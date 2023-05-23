Carmelo Anthony: That idea that you're a loser if you don't win a championship doesn't bother me no more

Only one player in NBA history has scored more career points in the regular season and playoffs combined without winning a championship: Karl Malone. “I’m at peace. That doesn’t bother me no more; that idea that you’re a loser if you don’t win a championship,” Carmelo Anthony says. “For me, I’ve won. I won back in 2003, the night I shook David Stern’s hand on that [draft] stage. I made it out of Red Hook. I’ve won at life. The ring is the only thing I didn’t get. It would’ve been a great accomplishment, but I don’t regret it, because I feel like I did everything I could to get it.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Nuggets reach first NBA Finals
-Panthers 1 win from Stanley Cup Finals
-Big Ben did not wish Kenny Pickett well
-Dodgers vs ATL in big NL clash
-So long, Melo
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:50 AM
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Nuggets reach first NBA Finals
-Panthers 1 win from Stanley Cup Finals
-Big Ben did not wish Kenny Pickett well
-Dodgers vs ATL in big NL clash
-So long, Melo
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:50 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Here’s my take on the #Ringzz discourse, every time it comes up: That standard can only reasonably be applied to MVP-level superstars. Carmelo and Dame shouldn’t even be mentioned in that discourse. – 11:20 AM
Here’s my take on the #Ringzz discourse, every time it comes up: That standard can only reasonably be applied to MVP-level superstars. Carmelo and Dame shouldn’t even be mentioned in that discourse. – 11:20 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will LeBron James actually retire? Sources close to him believe it’s unlikely, so maybe this was just a moment of raw reflection in the wake of Carmelo’s retirement. Or maybe the leverage game has already begun.
My view from LA here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 11:06 AM
Will LeBron James actually retire? Sources close to him believe it’s unlikely, so maybe this was just a moment of raw reflection in the wake of Carmelo’s retirement. Or maybe the leverage game has already begun.
My view from LA here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 11:06 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest: I recently sat down 1-on-1 with Carmelo Anthony to discuss his decision to retire, the stuff he’s most proud of, his lack of a ring, Phil, and the enormous challenge of being the face of a franchise in NYC si.com/nba/2023/05/23… pic.twitter.com/n244oKINRj – 10:37 AM
My latest: I recently sat down 1-on-1 with Carmelo Anthony to discuss his decision to retire, the stuff he’s most proud of, his lack of a ring, Phil, and the enormous challenge of being the face of a franchise in NYC si.com/nba/2023/05/23… pic.twitter.com/n244oKINRj – 10:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
With Carmelo Anthony announcing his retirement, there’s been a lot of talk about where Melo ranks on the Knicks’ All-Time list…
…I ranked the best 75 players over the first 75 years of the team’s storied history.
(Yes, I have Melo lower than most)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 9:50 AM
With Carmelo Anthony announcing his retirement, there’s been a lot of talk about where Melo ranks on the Knicks’ All-Time list…
…I ranked the best 75 players over the first 75 years of the team’s storied history.
(Yes, I have Melo lower than most)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 9:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more last night on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 9:20 AM
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more last night on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 9:20 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anthony retires from NBA
Carmelo Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:08 AM
Anthony retires from NBA
Carmelo Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:08 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i thought the writers were on strike, how did the Nuggets make the finals for the first time ever the same day Melo retires – 3:26 AM
i thought the writers were on strike, how did the Nuggets make the finals for the first time ever the same day Melo retires – 3:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s really wild to me that Melo put up a huge chunk of his HOF numbers while wearing No. 15 in Denver, but on the day he announced his retirement, the best Nugget to wear that same jersey number just led the franchise to its first ever NBA Finals. – 12:30 AM
It’s really wild to me that Melo put up a huge chunk of his HOF numbers while wearing No. 15 in Denver, but on the day he announced his retirement, the best Nugget to wear that same jersey number just led the franchise to its first ever NBA Finals. – 12:30 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more on Honda SportsNite pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 12:13 AM
Talked to @emacSNY about Carmelo Anthony’s Knick tenure, whether his No. 7 will be retired at Madison Square Garden & more on Honda SportsNite pic.twitter.com/iaKZIL741K – 12:13 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
On the day Carmelo retires:
The team that drafted him defeats the last team he played for to advance to the NBA Finals 😲 pic.twitter.com/A0qgPPvdLf – 11:59 PM
On the day Carmelo retires:
The team that drafted him defeats the last team he played for to advance to the NBA Finals 😲 pic.twitter.com/A0qgPPvdLf – 11:59 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Nuggets really clinched a spot in their first Finals the same day Melo announced his retirement. Day full of emotions for that fanbase, I’m sure – 11:50 PM
Nuggets really clinched a spot in their first Finals the same day Melo announced his retirement. Day full of emotions for that fanbase, I’m sure – 11:50 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
I’m a CO native. I was a ball boy for the Nuggets. My dad was the team podiatrist.
