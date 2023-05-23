Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: 'No one could have seen that he'd be a two-time MVP passing Wilt Chamberlain every other night'

Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler and an 8 seed vs a Magic-Kareem hybrid in Nikola Jokic is going to be an absolutely preposterous match up – 8:06 AM
Wrote about the Nuggets’ rare patience to build this Finals (and maybe championship) team around Nikola Jokic: ziller.substack.com/p/the-nuggets-…
Malone has the 4th longest active tenure in the NBA. All three coaches ahead of him have multiple titles.
The MPJ pick looks so important now.
Nikola Jokic: “Social media is a waste of time.” pic.twitter.com/9hHgCNuqE0 – 7:22 AM
The longest view in sports is the road back to the place your season just ended. Maybe LeBron was just feeling that after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ended his season. Maybe it’ll pass in a few days. But he’s never spoken about retirement like this before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM
We knew Nikola Jokic was great. We knew Jamal Murray was legit. What we didn’t know is that the Denver Nuggets have built a juggernaut. A story inside an NBA Finals run and a Western Conference champion, is here – theathletic.com/4543581/2023/0… – 3:56 AM
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic: “I think our chemistry is at an all-time high – the way we play, the way we read the game without even speaking. We talk that language on the court. It’s just beautiful basketball, honestly. It’s so fun to play with this team and him.” pic.twitter.com/I1tgedTjoj – 3:50 AM
After winning WCF MVP, Nikola Jokic defends Embiid: “I don’t think about MVPs anymore. I think people are just mean, saying Embiid shouldn’t have won it. I think he should’ve won it. He was playing extremely, extremely tough basketball the whole season. He was really amazing.” – 3:43 AM
Nikola Jokic had already made NBA history before he headed for a makeshift weight room late Monday night. As Jokic went through his postgame routine, the music started. “Some people call me the space cowboy … Some call me the gangster of love …”
Jokic's brothers made sure to give some love to Mike Malone 😁
New for @YahooSports: LeBron James pleaded for a call, while Nikola Jokić raised his weary arms in victory — no matter the game, the Joker trumps a King sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:15 AM
Nikola Jokic wins the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP 🏆 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8JMMyCREIz – 2:07 AM
Nikola Jokic calls Joel Embiid was correct pick for MVP, says he played ‘extremely tough basketball’ all year
Nikola Jokic wasn’t going to let Lakers even get one game in the series 😳
pic.twitter.com/dxFPmC9dDg – 1:51 AM
Nikola Jokic lead Denver Nuggets into franchise’s first NBA Finals 🔥 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s3VE1r9A2T – 1:30 AM
Nikola Jokic makes triple-double history in sweep of Lakers, and he’s not done yet
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “That first Summer League in Vegas, 300 pounds, out of shape, hey, he’s a nice player. No one, and if anybody tells you different they’re full of shit, no one could have seen that he’d be a two-time MVP passing Wilt Chamberlain every other night.” pic.twitter.com/xS0k1LoIna – 1:14 AM
In case you hadn’t heard, we went to Serbia last Summer to learn more about Nikola Jokic.
We ended up discovering an untold history of basketball In one of the most Important basketball nations on Earth.
Nuggets won this game by 2 points
You already know what the Nikola Jokic statue will look like in Denver pic.twitter.com/vUGLSceVTK – 12:35 AM
Nikola Jokic jokes that his Hail Mary, end of shot clock heaves are his new “signature shot.” And adds: “and being off balance? I’m off balance my whole life” 😂 – 12:34 AM
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic: “I remember the days when you could hear the ball bounce on the floor and there was no fans. Now we have a sellout every night.” – 12:32 AM
Nikola Jokic jokes his one-footed 3 to beat the shot clock in the second half is his signature shot.
“I’m off balance my entire life. That’s normal for me,” he says. – 12:32 AM
Nikola Jokic on his wild 3-pointers: “You know what? I’m gonna say that’s my signature shot.” – 12:31 AM
Nikola Jokic asked who he’s most happy for at this moment: “I’m going to say Jamal.” – 12:28 AM
“I don’t think about MVPs anymore. I think people are mean in saying Embiid shouldn’t have won it,” Jokic says.
“If you watch it, I think he was playing extremely tough basketball the entire season.” – 12:27 AM
Nikola Jokic, on what he was feeling as Game 4 ended: “It was just happiness.” – 12:26 AM
“You could stack those two up with anybody, and I mean anybody,” Gordon says to @katywinge’s question about Murray and Jokic’s chemistry.
“Those two together are an absolute problem.”
Gordon mentions both players’ ability to run pick-and-roll, score and defend. – 12:23 AM
Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a maestro with the basketball. He’s a savant. Off the court, he’s a guy that has a lot of depth. There’s a lot of depth to him.” – 12:21 AM
Aaron Gordon on Joker: “He’s a maestro with the basketball. He’s a savant.” – 12:20 AM
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
– LeBron: 4/12 FGs – 12:19 AM
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
(question from @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/ynVfaiKoD8 – 12:16 AM
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
pic.twitter.com/UqB5cFOZ2I – 12:15 AM
Nuggets’ Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic closing out Lakers: “He’s the best player in the league. He makes tough shots, and I loved the aggressiveness on the last bucket of the game. He just said, ‘F—- it, I’m going to get a bucket for us.’” pic.twitter.com/pPWacBtp6v – 12:15 AM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “What he’s doing is real. The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real. All the narratives are silly and somewhat ignorant. He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. Have you seen any stat padding out there? Give him his damn respect.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Nvl1OtLbV – 12:11 AM
Story: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off LeBron James, Lakers to sweep their way to first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:07 AM
LeBron said he and Anthony Davis talked a bit after the game, and decided these Nuggets are perhaps the best team they’ve faced in their four years as teammates. Noted the scoring. Shooting. Play-making. Intelligence. Depth. And how Jokic will just pick apart any mistake. AK – 12:06 AM
“I know how great Joker is. … You always off-balance when you’re guarding a player like that,” LeBron says. Jokic “sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in this league like that.” – 12:05 AM
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic’s playoffs: “I think it’s self explanatory, brother.” – 12:03 AM
LeBron James, after giving Denver, and Nikola Jokic specifically, credit for being better this series:
“We had a great run, but we fell short of our goal … which is winning championships.” – 12:03 AM
Congratulations to my guy Michael Malone and Denver. From basketball hell to the Finals. No hate here, now get 4 more. – 12:00 AM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s shown people nationally that what he’s doing is real. The triple-doubles are real.”
“Have you seen any stat-padding out there?” – 11:58 PM
Nikola Jokic has averaged a triple-double in back-to-back series.
Vs Lakers:
– 27.8 points
– 14.5 rebounds
– 11.8 assists
Also added 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, 2.0 3s. Shot 50.6/47.1/77.8. – 11:56 PM
Give Michael Malone his flowers too. He’s a great coach with an awesome demeanor and approach. Gives great answers too. We see coaches get fired left, right, and centre and the Nuggets did well to never waver these last 8 years with him. – 11:55 PM
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
I’m a CO native. I was a ball boy for the Nuggets. My dad was the team podiatrist.
From English, Adams, Abdul-Rauf, Dikembe Mutombo, & Melo to this squad.
What Jokic & this team have accomplished is incredible. First time to the Finals.
Stand up #MileHighBasketball! – 11:48 PM
The Jokic brothers celebrate with HC Michael Malone after the sweep 😆
pic.twitter.com/WzwqwTILMz – 11:46 PM
Obviously disappointing, but at least Denver is a hard team for Laker fans to dislike. Genuinely talented. Paid dues as a group. Jokic is incredible. Murray overcame a terrible injury. KCP is a former Laker champ. Best team in the conference all year. Not much to hate there. AK – 11:44 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokić:
“This was the first year where…the negativity around the MVP race affected him.”
“I know it pissed me off and it wouldn’t surprise me if it affected him.” – 11:44 PM
Malone on Jokic: “I think the negativity around the MVP race got to him, and I can’t blame him.” – 11:43 PM
Malone: This is the first year I think that the negativity around the MVP race affected Nikola Jokic.
“I know it pissed me off.” – 11:43 PM
Nikola Jokic named Western Conference finals MVP and presented with the @MagicJohnson trophy after @nuggets sweep @Lakers pic.twitter.com/zVxZxBUSvl – 11:43 PM
Jokic and his brothers celebrate after the series win 💙
Malone on Jokic: “The MVP’s are real. All the narratives are silly. He’s averaging a triple-double. Do you see any stat padding out there? Give him his damn respect.” – 11:40 PM
Michael Malone on what Nikola Jokić has proven:
“I think he’s shown other people nationally that he’s real…all the MVPs are real. All the triple-doubles are real.”
“Do you see him statpadding out there?”
“Stop chopping him down at the knees man. Give him some damn respect.” – 11:40 PM
“The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real,” Michael Malone says of Nikola Jokic.
“All the silly narratives are just that silly and … ignorant.” – 11:40 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “He’s real. … Have you seen any stat-padding out there? I’m serious.” – 11:40 PM
Michael Malone: “I’m trying to figure out where Im going to go. I might go to Cabo for a few days.” (He’ll be game planning for the Heat.) – 11:38 PM
Michael Malone on what he’s going to do with the break before the Finals: “I might to go Cabo for a few days.” – 11:38 PM
Michael Malone on the coming week of preparation:
“I might go to Cabo for a few days. I’d like a margarita.” – 11:37 PM
Get you somebody that looks at you the way Denver GM Calvin Booth looks at Western Conference Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Michael Malone:
“When the buzzer sounded, it was just kind of surreal.” pic.twitter.com/lyyT0TXJbs – 11:36 PM
The 40 players selected before Jokic in the 2014 draft. pic.twitter.com/pcFTBeDnW1 – 11:36 PM
Michael Malone: “This is for all of our fans back in Denver.” – 11:36 PM
Jokic breaks Chamberlain record as the Nuggets sweep the Lakers #NBA
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
Nikola Jokic played every second of the game from 9:16 of the second quarter on. – 11:33 PM
Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone celebrate the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history pic.twitter.com/Ic7y6hkkeZ – 11:32 PM
I’m thrilled for Calvin Booth , Michael Malone and the Nuggets front office including former executive Tim Connelly who now runs Minnesota. AK helped mold the Nuggets roster as well. Interesting off season ahead for the Lakers . – 11:31 PM
One of the (silly) arguments against Nikola Jokic for MVP this year was a bizarre prediction that he and the Nuggets would fail in the playoffs and then people wondering how that would look if it happened. Well … – 11:30 PM
Denver Nuggets exiting the entrance tunnel after sweeping the Lakers. Nikola Jokic unexpectedly runs into Timofey Mozgov, who can’t wait to embrace him and asks him to pose for a photo. pic.twitter.com/hYi2uXviFx – 11:29 PM
Final thoughts from Denver’s dismantling of Phoenix still hold up pretty well @YahooSports. The Nuggets continuously rose through the Western Conference on the legendary shoulders of Nikola Jokic: sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 11:29 PM
Cool to see Michael Malone get this moment. It’s easy to forget, but things were not good in Denver when he came to town. grantland.com/the-triangle/q… – 11:28 PM
The Lakers had to go through one of the NBA’s best point guards and the league’s top gunner to make it to the Conference Finals.
Jokic and Murray were just too much. – 11:28 PM
Jamal Murray has put together the best playoff run by a Canadian 🏀 ever and he’s not done yet … amazing run by him, Jokic and Nuggets. – 11:27 PM
“Jokic needs to market himself better.”
<Jokic earns a trip to Finals>
<camera follows LeBron’s premature jaunt through the tunnel> – 11:27 PM
Nikola Jokic is the Western Conference Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/DRrSz1Pms1 – 11:27 PM
One of the most fun stories I’ve had a chance to write was the inside story of how the Nuggets drafted and evaluated Nikola Jokic. I wrote it in 2021, and it’s still super fun to look back and read how the Nuggets changed their organization’s history.
theathletic.com/2635857/2021/0… pic.twitter.com/lThDll0vIP – 11:26 PM
Your first Western Conference finals MVP: Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Nu4B20PKD5 – 11:26 PM
Need to hear what Vin Diesel thinks about watching Nikola Jokic play. – 11:25 PM
Nikola Jokic is named the Western Conference MVP……Well deserved….I thought Murray had a chance, but Jokic so thoroughly dominated Anthony Davis, and thus the series as a whole, that there was no other choice – 11:24 PM
Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/4RYnDnFA3g – 11:24 PM
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
Nikola Jokic wins the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP – 11:23 PM
Lisa Salters giving Jokic his WCF MVP trophy.
