Danilo Gallinari on suiting up for World Cup: 'I don't know if it's going to happen this summer'

In a series like the Eastern Conference finals, where the first two games were really close and the Heat’s bench has outperformed the Celtics, it would be easy and fair to agree Gallinari may have helped a little, shrug and then get ready for a busy offseason in Boston. That is the next time Gallinari could realistically play in a game — for the Italian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. “I think it’s something, just like every year, where I sit down with the team (the Celtics) and see what’s going on,” Gallinari said. “I’m far away from playing in a game. I’ve started doing a little bit of contact but not like game-type of contact.” -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023