From English, Adams, Abdul-Rauf, Dikembe Mutombo, & Melo to this squad.
What Jokic & this team have accomplished is incredible. First time to the Finals.
Stand up #MileHighBasketball! – 11:48 PM
I’m a CO native. I was a ball boy for the Nuggets. My dad was the team podiatrist.
From English, Adams, Abdul-Rauf, Dikembe Mutombo, & Melo to this squad.
What Jokic & this team have accomplished is incredible. First time to the Finals.
Stand up #MileHighBasketball! – 11:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nuggets sweep
– Lakers season recap
– Jokic insanity
– Jokic history
– Jokic hilarity
– Melo stories
– Lakers fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=WetbY2… pic.twitter.com/W4Cur02Tv7 – 11:32 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nuggets sweep
– Lakers season recap
– Jokic insanity
– Jokic history
– Jokic hilarity
– Melo stories
– Lakers fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=WetbY2… pic.twitter.com/W4Cur02Tv7 – 11:32 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
I had the chance to interview @carmeloanthony 25+ times during my 6 yrs with the @nyknicks.
These candid, off-the-court features were great for the #Knicks fans to see his personality.
Here are some of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/qqnmZYyG1f – 11:14 PM
I had the chance to interview @carmeloanthony 25+ times during my 6 yrs with the @nyknicks.
These candid, off-the-court features were great for the #Knicks fans to see his personality.
Here are some of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/qqnmZYyG1f – 11:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If I were recording Locked On NBA tonight (I’m not) and was going to play Real or Fake the question would be: Nikola Jokic is a better/more accomplished Denver Nugget than Carmelo Anthony
And then mute my mentions and not look at the comments – 10:21 PM
If I were recording Locked On NBA tonight (I’m not) and was going to play Real or Fake the question would be: Nikola Jokic is a better/more accomplished Denver Nugget than Carmelo Anthony
And then mute my mentions and not look at the comments – 10:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New story: The sure sign Carmelo Anthony was in the building and Tyrese Haliburton shared his thoughts: “‘Melo was one of the guys for for me.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 10:05 PM
New story: The sure sign Carmelo Anthony was in the building and Tyrese Haliburton shared his thoughts: “‘Melo was one of the guys for for me.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 10:05 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following the announcement of his retirement, Warriors Wire looked back at some of Carmelo Anthony’s best performances against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/carmelo-… – 10:00 PM
Following the announcement of his retirement, Warriors Wire looked back at some of Carmelo Anthony’s best performances against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/carmelo-… – 10:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Hacia el final de su carrera, @CarmeloAnthony tenía la costumbre de dejarle saber a compañeros y oponentes que él ya había asegurado el rebote.
“Lo tengo, váyanse al c@r@jo”.
Marca registrada de Melo.
pic.twitter.com/11MJKZ8uu1 – 9:41 PM
Hacia el final de su carrera, @CarmeloAnthony tenía la costumbre de dejarle saber a compañeros y oponentes que él ya había asegurado el rebote.
“Lo tengo, váyanse al c@r@jo”.
Marca registrada de Melo.
pic.twitter.com/11MJKZ8uu1 – 9:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Game 4 pregame show starts now! Come join.
✅ Rui In the starting lineup?
✅ What would It mean to sweep?
✅ Carmelo Anthony retires
youtube.com/live/-xxYqyYN1… – 7:59 PM
Game 4 pregame show starts now! Come join.
✅ Rui In the starting lineup?
✅ What would It mean to sweep?
✅ Carmelo Anthony retires
youtube.com/live/-xxYqyYN1… – 7:59 PM
Thon Maker @ThonMaker14
I’m big on having great footwork.
