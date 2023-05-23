Patrick Beverley on chances of reuniting with James Harden in Houston: 'Very highly'

Mark Berman: Patrick Beverley (@patbev21), on the @PatBevPod, asked: if he really thinks James Harden is going to back to Houston & is there any chance of u reuniting with him back in Houston? “Very highly.” Very high chance of u going back to Houston? “Very highly.” Of you going back? “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/hLqvCcVh2z
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During his latest Twitter escapade, Patrick Beverley pointed out Zach LaVine’s improvement this Chicago Bulls season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/23/chi… – 3:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Imbiid can’t correct the media’s badly mistaken MVP result, but he ought to return the gifted Rolex to Harden. Promptly! – 11:25 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
76ers guard James Harden has emerged as the top free agent target for the Houston Rockets this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic.
theathletic.com/4533217/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green on the Harden/Houston rumors:
“It could go both ways. It could help or it could hurt. Like you said. I haven’t really talked to him about [the rumors].”
youtu.be/mpLLxpo7vLQ pic.twitter.com/exanVYE6kk – 3:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think it can play both ways. … It can help and hurt at the same time.”
Jalen Green on the prospect of James Harden returning to the Rockets.
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/3wpZ3hbUI2 – 2:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The James Harden to Houston rumors are getting louder and louder. I wrote about how Philly can pick up the pieces if he leaves. I found four viable paths:
1. Try to trade Maxey+Harris for a star?
2. 2023 cap space?
3. 2024 cap space?
4. Process 2.0!
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:31 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Houston Rockets
Houston will have $60M+ in cap space, a large chunk of which could be dedicated to James Harden. I take a deep dive at their possibilities + get cap nerdy about KJ Martin’s options for this summer.
hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers have four viable roster-building paths if James Harden leaves, from another big trade to Process 2.0
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:48 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here.
-Celtics no show Game 3, Heat take 3-0 lead. WTF?
-Draft stuff! Charlotte at 2, Portland at 3, Orlando at 6/11. Any idea on plans?
-A full accounting of the James Harden-Houston rumors, and our takeaways
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… pic.twitter.com/HWPstEwMzA – 9:58 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As free agency approaches, I tackle the $200 million question concerning James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/sho… via @SixersWire – 9:45 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid & NYK
Baby steps for Phillies
James Harden same some nerve
The ‘what if’ of Eric Lindros
Bad gas
⬇️ go.audacy.com/PQ2KiWTp0zb – 6:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic & Patrick Beverley are some of the players who expressed their views & sentiments on Real Madrid winning the EuroLeague against Olympiacos.
However, most tweets came from someone who has been to a Final Four with both sides 👇
basketnews.com/news-189824-fo… – 6:03 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, going to try to parse through all of these James Harden-Houston reports now.
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… – 12:08 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Morey feeling better and better about his pitch to ownership to please max Harden with Boston down bad ? – 9:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Four biggest questions facing 76ers this offseason: Will James Harden be back? Who replaces Doc Rivers?
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/four-… – 2:47 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @clutchfans:
-NBA lottery reactions
-Who will be available at 4th?
-Trade-up scenarios
-New reporting from Philadelphia on James Harden’s future
-Do the 76ers want Harden back?
-Should the Rockets offer a four-year max?
+ more
rednationhoops.com/p/reacting-to-… – 11:34 AM
More on this storyline
David Hardisty: Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023
The Rockets are heading into the offseason with 13 players under contract, including their two first-round picks and two players on non-guaranteed contracts. They are projected with $62.3 million in cap space after getting the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft and could get to $64.2 million if they waive the non-guaranteed salary of Daishen Nix. That is more cap space than they may need considering that amount is $17.3 million more than the highest maximum salary slot. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
The Rockets are eligible to sign James Harden this summer for up to four years, projected at $201.7 million. That is only $8.4 million less than the maximum amount the Sixers can re-sign him to, so there is no significant financial disadvantage if he leaves them. Houston would still have a lot of spending power left after presumably signing Harden, including $15.5-$17.2 million in cap space as well as the $7.7 million room mid-level exception. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
Pro hoopster Patrick Beverley isn’t ready to relinquish his California ties just yet. The famously outspoken guard was dumped by the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the season, when the team underwent a full facelift at the trade deadline. In February, the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member signed on with the Chicago Bulls. In turn, Beverley recently put his Encino, CA, luxury spread up for rent. Listed for a staggering $23,000 a month, PatBev’s five-bedroom pad appears to have attracted a tenant. The 5,264-square-foot residence was built in 2020 and features a bright, open floor plan. -via Realtor / May 22, 2023
NBA on TNT: “They [Lakers] would extend a championship ring to ALL players who were on the roster at any point during this season.” Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @Chris Haynes -via Twitter / May 8, 2023