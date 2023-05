LeBron James' retirement talk influenced by Carmelo Anthony?

His perspective on Anthony’s retirement was a reminder that James has plenty of non-basketball success in his life these days, as he flexed on the fact that he “shot that (Anthony retirement) video a week ago” and knew that the announcement was on its way. James has his SpringHill Company which has quickly grown in the entertainment production space, and his LeBron James Family Foundation which is forever changing the communities that are so close to his heart. The dream of playing with Bronny when he becomes draft eligible two summers from now might compel him to stick around, but James made it clear that falling short of a fifth title was painful enough that he has some thinking to do . -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023