.com/UqB5cFOZ2I – 12:15 AM
Anthony Davis on losing Game 4, in a series with several close, tough L’s:
“It hurts right now. It’s tough. Credit to Denver — they’re a great team. Their players played well throughout the series. It hurts, it stings, you gotta carry it into next season and use it as fuel.” – 12:13 AM
Interesting vibe from LBJ during that press conference. Declined to delve deep into questions about next season and then ends interview with: “I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:11 AM
Did LeBron James just hint he may have played his last game? pic.twitter.com/864Hp0bk9Q – 12:11 AM
With 40 points tonight, LeBron increased his career playoff scoring lead to 2,036, with 8,023 total points.
Kevin Durant (7th) and Steph Curry (11th) are the only other active players in the Top 15: pic.twitter.com/w4jcjnLkS7 – 12:10 AM
LeBron James is now the oldest player to score 40 in a playoff game.
He’s also the second-youngest (behind Magic Johnson). – 12:10 AM
LeBron James with a cryptic ending to his press conference: “I got a lot to think about. … Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
The final moments of LeBron’s postgame presser:
“I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
Story: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off LeBron James, Lakers to sweep their way to first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:07 AM
LeBron said he and Anthony Davis talked a bit after the game, and decided these Nuggets are perhaps the best team they’ve faced in their four years as teammates. Noted the scoring. Shooting. Play-making. Intelligence. Depth. And how Jokic will just pick apart any mistake. AK – 12:06 AM
“I know how great Joker is. … You always off-balance when you’re guarding a player like that,” LeBron says. Jokic “sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in this league like that.” – 12:05 AM
“I kinda knew the announcement was gonna happen, ‘cause I shot the video a week ago (pause laughs) that you guys seen today.
“People probably think I’m lying about that, too.”
That’s pretty good, Bron 😂😂 – 12:05 AM
Lmao at Bron leaning into these occasional fibs he’s told over the years – 12:04 AM
LeBron James, after giving Denver, and Nikola Jokic specifically, credit for being better this series:
“We had a great run, but we fell short of our goal … which is winning championships.” – 12:03 AM
Most points at 38 or older in a playoff run
Kareem (1988): 338
Kareem (1987): 345
Kareem (1986): 362
LEBRON (2023): 392 – 12:00 AM
LeBron says that while he and Anthony Davis were talking after the game, they agreed that Denver was the best team they have played since joining up as teammates. – 11:59 PM
LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. – 11:58 PM
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
Your 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers (as of now).
Only LeBron and AD have guaranteed deals. pic.twitter.com/Sp97JqBX5J – 11:45 PM
Also, think the Lakers should be pleased with this result. Started the season with an incredibly ill-fitting, poorly built roster. Then made something of it midseason with shrewd trades to fill in the gaps around AD and LeBron. Really interested to see what they do this summer. – 11:37 PM
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Hindsight 20/20. Last 2 by LeBron James.
Fader over Aaron Gordon off side of board. Bad angle. Attack quicker?
Deep penetration left. Jamal Murray hands on ball. Gordon help.
Pullup. Crash tip. 3 for win? Went out on shield.
#Lakers up 15 at half. #Nuggets sweep. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:35 PM
LeBron was awesome tonight (esp in 1st Qtr) But late in 4th qtr in all 4 games he was really bad. Dare I say selfish, which really isn’t his way. But he was going to take that last shot come hell or high water. DEN knew it and acted accordingly – 11:35 PM
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
LeBron at age 38 tonight:
40 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
4-7 3P
Only sat down for 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Pguk9XbAzx – 11:33 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
Nikola Jokic is named the Western Conference MVP……Well deserved….I thought Murray had a chance, but Jokic so thoroughly dominated Anthony Davis, and thus the series as a whole, that there was no other choice – 11:24 PM
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
That was objectively one of the best games LeBron has ever played. 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists in 48 minutes. Didn’t get enough help, particularly from AD. And Denver is really, really good. – 11:23 PM
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
Considering that the Lakers started 2-10, this was a very good season for them. LeBron was terrific tonight. AD was the best defensive player in the NBA during the playoffs. Reaves and Schroder are both keepers and Ham did an excellent job. – 11:22 PM
This will always say the Lakers were sweapt but super impressive to fight until the end. Another legendary LeBron game. They were the seventh seed! Incredible run. – 11:21 PM
Lebron James went out swinging like expected… left it all out there on both ends of the floor. Can’t do nothing but salute the 38 year old 👑 for 40-10-9 performance all tho his team felt short. – 11:21 PM
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111
Denver sweeps LA to advance to the NBA Finals. LeBron had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Considering the 2-10 start and being 13th in the West as late as Feb. 25, making the WCF was quite the turnaround for the Lakers post-trade deadline. – 11:18 PM
Malone is gonna talk for the next 30 years about how they won that game with defense on the final possession. I love that for him. AG and Mal were just not gonna let LeBron get them. Amazing finish. – 11:18 PM
Insane LeBron first half and the Nuggets (on the road) weren’t fazed by it at all. That’s a special team in top form right now. – 11:17 PM
One of the great turnarounds you’ll see…salute to the #Lakers. LeBron, Davis, Reaves & more were great.
