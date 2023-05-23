Lakers have had internal discussions about a potential Trae Young trade

Lakers have had internal discussions about a potential Trae Young trade

It’s unclear if LeBron’s comments are merely a power move to force the Lakers’ hand into building a better roster — something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons. For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason. Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Bron really turning back the clock tonight! – 10:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside on the baseline opposite the Lakers’ bench. Trae Young is sitting courtside on the baseline near the Lakers bench. They’ve both been to multiple Laker playoff games this postseason. – 8:49 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Wish there was a Money In The Bank scenario in the NBA where a random East team could challenge the Heat out of nowhere for a trip to the finals. I want Trae Young to show up with the briefcase. – 1:01 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 1:44 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Jamal in his bag right now ! – 9:10 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Acompáñame al finalizar la primera mitad de @Lakers- @Nuggets para Live del MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO en la cuenta de Instagram de @RitmoNBA. Trae tu pregunta y observación para compartir con la audiencia porque los 15 minutos se van rapidísimo. pic.twitter.com/MqgeIVmlqt9:03 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 4:07 PM

More on this storyline

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young. -via ESPN / May 18, 2023

