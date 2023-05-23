Rob Pelinka: LeBron James has earned the right to decide if he wants to give more

Mike Trudell: Rob Pelinka: “LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who’s ever played. When you do that, you earn the right to decide if you want to give more … obviously, our hope would be that his career continues.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham quipped that after all the work they’ve put in this season, ending last night, he was ready to retire as well. Then he thanked LeBron for his constant leadership and support, and said he’s “Earned the right” to do whatever he wants to do. – 2:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka: “LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who’s ever played. When you do that, you earn the right to decide if you want to give more … obviously, our hope would be that his career continues.” – 1:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
When asked about LeBron’s surprise statement that he’s considering retirement, Darvin Ham joked that after all the trials and tribulations of this season, plus last night’s loss, he was ready to retire as well. AK – 1:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka plans to meet with LeBron James in coming days, and expressed support for whatever decision he makes with his career. pic.twitter.com/6k8vyB7u3s – 1:59 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Obviously our hope is that his career continues,” Rob Pelinka said about LeBron James hints at retirement – 1:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said he and Darvin Ham will both speak with LeBron James about his retirement comment in the coming days. Pelinka said James has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who has ever played and that James has earned the right to determine his future. – 1:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
R.Pelinka says he and D.Ham did not have their exit interview with LeBron James today. They expect to do that in the coming days. Pelinka says James has earned the right to reflect on his career and where he wants to go with it, calling him “human” and this an “inflection point” – 1:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka on the roster for next season: “Keeping that continuity is going to be very important … that’s a high priority to keep our core players together” – 1:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Rob Pelinka says that maintaining continuity is a high priority for the Lakers offseason, noting that they were eliminated by the Nuggets, a team armed with a lot of continuity. AK – 1:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka: “Keeping that continuity is going to very important…That’s a high priority for us.” – 1:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka with lots of praise for Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/0fN8fYIljd – 1:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka says this was a season of “advancement” and “growth” for the Lakers. He said they didn’t achieve their goal of winning championship No. 18, but he credits head coach Darvin Ham for helping the season’s turnaround. – 1:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka: “This was a season of advancement and growth … It starts by giving credit to Darvin [Ham] and his staff … This was a team that competed to the bitter end and that’s something as an organization that we owe to our fans” – 1:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Spectrum SportsNet is carrying the Rob Pelinka and Davin Ham press conference live. Tune in! – 1:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
It’s impossible to imagine a basketball world without LeBron, because for the past 20 years he’s hardly ever been missing from it.
It’s impossible to imagine a basketball world without LeBron, because for the past 20 years he’s hardly ever been missing from it.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers exit interviews are about to begin. Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham will be addressing the media first pic.twitter.com/6ZLR3OkSYR – 1:30 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
The Ringer @ringernba
“I’ve got a lot to think about.”
“I’ve got a lot to think about.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best performances in a playoff series against a LeBron team (per BasketballReference’s Game Score)
Kevin Durant, 2017: 30.3
NIKOLA JOKIC, 2023: 27.8
Jimmy Butler, 2020: 27.7
JAMAL MURRAY, 2023: 27.4
Kevin Durant, 2018: 26.9
Best performances in a playoff series against a LeBron team (per BasketballReference’s Game Score)
Kevin Durant, 2017: 30.3
NIKOLA JOKIC, 2023: 27.8
Jimmy Butler, 2020: 27.7
JAMAL MURRAY, 2023: 27.4
Kevin Durant, 2018: 26.9
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James amends stance on playing with Bronny in NBA: ‘Just because that’s my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his’
LeBron James amends stance on playing with Bronny in NBA: ‘Just because that’s my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his’
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
🏈 — Aaron Rodgers tweaked his ankle?
🏀 — LeBron thinking about retiring?
😈 — Bart is still off?
Yes on all 3.
Hahn Solo next on @ESPNNY98_7FM.
🏈 — Aaron Rodgers tweaked his ankle?
🏀 — LeBron thinking about retiring?
😈 — Bart is still off?
Yes on all 3.
Hahn Solo next on @ESPNNY98_7FM.
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
LeBron James shouldn’t retire.
He can use the rest of his Lakers contract to recover from legit injuries, then opt out and sign wherever his son Bronny is drafted in ’24.
This avoids complicated salary cap/CBA gymnastics of retiring then un-retiring.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/05/lebron… – 12:00 PM
LeBron James shouldn’t retire.
He can use the rest of his Lakers contract to recover from legit injuries, then opt out and sign wherever his son Bronny is drafted in ’24.
This avoids complicated salary cap/CBA gymnastics of retiring then un-retiring.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/05/lebron… – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James contract: Lakers superstar could walk away from nearly $100M extension if he retires this summer
LeBron James contract: Lakers superstar could walk away from nearly $100M extension if he retires this summer
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Can’t wait til LeBron retires to become chief of staff for Andy Enfield at USC. – 11:41 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Ultimate GOAT scorecard.
Laney MJ vs. SVSM LeBron.
Dream Team MJ vs. Redeem Team LeBron.
UNC MJ vs. Rookie LeBron.
From Birmingham Barons to The Decision a year-by-year look to once and for all decide @sportingnews.
Disagree? Yell at @BillBender92.
The Ultimate GOAT scorecard.
Laney MJ vs. SVSM LeBron.
Dream Team MJ vs. Redeem Team LeBron.
UNC MJ vs. Rookie LeBron.
From Birmingham Barons to The Decision a year-by-year look to once and for all decide @sportingnews.
Disagree? Yell at @BillBender92.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Odds on LeBron retirement and next team per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/4y0XcpJy7o – 11:22 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will LeBron James actually retire? Sources close to him believe it’s unlikely, so maybe this was just a moment of raw reflection in the wake of Carmelo’s retirement. Or maybe the leverage game has already begun.
My view from LA here, at @TheAthletic
Will LeBron James actually retire? Sources close to him believe it’s unlikely, so maybe this was just a moment of raw reflection in the wake of Carmelo’s retirement. Or maybe the leverage game has already begun.
My view from LA here, at @TheAthletic
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in year 20:
28.9 PPG
8.3 RPG
6.8 APG
50.0 FG%
Oldest player in NBA history with a 25/5/5 season. pic.twitter.com/tkBdIRF5O2 – 11:03 AM
LeBron in year 20:
28.9 PPG
8.3 RPG
6.8 APG
50.0 FG%
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast. The Lakers are eliminated by the Nuggets, despite a monster night (and swan song?) from LeBron. What comes next, and what to make of this very unpredictable season. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 10:58 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast. The Lakers are eliminated by the Nuggets, despite a monster night (and swan song?) from LeBron. What comes next, and what to make of this very unpredictable season. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 10:58 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James says he might retire.
But why? Is this about leverage to force the Lakers to go all-in? If they don’t, how soon until Draymond recruits LeBron to the Warriors? Or is this actually it?
More on @ringer on a pivotal summer ahead for the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/23/… – 10:54 AM
LeBron James says he might retire.
But why? Is this about leverage to force the Lakers to go all-in? If they don’t, how soon until Draymond recruits LeBron to the Warriors? Or is this actually it?
More on @ringer on a pivotal summer ahead for the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/23/… – 10:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Lakers’ LeBron James retire? He has told both @mcten & @ChrisBHaynes that he will consider it. Those around LeBron, however, believe he will return. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3OwARgn pic.twitter.com/coG7aRR5a2 – 10:35 AM
Will Lakers’ LeBron James retire? He has told both @mcten & @ChrisBHaynes that he will consider it. Those around LeBron, however, believe he will return. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3OwARgn pic.twitter.com/coG7aRR5a2 – 10:35 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I think [LeBron playing with Bronny] is going to trump everything.”
👀 @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/D5RB5aVuIw – 10:34 AM
“I think [LeBron playing with Bronny] is going to trump everything.”
👀 @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/D5RB5aVuIw – 10:34 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Did LeBron James just play his last NBA game? Lakers star says: ‘I got to think about it’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:06 AM
Did LeBron James just play his last NBA game? Lakers star says: ‘I got to think about it’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:06 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
obviously LeBron saying he is considering retirement is the marquee headline, but I keep thinking about this one.
is this the first time LeBron publicly acknowledged that he’s not the best player in the NBA anymore? pic.twitter.com/MnOWs60sav – 10:03 AM
obviously LeBron saying he is considering retirement is the marquee headline, but I keep thinking about this one.
is this the first time LeBron publicly acknowledged that he’s not the best player in the NBA anymore? pic.twitter.com/MnOWs60sav – 10:03 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: It was a “vintage” @KingJames performance, said Michael Malone. Usually that’s enough to win. Against Denver, the NBA’s most complete team, it was not si.com/nba/2023/05/23… – 9:52 AM
Column: It was a “vintage” @KingJames performance, said Michael Malone. Usually that’s enough to win. Against Denver, the NBA’s most complete team, it was not si.com/nba/2023/05/23… – 9:52 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
On LeBron James, Father Time, a remarkable Nuggets team, and the inevitability of things for @CBSSportsNBA cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:45 AM
On LeBron James, Father Time, a remarkable Nuggets team, and the inevitability of things for @CBSSportsNBA cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron’s words felt like a message to Lakers’ management — we’re not there yet, you need to spend and do more.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/is-… via @basketballtalk – 9:44 AM
LeBron’s words felt like a message to Lakers’ management — we’re not there yet, you need to spend and do more.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/is-… via @basketballtalk – 9:44 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: LeBron ponders retirement, Denver’s epic win, what LeBron can’t beat, Rodgers shows up, @JaredSGreenberg, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Celtics-Heat, Deion’s plan, more.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is LeBron really considering retirement in wake of Lakers’ playoff exit?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/is-… – 9:37 AM
Is LeBron really considering retirement in wake of Lakers’ playoff exit?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/is-… – 9:37 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Nikola Jokic in 2nd half of Game 4:
20 points
10 rebounds
5 assists
The only other players to have 20-10-5 in a playoff half over the last 25 years are Joel Embiid (2019) and LeBron James (2006).
Jokic also played the entire 2nd half. – 9:34 AM
Nikola Jokic in 2nd half of Game 4:
20 points
10 rebounds
5 assists
The only other players to have 20-10-5 in a playoff half over the last 25 years are Joel Embiid (2019) and LeBron James (2006).
Jokic also played the entire 2nd half. – 9:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 9 AST
He’s the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game in the playoffs (age in years-days):
38-143 — James (5/22/2023)
36-273 — Karl Malone (4/22/2000)
36-055 — Chris Paul (6/30/2021)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 9 AST
He’s the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game in the playoffs (age in years-days):
38-143 — James (5/22/2023)
36-273 — Karl Malone (4/22/2000)
36-055 — Chris Paul (6/30/2021)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe it’s just because I’m a fan of the team that was dumb enough to put themselves in this position, but feels like LeBron is posturing to ensure Lakers try for Kyrie. – 9:17 AM
Maybe it’s just because I’m a fan of the team that was dumb enough to put themselves in this position, but feels like LeBron is posturing to ensure Lakers try for Kyrie. – 9:17 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
– LeBron isn’t leaving without a retirement tour.
– His goal was to play in the NBA with Bronny, who is playing 1 mile down the street next year and will be one and done.
– L.A will host 2025 NBA All-Star, which will be a LeBron retirement party.
– NBA Vegas ownership in 2026. – 9:08 AM
– LeBron isn’t leaving without a retirement tour.
– His goal was to play in the NBA with Bronny, who is playing 1 mile down the street next year and will be one and done.
– L.A will host 2025 NBA All-Star, which will be a LeBron retirement party.
– NBA Vegas ownership in 2026. – 9:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 13 AST
It’s the second time he’s recorded a 30-point triple-double in a closeout win this postseason.
The only other player to produce two such games in a single postseason is LeBron James in 2020.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:57 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 13 AST
It’s the second time he’s recorded a 30-point triple-double in a closeout win this postseason.
The only other player to produce two such games in a single postseason is LeBron James in 2020.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:57 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James casts doubt over playing future following Lakers’ WCF Finals loss to Nuggets
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/05/l… – 8:51 AM
LeBron James casts doubt over playing future following Lakers’ WCF Finals loss to Nuggets
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/05/l… – 8:51 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron might have other ideas (Kyrie, retirement?) But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 8:47 AM
LeBron might have other ideas (Kyrie, retirement?) But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 8:47 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron sees the landscape and knows the Lakers need a top tier star to be legit contenders next season. Just him and AD is too demanding of his body at this stage of his career. The uncertainty he’s throwing out there is a message to the front office to get something big done. – 8:36 AM
LeBron sees the landscape and knows the Lakers need a top tier star to be legit contenders next season. Just him and AD is too demanding of his body at this stage of his career. The uncertainty he’s throwing out there is a message to the front office to get something big done. – 8:36 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I don’t think LeBron will retire but to hear him even bring it up is pretty jarring. So much about the NBA has changed over the last 20 years and he’s been constant greatness. Hard for me to imagine the league without him. – 8:25 AM
I don’t think LeBron will retire but to hear him even bring it up is pretty jarring. So much about the NBA has changed over the last 20 years and he’s been constant greatness. Hard for me to imagine the league without him. – 8:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James retirement rumors: What the King’s departure would mean for the Lakers
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:19 AM
LeBron James retirement rumors: What the King’s departure would mean for the Lakers
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 8:19 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron retires to watch Bronny at USC.
Stays in impeccable shape and recharges.
Then unretires to play with Bronny wherever he gets drafted. – 8:15 AM
LeBron retires to watch Bronny at USC.
Stays in impeccable shape and recharges.
Then unretires to play with Bronny wherever he gets drafted. – 8:15 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
“LeBron is a sunshine thief, now everyone is going to talk about whether he’s going to retire instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment,” he tweets ironically, talking about LeBron’s possible retirement instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment. – 7:57 AM
“LeBron is a sunshine thief, now everyone is going to talk about whether he’s going to retire instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment,” he tweets ironically, talking about LeBron’s possible retirement instead of the Nuggets’ accomplishment. – 7:57 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
After playoff sweep, LeBron James reportedly mulling retirement nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 7:49 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
After playoff sweep, LeBron James reportedly mulling retirement nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 7:49 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’ve been a LeBron fan since day one. But I’m having a hard time believing anything about his situation right now. He flopped more than a few times in the playoffs, while suggesting it never happened, he rarely showed leadership to his young teammates, and now he’s quitting? OK. – 7:35 AM
I’ve been a LeBron fan since day one. But I’m having a hard time believing anything about his situation right now. He flopped more than a few times in the playoffs, while suggesting it never happened, he rarely showed leadership to his young teammates, and now he’s quitting? OK. – 7:35 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron says he’s uncertain about his future – ‘I got a lot to think about’ – but he’s also been insistent that he wants to play with Bronny beginning in 2024 nytimes.com/2023/05/07/spo… – 7:30 AM
LeBron says he’s uncertain about his future – ‘I got a lot to think about’ – but he’s also been insistent that he wants to play with Bronny beginning in 2024 nytimes.com/2023/05/07/spo… – 7:30 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”
The words that rocked the basketball world. pic.twitter.com/zkUaUm4tuk – 7:20 AM
LeBron James: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”
The words that rocked the basketball world. pic.twitter.com/zkUaUm4tuk – 7:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked LeBron James to evaluate a season in which he became the league’s all-time leading scorer and once again defied Father Time.
His response left the basketball world stunned.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:56 AM
I asked LeBron James to evaluate a season in which he became the league’s all-time leading scorer and once again defied Father Time.
His response left the basketball world stunned.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 4:56 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The longest view in sports is the road back to the place your season just ended. Maybe LeBron was just feeling that after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ended his season. Maybe it’ll pass in a few days. But he’s never spoken about retirement like this before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM
The longest view in sports is the road back to the place your season just ended. Maybe LeBron was just feeling that after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ended his season. Maybe it’ll pass in a few days. But he’s never spoken about retirement like this before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James may retire before the #NBA 2023-24 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 AM
LeBron James may retire before the #NBA 2023-24 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James may retire before the #NBA 2023-24 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 AM
LeBron James may retire before the #NBA 2023-24 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:02 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Following a playoff sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, LeBron James told ESPN he will contemplate retirement this offseason as a summer of uncertainty begins for the Lakers bit.ly/41VQzVr – 3:36 AM
New story: Following a playoff sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, LeBron James told ESPN he will contemplate retirement this offseason as a summer of uncertainty begins for the Lakers bit.ly/41VQzVr – 3:36 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron’s press conference hints at retirement are open for interpretation. A reaction to a taxing season? LBJ battled injuries and played way more mins than a 38-year old should. A leverage play? James, if he returns, will want the Lakers to exhaust all options to improve the… – 2:53 AM
LeBron’s press conference hints at retirement are open for interpretation. A reaction to a taxing season? LBJ battled injuries and played way more mins than a 38-year old should. A leverage play? James, if he returns, will want the Lakers to exhaust all options to improve the… – 2:53 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
Wonder if the Carmelo retirement kinda hit LeBron in the feelings a bit and made him consider his own basketball future? One of his best friends retired today and he just got eliminated after the first playoff run where he looked like a merely mortal all-time great player? – 2:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As @ChrisBHaynes & @mcten reported, LeBron James has considered retiring after his 20th NBA season. Though this is fluid, a person familiar with LeBron’s thinking ultimately predicted LeBron will decide to return next season. My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3MO0dVK pic.twitter.com/5k2CZt4FNL – 2:46 AM
As @ChrisBHaynes & @mcten reported, LeBron James has considered retiring after his 20th NBA season. Though this is fluid, a person familiar with LeBron’s thinking ultimately predicted LeBron will decide to return next season. My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3MO0dVK pic.twitter.com/5k2CZt4FNL – 2:46 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
A person familiar with LeBron James’ thinking predicted he will eventually decide to keep playing, according to The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina.
“There’s not many years left,” the person said. “But I don’t think this is the year.”
thesportingtribune.com/lakers-swept-b… – 2:42 AM
A person familiar with LeBron James’ thinking predicted he will eventually decide to keep playing, according to The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina.
“There’s not many years left,” the person said. “But I don’t think this is the year.”
thesportingtribune.com/lakers-swept-b… – 2:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lebron James is not so sure about his future after WCF exit 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oRlenr0MJ5 – 2:41 AM
Lebron James is not so sure about his future after WCF exit 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oRlenr0MJ5 – 2:41 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Oldest Players with 40 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts in the playoffs.
1. LeBron 38
2. LeBron 33
3. LeBron 33
3. KD 32
4. LeBron 32 – 2:39 AM
Oldest Players with 40 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts in the playoffs.
1. LeBron 38
2. LeBron 33
3. LeBron 33
3. KD 32
4. LeBron 32 – 2:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/thr… – 2:17 AM
Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/23/thr… – 2:17 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: LeBron James pleaded for a call, while Nikola Jokić raised his weary arms in victory — no matter the game, the Joker trumps a King sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:15 AM
New for @YahooSports: LeBron James pleaded for a call, while Nikola Jokić raised his weary arms in victory — no matter the game, the Joker trumps a King sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:15 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Can we not undermine the Denver Nuggets making it to the NBA Finals for the first time ever by only talking about LeBron possibly retiring?
I don’t care about public interest. It’s disrespectful. – 2:14 AM
Can we not undermine the Denver Nuggets making it to the NBA Finals for the first time ever by only talking about LeBron possibly retiring?
I don’t care about public interest. It’s disrespectful. – 2:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James Contemplates Retirement: Lakers’ Legend’s Future Uncertain
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:07 AM
LeBron James Contemplates Retirement: Lakers’ Legend’s Future Uncertain
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:07 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron might have other ideas. But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 1:49 AM
LeBron might have other ideas. But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 1:49 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The LeBron retirement talk brings me back to the what I wrote before Warriors-Lakers: Always appreciate greatness before frothing at the next big thing nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:35 AM
The LeBron retirement talk brings me back to the what I wrote before Warriors-Lakers: Always appreciate greatness before frothing at the next big thing nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:35 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say end-of-season media interviews with GM Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham will be held Tuesday.
More NBA from marcstein.substack.com – 1:31 AM
The Lakers say end-of-season media interviews with GM Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham will be held Tuesday.
More NBA from marcstein.substack.com – 1:31 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Even if LeBron “retires,” no way I’m believing he’s going out for good after getting swept. If anything, it would be a year off to get healthy and watch Bronny. He’ll have to be done for a while for me to ever believe he’s really done for good – 1:30 AM
Even if LeBron “retires,” no way I’m believing he’s going out for good after getting swept. If anything, it would be a year off to get healthy and watch Bronny. He’ll have to be done for a while for me to ever believe he’s really done for good – 1:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
My wild basketball-fan prediction: LeBron sits out (“retires”) next season and returns to play with his son after a college season, get the farewell tour. – 1:20 AM
My wild basketball-fan prediction: LeBron sits out (“retires”) next season and returns to play with his son after a college season, get the farewell tour. – 1:20 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James has said for a while that he wants to play alongside Bronny James in the NBA. The earliest they could do that would be the 2024-25 season, so it’s pretty shocking to hear him talk about retirement. It always seemed like that possibility was a few years away. – 1:18 AM
LeBron James has said for a while that he wants to play alongside Bronny James in the NBA. The earliest they could do that would be the 2024-25 season, so it’s pretty shocking to hear him talk about retirement. It always seemed like that possibility was a few years away. – 1:18 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:
Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?
A: “If I want to continue to play.”
Q: As in next year?
A: “Yeah.”
Q: You would walk away?
A: “I got to think about it.” – 1:13 AM
LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:
Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?
A: “If I want to continue to play.”
Q: As in next year?
A: “Yeah.”
Q: You would walk away?
A: “I got to think about it.” – 1:13 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
LeBron doing a fake retirement thing to give the Sports Yelling Machine several days of content is actually extremely noble and good. True GOAT. – 1:11 AM
LeBron doing a fake retirement thing to give the Sports Yelling Machine several days of content is actually extremely noble and good. True GOAT. – 1:11 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 1:08 AM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
You really think LeBron will abruptly retire without a year-long campaign? Nike wouldn’t allow it. – 1:01 AM
You really think LeBron will abruptly retire without a year-long campaign? Nike wouldn’t allow it. – 1:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James seemingly hints at retirement with cryptic press conference quote as Nuggets eliminate Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:59 AM
LeBron James seemingly hints at retirement with cryptic press conference quote as Nuggets eliminate Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:59 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD on next season (2/2): “But whatever it is, whoever we have coming to training camp w/ the mindset of building that chemistry, building that foundation, me & LeBron setting the tone, trying to get back here & further. I think we are more than capable of doing so.” – 12:53 AM
AD on next season (2/2): “But whatever it is, whoever we have coming to training camp w/ the mindset of building that chemistry, building that foundation, me & LeBron setting the tone, trying to get back here & further. I think we are more than capable of doing so.” – 12:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James can’t outrun inevitable pull of time in Lakers’ season-ending loss to Nuggets
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:52 AM
LeBron James can’t outrun inevitable pull of time in Lakers’ season-ending loss to Nuggets
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:52 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony retiring: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen because I shot the video a week ago. People will probably think I’m lying about that too.” 😂
“We were a driving force for one another. We were locked at the hip since high school.” pic.twitter.com/6w97W7olxQ – 12:50 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I don’t get a kick out of making a conference appearance. I’ve done it, a lot.”
LeBron evaluates the Lakers’ season. pic.twitter.com/EgNtDV2Op8 – 12:44 AM
“I don’t get a kick out of making a conference appearance. I’ve done it, a lot.”
