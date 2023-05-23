Lowe: There would be a robust market for Jaylen Brown

If Brown were to be traded, ESPN insider Zach Lowe believes there would be “robust demand” for his services. “There would be robust demand for Jaylen Brown from a lot of teams if Boston ever actually started making or listening or picking up the phone or whatever you do with your phone when you maybe investigate a trade,” says Lowe.
Source: Quenton Albertie @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown said the team was all together as a team last night before Game 4 but didn’t want to give any more details. – 11:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “You start to hear all these stories come out about X, Y and Z, and who knows where those are coming from. 99% of those are not true at all.” – 11:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on the defensive turnaround in the second half: “One, we was a little bit more connected and I think two, offensively we took our time a little bit more.”
Playing with control on offense and not turning it over was big to limiting Miami’s transition game. – 11:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown said locker rooms can fracture down 3-0: “We wanted to make sure that we stayed together. We wanted to make sure we looked each other in the eye and came in today and put our best foot forward.” – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “We want to come back to Miami. If that happens, we can feel good about ourselves.” – 11:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown: “We want to come back to Miami. If that happens, we’ll feel good about ourselves.” – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “We galvanized last night and we wanted to come out and win.” – 11:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown on adjusting to Miami’s traps: “I can’t force it … kick it out, get an advantage, make the next pass … I’ve gotta continue to do that.” – 11:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I still think we can play a lot better. So getting ready for the next game will be fun.” – 11:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What are Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Brown talking about? 🤔
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/ktabcHPtPU – 11:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Holy shit Joe Mazzulla just called a timeout in the middle of a possession as Jaylen Brown gets trapped. See, it’s never too late for progress! – 9:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Points scored over the last 2.5 games:
Caleb Martin — 57
Jayson Tatum — 56
Jaylen Brown — 35 – 9:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down 56-50 to the Heat at halftime. Offense looks a lot better minus the turnovers. Very much so a winnable game, but they’ll need stops. Also, need Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to wake up at some point. – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown finally recognizing he’s lost his touch and focus in on playmaking may actually give the Celtics a chance tonight. – 9:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is getting into Jaylen Brown after fouling Gabe Vincent on a 3. They also miscommunicated the Bam dunk play recently. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bad foul by Jaylen Brown on Vincent shooting a rushed 3-pointer to beat the shot clock. #Celtics #Heat – 9:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Boston badly needs to add a table-setting playmaker this offseason.
Honestly, pursuing Chris Paul makes a lot of sense for the Celtics to help put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the right spots consistently. – 9:09 PM
Boston badly needs to add a table-setting playmaker this offseason.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown’s rim reads in this series have been consistently wrong. Just every time there’s a clear trap coming, he tries to elevate over it. Just hasn’t been looking to pass consistently and they’re not finding a rhythm moving the ball in and out of the defense. – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After being done for the night in first quarter Sunday due to a leg injury, Kevin Love is back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. Celtics again opening with Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White. – 7:57 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown has averaged 24.2 ppg and 6.4 rebounds in elimination games since 2020.
Right now, @DKSportsbook has -125 odds that JB will score at least 24 points tonight in Game 4 against Miami. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/zT5ShKTdzP – 4:32 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new pod with @seeratsohi about nikola jokic, denver’s first title run, lebron’s future, laker desperation, joe mazzulla, jaylen brown’s supermax conundrum, and more! open.spotify.com/episode/2vHFKc… – 3:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown, who’s averaging 16.7 PPG, 3.7 TOV, 37.7% FG, 10% 3PT in this series, said his hand isn’t an issue: “I thought I had some good looks. Miami does a good job switching back and forth between zone and man, not trying to let me get to the basket.” pic.twitter.com/J0vr4WRCtO – 2:58 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Boston is stuck between a rock and a hard place right now with Jaylen Brown.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/2023/5/23/2373… – 12:23 PM
Boston is stuck between a rock and a hard place right now with Jaylen Brown.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, on the approach to getting better looks, adapting to what Erik Spoelstra is doing and the overall mindset heading into tonight’s win-or-the-season’s-over matchup. pic.twitter.com/Ft6SXY5Nw7 – 12:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown taking and making a few shots before tonight’s Game 4 vs. MIAMI. pic.twitter.com/Q05kWQemFh – 11:50 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jaylen Brown this series:
– 2-20 from 3
– Attempted 4 total free throws
– 11 turnovers
5 years and 290 million? Really? – 11:47 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
on jaylen brown’s future with the boston celtics: theringer.com/2023/5/23/2373… – 9:32 AM
