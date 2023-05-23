Jayson Tatum leads Celtics to Game 4 win

Gary Washburn: #Celtics hold #Heat to 35% FG in second half, run away with a 116-99 win, live to fight another game. Tatum 34, White 16, Brown 16, GWilliams 14, Horford 12, Smart 11; Butler 29, Vincent 17, Martin 16, Adebayo 10.
Source: Twitter @GwashburnGlobe
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said #Celtics talked about not wanting to let this 0-3 deficit define the team in their meeting yesterday.
“We got a long uphill battle to go, but tonight was a good start.” – 12:04 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on team discussion yesterday: “We tried to break it down as we didn’t play well those first three games, we didn’t deserve to win. But we didn’t want to let that define us, define our season. We got a long uphill battle to go, but tonight was a good start.” – 12:02 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum: “We didn’t play well in the first three games, we didn’t deserve to win. We didn’t want that to define the season.” – 12:01 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “We still got a long uphill battle to go. But tonight was a good start.” – 12:01 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I think our defense really affected our offense in a good way.” – 12:00 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “We were just there for one another. It just felt like we were all connected – especially in that 2nd half defensively, rotating, helping, things like that.” – 12:00 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: “We could’ve separated, or brought (each other) together.”
“Today was our best defensive game, how we were moving, how we were rotating … it just felt like we were all connected.” – 11:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum: “To start the third quarter, it could have went another way…but we settled down a little bit and started to play free.” – 11:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “The start of the 3rd quarter could’ve went the other way … But we just had to settle down a little bit. We saw a couple go in and we started to play free.” – 11:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum/Brown midrange FGs in this series
Games 1-3: 5/10
Game 4: 5/10 – 11:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The key to Jayson Tatum’s big offensive night? Joe Mazzulla: “Patience.” – 11:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum scored or assisted on 40 of the C’s 66 second-half points to keep their season alive ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2mNLPrdE7f – 11:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Celtics evade elimination 🍀
Tatum: 33 PTS / 11 REB / 7 AST
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics hold #Heat to 35% FG in second half, run away with a 116-99 win, live to fight another game. Tatum 34, White 16, Brown 16, GWilliams 14, Horford 12, Smart 11; Butler 29, Vincent 17, Martin 16, Adebayo 10. – 10:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Celtics run off 18-0 and 12-0 runs in the second half, beat Heat (behind 34 from Tatum) in Game 4 to stave off elimination: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Heat 116-99 after Jayson Tatum erupts for 25 of his 34 points in the second half. Game 5 Thursday night back at TD Garden. – 10:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum 4th quarter buckets this series:
5 — Tonight
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum: 34 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Credit to Mazzulla. He took the blame after Game 3. He spent 48 hours getting blistered for Boston’s woes this series. Then he threw just about a perfect game (maybe beyond sitting Tatum at start of 4th).
Timeouts. Leaning heavy into Grant. Better late than never. – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
34 PTS
11 REB
7 AST
2 BLK
14-22 FG
5-9 3P
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jayson Tatum with 26 points and 5 assists in the second half. He plays hero once again for the Celtics in a closeout game.
This series is headed back to Boston. – 10:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum takes a bad heat check b Smart flieuts in to grab the rebound. Butler is hitting the bench and the Celtics will live to fight another day. A perfect second half from Boston after the Great Joe Timeout™️
Marcus Smart said, “Don’t let us get one.”
Well, they got one. – 10:51 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Don’t understand why in the hell Tatum can play like this consistently!!! God Bless America – 10:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics only with 2 turnovers in the 2nd half compared to 8 in the 1st half. Settled down and Jayson Tatum looked like himself for stretches. – 10:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart was waving guys to keep running. After the bucket he made a big demonstrative gesture and hugged Tatum. Smart is the only one who knows they still have to push the pace – 10:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Gabe Vincent just rolled his left ankle — tried to stay in the game for another possession — then went straight back to the locker room after Tatum drained a 3 over him.
Heat on the verge of packing back up and heading to Boston for Game 5. – 10:37 PM
Gabe Vincent just rolled his left ankle — tried to stay in the game for another possession — then went straight back to the locker room after Tatum drained a 3 over him.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ruthless from Tatum, went right at Vincent knowing he’d turned his ankle. – 10:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum is SO good, please let him just do this all the time – 10:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tatum is on another level right now. Has completely taken over this game. He’s got 27 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Celts lead is up to 14. – 10:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Gabe Vincent turned his ankle and was trying to walk off but wasn’t allowed to check out… so Tatum calls for the switch onto him and buries the easy 3. It’s a 14 point game now, Boston’s biggest lead – 10:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent fell awkwardly and hurt his ankle. Tried to sub out but couldn’t. Tatum went at him and made a 3. Heat timeout. Gabe straight to the locker room. This one is starting to feel like it’s slipping away. – 10:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent off to the locker room
Tatum extends the lead to 14
The offense is the part that’s wild, feels like it took a dramatic turn – 10:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Perfect play against the double there by Tatum, Smart. Gabe Vincent falls injured on the other end, stays in the game, Tatum targets him immediately and #Heat call another timeout.
