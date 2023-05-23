D'Angelo Russell on free agency: I would love to be here and contribute

Mike Trudell: D’Angelo Russell on staying with LAL: “Would love to be here and contribute.” He added that his priority this offseason will be his body: staying healthy, staying in shape. A major focus last year was his catch-and-shoot game, which he was pleased with.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell on staying with LAL: “Would love to be here and contribute.”
He added that his priority this offseason will be his body: staying healthy, staying in shape. A major focus last year was his catch-and-shoot game, which he was pleased with. – 3:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dan Favale @danfavale
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The decibel meter just hit its highest mark at @DNVR_Sports
When D’Angelo Russell just checked into the game. – 8:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