But still…😭
Think it’s time to retire this photo. pic.twitter.com/StRjMfVkCt – 11:17 PM
Third time LeBron James has been swept in a series
2007 Spurs
2018 Warriors
2023 Nuggets – 11:17 PM
I’m sure the LA media is going to be very, very kind to Anthony Davis after a 6 for 15 night in an eliminatioon game – 11:17 PM
LeBron James finishes his season with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists…..He plays all 48 minutes – 11:16 PM
The Lakers’ season started with five straight losses and it ended with four straight losses.
But what a wild time it was in between.
The Nuggets win Game 4, 113-111, with LeBron James’ potential game-tying bucket blocked by Aaron Gordon as time expired.
LeBron 40p 10r 9a – 11:16 PM
No team has ever come back from a 4-0 deficit before but I’m not going to be the one to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers – 11:16 PM
The only teams to sweep LeBron:
— 2018 Warriors
— 2007 Spurs
And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8 – 11:15 PM
Man, this game is so so ugly, but the Nuggets are 4 seconds from the NBA Finals if they can get a stop.
THEY GOT A STOP AG BLOCKED BRON AND THE NUGGETS GO TO THE FINALS AAAHHHHHH – 11:15 PM
LeBron James has shot blocked by Aaron Gordon, as Lakers drop game 113-111 to Denver. Lakers get swept, 4-0, and season is over. – 11:14 PM
The Nuggets deserve an extra win for snuffing out that fully-engaged, die-on-his-shield LeBron performance. – 11:14 PM
Lakers fall short. LeBron’s shot blocked on the final play. Nuggets walk off with a 113-111 win over the Lakers to sweep the Western Conference series. – 11:14 PM
LeBron couldn’t get a shot up, defended by Murray and Gordon….and the Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals. A 4-0 sweep – 11:14 PM
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
The last remaining player from LeBron James’ draft class retired Monday.
He responded by playing 47 minutes and 55.7 seconds while posting a 40-10-9 in the Western Conference Finals.