LeBron evaluates the Lakers’ season. pic.twitter.com/EgNtDV2Op8 – 12:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked LeBron how he’d evaluate his season. He ended his response with an eyebrow-raising quote… pic.twitter.com/mfMBeJfVDE – 12:34 AM
I asked LeBron how he’d evaluate his season. He ended his response with an eyebrow-raising quote… pic.twitter.com/mfMBeJfVDE – 12:34 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on this season and looking ahead: “I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference finals appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. … For me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.” pic.twitter.com/9T1xeY4AyQ – 12:31 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James on this season and looking ahead: “I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference finals appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. … For me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.” pic.twitter.com/9T1xeY4AyQ – 12:31 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James has tied his longest streak of seasons without being in the Finals.
Wasn’t in Finals first 3 seasons (2003-2006)
Wasn’t in Finals last 3 seasons before Miami (2007-2010)
No Finals since bubble (2020-2023)
Hasn’t gone 4 straight years without a Finals appearance yet – 12:29 AM
LeBron James has tied his longest streak of seasons without being in the Finals.
Wasn’t in Finals first 3 seasons (2003-2006)
Wasn’t in Finals last 3 seasons before Miami (2007-2010)
No Finals since bubble (2020-2023)
Hasn’t gone 4 straight years without a Finals appearance yet – 12:29 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
“We were a driving force for one another. Locked at hip since high school.”
LeBron discusses his friendship with Melo 💛
pic.twitter.com/L9nIAEPlQC – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
– LeBron: 4/12 FGs – 12:19 AM
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
– LeBron: 4/12 FGs – 12:19 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon on LeBron James having 30 at halftime:
“Bron was incredible. He is, but it took a collective unit to just come together and try to cut his water off.” – 12:18 AM
Aaron Gordon on LeBron James having 30 at halftime:
“Bron was incredible. He is, but it took a collective unit to just come together and try to cut his water off.” – 12:18 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked by @DanWoikeSports about Lakers’ title window, AD says he has to “do a better job of helping” LeBron.
“We know the window is always small and obviously he’s not getting any younger. This is why this was so important to both of us and it hurts that we didn’t get it done.” – 12:17 AM
Asked by @DanWoikeSports about Lakers’ title window, AD says he has to “do a better job of helping” LeBron.
“We know the window is always small and obviously he’s not getting any younger. This is why this was so important to both of us and it hurts that we didn’t get it done.” – 12:17 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
LeBron James finishes his press conference with: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest — and just for me personally — going forward, the game of basketball… I got a lot to think about.” – 12:17 AM
LeBron James finishes his press conference with: “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest — and just for me personally — going forward, the game of basketball… I got a lot to think about.” – 12:17 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on defensive stop on LeBron James in final play pic.twitter.com/xlXOHecILC – 12:16 AM
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on defensive stop on LeBron James in final play pic.twitter.com/xlXOHecILC – 12:16 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
(question from @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/ynVfaiKoD8 – 12:16 AM
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
(question from @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/ynVfaiKoD8 – 12:16 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/UqB5cFOZ2I – 12:15 AM
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/UqB5cFOZ2I – 12:15 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Interesting vibe from LBJ during that press conference. Declined to delve deep into questions about next season and then ends interview with: “I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:11 AM
Interesting vibe from LBJ during that press conference. Declined to delve deep into questions about next season and then ends interview with: “I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:11 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Did LeBron James just hint he may have played his last game? pic.twitter.com/864Hp0bk9Q – 12:11 AM
Did LeBron James just hint he may have played his last game? pic.twitter.com/864Hp0bk9Q – 12:11 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 40 points tonight, LeBron increased his career playoff scoring lead to 2,036, with 8,023 total points.
Kevin Durant (7th) and Steph Curry (11th) are the only other active players in the Top 15: pic.twitter.com/w4jcjnLkS7 – 12:10 AM
With 40 points tonight, LeBron increased his career playoff scoring lead to 2,036, with 8,023 total points.
Kevin Durant (7th) and Steph Curry (11th) are the only other active players in the Top 15: pic.twitter.com/w4jcjnLkS7 – 12:10 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James is now the oldest player to score 40 in a playoff game.
He’s also the second-youngest (behind Magic Johnson). – 12:10 AM
LeBron James is now the oldest player to score 40 in a playoff game.
He’s also the second-youngest (behind Magic Johnson). – 12:10 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James with a cryptic ending to his press conference: “I got a lot to think about. … Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
LeBron James with a cryptic ending to his press conference: “I got a lot to think about. … Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The final moments of LeBron’s postgame presser:
“I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
The final moments of LeBron’s postgame presser:
“I got a lot to think about, to be honest, and just for me personally going forward the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.” – 12:10 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off LeBron James, Lakers to sweep their way to first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:07 AM
Story: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off LeBron James, Lakers to sweep their way to first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:07 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron said he and Anthony Davis talked a bit after the game, and decided these Nuggets are perhaps the best team they’ve faced in their four years as teammates. Noted the scoring. Shooting. Play-making. Intelligence. Depth. And how Jokic will just pick apart any mistake. AK – 12:06 AM
LeBron said he and Anthony Davis talked a bit after the game, and decided these Nuggets are perhaps the best team they’ve faced in their four years as teammates. Noted the scoring. Shooting. Play-making. Intelligence. Depth. And how Jokic will just pick apart any mistake. AK – 12:06 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“I know how great Joker is. … You always off-balance when you’re guarding a player like that,” LeBron says. Jokic “sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in this league like that.” – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“I kinda knew the announcement was gonna happen, ‘cause I shot the video a week ago (pause laughs) that you guys seen today.
“People probably think I’m lying about that, too.”
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lmao at Bron leaning into these occasional fibs he’s told over the years – 12:04 AM
Lmao at Bron leaning into these occasional fibs he’s told over the years – 12:04 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, after giving Denver, and Nikola Jokic specifically, credit for being better this series:
“We had a great run, but we fell short of our goal … which is winning championships.” – 12:03 AM
LeBron James, after giving Denver, and Nikola Jokic specifically, credit for being better this series:
“We had a great run, but we fell short of our goal … which is winning championships.” – 12:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points at 38 or older in a playoff run
Kareem (1988): 338
Kareem (1987): 345
Kareem (1986): 362
LEBRON (2023): 392 – 12:00 AM
Most points at 38 or older in a playoff run
Kareem (1988): 338
Kareem (1987): 345
Kareem (1986): 362
LEBRON (2023): 392 – 12:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron says that while he and Anthony Davis were talking after the game, they agreed that Denver was the best team they have played since joining up as teammates. – 11:59 PM
LeBron says that while he and Anthony Davis were talking after the game, they agreed that Denver was the best team they have played since joining up as teammates. – 11:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. – 11:58 PM
LeBron James says this Nuggets team is the best team he and Anthony Davis faced in the playoffs during their four-year tenure. – 11:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
LeBron put together an all-time performance tonight, and Jokic took it and matched it. That’s how good Nikola Jokic was. To cancel out what LBJ did, that tilted the pendulum Denver’s way, because the Nuggets were the deeper team – 11:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Your 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers (as of now).
Only LeBron and AD have guaranteed deals. pic.twitter.com/Sp97JqBX5J – 11:45 PM
Your 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers (as of now).
Only LeBron and AD have guaranteed deals. pic.twitter.com/Sp97JqBX5J – 11:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, think the Lakers should be pleased with this result. Started the season with an incredibly ill-fitting, poorly built roster. Then made something of it midseason with shrewd trades to fill in the gaps around AD and LeBron. Really interested to see what they do this summer. – 11:37 PM
Also, think the Lakers should be pleased with this result. Started the season with an incredibly ill-fitting, poorly built roster. Then made something of it midseason with shrewd trades to fill in the gaps around AD and LeBron. Really interested to see what they do this summer. – 11:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Michael Malone: “Those seconds (when LeBron had the ball) were an eternity. When the buzzer went off it was almost surreal.” – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hindsight 20/20. Last 2 by LeBron James.
