Patrick Beverley on chances of reuniting with James Harden in Houston: 'Very highly'

Pro hoopster Patrick Beverley isn’t ready to relinquish his California ties just yet. The famously outspoken guard was dumped by the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the season, when the team underwent a full facelift at the trade deadline. In February, the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member signed on with the Chicago Bulls. In turn, Beverley recently put his Encino, CA, luxury spread up for rent. Listed for a staggering $23,000 a month, PatBev’s five-bedroom pad appears to have attracted a tenant. The 5,264-square-foot residence was built in 2020 and features a bright, open floor plan. -via Realtor / May 22, 2023