He may have lost, but what he did in Year 20 will never be repeated. Completely unprecedented. – 11:14 PM
thank you camera for cutting away from the action to give us a close up of lebron james jogging back on defense – 11:13 PM
LeBron’s shot to tie the game hits the side of the backboard, but the Lakers get a stop on the Jamal Murray post-up and call timeout. They’re down two, 113-111, with their season on the line and four seconds remaining. – 11:12 PM
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
I thought Bron was going to pull the Strive For Greatness 3 there (h/t @JonesOnTheNBA) – 11:10 PM
Joker took it right at AD with the shot clock running down. That’s some big boy stuff, man – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis is shooting 90% at the FT line this series, with 4 clutch makes tonight getting him to 9 of 10, the latest two tying the game at 111. – 11:08 PM
jokic has been defending anthony davis ever since he picked up his 5th foul. why? – 11:07 PM
Most 40/5/5 playoff games in NBA history:
26 — LeBron James
17 — Michael Jordan
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/R1PDEnA7rS – 11:04 PM
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
That’s the second ridiculous Jokic heave over AD in this series – 11:02 PM
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
This is nuts from LeBron. Look at how gassed he is after this possession. pic.twitter.com/If1iNPWSiu – 11:00 PM
LeBron James leaving it all out there, forcing a 24-second violation on Jamal Murray. Incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/AJPUXIurJJ – 11:00 PM
LeBron is just playing a superhuman game tonight, on both ends of the floor……He’s emptied the clip – 10:58 PM
LeBron is doing it all, just blanketed Jamal Murray and then bent over with hands on his knees. – 10:57 PM
Is the “LeBron James of banged knees” at Crypto tonight? Asking for a friend. AK – 10:57 PM
How many times is Anthony Davis going to foul a 3pt shooter kn a closeout? – 10:57 PM
[LeBron laying on court being defibrillated by paramedics]
“Why did he not touch the ball that possession?” – 10:56 PM
Did LeBron hurt his knee? I feel like I’ve typed something like that 3 times this series and he keeps playing – 10:55 PM
Time for Lakers to find AD in the post as much as possible. With Jokic having 5 fouls, there’s lots of good things that can happen for the Lakers. Btw, not a smart 5th foul by Jokic. Unnecessary to drive like that early in the shot clock – 10:55 PM
I’m sorry to belabor the broadcast, but LeBron is objectively having the best “Old Guy Playoff Game” in NBA history BY A MILE and the broadcast has been singularly focused on what he’s *not* doing.
It’s truly absurd. – 10:55 PM
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
With both teams stuck in the mud offensively, it was a 9-8 score for LAL through the first 6 minutes of an exhausting 4th Q.
But Anthony Davis, who struggled offensively in the 1st 3 Q’s, then scored 3 straight times, capped by a put-back dunk.
Tie game. – 10:54 PM
This has been as heroic as any game as LeBron’s played as a Laker. Dude has been giving up his body on both ends of the floor. AK – 10:54 PM
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Nikola Jokic called for his 5th foul with 5:19 left, then AD gets offensive rebound for a dunk to tie score at 102-02 with 5:02 left. – 10:53 PM
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
AD finally showing up offensively with huge back-to-back buckets – 10:53 PM
I gotta tell y’all…Nikola Jokic just got away with his sixth foul. Clearly hit AD on the arm there….Denver caught a break – 10:53 PM
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Two offensive fouls on Jokić drawn by LeBron on b2b possessions – 10:52 PM
Van Gundy & Breen opining blindly why LeBron isn’t banging in the post more when HE’S PLAYED THE ENTIRE GAME is simply doing a disservice to the audience watching the game. – 10:44 PM
LeBron James is 34-3 in playoffs when leading by 15+ at the half.
If the Nuggets win this, it’s because they got off the mat from a punch that usually knocks teams out. – 10:40 PM
The game is tied.
Anthony Davis is -8
Tristan Thompson is +4
Don’t ask me to explain it. – 10:38 PM
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
LeBron on the court with Tristan Thompson, D’Lo, Rui & Lonnie Walker to start the 4th quarter with the season on the line. – 10:34 PM
LeBron already at 36 minutes. How much gas does he have left to send this back to altitude? – 10:33 PM
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 20 in that 3rd quarter with only 3 3s
But the big key: only two Nuggets fouls, and only one of them resulted in free throws for Lakers.
Lakers not named Bron/Reaves shot 2/14 in that 3rd quarter, and Bron/Reaves played the entire quarter – 10:31 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
The Nuggets look like champions right now. The Lakers look like a team that is out of answers. LeBron might need 50 to save this game. – 10:30 PM
LeBron keeping the Lakers in this by sheer will. 38 year olds don’t routinely do this in the conference finals. I’m enjoying and appreciating the greatness. – 10:29 PM
What LeBron is doing in Year 20, still able to carry his team, is nothing short of remarkable.
Consider: The league average for years of experience was 4.46 entering this season. – 10:29 PM
38 year old LeBron James has rested for a total of 4 seconds through the first 3 quarters of this game, and the Lakers are down 5 – 10:29 PM
A 36-16 third quarter for the Nuggets
Denver 94, LA 89.