Fader over Aaron Gordon off side of board. Bad angle. Attack quicker?
Deep penetration left. Jamal Murray hands on ball. Gordon help.
Pullup. Crash tip. 3 for win? Went out on shield.
#Lakers up 15 at half. #Nuggets sweep. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:35 PM
Hindsight 20/20. Last 2 by LeBron James.
Fader over Aaron Gordon off side of board. Bad angle. Attack quicker?
Deep penetration left. Jamal Murray hands on ball. Gordon help.
Pullup. Crash tip. 3 for win? Went out on shield.
#Lakers up 15 at half. #Nuggets sweep. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
LeBron was awesome tonight (esp in 1st Qtr) But late in 4th qtr in all 4 games he was really bad. Dare I say selfish, which really isn’t his way. But he was going to take that last shot come hell or high water. DEN knew it and acted accordingly – 11:35 PM
LeBron was awesome tonight (esp in 1st Qtr) But late in 4th qtr in all 4 games he was really bad. Dare I say selfish, which really isn’t his way. But he was going to take that last shot come hell or high water. DEN knew it and acted accordingly – 11:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
That was an incredible performance from LeBron, and the Lakers played well in that series. Just ran into a better team.
Jokic has answered the call in every way in these playoffs, and has met every challenge. Really impressive to see him embrace the moment like this. – 11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron at age 38 tonight:
40 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
4-7 3P
Only sat down for 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Pguk9XbAzx – 11:33 PM
LeBron at age 38 tonight:
40 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
4-7 3P
Only sat down for 4 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Pguk9XbAzx – 11:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
What a game from LeBron. And what a game for the new King of the West, Nikola Jokic. – 11:24 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I heard Lebron already boarded a flight to Cancun. #nba pic.twitter.com/jahHW3q7A0 – 11:23 PM
I heard Lebron already boarded a flight to Cancun. #nba pic.twitter.com/jahHW3q7A0 – 11:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That was objectively one of the best games LeBron has ever played. 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists in 48 minutes. Didn’t get enough help, particularly from AD. And Denver is really, really good. – 11:23 PM
That was objectively one of the best games LeBron has ever played. 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists in 48 minutes. Didn’t get enough help, particularly from AD. And Denver is really, really good. – 11:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
*LeBron pours every ounce of his being into winning Game 4*
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/pPkpkG92Cd – 11:22 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Considering that the Lakers started 2-10, this was a very good season for them. LeBron was terrific tonight. AD was the best defensive player in the NBA during the playoffs. Reaves and Schroder are both keepers and Ham did an excellent job. – 11:22 PM
Considering that the Lakers started 2-10, this was a very good season for them. LeBron was terrific tonight. AD was the best defensive player in the NBA during the playoffs. Reaves and Schroder are both keepers and Ham did an excellent job. – 11:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This will always say the Lakers were sweapt but super impressive to fight until the end. Another legendary LeBron game. They were the seventh seed! Incredible run. – 11:21 PM
This will always say the Lakers were sweapt but super impressive to fight until the end. Another legendary LeBron game. They were the seventh seed! Incredible run. – 11:21 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Lebron James went out swinging like expected… left it all out there on both ends of the floor. Can’t do nothing but salute the 38 year old 👑 for 40-10-9 performance all tho his team felt short. – 11:21 PM
Lebron James went out swinging like expected… left it all out there on both ends of the floor. Can’t do nothing but salute the 38 year old 👑 for 40-10-9 performance all tho his team felt short. – 11:21 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LMAO Lebron James getting blocked on a last second drive, sealing the Lakers fate of being swept by the Nuggets is too much. The NBA script writers crossed the picket line to come up with this one 😂😂😂 #nba – 11:18 PM
LMAO Lebron James getting blocked on a last second drive, sealing the Lakers fate of being swept by the Nuggets is too much. The NBA script writers crossed the picket line to come up with this one 😂😂😂 #nba – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111
Denver sweeps LA to advance to the NBA Finals. LeBron had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Considering the 2-10 start and being 13th in the West as late as Feb. 25, making the WCF was quite the turnaround for the Lakers post-trade deadline. – 11:18 PM
Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111
Denver sweeps LA to advance to the NBA Finals. LeBron had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Considering the 2-10 start and being 13th in the West as late as Feb. 25, making the WCF was quite the turnaround for the Lakers post-trade deadline. – 11:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Malone is gonna talk for the next 30 years about how they won that game with defense on the final possession. I love that for him. AG and Mal were just not gonna let LeBron get them. Amazing finish. – 11:18 PM
Malone is gonna talk for the next 30 years about how they won that game with defense on the final possession. I love that for him. AG and Mal were just not gonna let LeBron get them. Amazing finish. – 11:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Insane LeBron first half and the Nuggets (on the road) weren’t fazed by it at all. That’s a special team in top form right now. – 11:17 PM
Insane LeBron first half and the Nuggets (on the road) weren’t fazed by it at all. That’s a special team in top form right now. – 11:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the great turnarounds you’ll see…salute to the #Lakers. LeBron, Davis, Reaves & more were great.
But still…😭
Think it’s time to retire this photo. pic.twitter.com/StRjMfVkCt – 11:17 PM
One of the great turnarounds you’ll see…salute to the #Lakers. LeBron, Davis, Reaves & more were great.
But still…😭
Think it’s time to retire this photo. pic.twitter.com/StRjMfVkCt – 11:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Third time LeBron James has been swept in a series
2007 Spurs
2018 Warriors
2023 Nuggets – 11:17 PM
Third time LeBron James has been swept in a series
2007 Spurs
2018 Warriors
2023 Nuggets – 11:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron James finishes his season with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists…..He plays all 48 minutes – 11:16 PM
LeBron James finishes his season with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists…..He plays all 48 minutes – 11:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers’ season started with five straight losses and it ended with four straight losses.
But what a wild time it was in between.
The Nuggets win Game 4, 113-111, with LeBron James’ potential game-tying bucket blocked by Aaron Gordon as time expired.
LeBron 40p 10r 9a – 11:16 PM
The Lakers’ season started with five straight losses and it ended with four straight losses.
But what a wild time it was in between.
The Nuggets win Game 4, 113-111, with LeBron James’ potential game-tying bucket blocked by Aaron Gordon as time expired.
LeBron 40p 10r 9a – 11:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
No team has ever come back from a 4-0 deficit before but I’m not going to be the one to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers – 11:16 PM
No team has ever come back from a 4-0 deficit before but I’m not going to be the one to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only teams to sweep LeBron:
— 2018 Warriors
— 2007 Spurs
And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8 – 11:15 PM
The only teams to sweep LeBron:
— 2018 Warriors
— 2007 Spurs
And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8 – 11:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Man, this game is so so ugly, but the Nuggets are 4 seconds from the NBA Finals if they can get a stop.
THEY GOT A STOP AG BLOCKED BRON AND THE NUGGETS GO TO THE FINALS AAAHHHHHH – 11:15 PM
Man, this game is so so ugly, but the Nuggets are 4 seconds from the NBA Finals if they can get a stop.
THEY GOT A STOP AG BLOCKED BRON AND THE NUGGETS GO TO THE FINALS AAAHHHHHH – 11:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has shot blocked by Aaron Gordon, as Lakers drop game 113-111 to Denver. Lakers get swept, 4-0, and season is over. – 11:14 PM
LeBron James has shot blocked by Aaron Gordon, as Lakers drop game 113-111 to Denver. Lakers get swept, 4-0, and season is over. – 11:14 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
The Nuggets deserve an extra win for snuffing out that fully-engaged, die-on-his-shield LeBron performance. – 11:14 PM
The Nuggets deserve an extra win for snuffing out that fully-engaged, die-on-his-shield LeBron performance. – 11:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fall short. LeBron’s shot blocked on the final play. Nuggets walk off with a 113-111 win over the Lakers to sweep the Western Conference series. – 11:14 PM
Lakers fall short. LeBron’s shot blocked on the final play. Nuggets walk off with a 113-111 win over the Lakers to sweep the Western Conference series. – 11:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron couldn’t get a shot up, defended by Murray and Gordon….and the Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals. A 4-0 sweep – 11:14 PM
LeBron couldn’t get a shot up, defended by Murray and Gordon….and the Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals. A 4-0 sweep – 11:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
Final: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111. LeBron drives and doesn’t get a call. Denver’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time behind 30-14-13-1-3 from Nikola Jokic. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The last remaining player from LeBron James’ draft class retired Monday.