Love Michael Malone
“My favorite part of the journey is the people I’m on the journey with” – 11:23 PM
My vote for the Magic Johnson WCF MVP award goes to Nikola Jokic, but I’ve always been an analytics guy. – 11:22 PM
Jokic in the Conference Finals:
27.8 PPG
14.5 RPG
11.8 APG
1.3 SPG
1.3 BPG
51/47/78%
The first player in NBA history to average 20/10/10 in a Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/Uaa4Y1Y9q3 – 11:22 PM
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
the nikola jokic discourse is about to do a generational one-eighty – 11:21 PM
JOKER AND THE NUGGETS PLAYED THEIR CARDS RIGHT INTO AN NBA FINALS BERTH🃏 pic.twitter.com/3WmMWrWw24 – 11:21 PM
I feel like the Nuggets were not talked about or hyped up nearly enough for being consistently the best team this entire season. No surprise they’re going onto the finals, hats off to Jokic, Murray and company. #nuggets #nba – 11:21 PM
Jokic not only beating any and all allegations, but he walking out of court like Pac – 11:20 PM
Nikola Jokic had a Best Player In The World level second half. Stepped up on defense, rebounded, and controlled the game on offense. Finished with:
30 points
14 rebounds
13 assists
Jokic’s averages over his last 30 playoff games:
30.1 points
12.7 rebounds
7.8 assists
Legend. pic.twitter.com/TzXObv15Wv – 11:20 PM
The question was “can you be successful in the playoffs with Jokic as your center?” Hes proven again that the answer is a definitive YES.
Health is wealth and now they’re NBA Finals bound pic.twitter.com/KkJGD4PAsY – 11:18 PM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 113-111:
-Joker: 30-14-13-1-3 in 45 minutes, including the game-winner
-Jamal: 25 and 5
-AG: 22-6-5 and 2 blocks.
Just an amazing game for Denver and an amzing finish.
How can you not love the Denver Nuggets? pic.twitter.com/I6ajBtbp1d – 11:18 PM
Congrats to the Nuggets. They and their fans deserve this.
That front office built such a fun young core over the last decade. They let Michael Malone build scheme continuity as these players matured. Smart trades to fill out the drafted Jokic/Murray/MPJ core. Truly earned this – 11:17 PM
my condolences to the weirdos who care more about ratings than watching Jokic in the Finals – 11:16 PM
Nikola Jokic was absolutely magnificent tonight. He scores 30 points, grabs 14 rebounds, and hands out 13 assists. He scores the game-winning basket….Just a great great performance by a great great player… – 11:16 PM
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial break, and he just carried the 1-seed Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals 🌮 pic.twitter.com/5C8xbwnxpX – 11:14 PM
Jokic tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
13 AST
3 BLK
The 2x MVP is going to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/PP9ygG8QB2 – 11:14 PM
The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
The last two times Jamal Murray was healthy in the playoffs: Nikola Jokic & Co. reached the conference finals and now The Finals via sweep of the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:14 PM
Jokic’s physicality while driving is like the most talented drunk basketball player ever. AK – 11:13 PM
Jokic has to touch the ball there. But 4 seconds left and the Lakers down by 2 – 11:12 PM
As I’ve stated on here and on our telecast the ability of Jokic to make the most unorthodox shots from the most ridiculous release points is one of my favorite things about him. The 3 (and it was a 3) that at the time made it 110-104 was unbelievable. – 11:12 PM
Jokic looked like a fullback in a pinball machine on that drive. Good luck stopping that! – 11:11 PM
Unbelievable clutch bucket by Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/nu0adcS4V1 – 11:11 PM
Jokic and Butler are in the midst of some special playoff runs, this Finals will be great – 11:10 PM
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
Joker took it right at AD with the shot clock running down. That’s some big boy stuff, man – 11:10 PM
jokic has been defending anthony davis ever since he picked up his 5th foul. why? – 11:07 PM
Jordan has his shrug moment.
