Lakers have had internal discussions about a potential Trae Young trade

It’s unclear if LeBron’s comments are merely a power move to force the Lakers’ hand into building a better roster — something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons. For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason. Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside on the baseline opposite the Lakers’ bench. Trae Young is sitting courtside on the baseline near the Lakers bench. They’ve both been to multiple Laker playoff games this postseason. – 8:49 PM
Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside on the baseline opposite the Lakers’ bench. Trae Young is sitting courtside on the baseline near the Lakers bench. They’ve both been to multiple Laker playoff games this postseason. – 8:49 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Acompáñame al finalizar la primera mitad de @Lakers- @Nuggets para Live del MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO en la cuenta de Instagram de @RitmoNBA. Trae tu pregunta y observación para compartir con la audiencia porque los 15 minutos se van rapidísimo. pic.twitter.com/MqgeIVmlqt – 9:03 PM
Acompáñame al finalizar la primera mitad de @Lakers- @Nuggets para Live del MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO en la cuenta de Instagram de @RitmoNBA. Trae tu pregunta y observación para compartir con la audiencia porque los 15 minutos se van rapidísimo. pic.twitter.com/MqgeIVmlqt – 9:03 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are both in attendance for Lakers-Nuggets Game 4. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 22, 2023
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young. -via ESPN / May 18, 2023
Trae Young: Jimmy definitely at a different level in the playoffs .. no matter what he say😂🫡 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / May 18, 2023