He responded by playing 47 minutes and 55.7 seconds while posting a 40-10-9 in the Western Conference Finals.
He may have lost, but what he did in Year 20 will never be repeated. Completely unprecedented. – 11:14 PM
The last remaining player from LeBron James’ draft class retired Monday.
He responded by playing 47 minutes and 55.7 seconds while posting a 40-10-9 in the Western Conference Finals.
He may have lost, but what he did in Year 20 will never be repeated. Completely unprecedented. – 11:14 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
thank you camera for cutting away from the action to give us a close up of lebron james jogging back on defense – 11:13 PM
thank you camera for cutting away from the action to give us a close up of lebron james jogging back on defense – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s shot to tie the game hits the side of the backboard, but the Lakers get a stop on the Jamal Murray post-up and call timeout. They’re down two, 113-111, with their season on the line and four seconds remaining. – 11:12 PM
LeBron’s shot to tie the game hits the side of the backboard, but the Lakers get a stop on the Jamal Murray post-up and call timeout. They’re down two, 113-111, with their season on the line and four seconds remaining. – 11:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
LeBron should’ve challenged Joker and his five fouls there with him on that island. – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I thought Bron was going to pull the Strive For Greatness 3 there (h/t @JonesOnTheNBA) – 11:10 PM
I thought Bron was going to pull the Strive For Greatness 3 there (h/t @JonesOnTheNBA) – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40/5/5 playoff games in NBA history:
26 — LeBron James
17 — Michael Jordan
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/R1PDEnA7rS – 11:04 PM
Most 40/5/5 playoff games in NBA history:
26 — LeBron James
17 — Michael Jordan
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/R1PDEnA7rS – 11:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Why would Malone have Joker guard LeBron when he he has five fouls?!?! – 11:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
Looked like AD was trying to take Jokic here and LeBron said nope. pic.twitter.com/zawX25tbti – 11:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
LeBron accidentally made a three off an attempted pass in the first quarter.
And it still wasn’t as absurd as some of Jokic’s three-point makes. – 11:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is nuts from LeBron. Look at how gassed he is after this possession. pic.twitter.com/If1iNPWSiu – 11:00 PM
This is nuts from LeBron. Look at how gassed he is after this possession. pic.twitter.com/If1iNPWSiu – 11:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James leaving it all out there, forcing a 24-second violation on Jamal Murray. Incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/AJPUXIurJJ – 11:00 PM
LeBron James leaving it all out there, forcing a 24-second violation on Jamal Murray. Incredible effort. pic.twitter.com/AJPUXIurJJ – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron is just playing a superhuman game tonight, on both ends of the floor……He’s emptied the clip – 10:58 PM
LeBron is just playing a superhuman game tonight, on both ends of the floor……He’s emptied the clip – 10:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron is doing it all, just blanketed Jamal Murray and then bent over with hands on his knees. – 10:57 PM
LeBron is doing it all, just blanketed Jamal Murray and then bent over with hands on his knees. – 10:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Is the “LeBron James of banged knees” at Crypto tonight? Asking for a friend. AK – 10:57 PM
Is the “LeBron James of banged knees” at Crypto tonight? Asking for a friend. AK – 10:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[LeBron laying on court being defibrillated by paramedics]
“Why did he not touch the ball that possession?” – 10:56 PM
[LeBron laying on court being defibrillated by paramedics]
“Why did he not touch the ball that possession?” – 10:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Did LeBron hurt his knee? I feel like I’ve typed something like that 3 times this series and he keeps playing – 10:55 PM
Did LeBron hurt his knee? I feel like I’ve typed something like that 3 times this series and he keeps playing – 10:55 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I’m sorry to belabor the broadcast, but LeBron is objectively having the best “Old Guy Playoff Game” in NBA history BY A MILE and the broadcast has been singularly focused on what he’s *not* doing.
It’s truly absurd. – 10:55 PM
I’m sorry to belabor the broadcast, but LeBron is objectively having the best “Old Guy Playoff Game” in NBA history BY A MILE and the broadcast has been singularly focused on what he’s *not* doing.
It’s truly absurd. – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
That first charge call on Jokic was rough, LeBron extended his arms to exacerbate the contact. The second one was absolutely a charge, he practically stiff-armed him lol – 10:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This has been as heroic as any game as LeBron’s played as a Laker. Dude has been giving up his body on both ends of the floor. AK – 10:54 PM
This has been as heroic as any game as LeBron’s played as a Laker. Dude has been giving up his body on both ends of the floor. AK – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Joker picks up his fifth foul after extending his arm on LeBron. He can only smile on his way back down the court. Meanwhile, AD hammers the offensive rebound.
102-102, 5:02 left. – 10:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
Jokic has been brilliant but those were back-to-back awful charges. Barreled into a James on the first one and extended his arm — which referees always catch — to move LeBron on the next. Tie game, 5:02 to play. – 10:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
LeBron James drew back-to-back charges on Nikola Jokic. Jokic now with is 5th foul – 10:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Wow, two straight offensive foul calls on Jokic, drawn by LeBron. He has 5. And now it’s tied at 102 – 10:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Two offensive fouls on Jokić drawn by LeBron on b2b possessions – 10:52 PM
Two offensive fouls on Jokić drawn by LeBron on b2b possessions – 10:52 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Van Gundy & Breen opining blindly why LeBron isn’t banging in the post more when HE’S PLAYED THE ENTIRE GAME is simply doing a disservice to the audience watching the game. – 10:44 PM
Van Gundy & Breen opining blindly why LeBron isn’t banging in the post more when HE’S PLAYED THE ENTIRE GAME is simply doing a disservice to the audience watching the game. – 10:44 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron James is 34-3 in playoffs when leading by 15+ at the half.
If the Nuggets win this, it’s because they got off the mat from a punch that usually knocks teams out. – 10:40 PM
LeBron James is 34-3 in playoffs when leading by 15+ at the half.
If the Nuggets win this, it’s because they got off the mat from a punch that usually knocks teams out. – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
The Lakers respond. LeBron makes a push, and is now up to 38-8-7…Tristan Thompson turning in effective minutes…D-Lo makes a shot….Game is tied at 94-94….10 minutes remaining. Jokic hasn’t rested in the second half. Does he go all the way? Game 2, Malone stole two min – 10:37 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron on the court with Tristan Thompson, D’Lo, Rui & Lonnie Walker to start the 4th quarter with the season on the line. – 10:34 PM
LeBron on the court with Tristan Thompson, D’Lo, Rui & Lonnie Walker to start the 4th quarter with the season on the line. – 10:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron already at 36 minutes. How much gas does he have left to send this back to altitude? – 10:33 PM
LeBron already at 36 minutes. How much gas does he have left to send this back to altitude? – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 20 in that 3rd quarter with only 3 3s
But the big key: only two Nuggets fouls, and only one of them resulted in free throws for Lakers.
Lakers not named Bron/Reaves shot 2/14 in that 3rd quarter, and Bron/Reaves played the entire quarter – 10:31 PM
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 20 in that 3rd quarter with only 3 3s
But the big key: only two Nuggets fouls, and only one of them resulted in free throws for Lakers.