I used to spend hours daily on YouTube admiring and learning the footwork of legends like Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe, KG, and finally the beautiful jab series of Carmelo Anthony.
Have a great retirement #Melo – 7:23 PM
I’m big on having great footwork.
I used to spend hours daily on YouTube admiring and learning the footwork of legends like Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe, KG, and finally the beautiful jab series of Carmelo Anthony.
Have a great retirement #Melo – 7:23 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Bringing back this video with @carmeloanthony moving into retirement & passing the torch to @kiyananthony.
When I was running digital at the #Knicks, we captured Melo teaching his famous jab-step move to his son.
This was one of our best-performing pieces of content on social. pic.twitter.com/C23E4LKgQk – 7:13 PM
Bringing back this video with @carmeloanthony moving into retirement & passing the torch to @kiyananthony.
When I was running digital at the #Knicks, we captured Melo teaching his famous jab-step move to his son.
This was one of our best-performing pieces of content on social. pic.twitter.com/C23E4LKgQk – 7:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Carmelo Anthony’s retirement and how’s he’s still valued in the organization despite his exit pic.twitter.com/RXiHTbiFnl – 7:09 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Carmelo Anthony’s retirement and how’s he’s still valued in the organization despite his exit pic.twitter.com/RXiHTbiFnl – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame asked about Carmelo Anthony’s retirement: “Carmelo is still loved throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride…He’s always welcome. Once a Nugget always a Nugget. We’d love to have him around at any point in time.” – 7:06 PM
Michael Malone pregame asked about Carmelo Anthony’s retirement: “Carmelo is still loved throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride…He’s always welcome. Once a Nugget always a Nugget. We’d love to have him around at any point in time.” – 7:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone on Carmelo: Sings his praises as a scorer and the overall career he’s had. Said once a Nugget, always a Nugget:
“He’s always welcome.” – 7:06 PM
Malone on Carmelo: Sings his praises as a scorer and the overall career he’s had. Said once a Nugget, always a Nugget:
“He’s always welcome.” – 7:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Carmelo Anthony is still beloved in Denver, wore the Nuggets uniform with pride and is always welcome in Denver. “Once a Nugget, always a Nugget,” Malone said. – 7:05 PM
Michael Malone says Carmelo Anthony is still beloved in Denver, wore the Nuggets uniform with pride and is always welcome in Denver. “Once a Nugget, always a Nugget,” Malone said. – 7:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“Carmelo is still lived throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride,” Michael Malone says of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement. Says he wishes he could’ve coached Melo. – 7:05 PM
“Carmelo is still lived throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride,” Michael Malone says of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement. Says he wishes he could’ve coached Melo. – 7:05 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Thank you @carmeloanthony for all you gave to the game. It truly was an honor to compete against you 🍷
#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/2Ne8YJSkSb – 6:29 PM
Thank you @carmeloanthony for all you gave to the game. It truly was an honor to compete against you 🍷
#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/2Ne8YJSkSb – 6:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Carmelo Anthony retirement: Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, more react to future Hall of Famer hanging it up
cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 5:42 PM
Carmelo Anthony retirement: Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, more react to future Hall of Famer hanging it up
cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 5:42 PM
Josh Okogie @CallMe_NonStop
Congrats on your retirement @carmeloanthony ! I was in the tenth grade and I remember I was smiling the whole day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QVHBkUgoxd – 5:40 PM
Congrats on your retirement @carmeloanthony ! I was in the tenth grade and I remember I was smiling the whole day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QVHBkUgoxd – 5:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
When did Jim Boeheim know that Carmelo Anthony was the guy?
🏀 @HoopHall Head Coach @therealboeheim says it goes back to his high school days #STAYME7O
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/zVTdzDHkCA – 5:30 PM
When did Jim Boeheim know that Carmelo Anthony was the guy?
🏀 @HoopHall Head Coach @therealboeheim says it goes back to his high school days #STAYME7O
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/zVTdzDHkCA – 5:30 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
13 years of @nba playoffs. 1 trip to the conference finals. Team game, but Carmelo Anthony (whom I like) really never fulfilled expectations. – 5:29 PM
13 years of @nba playoffs. 1 trip to the conference finals. Team game, but Carmelo Anthony (whom I like) really never fulfilled expectations. – 5:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
that time J.R. Smith went 1-on-5 with Melo laid out on the floor
youtube.com/live/3RXZMZeO_… pic.twitter.com/DlBSlTCLuv – 5:19 PM
that time J.R. Smith went 1-on-5 with Melo laid out on the floor
youtube.com/live/3RXZMZeO_… pic.twitter.com/DlBSlTCLuv – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A new #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is OUT! Covering:
🏀 The retiring Carmelo Anthony
🏀 Crumbling Celtics
🏀 The Lakers’ own woes
🏀 Best Nuggets ever
🏀 Logic-defying Heat
🏀 NBA reporter pick-up game scoop
🏀 Giannis & FRESNO
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:53 PM
A new #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is OUT! Covering:
🏀 The retiring Carmelo Anthony
🏀 Crumbling Celtics
🏀 The Lakers’ own woes
🏀 Best Nuggets ever
🏀 Logic-defying Heat
🏀 NBA reporter pick-up game scoop
🏀 Giannis & FRESNO
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:53 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Carmelo Anthony has retired, and Udonis Haslem is about to. There is about to be only one player remaining in the NBA that is older than me. So, Andre Iguodala, don’t you dare go anywhere…. – 4:47 PM
Carmelo Anthony has retired, and Udonis Haslem is about to. There is about to be only one player remaining in the NBA that is older than me. So, Andre Iguodala, don’t you dare go anywhere…. – 4:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Here’s a report from the Blazers’ first post-lottery draft workout, plus some thoughts on Carmelo Anthony’s time in Portland on the heels of his retirement announcement rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 4:26 PM
Here’s a report from the Blazers’ first post-lottery draft workout, plus some thoughts on Carmelo Anthony’s time in Portland on the heels of his retirement announcement rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 4:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s still so funny to me that Jokić wasn’t on the NBA 75 team after one MVP because enough people thought it was fake.
I believe the only Nuggets rep on the 75 team is Carmelo Anthony. – 4:18 PM
It’s still so funny to me that Jokić wasn’t on the NBA 75 team after one MVP because enough people thought it was fake.
I believe the only Nuggets rep on the 75 team is Carmelo Anthony. – 4:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Thank you for pushing me higher and congratulations on a legendary career 💪🏾🙌🏾 #STAYME7O @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/vk5700C6XD – 4:10 PM
Thank you for pushing me higher and congratulations on a legendary career 💪🏾🙌🏾 #STAYME7O @carmeloanthony pic.twitter.com/vk5700C6XD – 4:10 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
My first NBA Jersey, I used to want cornrows so bad cuz Melo had em lol! One of the first legends to show me love. Salute to one of the realest! @carmeloanthony #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Ts6vZYWdRH – 4:03 PM
My first NBA Jersey, I used to want cornrows so bad cuz Melo had em lol! One of the first legends to show me love. Salute to one of the realest! @carmeloanthony #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Ts6vZYWdRH – 4:03 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Terrific column by @SamQuinnCBS on Carmelo Anthony’s legacy as a player who won everything EXCEPT an NBA championship cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 3:13 PM
Terrific column by @SamQuinnCBS on Carmelo Anthony’s legacy as a player who won everything EXCEPT an NBA championship cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 3:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Hawks had jokes after Melo announced his retirement 😅
(via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/ybDEv4X63i – 3:08 PM
The Hawks had jokes after Melo announced his retirement 😅
(via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/ybDEv4X63i – 3:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Carmelo Anthony won everything there is to win in basketball except an NBA championship
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 2:51 PM
Carmelo Anthony won everything there is to win in basketball except an NBA championship
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 2:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thoughts on Carmelo Anthony’s legacy with @davidaldridgedc, @joevardon and @NickKosmider: theathletic.com/4541007/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/mD6e0VkVhp – 2:31 PM
Thoughts on Carmelo Anthony’s legacy with @davidaldridgedc, @joevardon and @NickKosmider: theathletic.com/4541007/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/mD6e0VkVhp – 2:31 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Carmelo Anthony retired Monday. Next, the Knicks should retire his No. 7 jersey at MSG. theathletic.com/4541260/2023/0… – 2:18 PM
Carmelo Anthony retired Monday. Next, the Knicks should retire his No. 7 jersey at MSG. theathletic.com/4541260/2023/0… – 2:18 PM
Paolo Banchero @Pp_doesit
congrats on a legendary career @carmeloanthony 🙏🏾 watching u from afar my whole life showed me what it’s supposed to look like✊🏽 – 2:16 PM
congrats on a legendary career @carmeloanthony 🙏🏾 watching u from afar my whole life showed me what it’s supposed to look like✊🏽 – 2:16 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Future Hall of Famer!! Salute @carmeloanthony 🫡 #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/ssRFzzzQUh – 2:15 PM