Vincent to the locker room. Miami is growing very injured. – 10:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The difference in Tatum’s confidence when the Celtics are rolling and when they’re not is wild.
They’re rolling now, and his swagger level is on a 10. – 10:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum feeling it now. A stepback 3 and #Celtics are up 14. Best Tatum since Game 7 against #76ers. – 10:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Oh by the way, that was Tatum’s first 4Q bucket of the series. #Celtics #Heat – 10:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Boston calls a timeout to get Jayson Tatum back on the court and immediately scores back-to-back buckets.
Spo responds by calling a timeout of his own to get Jimmy Butler back in. Feels like we’re heading toward a Tatum/Jimmy showdown here. – 10:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat had scored six straight to cut the deficit to five and force a Celtics timeout. Tatum checked back in, but Butler didn’t. Celtics score a quick four in a row, forcing a Heat timeout. Butler coming in now, but it was curious that he didn’t check in in the first place. – 10:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
4-0 Celtics run and Erik Spoelstra has seen enough. Tatum with a big high five for White heading into the huddle. He’s been great tonight. – 10:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum enters. #Celtics score next two buckets. 92-83 BOS with 9:04 left. Timeout #Heat. Butler likely to return after break. – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum in the middle of a zone hitting an easy fadeaway 15 footer to bust a zone is too easy – 10:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics can’t handle the zone without Tatum or Smart out there, so JT is back in the game and immediately buries a shot from the nail pushing off Bam on the catch. That’s how you bust the zone on this team. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jayson Tatum’s first fourth-quarter field goal of the series. – 10:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Yes, Jayson Tatum is ack in the game.
DWhite, Jaylen, Jayson, Al, Grant out of the timeout – 10:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Come on people, you can’t expect Jayson Tatum to play as many minutes as a young, fully healthy LeBron James did last night? – 10:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Closing five will be another interesting call tonight. White/Brown/Tatum/Grant/Al have probably been your best 5 tonight but Smart looked a lot better in third quarter so could see him over Grant. – 10:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics gotta get Jayson Tatum back in this game asap – 10:26 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Tatum on the bench to start the 4th? Come on now Mazzulla – 10:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Probably can’t give Tatum more than another minute of rest here/one more Heat basket. – 10:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Terrible shot selection there by Tatum that led to Miami getting two points the other way. Will see how costly that ends up being. – 10:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
GREAT quarter. 38-23. Won’t complain & #Heat went so cold they may fade within minutes, but key #Celtics miscues continued & kept Miami in this. Tatum’s offensive foul, nobody picking up Butler into the half court, the offensive rebounds. Not much margin for error now. – 10:21 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum were putting on a show during the third quarter.
15 points for Butler, 14 for Tatum. – 10:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics, fueled by a 16-0 run, lead 88-79 going into the 4Q over the Heat.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
🌟🌟Jimmy Butler 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟Grant Williams 14 points – 10:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 88, Heat 79
Jayson Tatum had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the quarter, as Boston outscored Miami 38-23 to put the Celtics in position to keep their season alive.
Boston is now shooting 16-for-37 from 3. – 10:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 38 in 3Q, lead #Heat 88-79. Tatum 22, White 16, GWilliams 14, Brown 11; Butler 24, Martin 14, Adebayo 10. – 10:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics had 50 points in the first half and 38 in the third. That was as good as it gets from them, as Tatum finally looked in rhythm attacking and kicking, the extra effort was there on defense, and they pushed hard in transition to create open trailing 3s. – 10:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jayson Tatum was sensational in the 3rd quarter. Had 14 points and 3 assists. Played with great pace. Made good decisions with the ball.
