Rob Pelinka: Austin Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers

Mike Trudell: Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka described LeBron James’ performance in Game 4 against Denver — playing 48 minutes and scoring 40 points after several medical professionals thought his foot injury would end his season in February — as “staggering” and “breathtaking” – 2:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The overall message from Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka is that LeBron James can speak for himself. He has earned the right to make his decisions. And they’ll give him the time and space to make this decision. – 2:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.” – 2:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on the team’s championship window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/PtWwZj8dXZ – 2:07 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on valuing continuity with the roster pic.twitter.com/qfEn4vChM7 – 2:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka: “LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who’s ever played. When you do that, you earn the right to decide if you want to give more … obviously, our hope would be that his career continues.” – 1:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka plans to meet with LeBron James in coming days, and expressed support for whatever decision he makes with his career. pic.twitter.com/6k8vyB7u3s – 1:59 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Obviously our hope is that his career continues,” Rob Pelinka said about LeBron James hints at retirement – 1:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said he and Darvin Ham will both speak with LeBron James about his retirement comment in the coming days. Pelinka said James has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who has ever played and that James has earned the right to determine his future. – 1:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka on the roster for next season: “Keeping that continuity is going to be very important … that’s a high priority to keep our core players together” – 1:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rob Pelinka says that maintaining continuity is a high priority for the Lakers offseason, noting that they were eliminated by the Nuggets, a team armed with a lot of continuity. AK – 1:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka: “Keeping that continuity is going to very important…That’s a high priority for us.” – 1:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka with lots of praise for Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/0fN8fYIljd – 1:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says this was a season of “advancement” and “growth” for the Lakers. He said they didn’t achieve their goal of winning championship No. 18, but he credits head coach Darvin Ham for helping the season’s turnaround. – 1:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka: “This was a season of advancement and growth … It starts by giving credit to Darvin [Ham] and his staff … This was a team that competed to the bitter end and that’s something as an organization that we owe to our fans” – 1:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Spectrum SportsNet is carrying the Rob Pelinka and Davin Ham press conference live. Tune in! – 1:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers exit interviews are about to begin. Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham will be addressing the media first pic.twitter.com/6ZLR3OkSYR – 1:30 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say end-of-season media interviews with GM Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham will be held Tuesday.
More NBA from marcstein.substack.com – 1:31 AM
The Lakers say end-of-season media interviews with GM Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham will be held Tuesday.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg – 11:49 PM
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Austin Reaves does so many little things well. Forces a turnover on KCP with a high quality close out and then makes an extra pass on the other end for an open three by Schroder – 9:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
More on this storyline
Dan Woike: “Our intentions are to keep our core of young guys together,” Rob Pelinka said. -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / May 23, 2023
Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
Magic Johnson: Laker Nation it’s a couple things we now know…we have the right Coach with Darvin Ham, two superstars in LeBron and Anthony Davis, and emerging stars in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hopefully Rob Pelinka will have an outstanding offseason and build on this Playoff run. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 23, 2023