Lakers not named Bron/Reaves shot 2/14 in that 3rd quarter, and Bron/Reaves played the entire quarter – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nuggets look like champions right now. The Lakers look like a team that is out of answers. LeBron might need 50 to save this game. – 10:30 PM
The Nuggets look like champions right now. The Lakers look like a team that is out of answers. LeBron might need 50 to save this game. – 10:30 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
LeBron keeping the Lakers in this by sheer will. 38 year olds don’t routinely do this in the conference finals. I’m enjoying and appreciating the greatness. – 10:29 PM
LeBron keeping the Lakers in this by sheer will. 38 year olds don’t routinely do this in the conference finals. I’m enjoying and appreciating the greatness. – 10:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
What LeBron is doing in Year 20, still able to carry his team, is nothing short of remarkable.
Consider: The league average for years of experience was 4.46 entering this season. – 10:29 PM
What LeBron is doing in Year 20, still able to carry his team, is nothing short of remarkable.
Consider: The league average for years of experience was 4.46 entering this season. – 10:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
38 year old LeBron James has rested for a total of 4 seconds through the first 3 quarters of this game, and the Lakers are down 5 – 10:29 PM
38 year old LeBron James has rested for a total of 4 seconds through the first 3 quarters of this game, and the Lakers are down 5 – 10:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A 36-16 third quarter for the Nuggets
Denver 94, LA 89.
AD can’t get anything going offensively. If the Lakers are going to win, LeBron (37 points) is going to have to carry them in the fourth. – 10:29 PM
A 36-16 third quarter for the Nuggets
Denver 94, LA 89.
AD can’t get anything going offensively. If the Lakers are going to win, LeBron (37 points) is going to have to carry them in the fourth. – 10:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
1) LeBron tells everyone to clear out
2) As soon as Tristan Thompson gets Jamal Murray to switch, Thompson immediately clears out too
3) LeBron goes to work on Murray pic.twitter.com/uBT8BYXgQL – 10:28 PM
1) LeBron tells everyone to clear out
2) As soon as Tristan Thompson gets Jamal Murray to switch, Thompson immediately clears out too
3) LeBron goes to work on Murray pic.twitter.com/uBT8BYXgQL – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Michael Malone responded to a full shift LeBron James game … by giving the Lakers a full 3rd quarter shift of Jokic/Jamal/AG/KCP – 10:27 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
What LeBron is doing tonight is just other worldly. Truly blown away by what I’m seeing – 10:26 PM
What LeBron is doing tonight is just other worldly. Truly blown away by what I’m seeing – 10:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Van Gundy & M Jax don’t want much from LeBron after playing the entire first half and scoring 31… just attack the basket every possession & as an added bonus, guard Nikola Jokic. – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game – 10:24 PM
Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron may have emptied the tank in the first half….The Nuggets have gotten all the way back and then some….KCP with a lay and a foul and Denver takes an 82-81 lead – 10:21 PM
LeBron may have emptied the tank in the first half….The Nuggets have gotten all the way back and then some….KCP with a lay and a foul and Denver takes an 82-81 lead – 10:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
AD deserves his share of criticism on the offensive end here. Nuggets already showed the blitz on LeBron late first half, knowing that was coming he had to be ready to take on the scoring load here and just hasn’t done enough. – 10:21 PM
AD deserves his share of criticism on the offensive end here. Nuggets already showed the blitz on LeBron late first half, knowing that was coming he had to be ready to take on the scoring load here and just hasn’t done enough. – 10:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where’s AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff. – 10:21 PM
Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where’s AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff. – 10:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Said it a million times. If you listen to Jeff Van Gundy, you really do become smarter about basketball. He has so nailed the LeBron in the post strategy from the start of the series. It got them a huge leaf tonight. Lakers went away from it…Lead gone – 10:20 PM
Said it a million times. If you listen to Jeff Van Gundy, you really do become smarter about basketball. He has so nailed the LeBron in the post strategy from the start of the series. It got them a huge leaf tonight. Lakers went away from it…Lead gone – 10:20 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Nuggets are like a boxer that just gets up every time.
Incredible chin.
Relentless combinations.
Tireless movement.
Timely adjustments.
LeBron threw a haymaker in that first half what would have leveled almost any team.
And yet… they’re still standing. – 10:20 PM
The Nuggets are like a boxer that just gets up every time.
Incredible chin.
Relentless combinations.
Tireless movement.
Timely adjustments.
LeBron threw a haymaker in that first half what would have leveled almost any team.
And yet… they’re still standing. – 10:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Get LeBron the ball”
“Run LeBron in pick-and-roll”
“Put LeBron in the post”
“I don’t want LeBron passing”
JVG is hilarious – 10:20 PM
“Get LeBron the ball”
“Run LeBron in pick-and-roll”
“Put LeBron in the post”
“I don’t want LeBron passing”
JVG is hilarious – 10:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Jokic is just absurd. LeBron is gassed and passive. Anthony Davis is getting worked. Danger Zone for the Lakers right now – 10:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets lead. KCP 3-point play incoming. LeBron with 31, hasn’t scored in the third yet – 10:19 PM
Nuggets lead. KCP 3-point play incoming. LeBron with 31, hasn’t scored in the third yet – 10:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Denver’s first lead of the game comes with 4:39 to play in the third quarter. Just erased a double-digit deficit. LeBron is scoreless so far in the third. – 10:18 PM
Denver’s first lead of the game comes with 4:39 to play in the third quarter. Just erased a double-digit deficit. LeBron is scoreless so far in the third. – 10:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re more than halfway through the third quarter and LeBron hasn’t taken a shot yet. Obviously asking him to play 48 minutes the way he played in the first half is unsustainable, but he’s the only thing that’s working tonight. – 10:16 PM
We’re more than halfway through the third quarter and LeBron hasn’t taken a shot yet. Obviously asking him to play 48 minutes the way he played in the first half is unsustainable, but he’s the only thing that’s working tonight. – 10:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
The cat and mouse with LeBron as the low man splitting between Gordon and the weak corner as AD shades over to Jokic is great theater. – 10:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure freezing out LeBron is the right strategy here, but that’s just me. – 10:10 PM
Not sure freezing out LeBron is the right strategy here, but that’s just me. – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
If you’re a Lakers fan, this is the time Anthony Davis has to show up. LeBron has emptied the tank in the first half to put the Lakers in this spot. AD is 2-9 and Jokic is working him. – 10:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron played every minute of the first half all except the final four seconds. Has 31 points, a career best for a half. – 10:02 PM
LeBron played every minute of the first half all except the final four seconds. Has 31 points, a career best for a half. – 10:02 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
LeBron now has more career playoff points than Tatum, Giannis, Carmelo & Jokic… combined. – 10:01 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James is now the only member of the 8,000 point playoff club.
He’s also the only member of the 7,000 point playoff club… and the 6,000 point club.
The gap between LeBron & MJ at #2, 2,027, is the gap between MJ & #13 D-Wade & more than Kyrie’s *career* playoff points. – 9:58 PM
LeBron James is now the only member of the 8,000 point playoff club.
He’s also the only member of the 7,000 point playoff club… and the 6,000 point club.
The gap between LeBron & MJ at #2, 2,027, is the gap between MJ & #13 D-Wade & more than Kyrie’s *career* playoff points. – 9:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
With Denver having started to blitz LeBron on those screening actions towards the end of the half gonna be interesting to see who takes advantage for the Lakers second half – 9:56 PM
With Denver having started to blitz LeBron on those screening actions towards the end of the half gonna be interesting to see who takes advantage for the Lakers second half – 9:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron LEADING the way at the half:
▪️31 PTS (career high in a playoff half)
▪️4 REB
▪️4 AST
▪️11-13 FG
▪️4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zqgwKCfgmh – 9:54 PM
LeBron LEADING the way at the half:
▪️31 PTS (career high in a playoff half)
▪️4 REB
▪️4 AST
▪️11-13 FG
▪️4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zqgwKCfgmh – 9:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James with 31/4/4 … but this game should be closer. The reason it isn’t: Lakers have 14:2 assist-TO ratio and outscoring Nuggets 16-6 from free throw line.
