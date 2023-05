NBA fines Jimmy Butler for violating media rules

On Sunday, the Miami Heat took it to the Celtics in Game 3 with an absolute blowout of a match, putting Boston on the back foot with a statement game. After doing a bit of trolling on Grant Williams, Butler once again upped his game with a shot at Al Horford. Late in Game 3, Butler nailed a three-pointer to extend the Heat’s lead on the Celtics. Once the shot was drained, Butler moonwalked backwards and celebrated with a timeout call… for the Celtics. If you recall, Horford pulled the same move — calling a timeout for the Heat — in Game 1 after a big three-pointer . -via For The Win / May 22, 2023