AD can’t get anything going offensively. If the Lakers are going to win, LeBron (37 points) is going to have to carry them in the fourth. – 10:29 PM
1) LeBron tells everyone to clear out
2) As soon as Tristan Thompson gets Jamal Murray to switch, Thompson immediately clears out too
3) LeBron goes to work on Murray pic.twitter.com/uBT8BYXgQL – 10:28 PM
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
This is a championship caliber quarter, and then some, by the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers, on the other hand, are trotting out a lineup with Tristan Thompson & AD. 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ – 10:27 PM
What LeBron is doing tonight is just other worldly. Truly blown away by what I’m seeing – 10:26 PM
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Nuggets get AD switched onto Murray, and Jokic has an easy deep postup on Rui. – 10:24 PM
Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game – 10:24 PM
AD deserves his share of criticism on the offensive end here. Nuggets already showed the blitz on LeBron late first half, knowing that was coming he had to be ready to take on the scoring load here and just hasn’t done enough. – 10:21 PM
LeBron may have emptied the tank in the first half….The Nuggets have gotten all the way back and then some….KCP with a lay and a foul and Denver takes an 82-81 lead – 10:21 PM
Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where’s AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff. – 10:21 PM
Said it a million times. If you listen to Jeff Van Gundy, you really do become smarter about basketball. He has so nailed the LeBron in the post strategy from the start of the series. It got them a huge leaf tonight. Lakers went away from it…Lead gone – 10:20 PM
The Nuggets are like a boxer that just gets up every time.
Incredible chin.
Relentless combinations.
Tireless movement.
Timely adjustments.
LeBron threw a haymaker in that first half what would have leveled almost any team.
And yet… they’re still standing. – 10:20 PM
“Get LeBron the ball”
“Run LeBron in pick-and-roll”
“Put LeBron in the post”
“I don’t want LeBron passing”
JVG is hilarious – 10:20 PM
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Nuggets lead. KCP 3-point play incoming. LeBron with 31, hasn’t scored in the third yet – 10:19 PM
Denver’s first lead of the game comes with 4:39 to play in the third quarter. Just erased a double-digit deficit. LeBron is scoreless so far in the third. – 10:18 PM
We’re more than halfway through the third quarter and LeBron hasn’t taken a shot yet. Obviously asking him to play 48 minutes the way he played in the first half is unsustainable, but he’s the only thing that’s working tonight. – 10:16 PM
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
Murray driving AD for a contested midranger rather than feeding Jokic with AD stuck out of the paint was a tough choice, but he made it. – 10:15 PM
AD is struggling offensively but he is doing a job on the glass (11 rebounds) and has been a menace defending the rim. Just erased that Gordon transition dunk attempt – 10:11 PM
Following the timeout, Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic to throw his shot off balance. Then Anthony Davis blocked Aaron Gordon’s shot. – 10:10 PM
Not sure freezing out LeBron is the right strategy here, but that’s just me. – 10:10 PM
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
What was a 15-point lead at halftime is down to just eight less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Joker stuffs AD, leading to a transition break the other way … which Joker finishes off.
All five Nuggets starters in double figures. – 10:06 PM
AD was given a wide-open jumper from any spot and choose to run in and collide with Jokic in the paint and miss the layup. Remember that decision. – 10:04 PM
LeBron played every minute of the first half all except the final four seconds. Has 31 points, a career best for a half. – 10:02 PM
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
LeBron James is now the only member of the 8,000 point playoff club.
He’s also the only member of the 7,000 point playoff club… and the 6,000 point club.
The gap between LeBron & MJ at #2, 2,027, is the gap between MJ & #13 D-Wade & more than Kyrie’s *career* playoff points. – 9:58 PM
With Denver having started to blitz LeBron on those screening actions towards the end of the half gonna be interesting to see who takes advantage for the Lakers second half – 9:56 PM
LeBron LEADING the way at the half:
▪️31 PTS (career high in a playoff half)
▪️4 REB
▪️4 AST
▪️11-13 FG
▪️4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zqgwKCfgmh – 9:54 PM
LeBron James with 31/4/4 … but this game should be closer. The reason it isn’t: Lakers have 14:2 assist-TO ratio and outscoring Nuggets 16-6 from free throw line.