Jokic also has one now: pic.twitter.com/gkTCs2rwft – 11:05 PM
Jokic with the Sombor 3 at the end of the clock, then ANOTHER find of Aaron Gordon under the basket by Nikola. Just willing these points out of thin air. – 11:04 PM
how jokic do the dirk and the chris boucher at the same time lmao – 11:04 PM
Denver has hit some unreal end-of-clock shots this series … typified by a one-legged, fading 3 from Jokic with 2:50 to play.
Reaves answered with a 3, to make it a 3-point game, but LAL then fouled Gordon at the rim with 2:01 to play. FT’s pending. – 11:03 PM
NIKOLA JOKIC you gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/vrxCjDIEwn – 11:03 PM
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
That’s the second ridiculous Jokic heave over AD in this series – 11:02 PM
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
MPJ rebound. Jokic-to-AG dunk and potential 3 point play. Denver’s gotta grind out these points and limit LA’s second chance ones. Their big men are exhausted – control the boards and control the game. – 11:00 PM
Nikola Jokic with an incredible pass, his 13th assist of the game. Gives the Nuggets a 107-102 lead with 3:34 left in the game.
One FT impending with Gordon at the line. – 11:00 PM
For a team that’s lucky enough to have Denver’s MVP with 5 fouls, the Lakers continue to throw up 3s and not attack Jokic in any way. – 10:59 PM
Nikola Jokic tosses his 13th assist of the night, turns toward mid-court, lets out a scream, and the Nuggets are 3 minutes away from history and the NBA Finals. – 10:59 PM
Murray making all three fouls shots to go ahead by 3 and doing it nice and slow to give Jokic a few more non-running breaths. Every pause in action for a non-Nuggets foul is a good thing. – 10:58 PM
Those last two foul calls on Nikola Jokic were foul calls on Nikola Jokic. Refs called it right.
Has to hold his composure on those. Now has 5 fouls & trying to close out a team that is going inside on every possession.
Tie ball game with just under 5 minutes left in the game. – 10:56 PM
Here comes the two-man game with Murray and Jokic that was so effective down the stretch in Game 3. – 10:56 PM
Time for Lakers to find AD in the post as much as possible. With Jokic having 5 fouls, there’s lots of good things that can happen for the Lakers. Btw, not a smart 5th foul by Jokic. Unnecessary to drive like that early in the shot clock – 10:55 PM
jokic’s decision to pass on a wiiiiiide open straightaway three, then commit a charge driving into the paint, gave the lakers real life. that shot could’ve been a serious dagger. – 10:55 PM
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
Michael Malone had the best defensive stance on the court.
The Nuggets have been so good in stretch minutes in this series. Jokic has a triple double. Murray is getting any look he wants. Feels like two man down the stretch here – 10:54 PM
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Nikola Jokic called for his 5th foul with 5:19 left, then AD gets offensive rebound for a dunk to tie score at 102-02 with 5:02 left. – 10:53 PM
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
I don’t know what Jokic is complaining about. That’s as obvious a charge as you’ll ever see. – 10:53 PM
Watching Jokic in the mid range it so reminds me of Dirk save for the fact he shoots off two feet. His release point is so high, the shot is unblockable – 10:53 PM
I gotta tell y’all…Nikola Jokic just got away with his sixth foul. Clearly hit AD on the arm there….Denver caught a break – 10:53 PM
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
It’s 2023, must we act so surprised when the Nuggets run Jokic off screens like he’s a guard? – 10:42 PM
Nuggets absolutely look gassed, especially Jokic after a heroic quarter. Gonna need to find some energy and better execution, because 27 footers from Nikola with the clock expiring aren’t where it’s at. They could use a lift from a non-Jokic source. – 10:39 PM
I know the Lakers are down 3-0 but I really like how Darvin Ham has coached this series. Using Tristan Thompson is a great example. Showing Jokic another big body and one he hasn’t seen yet this series. Has continually changed looks to try and keep the big man off rhythm – 10:37 PM
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
Not sure I like the decision to play Jokic the full 24 this half. You have the lead, the deeper team and the better infrastructure. Use it and win the long game. – 10:36 PM
Joker’s gotta find opportunities to post up closer to the rim. He’s being pushed out by Thompson here. – 10:35 PM
Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy seem so SAD that the Nuggets are doing well again. And surprised. “I’m watching Jokic and he’s the best player on the floor” says Jackson, who doesn’t seem like he has watched any of the other games in this series somehow. – 10:34 PM
Masterful quarter by Nikola Jokic. In total control. pic.twitter.com/vaUS63t4UV – 10:31 PM
With the assist, Jokic has the most triple-doubles in a single NBA postseason 🙌
2023 Jokic: 8
1967 Wilt Chamberlain: 7
pic.twitter.com/Garb78jk6N – 10:29 PM
Another one of my favorite things about the Nuggets is that Jokic only has to clap once to get the ball passed to him and whoever has the ball finds him – 10:27 PM
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Jokic was trying to tell MPJ to go back door. He had a layup. MPJ instead curled around to get a contested 3 – 10:25 PM
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Nuggets get AD switched onto Murray, and Jokic has an easy deep postup on Rui. – 10:24 PM
Remember when Rui could guard Jokic? Those were a fun six minutes a week ago – 10:24 PM
Jokic/KCP give-and-go was just beautiful. There are so few bigs with the anticipation and awareness to make that pass, but because Jokic has it, Denver makes cuts knowing they’ll get the ball – 10:23 PM
Jokic with a triple double of
20 points
13 rebounds
10 assists
In the 3rd quarter. Starting to pick it up and be more aggressive offensively. – 10:22 PM
Nikola Jokic has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s record with his eighth triple-double of this postseason. – 10:22 PM
If I were recording Locked On NBA tonight (I’m not) and was going to play Real or Fake the question would be: Nikola Jokic is a better/more accomplished Denver Nugget than Carmelo Anthony
And then mute my mentions and not look at the comments – 10:21 PM
A truly insane stat:
Nikola Jokic just notched his eighth triple-double of the 2023 postseason.
Oscar Robertson had eight playoff triple-doubles in his entire career, per @statmuse – 10:21 PM
Have to laugh thinking about the folks that didn’t watch the Nuggets during the regular season and watching Jokic in these playoffs, saying themselves: “This is the guy the experts said didn’t deserve to win the MVP?!?” – 10:21 PM
Nikola Jokic’s 8th triple-double is the most in a single postseason in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain held the previous mark with seven. – 10:21 PM
Nikola Jokic has his eighth triple-double of the postseason — most in a single postseason in NBA history. He has six in his last eight games. – 10:20 PM
Nikola Jokic just broke the record for most triple-doubles in a playoff run. He has eight, one more than Wilt Chamberlain had in 1967. – 10:19 PM
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Nikola Jokic: 20 points, 12 rebonds, 10 assists. That’s his eighth triple-double of the postseason.
More importantly, the Nuggets just erased a 15-point deficit in less than eight minutes. They’ve got the lead — 82-81 — in Game 4 of the West Finals, with a chance to sweep. – 10:18 PM
Nikola Jokic has another triple-double: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists in 29 minutes – 10:17 PM
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
Murray driving AD for a contested midranger rather than feeding Jokic with AD stuck out of the paint was a tough choice, but he made it. – 10:15 PM
Rui just fouled and Joker three-pointer at about 28 feet for some reason.
Nuggets getting some breaks here.
Nuggets getting some breaks here. – 10:13 PM
Don’t look now, but Joker’s closing in on another triple-double … his eighth of the postseason. Would be an NBA record. – 10:12 PM
Following the timeout, Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic to throw his shot off balance. Then Anthony Davis blocked Aaron Gordon’s shot. – 10:10 PM
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
What was a 15-point lead at halftime is down to just eight less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Joker stuffs AD, leading to a transition break the other way … which Joker finishes off.
All five Nuggets starters in double figures. – 10:06 PM
AD was given a wide-open jumper from any spot and choose to run in and collide with Jokic in the paint and miss the layup. Remember that decision. – 10:04 PM
Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic’s shot after play stopped. Jokic seemed annoyed by it – 10:04 PM
Lakers attacking. Jokic with three fouls.
Second half underway. pic.twitter.com/QVjxkX9LfG – 10:02 PM
Schröder and Jokic both have 3 PF’s to start the 2nd half. Reaves, Porter Jr. and KCP all have 2. – 10:01 PM
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Lakers 73-58:
-Murray: 15 points and 3 assists but 0/4 from 3
-Joker: 10-4-8-1-2 with 3 fouls
-AG 13 points on 6/8 FG
Lakers are dominating the paint, but they have a lot more leeway to do so…because well…ya know… pic.twitter.com/1bMnkt3FMK – 9:48 PM
Michael Malone was extremely close to getting tossed after he picked up his technical — he was warned about three times before finally cooling off. I wonder if he’s got something to say about it postgame. – 9:47 PM
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Michael Malone was actually yelling at the ref about the media not talking enough about the Nuggets, not Rui grabbing Jokic’s jersey. AK – 9:44 PM
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Malone has every right to be this pissed. Jokic absolutely got hammered on the other end while touch fouls get called the other way. – 9:43 PM
Michael Malone T’d up. Saw that one coming. He’s been angry about the grabbing of Jokic’s jersey. Jokic has three fouls. – 9:42 PM
The difference in officiating right now is absolutely bonkers. Michael Malone should be furious. – 9:42 PM
Some ticky tack calls on Jokic, his third in the half. Followed by a T on Michael Malone. The Nuggets haven’t played much D today, thus on the verge of giving up 70 in a half – 9:42 PM
Nikola Jokic collects his third foul with 32.2 seconds left in the 1st half. We’ll see if the Lakers take advantage of his foul trouble after failing to do so in Game 3 – 9:42 PM
Jokic picks up his third foul. There are A LOT of amused looks on the Nuggets’ bench.
Malone just picked up a tech that was coming. They’re all arguing that Rui was grabbing Joker’s body/jersey on the other end. – 9:42 PM
Jokic did such a good job of avoiding contact on AD underneath that he didn’t touch him and they still called a foul – 9:42 PM
Nikola Jokic picks up his third personal foul with 32.2 seconds left. Michael Malone draws a technical foul as well. – 9:42 PM
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Nikola Jokic called for thrid foul with 32.2 left in second quarter. Denver coach Michael Malone called for T – 9:41 PM
They finally call Jokic for that that ground-bound shove. He got away with it on the Davis oop earlier that he missed. – 9:40 PM
Rather than switching AD onto Jokic in the PnR , they put 2 on the ball and let Jokic dime up the corner 3 for MPJ. Not a good strategy. – 9:38 PM
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Lakers have taken 29 shots in the paint already. This is one of the first times in the playoffs a team has really been able to take advantage of Jokic’s rim protection. – 9:36 PM
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
Gordon’s gotta clear out of the dunker spot here. Lets AD be right there to help on Jokic. pic.twitter.com/rGu5mitnZ9 – 9:32 PM
I NEVER would guess this play ends in a Jokic three pic.twitter.com/JiuFMimo1I – 9:31 PM
Michael Malone and the Nuggets coaching staff were livid at Anthony Davis camping the lane right before Marc Davis called that three-second violation. – 9:28 PM
Davis is frustrated – lots of contact from Jokic inside, and he’s yet to draw a foul. – 9:25 PM
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
No Christian Braun in the first half so far tonight. Looks like he’s been fully cut from the rotation. Michael Malone’s going with only seven guys. – 9:20 PM
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
Jokic really exploring the limits of the defensive 3-second rule these last few trips – 9:09 PM
There is nothing Jokic could do to get called for a blocking foul at this point – 9:04 PM
Jokic is great in the way Tim Duncan was. Undeniable, but majority of casual fans don’t care because aesthetically he’s ugly to watch – 9:02 PM
Nikola Jokic has six early assists — he’s scored or assisted on seven of the Nuggets’ first eight baskets of Game 4. Denver’s getting great looks every time down the court. – 8:59 PM
AD still trying to go through Jokic’s body on these drives like he’s going to get a foul call. Jokic doesn’t really move and he’s got 40 lbs on Davis, so it’s not a winning strategy. – 8:57 PM
Not as many boos for Nikola Jokic on the road as you expect. Lakers fans might be in denial. Or late. Or maybe the #Nuggets fans aren’t willing to miss tonight. – 8:37 PM
Dev’s @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game
KCP over 1.5 3-pointers.
