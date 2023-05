Carmelo Anthony on Houston situation: 'I beat myself up about it'

“We’re always open to anything with our former players,” Kroenke said before the Nuggets played Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. “It’s very fresh obviously for him to retire. We’re focused on one thing and one thing only. But I love Carmelo. I love everyone around him. To this day we’ve had a great relationship. “At some point I’d love to get him back to Denver. Even with the fans there, the ending didn’t go the way they wanted or hoped. But he should be remembered positively because he brought a lot of positives to the Denver community and the basketball community as a whole.” -via Andscape / May 23, 2023