LeBron James: Nuggets best team I've faced as a Laker

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron says that while he and Anthony Davis were talking after the game, they agreed that Denver was the best team they have played since joining up as teammates. – 11:59 PM
LeBron says that while he and Anthony Davis were talking after the game, they agreed that Denver was the best team they have played since joining up as teammates. – 11:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. – 11:58 PM
LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. – 11:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Your 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers (as of now).
Only LeBron and AD have guaranteed deals. pic.twitter.com/Sp97JqBX5J – 11:45 PM
Your 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers (as of now).
Only LeBron and AD have guaranteed deals. pic.twitter.com/Sp97JqBX5J – 11:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, think the Lakers should be pleased with this result. Started the season with an incredibly ill-fitting, poorly built roster. Then made something of it midseason with shrewd trades to fill in the gaps around AD and LeBron. Really interested to see what they do this summer. – 11:37 PM
Also, think the Lakers should be pleased with this result. Started the season with an incredibly ill-fitting, poorly built roster. Then made something of it midseason with shrewd trades to fill in the gaps around AD and LeBron. Really interested to see what they do this summer. – 11:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hindsight 20/20. Last 2 by LeBron James.
Fader over Aaron Gordon off side of board. Bad angle. Attack quicker?
Deep penetration left. Jamal Murray hands on ball. Gordon help.
Pullup. Crash tip. 3 for win? Went out on shield.
#Lakers up 15 at half. #Nuggets sweep. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:35 PM
Hindsight 20/20. Last 2 by LeBron James.
Fader over Aaron Gordon off side of board. Bad angle. Attack quicker?
Deep penetration left. Jamal Murray hands on ball. Gordon help.
Pullup. Crash tip. 3 for win? Went out on shield.
#Lakers up 15 at half. #Nuggets sweep. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
LeBron was awesome tonight (esp in 1st Qtr) But late in 4th qtr in all 4 games he was really bad. Dare I say selfish, which really isn’t his way. But he was going to take that last shot come hell or high water. DEN knew it and acted accordingly – 11:35 PM
LeBron was awesome tonight (esp in 1st Qtr) But late in 4th qtr in all 4 games he was really bad. Dare I say selfish, which really isn’t his way. But he was going to take that last shot come hell or high water. DEN knew it and acted accordingly – 11:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron at age 38 tonight:
40 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
4-7 3P
Only sat down for 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Pguk9XbAzx – 11:33 PM
LeBron at age 38 tonight:
40 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
4-7 3P
Only sat down for 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Pguk9XbAzx – 11:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I heard Lebron already boarded a flight to Cancun. #nba pic.twitter.com/jahHW3q7A0 – 11:23 PM
I heard Lebron already boarded a flight to Cancun. #nba pic.twitter.com/jahHW3q7A0 – 11:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That was objectively one of the best games LeBron has ever played. 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists in 48 minutes. Didn’t get enough help, particularly from AD. And Denver is really, really good. – 11:23 PM
That was objectively one of the best games LeBron has ever played. 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists in 48 minutes. Didn’t get enough help, particularly from AD. And Denver is really, really good. – 11:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Considering that the Lakers started 2-10, this was a very good season for them. LeBron was terrific tonight. AD was the best defensive player in the NBA during the playoffs. Reaves and Schroder are both keepers and Ham did an excellent job. – 11:22 PM
Considering that the Lakers started 2-10, this was a very good season for them. LeBron was terrific tonight. AD was the best defensive player in the NBA during the playoffs. Reaves and Schroder are both keepers and Ham did an excellent job. – 11:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This will always say the Lakers were sweapt but super impressive to fight until the end. Another legendary LeBron game. They were the seventh seed! Incredible run. – 11:21 PM
This will always say the Lakers were sweapt but super impressive to fight until the end. Another legendary LeBron game. They were the seventh seed! Incredible run. – 11:21 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LMAO Lebron James getting blocked on a last second drive, sealing the Lakers fate of being swept by the Nuggets is too much. The NBA script writers crossed the picket line to come up with this one 😂😂😂 #nba – 11:18 PM
LMAO Lebron James getting blocked on a last second drive, sealing the Lakers fate of being swept by the Nuggets is too much. The NBA script writers crossed the picket line to come up with this one 😂😂😂 #nba – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111
Denver sweeps LA to advance to the NBA Finals. LeBron had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Considering the 2-10 start and being 13th in the West as late as Feb. 25, making the WCF was quite the turnaround for the Lakers post-trade deadline. – 11:18 PM
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111
Denver sweeps LA to advance to the NBA Finals. LeBron had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Considering the 2-10 start and being 13th in the West as late as Feb. 25, making the WCF was quite the turnaround for the Lakers post-trade deadline. – 11:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Malone is gonna talk for the next 30 years about how they won that game with defense on the final possession. I love that for him. AG and Mal were just not gonna let LeBron get them. Amazing finish. – 11:18 PM
Malone is gonna talk for the next 30 years about how they won that game with defense on the final possession. I love that for him. AG and Mal were just not gonna let LeBron get them. Amazing finish. – 11:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Insane LeBron first half and the Nuggets (on the road) weren’t fazed by it at all. That’s a special team in top form right now. – 11:17 PM
Insane LeBron first half and the Nuggets (on the road) weren’t fazed by it at all. That’s a special team in top form right now. – 11:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the great turnarounds you’ll see…salute to the #Lakers. LeBron, Davis, Reaves & more were great.
But still…😭
Think it’s time to retire this photo. pic.twitter.com/StRjMfVkCt – 11:17 PM
One of the great turnarounds you’ll see…salute to the #Lakers. LeBron, Davis, Reaves & more were great.
But still…😭
Think it’s time to retire this photo. pic.twitter.com/StRjMfVkCt – 11:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Third time LeBron James has been swept in a series
2007 Spurs
2018 Warriors
2023 Nuggets – 11:17 PM
Third time LeBron James has been swept in a series
2007 Spurs
2018 Warriors
2023 Nuggets – 11:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron James finishes his season with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists…..He plays all 48 minutes – 11:16 PM
LeBron James finishes his season with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists…..He plays all 48 minutes – 11:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers’ season started with five straight losses and it ended with four straight losses.
But what a wild time it was in between.
The Nuggets win Game 4, 113-111, with LeBron James’ potential game-tying bucket blocked by Aaron Gordon as time expired.
LeBron 40p 10r 9a – 11:16 PM
The Lakers’ season started with five straight losses and it ended with four straight losses.
But what a wild time it was in between.
The Nuggets win Game 4, 113-111, with LeBron James’ potential game-tying bucket blocked by Aaron Gordon as time expired.
LeBron 40p 10r 9a – 11:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
No team has ever come back from a 4-0 deficit before but I’m not going to be the one to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers – 11:16 PM
No team has ever come back from a 4-0 deficit before but I’m not going to be the one to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers – 11:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Man, this game is so so ugly, but the Nuggets are 4 seconds from the NBA Finals if they can get a stop.
THEY GOT A STOP AG BLOCKED BRON AND THE NUGGETS GO TO THE FINALS AAAHHHHHH – 11:15 PM
Man, this game is so so ugly, but the Nuggets are 4 seconds from the NBA Finals if they can get a stop.
THEY GOT A STOP AG BLOCKED BRON AND THE NUGGETS GO TO THE FINALS AAAHHHHHH – 11:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has shot blocked by Aaron Gordon, as Lakers drop game 113-111 to Denver. Lakers get swept, 4-0, and season is over. – 11:14 PM
LeBron James has shot blocked by Aaron Gordon, as Lakers drop game 113-111 to Denver. Lakers get swept, 4-0, and season is over. – 11:14 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
The Nuggets deserve an extra win for snuffing out that fully-engaged, die-on-his-shield LeBron performance. – 11:14 PM
The Nuggets deserve an extra win for snuffing out that fully-engaged, die-on-his-shield LeBron performance. – 11:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fall short. LeBron’s shot blocked on the final play. Nuggets walk off with a 113-111 win over the Lakers to sweep the Western Conference series. – 11:14 PM
Lakers fall short. LeBron’s shot blocked on the final play. Nuggets walk off with a 113-111 win over the Lakers to sweep the Western Conference series. – 11:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron couldn’t get a shot up, defended by Murray and Gordon….and the Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals. A 4-0 sweep – 11:14 PM
LeBron couldn’t get a shot up, defended by Murray and Gordon….and the Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals. A 4-0 sweep – 11:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The last remaining player from LeBron James’ draft class retired Monday.
He responded by playing 47 minutes and 55.7 seconds while posting a 40-10-9 in the Western Conference Finals.
He may have lost, but what he did in Year 20 will never be repeated. Completely unprecedented. – 11:14 PM
The last remaining player from LeBron James’ draft class retired Monday.
He responded by playing 47 minutes and 55.7 seconds while posting a 40-10-9 in the Western Conference Finals.
He may have lost, but what he did in Year 20 will never be repeated. Completely unprecedented. – 11:14 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
thank you camera for cutting away from the action to give us a close up of lebron james jogging back on defense – 11:13 PM
thank you camera for cutting away from the action to give us a close up of lebron james jogging back on defense – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s shot to tie the game hits the side of the backboard, but the Lakers get a stop on the Jamal Murray post-up and call timeout. They’re down two, 113-111, with their season on the line and four seconds remaining. – 11:12 PM
LeBron’s shot to tie the game hits the side of the backboard, but the Lakers get a stop on the Jamal Murray post-up and call timeout. They’re down two, 113-111, with their season on the line and four seconds remaining. – 11:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I thought Bron was going to pull the Strive For Greatness 3 there (h/t @JonesOnTheNBA) – 11:10 PM
I thought Bron was going to pull the Strive For Greatness 3 there (h/t @JonesOnTheNBA) – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40/5/5 playoff games in NBA history:
26 — LeBron James
17 — Michael Jordan
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/R1PDEnA7rS – 11:04 PM
Most 40/5/5 playoff games in NBA history:
26 — LeBron James
17 — Michael Jordan
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/R1PDEnA7rS – 11:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is nuts from LeBron. Look at how gassed he is after this possession. pic.twitter.com/If1iNPWSiu – 11:00 PM
This is nuts from LeBron. Look at how gassed he is after this possession. pic.twitter.com/If1iNPWSiu – 11:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James leaving it all out there, forcing a 24-second violation on Jamal Murray. Incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/AJPUXIurJJ – 11:00 PM
LeBron James leaving it all out there, forcing a 24-second violation on Jamal Murray. Incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/AJPUXIurJJ – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron is just playing a superhuman game tonight, on both ends of the floor……He’s emptied the clip – 10:58 PM
LeBron is just playing a superhuman game tonight, on both ends of the floor……He’s emptied the clip – 10:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron is doing it all, just blanketed Jamal Murray and then bent over with hands on his knees. – 10:57 PM
LeBron is doing it all, just blanketed Jamal Murray and then bent over with hands on his knees. – 10:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Is the “LeBron James of banged knees” at Crypto tonight? Asking for a friend. AK – 10:57 PM
Is the “LeBron James of banged knees” at Crypto tonight? Asking for a friend. AK – 10:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[LeBron laying on court being defibrillated by paramedics]
“Why did he not touch the ball that possession?” – 10:56 PM
[LeBron laying on court being defibrillated by paramedics]
“Why did he not touch the ball that possession?” – 10:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Did LeBron hurt his knee? I feel like I’ve typed something like that 3 times this series and he keeps playing – 10:55 PM
Did LeBron hurt his knee? I feel like I’ve typed something like that 3 times this series and he keeps playing – 10:55 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I’m sorry to belabor the broadcast, but LeBron is objectively having the best “Old Guy Playoff Game” in NBA history BY A MILE and the broadcast has been singularly focused on what he’s *not* doing.
It’s truly absurd. – 10:55 PM
I’m sorry to belabor the broadcast, but LeBron is objectively having the best “Old Guy Playoff Game” in NBA history BY A MILE and the broadcast has been singularly focused on what he’s *not* doing.
It’s truly absurd. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This has been as heroic as any game as LeBron’s played as a Laker. Dude has been giving up his body on both ends of the floor. AK – 10:54 PM
This has been as heroic as any game as LeBron’s played as a Laker. Dude has been giving up his body on both ends of the floor. AK – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Two offensive fouls on Jokić drawn by LeBron on b2b possessions – 10:52 PM
Two offensive fouls on Jokić drawn by LeBron on b2b possessions – 10:52 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Van Gundy & Breen opining blindly why LeBron isn’t banging in the post more when HE’S PLAYED THE ENTIRE GAME is simply doing a disservice to the audience watching the game. – 10:44 PM
Van Gundy & Breen opining blindly why LeBron isn’t banging in the post more when HE’S PLAYED THE ENTIRE GAME is simply doing a disservice to the audience watching the game. – 10:44 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron James is 34-3 in playoffs when leading by 15+ at the half.
If the Nuggets win this, it’s because they got off the mat from a punch that usually knocks teams out. – 10:40 PM
LeBron James is 34-3 in playoffs when leading by 15+ at the half.
If the Nuggets win this, it’s because they got off the mat from a punch that usually knocks teams out. – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron on the court with Tristan Thompson, D’Lo, Rui & Lonnie Walker to start the 4th quarter with the season on the line. – 10:34 PM
LeBron on the court with Tristan Thompson, D’Lo, Rui & Lonnie Walker to start the 4th quarter with the season on the line. – 10:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron already at 36 minutes. How much gas does he have left to send this back to altitude? – 10:33 PM
LeBron already at 36 minutes. How much gas does he have left to send this back to altitude? – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 20 in that 3rd quarter with only 3 3s
But the big key: only two Nuggets fouls, and only one of them resulted in free throws for Lakers.
Lakers not named Bron/Reaves shot 2/14 in that 3rd quarter, and Bron/Reaves played the entire quarter – 10:31 PM
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 20 in that 3rd quarter with only 3 3s
But the big key: only two Nuggets fouls, and only one of them resulted in free throws for Lakers.
Lakers not named Bron/Reaves shot 2/14 in that 3rd quarter, and Bron/Reaves played the entire quarter – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nuggets look like champions right now. The Lakers look like a team that is out of answers. LeBron might need 50 to save this game. – 10:30 PM
The Nuggets look like champions right now. The Lakers look like a team that is out of answers. LeBron might need 50 to save this game. – 10:30 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
LeBron keeping the Lakers in this by sheer will. 38 year olds don’t routinely do this in the conference finals. I’m enjoying and appreciating the greatness. – 10:29 PM
LeBron keeping the Lakers in this by sheer will. 38 year olds don’t routinely do this in the conference finals. I’m enjoying and appreciating the greatness. – 10:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
What LeBron is doing in Year 20, still able to carry his team, is nothing short of remarkable.
Consider: The league average for years of experience was 4.46 entering this season. – 10:29 PM
What LeBron is doing in Year 20, still able to carry his team, is nothing short of remarkable.
Consider: The league average for years of experience was 4.46 entering this season. – 10:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
38 year old LeBron James has rested for a total of 4 seconds through the first 3 quarters of this game, and the Lakers are down 5 – 10:29 PM
38 year old LeBron James has rested for a total of 4 seconds through the first 3 quarters of this game, and the Lakers are down 5 – 10:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A 36-16 third quarter for the Nuggets
Denver 94, LA 89.
AD can’t get anything going offensively. If the Lakers are going to win, LeBron (37 points) is going to have to carry them in the fourth. – 10:29 PM
A 36-16 third quarter for the Nuggets
Denver 94, LA 89.
AD can’t get anything going offensively. If the Lakers are going to win, LeBron (37 points) is going to have to carry them in the fourth. – 10:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
1) LeBron tells everyone to clear out
2) As soon as Tristan Thompson gets Jamal Murray to switch, Thompson immediately clears out too
3) LeBron goes to work on Murray pic.twitter.com/uBT8BYXgQL – 10:28 PM
1) LeBron tells everyone to clear out
2) As soon as Tristan Thompson gets Jamal Murray to switch, Thompson immediately clears out too
3) LeBron goes to work on Murray pic.twitter.com/uBT8BYXgQL – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
What LeBron is doing tonight is just other worldly. Truly blown away by what I’m seeing – 10:26 PM
What LeBron is doing tonight is just other worldly. Truly blown away by what I’m seeing – 10:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game – 10:24 PM
Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron may have emptied the tank in the first half….The Nuggets have gotten all the way back and then some….KCP with a lay and a foul and Denver takes an 82-81 lead – 10:21 PM
LeBron may have emptied the tank in the first half….The Nuggets have gotten all the way back and then some….KCP with a lay and a foul and Denver takes an 82-81 lead – 10:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
AD deserves his share of criticism on the offensive end here. Nuggets already showed the blitz on LeBron late first half, knowing that was coming he had to be ready to take on the scoring load here and just hasn’t done enough. – 10:21 PM
AD deserves his share of criticism on the offensive end here. Nuggets already showed the blitz on LeBron late first half, knowing that was coming he had to be ready to take on the scoring load here and just hasn’t done enough. – 10:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where’s AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff. – 10:21 PM
Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where’s AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff. – 10:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Said it a million times. If you listen to Jeff Van Gundy, you really do become smarter about basketball. He has so nailed the LeBron in the post strategy from the start of the series. It got them a huge leaf tonight. Lakers went away from it…Lead gone – 10:20 PM
Said it a million times. If you listen to Jeff Van Gundy, you really do become smarter about basketball. He has so nailed the LeBron in the post strategy from the start of the series. It got them a huge leaf tonight. Lakers went away from it…Lead gone – 10:20 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Nuggets are like a boxer that just gets up every time.
Incredible chin.
Relentless combinations.
Tireless movement.
Timely adjustments.
LeBron threw a haymaker in that first half what would have leveled almost any team.
And yet… they’re still standing. – 10:20 PM
The Nuggets are like a boxer that just gets up every time.
Incredible chin.
Relentless combinations.
Tireless movement.
Timely adjustments.
LeBron threw a haymaker in that first half what would have leveled almost any team.
And yet… they’re still standing. – 10:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Get LeBron the ball”
“Run LeBron in pick-and-roll”
“Put LeBron in the post”
“I don’t want LeBron passing”
JVG is hilarious – 10:20 PM
“Get LeBron the ball”
“Run LeBron in pick-and-roll”
“Put LeBron in the post”
“I don’t want LeBron passing”
JVG is hilarious – 10:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets lead. KCP 3-point play incoming. LeBron with 31, hasn’t scored in the third yet – 10:19 PM
Nuggets lead. KCP 3-point play incoming. LeBron with 31, hasn’t scored in the third yet – 10:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Denver’s first lead of the game comes with 4:39 to play in the third quarter. Just erased a double-digit deficit. LeBron is scoreless so far in the third. – 10:18 PM
Denver’s first lead of the game comes with 4:39 to play in the third quarter. Just erased a double-digit deficit. LeBron is scoreless so far in the third. – 10:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re more than halfway through the third quarter and LeBron hasn’t taken a shot yet. Obviously asking him to play 48 minutes the way he played in the first half is unsustainable, but he’s the only thing that’s working tonight. – 10:16 PM
We’re more than halfway through the third quarter and LeBron hasn’t taken a shot yet. Obviously asking him to play 48 minutes the way he played in the first half is unsustainable, but he’s the only thing that’s working tonight. – 10:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure freezing out LeBron is the right strategy here, but that’s just me. – 10:10 PM
Not sure freezing out LeBron is the right strategy here, but that’s just me. – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron played every minute of the first half all except the final four seconds. Has 31 points, a career best for a half. – 10:02 PM
LeBron played every minute of the first half all except the final four seconds. Has 31 points, a career best for a half. – 10:02 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James is now the only member of the 8,000 point playoff club.
He’s also the only member of the 7,000 point playoff club… and the 6,000 point club.
The gap between LeBron & MJ at #2, 2,027, is the gap between MJ & #13 D-Wade & more than Kyrie’s *career* playoff points. – 9:58 PM
LeBron James is now the only member of the 8,000 point playoff club.
He’s also the only member of the 7,000 point playoff club… and the 6,000 point club.
The gap between LeBron & MJ at #2, 2,027, is the gap between MJ & #13 D-Wade & more than Kyrie’s *career* playoff points. – 9:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
With Denver having started to blitz LeBron on those screening actions towards the end of the half gonna be interesting to see who takes advantage for the Lakers second half – 9:56 PM
With Denver having started to blitz LeBron on those screening actions towards the end of the half gonna be interesting to see who takes advantage for the Lakers second half – 9:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron LEADING the way at the half:
▪️31 PTS (career high in a playoff half)
▪️4 REB
▪️4 AST
▪️11-13 FG
▪️4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zqgwKCfgmh – 9:54 PM
LeBron LEADING the way at the half:
▪️31 PTS (career high in a playoff half)
▪️4 REB
▪️4 AST
▪️11-13 FG
▪️4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zqgwKCfgmh – 9:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James with 31/4/4 … but this game should be closer. The reason it isn’t: Lakers have 14:2 assist-TO ratio and outscoring Nuggets 16-6 from free throw line.
If those two factors continue, Bron won’t need 60 because Lakers will go up 20+ – 9:51 PM
LeBron James with 31/4/4 … but this game should be closer. The reason it isn’t: Lakers have 14:2 assist-TO ratio and outscoring Nuggets 16-6 from free throw line.
If those two factors continue, Bron won’t need 60 because Lakers will go up 20+ – 9:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I think the Lakers onto something, guys. If LeBron makes nearly every shot and is on pace for 62 points for four-straight games, they might come back and win the series. – 9:49 PM
I think the Lakers onto something, guys. If LeBron makes nearly every shot and is on pace for 62 points for four-straight games, they might come back and win the series. – 9:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
tristan thompson when he saw lebron leave the floor early to avoid the halftime interview pic.twitter.com/Q5Fa3pQB6U – 9:48 PM
tristan thompson when he saw lebron leave the floor early to avoid the halftime interview pic.twitter.com/Q5Fa3pQB6U – 9:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
On the exact 20th anniversary of LeBron signing with Nike, @KingJames is wearing the LeBron NXXT Gen tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/S4zwQB8hl2 – 9:48 PM
On the exact 20th anniversary of LeBron signing with Nike, @KingJames is wearing the LeBron NXXT Gen tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/S4zwQB8hl2 – 9:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Absolutely majestic half from LeBron. Amazing that he can still find his peak level from time to time. – 9:47 PM
Absolutely majestic half from LeBron. Amazing that he can still find his peak level from time to time. – 9:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James’ 31 points in the first half marks the most points he’s had in the first half of the playoffs over his 20-season career. – 9:47 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points in the first half marks the most points he’s had in the first half of the playoffs over his 20-season career. – 9:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron with 31 points in the first half of a must-win game, resting only four seconds and playing motivated defense to lead the Lakers.
All in Year 20 at age 38. A reminder:
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/kGubS31sig – 9:46 PM
LeBron with 31 points in the first half of a must-win game, resting only four seconds and playing motivated defense to lead the Lakers.
All in Year 20 at age 38. A reminder:
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/kGubS31sig – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron at half:
31 PTS
11-13 FG
4-4 3P
Already his most points this series. pic.twitter.com/3Vw2Ofljt0 – 9:46 PM
LeBron at half:
31 PTS
11-13 FG
4-4 3P
Already his most points this series. pic.twitter.com/3Vw2Ofljt0 – 9:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tristan halftime interview all about lebron. this man knows his role! – 9:46 PM
tristan halftime interview all about lebron. this man knows his role! – 9:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
LMAO Tristan Thompson getting the halftime interview and the question is about LeBron, I am choking on water. – 9:46 PM
LMAO Tristan Thompson getting the halftime interview and the question is about LeBron, I am choking on water. – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have relentlessly attacked the rim – LeBron in particular – and have 36 points in the paint, on 18 of 32 FG’s.
DEN have been taking mostly jumpers, with 17 of their 44 total FGA’s coming in the paint.
11 PF’s on Denver, and 9 on the Lakers called thus far. – 9:46 PM
The Lakers have relentlessly attacked the rim – LeBron in particular – and have 36 points in the paint, on 18 of 32 FG’s.
DEN have been taking mostly jumpers, with 17 of their 44 total FGA’s coming in the paint.
11 PF’s on Denver, and 9 on the Lakers called thus far. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Los Angeles….the Nuggets trail the Lakers 73-58….LeBron James with one of those halves of basketball that we should never take for granted. 31 points on 13 shots….four rebounds and four assists…played all 24 minutes – 9:46 PM
Halftime in Los Angeles….the Nuggets trail the Lakers 73-58….LeBron James with one of those halves of basketball that we should never take for granted. 31 points on 13 shots….four rebounds and four assists…played all 24 minutes – 9:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 31 points in the first half, his highest scoring half of his playoff career, as Lakers open a 73-58 lead over Denver at the half. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James had 31 points in the first half, his highest scoring half of his playoff career, as Lakers open a 73-58 lead over Denver at the half. – 9:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James had 31 points at halftime. If he continues at this pace, he’ll surpass his playoff career-high 51-point game he had in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James had 31 points at halftime. If he continues at this pace, he’ll surpass his playoff career-high 51-point game he had in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. – 9:45 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James with 31 points in the first half — a playoff career-high for points in half.
51 is his playoff-career high. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James with 31 points in the first half — a playoff career-high for points in half.
