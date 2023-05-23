Danilo Gallinari on suiting up for World Cup: 'I don't know if it's going to happen this summer'

Gallinari said the fact that he suffered his injury while playing for Italy would not make him apprehensive to do it again, though nearing age 35 means his time in the NBA is growing short. He said, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen this summer,” and suggested he would need the Celtics’ blessing to suit up for the Italians.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
“I’m far away from playing in a game. I’ve started doing a little bit of contact but not like game-type of contact”
Athletic on Gallo:
theathletic.com/4542168/2023/0… – 2:12 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Danilo Gallinari has led a surprisingly good Italian national team the last few summers. And then he became the next Paul George, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4542168/2023/0… – 11:37 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Danilo Gallinari couldn’t help Celtics, but will he suit up for Italy in FIBA World Cup? Or will his ‘Paul George’ status get in the way, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4542168/2023/0… – 8:51 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics with no injuries to report for Game 4 other than the season-long:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT – 4:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm – 7:59 PM
In a series like the Eastern Conference finals, where the first two games were really close and the Heat’s bench has outperformed the Celtics, it would be easy and fair to agree Gallinari may have helped a little, shrug and then get ready for a busy offseason in Boston. That is the next time Gallinari could realistically play in a game — for the Italian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. “I think it’s something, just like every year, where I sit down with the team (the Celtics) and see what’s going on,” Gallinari said. “I’m far away from playing in a game. I’ve started doing a little bit of contact but not like game-type of contact.” -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
The NBA is curbing the ability of the highest-spending teams, such as the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers, to continue running up salary and luxury tax spending while still maintaining mechanisms to add talent to the roster. The NBA is implementing a second salary cap apron — $17.5 million over the tax line — and those teams will no longer have access to the taxpayer mid-level in free agency. Those changes will be eased into the salary cap over a period of years. Under these changes, Golden State’s Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee’s Joe Ingles, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari and former Clippers guard John Wall wouldn’t have been able to sign with those teams last summer. -via ESPN / April 1, 2023