He has been great and opens up the court. Expect Jokic and Jamal to get heavy pressure so it is on him to keep knocking them down. – 8:27 PM
Nikola Jokic Is Stepping Up — and Back shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 8:12 PM
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:07 PM
Here’s how Nikola Jokic ended his warmup just now: He dunked over/on Nuggets assistant coach Boniface N’Dong, who’s 7-feet tall, then stared him down, and then hit him with the “too small” celebration. – 7:24 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said tonight before Game 4 that Jamal Murray leaned on advice from numerous people who had gone through ACL injuries during his rehab.
One of those people: Kawhi. Leonard and Murray told me in Jan. that they checked in on one another. pic.twitter.com/9iKlfBdPxP – 7:21 PM
Nikola Jokic warming up. DeAndre Jordan with the commentary. pic.twitter.com/cK8tNWei1x – 7:15 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Carmelo Anthony’s retirement and how’s he’s still valued in the organization despite his exit pic.twitter.com/RXiHTbiFnl – 7:09 PM
Michael Malone offers an extended answer about the team’s long term approach to getting healthy this season, a big story for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. among others.
Gives credit to doctors and others for preventing “emotional decisions.” pic.twitter.com/xImkpKxAc3 – 7:08 PM
Michael Malone: “We’re up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals because we’re a team. It’s five guys working as one.” – 7:08 PM
Michael Malone pregame asked about Carmelo Anthony’s retirement: “Carmelo is still loved throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride…He’s always welcome. Once a Nugget always a Nugget. We’d love to have him around at any point in time.” – 7:06 PM
Michael Malone says Carmelo Anthony is still beloved in Denver, wore the Nuggets uniform with pride and is always welcome in Denver. “Once a Nugget, always a Nugget,” Malone said. – 7:05 PM
“Carmelo is still lived throughout Denver. He wore that jersey with pride,” Michael Malone says of Carmelo Anthony’s retirement. Says he wishes he could’ve coached Melo. – 7:05 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone:
“Our mindset has to be: ‘be the more aggressive team.’”
Said the Lakers won’t roll over in an elimination spot. pic.twitter.com/AXcni83hz1 – 7:02 PM
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 4, Three Things to Know:
nba.com/lakers/news/th…
Nuggets are really hurting LAL from 3:
Game 1: 15 for 32 (46.9%)
Game 2: 14 for 38 (36.8%)
Game 3: 17 for 41 (41.5%)
MPJ: 47.8%; Murray and Jokic, 45.5%; KCP, 45.0%; Brown and Green, 40.0%. – 6:55 PM
Conference Finals leaders:
PTS — Jamal Murray
REB — Nikola Jokic
AST — Nikola Jokic
3PM — Jamal Murray
Elite duo. pic.twitter.com/bpLi01fUw8 – 6:19 PM
Looking ahead a little, Jokic killed the Heat this year. Averaged 23/12/10 on 69/67/100 shooting splits.
Bam is obviously a great defensive player, but he struggled one-on-one in that matchup. pic.twitter.com/vebqbRCMRa – 3:47 PM
During a late 4th-quarter timeout in Game 3, “Coach Jokic” took command of the Nuggets’ huddle. His instructions were simple: Let me and Jamal Murray run two-man game.
“We’ll make the right reads,” Jokic told his teammates.
That’s exactly what happened:
thednvr.com/how-coach-joki… – 3:02 PM
Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, best bets: Nikola Jokic, Denver set up for Western Conference finals sweep
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:23 PM
As Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets make their way through the postseason, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is watching closely. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/chi… – 11:05 AM