Boston went from down 6 at half to up 9 going into the 4th. Celts don’t look like they’re ready to lay down yet. – 10:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics hitting their threes, playing defense, basically being the Celtics. Up 88-79 going into fourth. Tatum 22 for Celtics. Butler 24 for Heat. – 10:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum is the difference maker. His aggressiveness on both ends makes the Celtics a better team. They set the tone of the game. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum up to 14 points on 6-8 shooting in the 3rd quarter. – 10:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Celtics scored on 12 straight possessions before Tatum offensive foul. – 10:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another good sign — Tatum getting into Brown, Rob, Smart in a small circle out of timeout. – 10:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum b2bs 3s, so I think letting him touch the ball this possession would be a good move. See what your first-team All-NBA player has left in an elimination game. – 9:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s the 1st time all season I can remember Joe Mazzulla stopping a play as it breaks down with a timeout. #Heat ice cold after halftime, Tatum heating up & he likely saved Brown from a bad turnover dribbling in the corner. – 9:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum just passed Paul Pierce for the Celtics playoff 3-pointers record with 220 and 221 on back to back possessions. – 9:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
That Strus 3 that Tatum blocked originally really sums up the Celtics’ series lol – 9:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Points scored over the last 2.5 games:
Caleb Martin — 57
Jayson Tatum — 56
Jaylen Brown — 35 – 9:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics showing fight but aren’t making any breaks, trail #Heat 56-50 at halftime. White 11, Tatum 8, GWilliams 8, Brown 7; Martin 14, Adebayo 10, Butler 9. – 9:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down 56-50 to the Heat at halftime. Offense looks a lot better minus the turnovers. Very much so a winnable game, but they’ll need stops. Also, need Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to wake up at some point. – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The number of defensive possessions that Tatum and Brown have spent staring when they are in the primary help position in this series makes you have to reevaluate how you design the defense in the future. So many plays where the low man is a statue straddling the lane and corner. – 9:23 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Does feel like Brown & Tatum have, at times, been quicker to pass against a defense that’s zoning up against their isos. pic.twitter.com/dlLMJq2O2A – 9:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Crucial moment as Jayson Tatum actually changes up his driving pace to slightly hold up as Jimmy Butler rotates to the rim, let Butler over-commit, then slip right past him. One of the few drives Tatum actually looked in control since they got to Miami. – 9:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant, Tatum and Horford all with two fouls now. Something to watch. – 9:09 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston badly needs to add a table-setting playmaker this offseason.
Honestly, pursuing Chris Paul makes a lot of sense for the Celtics to help put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the right spots consistently. – 9:09 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Key stat from the first quarter? Jayson Tatum has more turnovers (3) than the entire Heat team (2). – 9:05 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Heat go on a 19-7 run midway through the first, lead 29-23 going into the 2Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jimmy Butler 9 points
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 5 points, 5 rebounds
🌟Kevin Love 6 points – 9:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics attempted 18 shots in the 1Q, 13 were 3-pointers. They trail #Heat 29-23. White 5, Brown 5, Tatum 5; Butler 9, Love 6. – 9:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
No way that’s a shooting foul in favor of Lowry. Tatum initiates the contact with the off arm before the shooting motion begins. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum is so much better at defense & playmaking than he’s showing here. – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Already 3 turnovers for Tatum tonight and 15 in less than 13 quarters of this series. Heat forcing all of these mistakes, including that great defensive play by Jimmy there. – 8:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Miami mixes up their coverages at a level that Tatum just isn’t ready for. They change his gather points, what direction they’re trapping from, and just the habits for all the personnel. Cody Zeller kind of hedging that screen just completely threw him off and caused a TO. – 8:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart & Tatum complaining to refs into timeout after Tatum’s 3rd turnover in 8 minutes. – 8:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
18-5 Heat run after Jayson Tatum’s 3rd turnover leads to a bucket on the other end. Celtics offense had a nice start but has cooled again. – 8:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Already 3 turnovers for Jayson Tatum in the first quarter. Heat continue to send multiple bodies at him when he has the ball and he isn’t handling it well. – 8:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Already 3 turnovers for Jayson Tatum. Heat defense continues to put pressure on him. This series is very tough for Tatum in every aspect. #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs – 8:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has opened a 22-15 lead. Jayson Tatum already with three turnovers in eight minutes. – 8:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum this series: 12 AST 14 TOV
Brown: 11 AST 11 TOV
Smart: 22 AST 7 TOV – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jayson Tatum with two turnovers in the opening minutes of the game. – 8:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics off to a decent start but consecutive turnovers by Tatum after a Brown turnover and it’s tied at 12. #Heat – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Elite defense by Bam Adebayo there on the show and recover
Cuts off Tatum, stays with his fake, forces the turnover – 8:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum drive and kick to a wide open Al Horford to open the game. Good start for the Celtics who need those shots to go down to have a chance. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After being done for the night in first quarter Sunday due to a leg injury, Kevin Love is back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. Celtics again opening with Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White. – 7:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 23, 2023 – ECF Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/Gc81mNiK7K – 7:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tatum, Brown, Horford and Grant Williams arriving to Kaseya Center. pic.twitter.com/8z912zmLBt – 6:26 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
It’s Tatum and Brown
Not Joe Mazzulla
That’s the message from NBA coaches/execs on the @celtics via @SteveBHoop
“Why isn’t a Tatum or Brown standing up and saying, ‘I got Butler. I’m going to be all over him’? I’m frustrated that there’s not more fire.”
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 2:40 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers go after Kyrie? Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Fame player? Should the Celtics break up Tatum and Brown? #DENvsLAL & more! Guests: @GwashburnGlobe @EricPincus
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum in elimination games:
27.1 PPG
8.2 RPG
5.6 APG
43/42/83%
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/a4DneHx2fc – 12:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total number of postseason triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic over the past month (a 13-game stretch):
8
Total number of CARRER postseason triple-doubles by Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jason Tatum and Kevin Durant COMBINED:
