LeBron James: Nuggets best team I've faced as a Laker

LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM