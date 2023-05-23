NBA fines Jimmy Butler for violating media rules

Ira Winderman: The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 by the NBA, “For violating league rules governing media interview access, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best performances in a playoff series against a LeBron team (per BasketballReference’s Game Score)
Kevin Durant, 2017: 30.3
NIKOLA JOKIC, 2023: 27.8
Jimmy Butler, 2020: 27.7
JAMAL MURRAY, 2023: 27.4
Kevin Durant, 2018: 26.9
A pretty decent duo. pic.twitter.com/LISqqYDcRS – 1:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Heat best bets, picks, odds for Game 4: Jimmy Butler and Miami complete sweep
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity from broken hand, no timetable on return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… Also: Jimmy Butler fined $25,000 by NBA for bypassing postgame media session. – 12:46 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Ahead of tonight’s game, a closer look at Jimmy Butler and how he’s shaped the Heat in his image: nytimes.com/2023/05/22/spo… – 12:31 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers go after Kyrie? Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Fame player? Should the Celtics break up Tatum and Brown? #DENvsLAL & more! Guests: @GwashburnGlobe @EricPincus
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:31 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat star Jimmy Butler fined $25,000 for not talking to media after Game 3 win over Celtics. He joins Dillon Brooks as the two players to be fined so far this postseason for skipping out on reporters, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4545560/2023/0… – 12:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler ‘breathing life’ into rest of roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nuggets impressed by Heat, Caleb Martin’s J. Cole story, Butler fined and more – 12:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jimmy Butler fined $25K for “failure to participate in required media availability” following #Heat Game 3 win over #Celtics in ECF. pic.twitter.com/LWzCo8l8EX – 12:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces that “Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.
“The fine results from Butler’s failure to participate in required media availability following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21.” – 12:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 by the NBA, “For violating league rules governing media interview access, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.” – 12:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler is having arguably the best postseason of any Heat player in franchise history.
Off the floor he holds another important role for the group— he’s the team DJ — broadening his teammates’ musical interests one song at a time. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This feels to me like a Jimmy Butler masterclass tonight for real
I’m sure all he cares about is winning the ECF MVP award…lol – 10:10 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler and an 8 seed vs a Magic-Kareem hybrid in Nikola Jokic is going to be an absolutely preposterous match up – 8:06 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jimmy Butler, playing his way into the HOF, and past his contemporaries at the swingman spot, just like he promised in 2015. The “Good Word” with guest @jaredsgreenberg
🍎: apple.co/42Xeuot
✳️: spoti.fi/43BTunx
📺: youtu.be/DsKeXnRk7Ds
twitter.com/Balldontlie/st… – 5:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Famer?
@VinceGoodwill and @JaredSGreenberg discuss @JimmyButler’s HOF credentials and more on Good Word with Goodwill.
Full episode:
🍎: apple.co/42Xeuot
✳️: spoti.fi/43BTunx
📺: youtu.be/DsKeXnRk7Ds pic.twitter.com/L4bTM0RLP6 – 5:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Famer? 🤔
@VinceGoodwill and @JaredSGreenberg discuss @JimmyButler’s HOF credentials and more on Good Word with Goodwill.
Full episode:
🍎: apple.co/42Xeuot
✳️: spoti.fi/43BTunx
📺: youtu.be/DsKeXnRk7Ds pic.twitter.com/62lR9kYV8h – 4:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What is Jimmy Butler’s greatest attribute?
🔊 His former coach, Jim Boylen, weighs in #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/t9aknyZUGF – 4:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where do you rank Jimmy Butler among all NBA players right now?
Assuming the Heat finish the ECF’s, I think the absolute floor has to be one spot ahead of Tatum. He’s outplayed him two series in a row. – 4:26 PM
Where do you rank Jimmy Butler among all NBA players right now?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat show they are more than Jimmy Butler and the importance of unsung heroes as they embarrass Celtics
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4540508/2023/0… – 2:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s in a different way, but the chemistry we’ve seen from Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo is what I see with Max Strus and Jimmy Butler – 12:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy’s not letting up 💀
(via @Jimmy Butler/IG) pic.twitter.com/C5cX788Rqm – 12:24 PM
Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023
On Sunday, the Miami Heat took it to the Celtics in Game 3 with an absolute blowout of a match, putting Boston on the back foot with a statement game. After doing a bit of trolling on Grant Williams, Butler once again upped his game with a shot at Al Horford. Late in Game 3, Butler nailed a three-pointer to extend the Heat’s lead on the Celtics. Once the shot was drained, Butler moonwalked backwards and celebrated with a timeout call… for the Celtics. If you recall, Horford pulled the same move — calling a timeout for the Heat — in Game 1 after a big three-pointer. -via For The Win / May 22, 2023