If those two factors continue, Bron won’t need 60 because Lakers will go up 20+ – 9:51 PM
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
I think the Lakers onto something, guys. If LeBron makes nearly every shot and is on pace for 62 points for four-straight games, they might come back and win the series. – 9:49 PM
tristan thompson when he saw lebron leave the floor early to avoid the halftime interview pic.twitter.com/Q5Fa3pQB6U – 9:48 PM
Absolutely majestic half from LeBron. Amazing that he can still find his peak level from time to time. – 9:47 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points in the first half marks the most points he’s had in the first half of the playoffs over his 20-season career. – 9:47 PM
LeBron with 31 points in the first half of a must-win game, resting only four seconds and playing motivated defense to lead the Lakers.
All in Year 20 at age 38. A reminder:
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/kGubS31sig – 9:46 PM
LeBron at half:
31 PTS
11-13 FG
4-4 3P
Already his most points this series. pic.twitter.com/3Vw2Ofljt0 – 9:46 PM
tristan halftime interview all about lebron. this man knows his role! – 9:46 PM
LMAO Tristan Thompson getting the halftime interview and the question is about LeBron, I am choking on water. – 9:46 PM
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
The Lakers have relentlessly attacked the rim – LeBron in particular – and have 36 points in the paint, on 18 of 32 FG’s.
DEN have been taking mostly jumpers, with 17 of their 44 total FGA’s coming in the paint.
11 PF’s on Denver, and 9 on the Lakers called thus far. – 9:46 PM
Halftime in Los Angeles….the Nuggets trail the Lakers 73-58….LeBron James with one of those halves of basketball that we should never take for granted. 31 points on 13 shots….four rebounds and four assists…played all 24 minutes – 9:46 PM
LeBron James had 31 points in the first half, his highest scoring half of his playoff career, as Lakers open a 73-58 lead over Denver at the half. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James had 31 points at halftime. If he continues at this pace, he’ll surpass his playoff career-high 51-point game he had in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James with 31 points in the first half — a playoff career-high for points in half.
51 is his playoff-career high. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James has 31-4-4 in an incredible first half. Somehow, the Nuggets are only down 15 at the half. Feels like they should be trailing by even more. – 9:45 PM
LeBron checks out and heads through the tunnel while AD’s at the line with 4.3 left in the half. – 9:44 PM
LeBron James’ 31 first half points is a playoff career best for the 20-year veteran. – 9:43 PM
LeBron has 31 points, the highest scoring half of his playoff career, coming in Year 20.
His previous high was 30 at Boston in 2012. – 9:43 PM
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points are the most he’s scored in a half in his playoff career. – 9:43 PM
The only times LeBron James has ever scored 30+ points in a half in the playoffs in his career. pic.twitter.com/YN7uqWzFev – 9:43 PM
Lakers star LeBron James has 31 points and counting, already his highest scoring total of the 2023 playoffs.
– There are 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Nuggets. – 9:42 PM
Jokic did such a good job of avoiding contact on AD underneath that he didn’t touch him and they still called a foul – 9:42 PM
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Looks like LeBron James will play all 24 minutes in the first half. All 48 on the table, it appears, depending on margin in the second half. – 9:39 PM
Rather than switching AD onto Jokic in the PnR , they put 2 on the ball and let Jokic dime up the corner 3 for MPJ. Not a good strategy. – 9:38 PM
LeBron and Aaron Gordon getting chippy in Game 4 😬
pic.twitter.com/sxowssJbgP – 9:36 PM
Just imagine what the score would be if LeBron had any help out there right now… – 9:34 PM
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
Gordon’s gotta clear out of the dunker spot here. Lets AD be right there to help on Jokic. pic.twitter.com/rGu5mitnZ9 – 9:32 PM
Gotta wonder what Bron will have in the tank if this is close down the stretch
Lakers will Need AD or Reaves, somebody – 9:32 PM
Relevant historical context here: LeBron James’ playoff high is 51 points (Game 1 of the ’18 Finals v. Golden State). With 5:18 left in the 2nd quarter here in LA, he has 27 points (10-12 FG; 4-4 from three), 4 rebounds, 3 assists..and has played every minute. Lakers up 55-43. – 9:32 PM
LeBron’s effort has been crazy. Still wild to see him flying around like this in Year 20. – 9:32 PM
It’s been quite a first half so far from LeBron, with 5:18 to play.
He hasn’t rested (19 minutes), and is 10 for 12 (4 of 4 from 3 – one was an attempted pass; 3 for 3 FT’s, 6 for 7 in the paint).
That’s 27 points, with 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. – 9:31 PM
i respect the hell out of lebron james doing literally everything he can to avoid a sweep – 9:31 PM
Darvin Ham pulling out all the stops. Starts Rui and Schröder. Brings Tristan Thompson off the bench and gets nice minutes. And LeBron hasn’t been out of the game yet – 9:30 PM
LeBron was in the gym putting up some shots during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀
pic.twitter.com/EEg2W0QbF9 – 9:30 PM
LeBron James has been incredible — and he’s played every minute of the first half — but Denver’s defense has also been non-existent. Nuggets aren’t getting out to contest 3s, letting the Lakers get anything they want in the paint too. – 9:30 PM
This might be the best playoff half of basketball LeBron has played since….dare I say….Game 6, 2012 – 9:29 PM
I think 38-year-old LeBron James plans to play all 48 minutes tonight. – 9:29 PM
AD “cleansing” by touching his own teammate outside the lane doesn’t count. – 9:29 PM
Michael Malone and the Nuggets coaching staff were livid at Anthony Davis camping the lane right before Marc Davis called that three-second violation. – 9:28 PM
D’Angelo Russell taking a warmup shot while LeBron and Aaron Gordon get into it. pic.twitter.com/GJDzl8gdT4 – 9:26 PM
Bron was in the gym early getting shots up during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3lojrsutj – 9:25 PM
Imagine if Terence Davis did what LeBron just did to Aaron Gordon @damienbarling – 9:25 PM
It’s amazing how rarely LeBron gets into it with guys. Also crazy to think about what would happen if he did snap. – 9:25 PM
dlo could not care less about the lebron vs ag kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/9IjE1r7VhU – 9:24 PM
Yo
Bron putting hands on AG like that reminded me of when Shaq had to swing at Brad Miller 😳 – 9:24 PM
Double techs for LeBron James and Aaron Gordon. It’s getting chippy in here. – 9:24 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get tangled up under the basket and the refs call a double tech. While both teams jawed at one another and security personnel intervened, D’Angelo Russell stayed out on the perimeter taking a couple 3s – 9:23 PM
You rarely see LeBron get into it with an opponent, but he took exception to some Aaron Gordon contact, and the two got matching technicals. – 9:23 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon each called for technicals. LeBron didn’t like that Gordon nabbed his jaw. Gordon then tangled him up. LeBron pushed him away repeatedly before both sides intervened. – 9:23 PM
Gordon and LeBron tumbling inside, they were locked the whole way. Double T’s, just a little physicality and some woofing – 9:23 PM
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
LeBron James is not going gently into that Monday night. He’s got 23 points in 15 minutes and just got in Aaron Gordon’s face (and vice versa) after their arms got locked up together. – 9:22 PM
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Some LeBron stats after his 21-point 1st Q:
– tied for most he’s scored in a playoff quarter (4 times, all in 1st Q)
– last time was 5/15/18 at Boston
– since 1997, it’s the most by a Laker in a playoff quarter (Kobe, 5/17/10, had 21 in the 3rd Q) – 9:20 PM
D’Lo is on the Darvin Russ plan tonight… and he and Bron are +10 with Nuggets down 10 – 9:20 PM
LeBron’s 21 points in first was the 4th time he’s had 20-plus points in a playoff quarter. Tied for the most he’s scored in a playoff quarter, all in the first. Most by a Lakers in a playoff quarter since 97, Kobe had 21 in third on 5/17/10 vs. Suns. – 9:19 PM
If LeBron gets his trademark for Taco Tuesday does that mean the podcast of the same name that he filed the trademark for is back on ?? – 9:19 PM
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
What a time for the 2016 Cavs. – 9:19 PM
In a can’t-lose game, LeBron has made sure to defend his legacy.
He is already up to 23 points and has gotten to the rim and knocked down some 3-pointers.
Denver will have to find ways to throw different looks at him. – 9:19 PM
LeBron has made some 3s tonight but he’s not settling for them. Far more aggressive playing below the FT line. And it’s set the tone for everyone else. – 9:18 PM
LeBron James has yet to sit tonight, and already has 23 points on 8 of 10 FG’s after a transition layup. On the prior trip, he stole a pass in the lane, pushed the ball and got Tristan Thompson a dunk.
