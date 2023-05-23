Carmelo Anthony on Houston situation: 'I beat myself up about it'

So after a 4–6 start to the year, then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told Anthony the team was moving in a different direction. Anthony was floored. “Nobody ever really explained it to me,” he says. “To be honest, nobody can explain it to me, because there’s no real reason as to why any of that transpired. And I beat myself up about it. I took the role off the bench. I did everything they said I gotta do. So I kept thinking, It’s gotta be deeper than that. It felt like it was about more than just basketball at that point.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton on Carmelo Anthony retiring:
“Melo was one of the guys for for me. That ‘03 draft class is special for me…”
LeBron is his favorite player, but Anthony was right up there. And he faced him in his first-ever preseason game.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 10:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We’re focused on one thing and one thing only. But I love Carmelo. I love everyone around him. To this day we’ve had a great relationship. At some point I’d love to get him back to Denver,” Nuggets President Josh Kroenke to @andscape on @carmeloanthony. bit.ly/43EUaZl – 8:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Storytime: @Bell19Raja tells @loganmmurdock about the first time he played against Melo.
More from #RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/0Gk9i3… pic.twitter.com/FxgkZjgLx4 – 7:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with @chrisadempsey and @DLineCo to discuss the 2023 Nuggets run (so far) and the legacy in Denver for Carmelo Anthony.
Come join.
youtube.com/live/J6OKj2xmh… – 6:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Grant Williams actions told through the Guaransheed of 2004
• When do players know the coach lost the locker room?
• What if Detroit drafted Melo?
• What it was like to play with Melo on the Knicks
📺youtube.com/watch?v=jgsw5A… pic.twitter.com/H9FuYvQW8r – 3:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Carmelo Anthony by the Numbers, by @jkubatko open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I just thought that was a masterful way to announce your retirement”
🔊 @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 react to Carmelo Anthony announcing his retirement #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/2zhqoFbEFd – 2:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It’s time for the Denver #Nuggets and their former superstar @carmeloanthony to reconcile. And the #NBA Western Conference champions appear open to it after the tough divorce in 2011. More in @andscape. bit.ly/43EUaZl – 1:24 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Nuggets reach first NBA Finals
-Panthers 1 win from Stanley Cup Finals
-Big Ben did not wish Kenny Pickett well
-Dodgers vs ATL in big NL clash
-So long, Melo
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:50 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Here’s my take on the #Ringzz discourse, every time it comes up: That standard can only reasonably be applied to MVP-level superstars. Carmelo and Dame shouldn’t even be mentioned in that discourse. – 11:20 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will LeBron James actually retire? Sources close to him believe it’s unlikely, so maybe this was just a moment of raw reflection in the wake of Carmelo’s retirement. Or maybe the leverage game has already begun.
My view from LA here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 11:06 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest: I recently sat down 1-on-1 with Carmelo Anthony to discuss his decision to retire, the stuff he’s most proud of, his lack of a ring, Phil, and the enormous challenge of being the face of a franchise in NYC si.com/nba/2023/05/23… pic.twitter.com/n244oKINRj – 10:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
With Carmelo Anthony announcing his retirement, there’s been a lot of talk about where Melo ranks on the Knicks’ All-Time list…
…I ranked the best 75 players over the first 75 years of the team’s storied history.
(Yes, I have Melo lower than most)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 9:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more last night on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 9:20 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anthony retires from NBA
Carmelo Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:08 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i thought the writers were on strike, how did the Nuggets make the finals for the first time ever the same day Melo retires – 3:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s really wild to me that Melo put up a huge chunk of his HOF numbers while wearing No. 15 in Denver, but on the day he announced his retirement, the best Nugget to wear that same jersey number just led the franchise to its first ever NBA Finals. – 12:30 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more on Honda SportsNite pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 12:13 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
On the day Carmelo retires:
The team that drafted him defeats the last team he played for to advance to the NBA Finals 😲 pic.twitter.com/A0qgPPvdLf – 11:59 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Nuggets really clinched a spot in their first Finals the same day Melo announced his retirement. Day full of emotions for that fanbase, I’m sure – 11:50 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
I’m a CO native. I was a ball boy for the Nuggets. My dad was the team podiatrist.
From English, Adams, Abdul-Rauf, Dikembe Mutombo, & Melo to this squad.
What Jokic & this team have accomplished is incredible. First time to the Finals.
Stand up #MileHighBasketball! – 11:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nuggets sweep
– Lakers season recap
– Jokic insanity
– Jokic history
– Jokic hilarity
– Melo stories
– Lakers fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=WetbY2… pic.twitter.com/W4Cur02Tv7 – 11:32 PM
Yet going through it readied him for the decision to retire now. “It’s weird to use the word happy, but I’m happy,” he says, wearing a green-and-white, long-sleeve pullover, sunglasses and green baseball cap that covers his braids. “It took a lot for me to get to that point, and to be able to see it all clearly. But I do.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023
J.R. Smith, who played alongside Anthony in Denver and New York, goes down as his favorite teammate. Asked about his favorite moments as a pro, he mentions two: the first time he was introduced to the Madison Square Garden crowd as a Knick back in 2011, and the incredible 43-point Easter game he had at MSG against the Bulls in ’12, when he hit contested game-tying and game-winning triples from the same spot on the right wing. -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023
“We’re always open to anything with our former players,” Kroenke said before the Nuggets played Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. “It’s very fresh obviously for him to retire. We’re focused on one thing and one thing only. But I love Carmelo. I love everyone around him. To this day we’ve had a great relationship. “At some point I’d love to get him back to Denver. Even with the fans there, the ending didn’t go the way they wanted or hoped. But he should be remembered positively because he brought a lot of positives to the Denver community and the basketball community as a whole.” -via Andscape / May 23, 2023