51 is his playoff-career high. – 9:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James has 31-4-4 in an incredible first half. Somehow, the Nuggets are only down 15 at the half. Feels like they should be trailing by even more. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James has 31-4-4 in an incredible first half. Somehow, the Nuggets are only down 15 at the half. Feels like they should be trailing by even more. – 9:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron checks out and heads through the tunnel while AD’s at the line with 4.3 left in the half. – 9:44 PM
LeBron checks out and heads through the tunnel while AD’s at the line with 4.3 left in the half. – 9:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ 31 first half points is a playoff career best for the 20-year veteran. – 9:43 PM
LeBron James’ 31 first half points is a playoff career best for the 20-year veteran. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has 31 points, the highest scoring half of his playoff career, coming in Year 20.
His previous high was 30 at Boston in 2012. – 9:43 PM
LeBron has 31 points, the highest scoring half of his playoff career, coming in Year 20.
His previous high was 30 at Boston in 2012. – 9:43 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James’ 31 points are the most he’s scored in a half in his playoff career. – 9:43 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points are the most he’s scored in a half in his playoff career. – 9:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only times LeBron James has ever scored 30+ points in a half in the playoffs in his career. pic.twitter.com/YN7uqWzFev – 9:43 PM
The only times LeBron James has ever scored 30+ points in a half in the playoffs in his career. pic.twitter.com/YN7uqWzFev – 9:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers star LeBron James has 31 points and counting, already his highest scoring total of the 2023 playoffs.
– There are 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Nuggets. – 9:42 PM
Lakers star LeBron James has 31 points and counting, already his highest scoring total of the 2023 playoffs.
– There are 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Nuggets. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Looks like LeBron James will play all 24 minutes in the first half. All 48 on the table, it appears, depending on margin in the second half. – 9:39 PM
Looks like LeBron James will play all 24 minutes in the first half. All 48 on the table, it appears, depending on margin in the second half. – 9:39 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron and Aaron Gordon getting chippy in Game 4 😬
pic.twitter.com/sxowssJbgP – 9:36 PM
LeBron and Aaron Gordon getting chippy in Game 4 😬
pic.twitter.com/sxowssJbgP – 9:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Just imagine what the score would be if LeBron had any help out there right now… – 9:34 PM
Just imagine what the score would be if LeBron had any help out there right now… – 9:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Gotta wonder what Bron will have in the tank if this is close down the stretch
Lakers will Need AD or Reaves, somebody – 9:32 PM
Gotta wonder what Bron will have in the tank if this is close down the stretch
Lakers will Need AD or Reaves, somebody – 9:32 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Relevant historical context here: LeBron James’ playoff high is 51 points (Game 1 of the ’18 Finals v. Golden State). With 5:18 left in the 2nd quarter here in LA, he has 27 points (10-12 FG; 4-4 from three), 4 rebounds, 3 assists..and has played every minute. Lakers up 55-43. – 9:32 PM
Relevant historical context here: LeBron James’ playoff high is 51 points (Game 1 of the ’18 Finals v. Golden State). With 5:18 left in the 2nd quarter here in LA, he has 27 points (10-12 FG; 4-4 from three), 4 rebounds, 3 assists..and has played every minute. Lakers up 55-43. – 9:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron’s effort has been crazy. Still wild to see him flying around like this in Year 20. – 9:32 PM
LeBron’s effort has been crazy. Still wild to see him flying around like this in Year 20. – 9:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s been quite a first half so far from LeBron, with 5:18 to play.
He hasn’t rested (19 minutes), and is 10 for 12 (4 of 4 from 3 – one was an attempted pass; 3 for 3 FT’s, 6 for 7 in the paint).
That’s 27 points, with 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. – 9:31 PM
It’s been quite a first half so far from LeBron, with 5:18 to play.
He hasn’t rested (19 minutes), and is 10 for 12 (4 of 4 from 3 – one was an attempted pass; 3 for 3 FT’s, 6 for 7 in the paint).
That’s 27 points, with 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. – 9:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i respect the hell out of lebron james doing literally everything he can to avoid a sweep – 9:31 PM
i respect the hell out of lebron james doing literally everything he can to avoid a sweep – 9:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Darvin Ham pulling out all the stops. Starts Rui and Schröder. Brings Tristan Thompson off the bench and gets nice minutes. And LeBron hasn’t been out of the game yet – 9:30 PM
Darvin Ham pulling out all the stops. Starts Rui and Schröder. Brings Tristan Thompson off the bench and gets nice minutes. And LeBron hasn’t been out of the game yet – 9:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron was in the gym putting up some shots during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀
(via @ESPNNBA)
pic.twitter.com/EEg2W0QbF9 – 9:30 PM
LeBron was in the gym putting up some shots during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀
(via @ESPNNBA)
pic.twitter.com/EEg2W0QbF9 – 9:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James has been incredible — and he’s played every minute of the first half — but Denver’s defense has also been non-existent. Nuggets aren’t getting out to contest 3s, letting the Lakers get anything they want in the paint too. – 9:30 PM
LeBron James has been incredible — and he’s played every minute of the first half — but Denver’s defense has also been non-existent. Nuggets aren’t getting out to contest 3s, letting the Lakers get anything they want in the paint too. – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This might be the best playoff half of basketball LeBron has played since….dare I say….Game 6, 2012 – 9:29 PM
This might be the best playoff half of basketball LeBron has played since….dare I say….Game 6, 2012 – 9:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I think 38-year-old LeBron James plans to play all 48 minutes tonight. – 9:29 PM
I think 38-year-old LeBron James plans to play all 48 minutes tonight. – 9:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
D’Angelo Russell taking a warmup shot while LeBron and Aaron Gordon get into it. pic.twitter.com/GJDzl8gdT4 – 9:26 PM
D’Angelo Russell taking a warmup shot while LeBron and Aaron Gordon get into it. pic.twitter.com/GJDzl8gdT4 – 9:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron was in the gym early getting shots up during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3lojrsutj – 9:25 PM
Bron was in the gym early getting shots up during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3lojrsutj – 9:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Imagine if Terence Davis did what LeBron just did to Aaron Gordon @damienbarling – 9:25 PM
Imagine if Terence Davis did what LeBron just did to Aaron Gordon @damienbarling – 9:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s amazing how rarely LeBron gets into it with guys. Also crazy to think about what would happen if he did snap. – 9:25 PM
It’s amazing how rarely LeBron gets into it with guys. Also crazy to think about what would happen if he did snap. – 9:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dlo could not care less about the lebron vs ag kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/9IjE1r7VhU – 9:24 PM
dlo could not care less about the lebron vs ag kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/9IjE1r7VhU – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo
Bron putting hands on AG like that reminded me of when Shaq had to swing at Brad Miller 😳 – 9:24 PM
Yo
Bron putting hands on AG like that reminded me of when Shaq had to swing at Brad Miller 😳 – 9:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Double techs for LeBron James and Aaron Gordon. It’s getting chippy in here. – 9:24 PM
Double techs for LeBron James and Aaron Gordon. It’s getting chippy in here. – 9:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get tangled up under the basket and the refs call a double tech. While both teams jawed at one another and security personnel intervened, D’Angelo Russell stayed out on the perimeter taking a couple 3s – 9:23 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get tangled up under the basket and the refs call a double tech. While both teams jawed at one another and security personnel intervened, D’Angelo Russell stayed out on the perimeter taking a couple 3s – 9:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
You rarely see LeBron get into it with an opponent, but he took exception to some Aaron Gordon contact, and the two got matching technicals. – 9:23 PM
You rarely see LeBron get into it with an opponent, but he took exception to some Aaron Gordon contact, and the two got matching technicals. – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon each called for technicals. LeBron didn’t like that Gordon nabbed his jaw. Gordon then tangled him up. LeBron pushed him away repeatedly before both sides intervened. – 9:23 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon each called for technicals. LeBron didn’t like that Gordon nabbed his jaw. Gordon then tangled him up. LeBron pushed him away repeatedly before both sides intervened. – 9:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gordon and LeBron tumbling inside, they were locked the whole way. Double T’s, just a little physicality and some woofing – 9:23 PM
Gordon and LeBron tumbling inside, they were locked the whole way. Double T’s, just a little physicality and some woofing – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James is not going gently into that Monday night. He’s got 23 points in 15 minutes and just got in Aaron Gordon’s face (and vice versa) after their arms got locked up together. – 9:22 PM
LeBron James is not going gently into that Monday night. He’s got 23 points in 15 minutes and just got in Aaron Gordon’s face (and vice versa) after their arms got locked up together. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Some LeBron stats after his 21-point 1st Q:
– tied for most he’s scored in a playoff quarter (4 times, all in 1st Q)
– last time was 5/15/18 at Boston
– since 1997, it’s the most by a Laker in a playoff quarter (Kobe, 5/17/10, had 21 in the 3rd Q) – 9:20 PM
Some LeBron stats after his 21-point 1st Q:
– tied for most he’s scored in a playoff quarter (4 times, all in 1st Q)
– last time was 5/15/18 at Boston
– since 1997, it’s the most by a Laker in a playoff quarter (Kobe, 5/17/10, had 21 in the 3rd Q) – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Lo is on the Darvin Russ plan tonight… and he and Bron are +10 with Nuggets down 10 – 9:20 PM
D’Lo is on the Darvin Russ plan tonight… and he and Bron are +10 with Nuggets down 10 – 9:20 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron’s 21 points in first was the 4th time he’s had 20-plus points in a playoff quarter. Tied for the most he’s scored in a playoff quarter, all in the first. Most by a Lakers in a playoff quarter since 97, Kobe had 21 in third on 5/17/10 vs. Suns. – 9:19 PM
LeBron’s 21 points in first was the 4th time he’s had 20-plus points in a playoff quarter. Tied for the most he’s scored in a playoff quarter, all in the first. Most by a Lakers in a playoff quarter since 97, Kobe had 21 in third on 5/17/10 vs. Suns. – 9:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If LeBron gets his trademark for Taco Tuesday does that mean the podcast of the same name that he filed the trademark for is back on ?? – 9:19 PM
If LeBron gets his trademark for Taco Tuesday does that mean the podcast of the same name that he filed the trademark for is back on ?? – 9:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
What a time for the 2016 Cavs. – 9:19 PM
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
What a time for the 2016 Cavs. – 9:19 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
In a can’t-lose game, LeBron has made sure to defend his legacy.
He is already up to 23 points and has gotten to the rim and knocked down some 3-pointers.
Denver will have to find ways to throw different looks at him. – 9:19 PM
In a can’t-lose game, LeBron has made sure to defend his legacy.
He is already up to 23 points and has gotten to the rim and knocked down some 3-pointers.
Denver will have to find ways to throw different looks at him. – 9:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
LeBron has made some 3s tonight but he’s not settling for them. Far more aggressive playing below the FT line. And it’s set the tone for everyone else. – 9:18 PM
LeBron has made some 3s tonight but he’s not settling for them. Far more aggressive playing below the FT line. And it’s set the tone for everyone else. – 9:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has yet to sit tonight, and already has 23 points on 8 of 10 FG’s after a transition layup. On the prior trip, he stole a pass in the lane, pushed the ball and got Tristan Thompson a dunk.
LAL lead 43-33 with 9:16 to go in the 2nd Q. – 9:17 PM
LeBron James has yet to sit tonight, and already has 23 points on 8 of 10 FG’s after a transition layup. On the prior trip, he stole a pass in the lane, pushed the ball and got Tristan Thompson a dunk.
LAL lead 43-33 with 9:16 to go in the 2nd Q. – 9:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This was the shot that might have ended LeBron’s shooting slump 💀 pic.twitter.com/4u8LVEZ0Ef – 9:17 PM
This was the shot that might have ended LeBron’s shooting slump 💀 pic.twitter.com/4u8LVEZ0Ef – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James passing to Tristan Thompson like it’s the Cavs-Warriors Finals again – 9:16 PM
LeBron James passing to Tristan Thompson like it’s the Cavs-Warriors Finals again – 9:16 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James has played every minute so far.
And a Tristan Thompson dunk in a 2023 NBA conference finals game is not what I expected to tweet. – 9:16 PM
LeBron James has played every minute so far.
And a Tristan Thompson dunk in a 2023 NBA conference finals game is not what I expected to tweet. – 9:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP – 9:16 PM
LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP – 9:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Better show and recover here from Jamal Murray than we’ve seen in previous games in order to prevent getting switched onto LeBron in the post. pic.twitter.com/xN1GvrbnjY – 9:14 PM
Better show and recover here from Jamal Murray than we’ve seen in previous games in order to prevent getting switched onto LeBron in the post. pic.twitter.com/xN1GvrbnjY – 9:14 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.
15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem.
LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20. – 9:14 PM
There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.
15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem.
LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20. – 9:14 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3s. He entered the game shooting 15% on 3 vs. Nuggets.
His highest-scoring game facing elimination is 46 points vs. Boston in 2018. Has seven 40-plus point elimination games. – 9:13 PM
LeBron James with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3s. He entered the game shooting 15% on 3 vs. Nuggets.
His highest-scoring game facing elimination is 46 points vs. Boston in 2018. Has seven 40-plus point elimination games. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
LeBron, AD, and Rui played the entire 1st quarter for the Lakers.
LeBron and *Tristan Thompson* start the second quarter on the floor. – 9:12 PM
LeBron, AD, and Rui played the entire 1st quarter for the Lakers.
LeBron and *Tristan Thompson* start the second quarter on the floor. – 9:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, that was the highest scoring quarter all season for LeBron James
Last time he had a first quarter like that was 2018 ECF Game 2 in Boston (a game the Cavaliers lost) – 9:11 PM
Well, that was the highest scoring quarter all season for LeBron James
Last time he had a first quarter like that was 2018 ECF Game 2 in Boston (a game the Cavaliers lost) – 9:11 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron James just tied his playoff career high for most points in a quarter with 21.
This is his 282nd playoff game.
Absolutely unreal. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James just tied his playoff career high for most points in a quarter with 21.
This is his 282nd playoff game.
Absolutely unreal. – 9:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James was shooting 3-19 from 3-point range in the series before tonight. He goes 4-4 from distance in the first quarter and already has 21 points. Why are the Lakers up six? There you go. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James was shooting 3-19 from 3-point range in the series before tonight. He goes 4-4 from distance in the first quarter and already has 21 points. Why are the Lakers up six? There you go. – 9:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron is HITTING tonight.
He scored 21 points in Q1 and reached 8,000 career playoff points 👏
pic.twitter.com/OfLt4JTL1K – 9:10 PM
LeBron is HITTING tonight.
He scored 21 points in Q1 and reached 8,000 career playoff points 👏
pic.twitter.com/OfLt4JTL1K – 9:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Not sure which was more unlikely: LeBron going 4/4 or MPJ going 0/4 given how wide open the looks were. – 9:10 PM
Not sure which was more unlikely: LeBron going 4/4 or MPJ going 0/4 given how wide open the looks were. – 9:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
Only players with more over last 25 postseasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Steph Curry and Jamal Murray. – 9:10 PM
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
Only players with more over last 25 postseasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Steph Curry and Jamal Murray. – 9:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron with 21 in the first, 4-4 from 3. The Lakers lead 34-28 after 1 – 9:10 PM
LeBron with 21 in the first, 4-4 from 3. The Lakers lead 34-28 after 1 – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron with 21 pts in the first quarter. He apparently has no intention of going on vacation soon. Lakers lead 34-28. – 9:09 PM
LeBron with 21 pts in the first quarter. He apparently has no intention of going on vacation soon. Lakers lead 34-28. – 9:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James was on fire, scoring 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 on threes, helping Lakers to a 34-28 lead over Denver end of first. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James was on fire, scoring 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 on threes, helping Lakers to a 34-28 lead over Denver end of first. – 9:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James: 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting
The rest of the Lakers: 13 points on 6-for-18
LAL leads DEN 34-28 after 1Q – 9:09 PM
LeBron James: 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting
The rest of the Lakers: 13 points on 6-for-18
LAL leads DEN 34-28 after 1Q – 9:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Heh. Basketball. Bron.
3 for 19 from 3 for the first three games.
4 for 4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes tonight.
Lakers lead 34-28 after 1. – 9:09 PM
Heh. Basketball. Bron.
3 for 19 from 3 for the first three games.
4 for 4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes tonight.
Lakers lead 34-28 after 1. – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two stats that define the first quarter (Lakers by 6):
LeBron James, 21 points on 7-9 shooting.
Nuggets 3-13 on 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM
Two stats that define the first quarter (Lakers by 6):
LeBron James, 21 points on 7-9 shooting.
Nuggets 3-13 on 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.
He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).
LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM
LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.
He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).
LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28
LeBron James has 21 points — the most he’s had in a quarter this postseason. He’s made four of LA’s five 3s. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 9 rebounds. LA is winning points in the paint (16-10) and second-chance points (8-2). KCP has 10 pts. – 9:09 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28
LeBron James has 21 points — the most he’s had in a quarter this postseason. He’s made four of LA’s five 3s. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 9 rebounds. LA is winning points in the paint (16-10) and second-chance points (8-2). KCP has 10 pts. – 9:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Is LeBron James trying to make history again? With the Lakers facing elimination, he had 21 points in 12 minutes in the first quarter on 7-for-9 shooting, including going 4-for-4 from deep, to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. – 9:09 PM
Is LeBron James trying to make history again? With the Lakers facing elimination, he had 21 points in 12 minutes in the first quarter on 7-for-9 shooting, including going 4-for-4 from deep, to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ham eschewing any rest for LeBron or Davis here in the first. With LeBron, rolling, I’m guessing he elected to just stick with him. – 9:07 PM
Ham eschewing any rest for LeBron or Davis here in the first. With LeBron, rolling, I’m guessing he elected to just stick with him. – 9:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James doing his first quarter Jamal Murray impression tonight, 18 points on 6-9 shooting. – 9:06 PM
LeBron James doing his first quarter Jamal Murray impression tonight, 18 points on 6-9 shooting. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron is feeling it. If the alley-oop pass goes in, everything is going in. The Lakers are wasting every possession that doesn’t go to him. – 9:06 PM
LeBron is feeling it. If the alley-oop pass goes in, everything is going in. The Lakers are wasting every possession that doesn’t go to him. – 9:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James starts off Game 4 with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Coming into tonight, he held the highest scoring average in NBA history in potential elimination games with 33.5 ppg (minimum 10 games). – 9:04 PM
LeBron James starts off Game 4 with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Coming into tonight, he held the highest scoring average in NBA history in potential elimination games with 33.5 ppg (minimum 10 games). – 9:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led by 7 early, and Denver tied it. Then they pushed it to 8 with a pair of LeBron 3’s, one of them an accident, and DEN responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 1.
Now it’s LeBron again, with an and-1 layup, making it 26-22 LAL.
James has 15 points already. – 9:03 PM
LAL led by 7 early, and Denver tied it. Then they pushed it to 8 with a pair of LeBron 3’s, one of them an accident, and DEN responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 1.
Now it’s LeBron again, with an and-1 layup, making it 26-22 LAL.
James has 15 points already. – 9:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A potential pass turned into points for LeBron 🤯
pic.twitter.com/HCBArkU0Q1 – 9:01 PM
A potential pass turned into points for LeBron 🤯
pic.twitter.com/HCBArkU0Q1 – 9:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers have had this emotional surge, with the new lineup and LeBron making threes that he’s taking and even ones he’s not…and the Lakers lead by just three – 8:59 PM
The Lakers have had this emotional surge, with the new lineup and LeBron making threes that he’s taking and even ones he’s not…and the Lakers lead by just three – 8:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is having himself a game. He has 12 points in seven minutes on 4-for-5 shooting, including make two 3-pointers. – 8:57 PM
LeBron James is having himself a game. He has 12 points in seven minutes on 4-for-5 shooting, including make two 3-pointers. – 8:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
aaron gordon’s reaction makes this accidental lebron three even better pic.twitter.com/hHJFplNxY3 – 8:56 PM
aaron gordon’s reaction makes this accidental lebron three even better pic.twitter.com/hHJFplNxY3 – 8:56 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
LeBron spent 20 years “shooting” when he should’ve just been passing to the hoop. – 8:56 PM
LeBron spent 20 years “shooting” when he should’ve just been passing to the hoop. – 8:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
From now on, LeBron James should try to pass to the backboard so that his 3s go in – 8:55 PM
From now on, LeBron James should try to pass to the backboard so that his 3s go in – 8:55 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s all about Jamal Murray hunting LeBron James
D’Lo, Vando, Mo Bamba off the bench is just a distraction – 8:19 PM
It’s all about Jamal Murray hunting LeBron James
D’Lo, Vando, Mo Bamba off the bench is just a distraction – 8:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 7:55 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 7:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Woj saying Wembanyama might be the best prospect in the history of professional team sports seems insane but in terms of potential he’s definitely on the list right?
LeBron obviously, Kareem, who else is up there? – 4:47 PM
Woj saying Wembanyama might be the best prospect in the history of professional team sports seems insane but in terms of potential he’s definitely on the list right?
LeBron obviously, Kareem, who else is up there? – 4:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Earlier in the series, Shaq told @HeavyOnSports what the Celtics needed to do (but haven’t).
He also talked about his last run with the C’s when injuries knocked him out: “I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have.”
bit.ly/3pYZWX2 – 1:46 PM
Earlier in the series, Shaq told @HeavyOnSports what the Celtics needed to do (but haven’t).
He also talked about his last run with the C’s when injuries knocked him out: “I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have.”
bit.ly/3pYZWX2 – 1:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
20 years ago today — LeBron James signed with Nike.
It was the craziest athlete chase in sneaker industry history.
“If you saw the movie Air, that doesn’t compare.”
@AarDodson & I spoke to the key figures from Nike, Reebok & Adidas to hear all about it:
andscape.com/features/lebro… – 1:39 PM
20 years ago today — LeBron James signed with Nike.
It was the craziest athlete chase in sneaker industry history.
“If you saw the movie Air, that doesn’t compare.”
@AarDodson & I spoke to the key figures from Nike, Reebok & Adidas to hear all about it:
andscape.com/features/lebro… – 1:39 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
A few years ago, I wrote about the five remaining active players from the 2003 draft class, including Carmelo Anthony. Now, only one remains: LeBron James. nytimes.com/2018/12/20/spo… – 1:12 PM
A few years ago, I wrote about the five remaining active players from the 2003 draft class, including Carmelo Anthony. Now, only one remains: LeBron James. nytimes.com/2018/12/20/spo… – 1:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Carmelo Anthony won everything except an NBA title.
– 32-1 at Oak Hill, and beat LeBron’s St. Vincent St. Mary’s.
– 30-5 National champion at Syracuse.
– Three Olympic gold medals.
– Finished above .500 in his first 10 NBA seasons and made the playoffs 13 times. – 1:04 PM
Carmelo Anthony won everything except an NBA title.
– 32-1 at Oak Hill, and beat LeBron’s St. Vincent St. Mary’s.
– 30-5 National champion at Syracuse.
– Three Olympic gold medals.
– Finished above .500 in his first 10 NBA seasons and made the playoffs 13 times. – 1:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With the news of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement, it’s basically official that LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next year.
Only two active players were older than Bron this season, and both have already announced their retirement: Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem. – 12:54 PM
With the news of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement, it’s basically official that LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next year.
Only two active players were older than Bron this season, and both have already announced their retirement: Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem. – 12:54 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Melo retiring, LeBron getting closer. We are nearing the end of the Headband Generation. – 11:53 AM
Melo retiring, LeBron getting closer. We are nearing the end of the Headband Generation. – 11:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Excising Stephen Curry and then LeBron James from the Finals picture, while elevating the not-America’s-team Nuggets and Heat in quick and quiet conference finals sweeps …
I’m no NBA apologist. They’re not pure.
But this sure as shit is not rigged to drive TV revenue. – 10:57 AM
Excising Stephen Curry and then LeBron James from the Finals picture, while elevating the not-America’s-team Nuggets and Heat in quick and quiet conference finals sweeps …
I’m no NBA apologist. They’re not pure.
But this sure as shit is not rigged to drive TV revenue. – 10:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can LeBron James help the Lakers become the first team to overcome an 0-3 series deficit? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut on why that will be a lost cause bit.ly/3C6332l pic.twitter.com/F1mTpFLkbT – 10:18 AM
Can LeBron James help the Lakers become the first team to overcome an 0-3 series deficit? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut on why that will be a lost cause bit.ly/3C6332l pic.twitter.com/F1mTpFLkbT – 10:18 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
— end of list — – 9:40 AM
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
— end of list — – 9:40 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The real culprit in Boston, Heat & Nuggets roll, Big Ben hasn’t changed, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, wedding cheat codes, LeBron gives up, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:35 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The real culprit in Boston, Heat & Nuggets roll, Big Ben hasn’t changed, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, wedding cheat codes, LeBron gives up, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
Zach Kram: Highest career Player Efficiency Rating in NBA playoff history (minimum 2,000 minutes): 1. Nikola Jokic 2. Michael Jordan 3. LeBron James -via Twitter @zachkram / May 22, 2023
StatMuse: The only teams to sweep LeBron: — 2018 Warriors — 2007 Spurs And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8 -via Twitter @statmuse / May 22, 2023