LAL lead 43-33 with 9:16 to go in the 2nd Q. – 9:17 PM
This was the shot that might have ended LeBron’s shooting slump 💀 pic.twitter.com/4u8LVEZ0Ef – 9:17 PM
LeBron James passing to Tristan Thompson like it’s the Cavs-Warriors Finals again – 9:16 PM
LeBron James has played every minute so far.
And a Tristan Thompson dunk in a 2023 NBA conference finals game is not what I expected to tweet. – 9:16 PM
LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP – 9:16 PM
Better show and recover here from Jamal Murray than we’ve seen in previous games in order to prevent getting switched onto LeBron in the post. pic.twitter.com/xN1GvrbnjY – 9:14 PM
There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.
15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem.
LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20. – 9:14 PM
LeBron James with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3s. He entered the game shooting 15% on 3 vs. Nuggets.
His highest-scoring game facing elimination is 46 points vs. Boston in 2018. Has seven 40-plus point elimination games. – 9:13 PM
LeBron, AD, and Rui played the entire 1st quarter for the Lakers.
LeBron and *Tristan Thompson* start the second quarter on the floor. – 9:12 PM
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
Well, that was the highest scoring quarter all season for LeBron James
Last time he had a first quarter like that was 2018 ECF Game 2 in Boston (a game the Cavaliers lost) – 9:11 PM
LeBron James just tied his playoff career high for most points in a quarter with 21.
This is his 282nd playoff game.
Absolutely unreal. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James was shooting 3-19 from 3-point range in the series before tonight. He goes 4-4 from distance in the first quarter and already has 21 points. Why are the Lakers up six? There you go. – 9:10 PM
LeBron is HITTING tonight.
He scored 21 points in Q1 and reached 8,000 career playoff points 👏
pic.twitter.com/OfLt4JTL1K – 9:10 PM
Not sure which was more unlikely: LeBron going 4/4 or MPJ going 0/4 given how wide open the looks were. – 9:10 PM
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
Only players with more over last 25 postseasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Steph Curry and Jamal Murray. – 9:10 PM
LeBron with 21 in the first, 4-4 from 3. The Lakers lead 34-28 after 1 – 9:10 PM
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
Nuggets are doing some good things early to combat the Lakers ignoring Aaron Gordon
-Using him as a screener on the perimeter
-Encouraging him to shoot open corner 3’s
-Cutting behind AD pic.twitter.com/h63n6NlYdQ – 9:09 PM
LeBron with 21 pts in the first quarter. He apparently has no intention of going on vacation soon. Lakers lead 34-28. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James was on fire, scoring 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 on threes, helping Lakers to a 34-28 lead over Denver end of first. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James: 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting
The rest of the Lakers: 13 points on 6-for-18
LAL leads DEN 34-28 after 1Q – 9:09 PM
Heh. Basketball. Bron.
3 for 19 from 3 for the first three games.
4 for 4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes tonight.
Lakers lead 34-28 after 1. – 9:09 PM
Two stats that define the first quarter (Lakers by 6):
LeBron James, 21 points on 7-9 shooting.
Nuggets 3-13 on 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM
LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.
He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).
LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28
LeBron James has 21 points — the most he’s had in a quarter this postseason. He’s made four of LA’s five 3s. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 9 rebounds. LA is winning points in the paint (16-10) and second-chance points (8-2). KCP has 10 pts. – 9:09 PM
Is LeBron James trying to make history again? With the Lakers facing elimination, he had 21 points in 12 minutes in the first quarter on 7-for-9 shooting, including going 4-for-4 from deep, to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. – 9:09 PM
Ham eschewing any rest for LeBron or Davis here in the first. With LeBron, rolling, I’m guessing he elected to just stick with him. – 9:07 PM
LeBron James doing his first quarter Jamal Murray impression tonight, 18 points on 6-9 shooting. – 9:06 PM
LeBron is feeling it. If the alley-oop pass goes in, everything is going in. The Lakers are wasting every possession that doesn’t go to him. – 9:06 PM
LeBron James starts off Game 4 with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Coming into tonight, he held the highest scoring average in NBA history in potential elimination games with 33.5 ppg (minimum 10 games). – 9:04 PM
LAL led by 7 early, and Denver tied it. Then they pushed it to 8 with a pair of LeBron 3’s, one of them an accident, and DEN responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 1.