Future Hall of Famer!! Salute @carmeloanthony 🫡 #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/ssRFzzzQUh – 2:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19-year career newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:06 PM
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19-year career newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:06 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: The Heat obliterate the Celtics — how they did, what comes next for BOS assuming they lose this series, DEN-LAL 3-0, Lakers offseason options, Carmelo’s retirement, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43l25uj
Apple: apple.co/3ItxVNO – 1:54 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: The Heat obliterate the Celtics — how they did, what comes next for BOS assuming they lose this series, DEN-LAL 3-0, Lakers offseason options, Carmelo’s retirement, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/43l25uj
Apple: apple.co/3ItxVNO – 1:54 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Congratulations to @carmeloanthony on a legendary career … from ‘Cuse to #NBA to #Olympics … it was an honor and FUN to cover a majority of the #Knicks portion of your basketball journey … 🏀 #Melo62 #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/zvSVrX27Uq – 1:49 PM
Congratulations to @carmeloanthony on a legendary career … from ‘Cuse to #NBA to #Olympics … it was an honor and FUN to cover a majority of the #Knicks portion of your basketball journey … 🏀 #Melo62 #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/zvSVrX27Uq – 1:49 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Melo is retiring as the 13th highest paid player in NBA history when it comes to on-court earnings, but he’ll drop out of the top 15 next season, per @Spotrac pic.twitter.com/uPBsY8ILrt – 1:41 PM
Melo is retiring as the 13th highest paid player in NBA history when it comes to on-court earnings, but he’ll drop out of the top 15 next season, per @Spotrac pic.twitter.com/uPBsY8ILrt – 1:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Carmelo Anthony announces retirement, says his son Kiyan is his ‘legacy’ nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 1:26 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Carmelo Anthony announces retirement, says his son Kiyan is his ‘legacy’ nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 1:26 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Congratulations 🐐🐐
Much love brother @carmeloanthony
#HallofFame #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/poyduyG43W – 1:20 PM
Congratulations 🐐🐐
Much love brother @carmeloanthony
#HallofFame #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/poyduyG43W – 1:20 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Also, while we’re reminiscing, that time I called the Knicks fan at the center of the, ahem, Carmelo donut Twitter incident: nytimes.com/2014/01/03/spo… – 1:19 PM
Also, while we’re reminiscing, that time I called the Knicks fan at the center of the, ahem, Carmelo donut Twitter incident: nytimes.com/2014/01/03/spo… – 1:19 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
We created a tremendous amount of @carmeloanthony content during my time at the #Knicks.
I teamed up with @ElliotGerard to generate some awesome artwork.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite pieces. pic.twitter.com/9UzIokRTbB – 1:12 PM
We created a tremendous amount of @carmeloanthony content during my time at the #Knicks.
I teamed up with @ElliotGerard to generate some awesome artwork.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite pieces. pic.twitter.com/9UzIokRTbB – 1:12 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
A few years ago, I wrote about the five remaining active players from the 2003 draft class, including Carmelo Anthony. Now, only one remains: LeBron James. nytimes.com/2018/12/20/spo… – 1:12 PM
A few years ago, I wrote about the five remaining active players from the 2003 draft class, including Carmelo Anthony. Now, only one remains: LeBron James. nytimes.com/2018/12/20/spo… – 1:12 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
One for the record books my brother! Congrats @carmeloanthony #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/olk4t8eWCL – 1:11 PM
One for the record books my brother! Congrats @carmeloanthony #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/olk4t8eWCL – 1:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following the announcement of his retirement, Warriors Wire looked back at some of Carmelo Anthony’s best performances against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/carmelo-… – 1:10 PM
Following the announcement of his retirement, Warriors Wire looked back at some of Carmelo Anthony’s best performances against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/carmelo-… – 1:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/nba… – 1:08 PM
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/nba… – 1:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fun fact for today as Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement:
Jamal Murray saw selected by the Nuggets with a pick acquired by Masai Ujiri in the Melo deal. It was a pick swap with the Knicks and officially the Knicks’ pick. … pic.twitter.com/MIEzCd4zYc – 1:08 PM
Fun fact for today as Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement:
Jamal Murray saw selected by the Nuggets with a pick acquired by Masai Ujiri in the Melo deal. It was a pick swap with the Knicks and officially the Knicks’ pick. … pic.twitter.com/MIEzCd4zYc – 1:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Carmelo Anthony won everything except an NBA title.