Now it’s LeBron again, with an and-1 layup, making it 26-22 LAL.
James has 15 points already. – 9:03 PM
A potential pass turned into points for LeBron 🤯
pic.twitter.com/HCBArkU0Q1 – 9:01 PM
The Lakers have had this emotional surge, with the new lineup and LeBron making threes that he’s taking and even ones he’s not…and the Lakers lead by just three – 8:59 PM
AD is in Cancun mode (or every other game mode) right now it looks like. Already given up 2 layups through mistakes on defense, and hasn’t looked particularly engaged on offense. – 8:58 PM
AD still trying to go through Jokic’s body on these drives like he’s going to get a foul call. Jokic doesn’t really move and he’s got 40 lbs on Davis, so it’s not a winning strategy. – 8:57 PM
LeBron James is having himself a game. He has 12 points in seven minutes on 4-for-5 shooting, including make two 3-pointers. – 8:57 PM
aaron gordon’s reaction makes this accidental lebron three even better pic.twitter.com/hHJFplNxY3 – 8:56 PM
LeBron spent 20 years “shooting” when he should’ve just been passing to the hoop. – 8:56 PM
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
From now on, LeBron James should try to pass to the backboard so that his 3s go in – 8:55 PM
Curious to see if/how Malone changes his rotation with the new LAL starting lineup.
Also want to see how DEN looks vs the LAL bench. Rui has been a big part of their offensive attack vs the bench.
Lastly, has Denver gotten better at attacking the AD roaming defense? – 8:30 PM
It’s all about Jamal Murray hunting LeBron James
D’Lo, Vando, Mo Bamba off the bench is just a distraction – 8:19 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 7:55 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
Woj saying Wembanyama might be the best prospect in the history of professional team sports seems insane but in terms of potential he’s definitely on the list right?
LeBron obviously, Kareem, who else is up there? – 4:47 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
Earlier in the series, Shaq told @HeavyOnSports what the Celtics needed to do (but haven’t).
He also talked about his last run with the C’s when injuries knocked him out: “I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have.”
bit.ly/3pYZWX2 – 1:46 PM
20 years ago today — LeBron James signed with Nike.
It was the craziest athlete chase in sneaker industry history.
“If you saw the movie Air, that doesn’t compare.”
@AarDodson & I spoke to the key figures from Nike, Reebok & Adidas to hear all about it:
A few years ago, I wrote about the five remaining active players from the 2003 draft class, including Carmelo Anthony. Now, only one remains: LeBron James. nytimes.com/2018/12/20/spo… – 1:12 PM
Carmelo Anthony won everything except an NBA title.
– 32-1 at Oak Hill, and beat LeBron’s St. Vincent St. Mary’s.
– 30-5 National champion at Syracuse.
– Three Olympic gold medals.
– Finished above .500 in his first 10 NBA seasons and made the playoffs 13 times. – 1:04 PM
With the news of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement, it’s basically official that LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next year.
Only two active players were older than Bron this season, and both have already announced their retirement: Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem. – 12:54 PM
Melo retiring, LeBron getting closer. We are nearing the end of the Headband Generation. – 11:53 AM
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Excising Stephen Curry and then LeBron James from the Finals picture, while elevating the not-America’s-team Nuggets and Heat in quick and quiet conference finals sweeps …
I’m no NBA apologist. They’re not pure.
But this sure as shit is not rigged to drive TV revenue. – 10:57 AM
Can LeBron James help the Lakers become the first team to overcome an 0-3 series deficit? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut on why that will be a lost cause bit.ly/3C6332l pic.twitter.com/F1mTpFLkbT – 10:18 AM
Free episode: LAL/DEN Game 3; PHI and GSW Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 9:42 AM
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
— end of list — – 9:40 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The real culprit in Boston, Heat & Nuggets roll, Big Ben hasn’t changed, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, wedding cheat codes, LeBron gives up, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