– 32-1 at Oak Hill, and beat LeBron’s St. Vincent St. Mary’s.
– 30-5 National champion at Syracuse.
– Three Olympic gold medals.
– Finished above .500 in his first 10 NBA seasons and made the playoffs 13 times. – 1:04 PM
Carmelo Anthony won everything except an NBA title.
– 32-1 at Oak Hill, and beat LeBron’s St. Vincent St. Mary’s.
– 30-5 National champion at Syracuse.
– Three Olympic gold medals.
– Finished above .500 in his first 10 NBA seasons and made the playoffs 13 times. – 1:04 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Coming up on its 20th anniversary and on the day Carmelo Anthony retired, the oral history of the historic 2003 NBA draft (from the archives): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 PM
Coming up on its 20th anniversary and on the day Carmelo Anthony retired, the oral history of the historic 2003 NBA draft (from the archives): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With the news of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement, it’s basically official that LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next year.
Only two active players were older than Bron this season, and both have already announced their retirement: Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem. – 12:54 PM
With the news of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement, it’s basically official that LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next year.
Only two active players were older than Bron this season, and both have already announced their retirement: Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem. – 12:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In honor of Melo retiring, thought I’d bring back this classic:
pic.twitter.com/DbEocBn2KN – 12:44 PM
In honor of Melo retiring, thought I’d bring back this classic:
pic.twitter.com/DbEocBn2KN – 12:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Carmelo Anthony also has a part in one of the biggest moments in Clippers franchise history: the 2006 quarterfinals series between Nuggets and Clippers that marked the first time the team won a series in 30 years (and first time in California) pic.twitter.com/olDeF8BOuI – 12:35 PM
Carmelo Anthony also has a part in one of the biggest moments in Clippers franchise history: the 2006 quarterfinals series between Nuggets and Clippers that marked the first time the team won a series in 30 years (and first time in California) pic.twitter.com/olDeF8BOuI – 12:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I just received a press release in my email from a porn site, CamSoda, that is publicly offering the recently-retired Carmelo Anthony a job as “Chief Ball Officer.” They included their recruitment letter to Melo in the email. Here it is:
(No, I didn’t make this up.) pic.twitter.com/ZSDKkHDIx0 – 12:24 PM
I just received a press release in my email from a porn site, CamSoda, that is publicly offering the recently-retired Carmelo Anthony a job as “Chief Ball Officer.” They included their recruitment letter to Melo in the email. Here it is:
(No, I didn’t make this up.) pic.twitter.com/ZSDKkHDIx0 – 12:24 PM
More on this storyline
This time, Carmelo Anthony is at peace. That wasn’t the case the first time he contemplated the end of his career, back in November 2018. After a bizarre, head-scratching stint with the Rockets that ended when the team unceremoniously cast him off 10 games into the season, Anthony was forced to confront life without basketball. “I ended up being away from the game for [a year], and that time showed me, Oh, this is what [the end] feels like? Nah, I’m not ready yet,” Anthony says during a car ride on a May afternoon from midtown Manhattan to his childhood neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. “I knew I still had something to give—that I could help a team if I just got another opportunity.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023
So what comes next? Anthony doesn’t expect to stray too far from the game that has given him everything. “Basketball is what I always have my eyes on, and that’s why I wanted to have a better understanding of the business and sit on the [NBPA executive] committee—to sit across from the owners and understand how it all works,” he says. He owns Puerto Rico FC, a team in the North American Soccer League, and says he’s open to buying ownership stakes in other teams over time. -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023
For what it’s worth, sources close to LeBron James downplayed the notion that he would actually retire. There was a working theory relating to his state of mind that makes a whole lot of sense, too, one involving the official retirement of his longtime friend and fellow future Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony, earlier in the day. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023