If those two factors continue, Bron won’t need 60 because Lakers will go up 20+ – 9:51 PM
LeBron James with 31/4/4 … but this game should be closer. The reason it isn’t: Lakers have 14:2 assist-TO ratio and outscoring Nuggets 16-6 from free throw line.
If those two factors continue, Bron won’t need 60 because Lakers will go up 20+ – 9:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
At the half: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
FT discrepancy once again. Also LeBron having a vintage night w/31 pts already.
Murray leads Denver w/ 15pts. Jokic has 10/8/4.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:50 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I think the Lakers onto something, guys. If LeBron makes nearly every shot and is on pace for 62 points for four-straight games, they might come back and win the series. – 9:49 PM
I think the Lakers onto something, guys. If LeBron makes nearly every shot and is on pace for 62 points for four-straight games, they might come back and win the series. – 9:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
tristan thompson when he saw lebron leave the floor early to avoid the halftime interview pic.twitter.com/Q5Fa3pQB6U – 9:48 PM
tristan thompson when he saw lebron leave the floor early to avoid the halftime interview pic.twitter.com/Q5Fa3pQB6U – 9:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
On the exact 20th anniversary of LeBron signing with Nike, @KingJames is wearing the LeBron NXXT Gen tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/S4zwQB8hl2 – 9:48 PM
On the exact 20th anniversary of LeBron signing with Nike, @KingJames is wearing the LeBron NXXT Gen tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/S4zwQB8hl2 – 9:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Absolutely majestic half from LeBron. Amazing that he can still find his peak level from time to time. – 9:47 PM
Absolutely majestic half from LeBron. Amazing that he can still find his peak level from time to time. – 9:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James’ 31 points in the first half marks the most points he’s had in the first half of the playoffs over his 20-season career. – 9:47 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points in the first half marks the most points he’s had in the first half of the playoffs over his 20-season career. – 9:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron with 31 points in the first half of a must-win game, resting only four seconds and playing motivated defense to lead the Lakers.
All in Year 20 at age 38. A reminder:
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/kGubS31sig – 9:46 PM
LeBron with 31 points in the first half of a must-win game, resting only four seconds and playing motivated defense to lead the Lakers.
All in Year 20 at age 38. A reminder:
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/kGubS31sig – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron at half:
31 PTS
11-13 FG
4-4 3P
Already his most points this series. pic.twitter.com/3Vw2Ofljt0 – 9:46 PM
LeBron at half:
31 PTS
11-13 FG
4-4 3P
Already his most points this series. pic.twitter.com/3Vw2Ofljt0 – 9:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tristan halftime interview all about lebron. this man knows his role! – 9:46 PM
tristan halftime interview all about lebron. this man knows his role! – 9:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
LMAO Tristan Thompson getting the halftime interview and the question is about LeBron, I am choking on water. – 9:46 PM
LMAO Tristan Thompson getting the halftime interview and the question is about LeBron, I am choking on water. – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Lakers head to halftime up 73-58.
It took a 31-point half from LeBron and a 17-6 FT disparity to get here.
Denver’s shooting 50%, but has six turnovers (for 11 Laker points).
Joker heads to halftime with 10 points, eight assists and four boards. And three fouls. – 9:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have relentlessly attacked the rim – LeBron in particular – and have 36 points in the paint, on 18 of 32 FG’s.
DEN have been taking mostly jumpers, with 17 of their 44 total FGA’s coming in the paint.
11 PF’s on Denver, and 9 on the Lakers called thus far. – 9:46 PM
The Lakers have relentlessly attacked the rim – LeBron in particular – and have 36 points in the paint, on 18 of 32 FG’s.
DEN have been taking mostly jumpers, with 17 of their 44 total FGA’s coming in the paint.
11 PF’s on Denver, and 9 on the Lakers called thus far. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Los Angeles….the Nuggets trail the Lakers 73-58….LeBron James with one of those halves of basketball that we should never take for granted. 31 points on 13 shots….four rebounds and four assists…played all 24 minutes – 9:46 PM
Halftime in Los Angeles….the Nuggets trail the Lakers 73-58….LeBron James with one of those halves of basketball that we should never take for granted. 31 points on 13 shots….four rebounds and four assists…played all 24 minutes – 9:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 31 points in the first half, his highest scoring half of his playoff career, as Lakers open a 73-58 lead over Denver at the half. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James had 31 points in the first half, his highest scoring half of his playoff career, as Lakers open a 73-58 lead over Denver at the half. – 9:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James had 31 points at halftime. If he continues at this pace, he’ll surpass his playoff career-high 51-point game he had in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James had 31 points at halftime. If he continues at this pace, he’ll surpass his playoff career-high 51-point game he had in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. – 9:45 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James with 31 points in the first half — a playoff career-high for points in half.
51 is his playoff-career high. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James with 31 points in the first half — a playoff career-high for points in half.
51 is his playoff-career high. – 9:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James has 31-4-4 in an incredible first half. Somehow, the Nuggets are only down 15 at the half. Feels like they should be trailing by even more. – 9:45 PM
LeBron James has 31-4-4 in an incredible first half. Somehow, the Nuggets are only down 15 at the half. Feels like they should be trailing by even more. – 9:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron checks out and heads through the tunnel while AD’s at the line with 4.3 left in the half. – 9:44 PM
LeBron checks out and heads through the tunnel while AD’s at the line with 4.3 left in the half. – 9:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ 31 first half points is a playoff career best for the 20-year veteran. – 9:43 PM
LeBron James’ 31 first half points is a playoff career best for the 20-year veteran. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has 31 points, the highest scoring half of his playoff career, coming in Year 20.
His previous high was 30 at Boston in 2012. – 9:43 PM
LeBron has 31 points, the highest scoring half of his playoff career, coming in Year 20.
His previous high was 30 at Boston in 2012. – 9:43 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Don’t blame Michael Malone for getting upset. Jokic’s shirt was grabbed. With that said, Jokic DEFINITELY fouled Lebron on the ensuing play – 9:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James’ 31 points are the most he’s scored in a half in his playoff career. – 9:43 PM
LeBron James’ 31 points are the most he’s scored in a half in his playoff career. – 9:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only times LeBron James has ever scored 30+ points in a half in the playoffs in his career. pic.twitter.com/YN7uqWzFev – 9:43 PM
The only times LeBron James has ever scored 30+ points in a half in the playoffs in his career. pic.twitter.com/YN7uqWzFev – 9:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers star LeBron James has 31 points and counting, already his highest scoring total of the 2023 playoffs.
– There are 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Nuggets. – 9:42 PM
Lakers star LeBron James has 31 points and counting, already his highest scoring total of the 2023 playoffs.
– There are 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Nuggets. – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Jokić just got hit with his third foul on a LeBron drive.
Michael Malone gets a technical foul for arguing the call. – 9:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Looks like LeBron James will play all 24 minutes in the first half. All 48 on the table, it appears, depending on margin in the second half. – 9:39 PM
Looks like LeBron James will play all 24 minutes in the first half. All 48 on the table, it appears, depending on margin in the second half. – 9:39 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron and Aaron Gordon getting chippy in Game 4 😬
pic.twitter.com/sxowssJbgP – 9:36 PM
LeBron and Aaron Gordon getting chippy in Game 4 😬
pic.twitter.com/sxowssJbgP – 9:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Just imagine what the score would be if LeBron had any help out there right now… – 9:34 PM
Just imagine what the score would be if LeBron had any help out there right now… – 9:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
LeBron James with the spin move past Nikola Jokic. He has so much more spring in his step tonight. – 9:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Gotta wonder what Bron will have in the tank if this is close down the stretch
Lakers will Need AD or Reaves, somebody – 9:32 PM
Gotta wonder what Bron will have in the tank if this is close down the stretch
Lakers will Need AD or Reaves, somebody – 9:32 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Relevant historical context here: LeBron James’ playoff high is 51 points (Game 1 of the ’18 Finals v. Golden State). With 5:18 left in the 2nd quarter here in LA, he has 27 points (10-12 FG; 4-4 from three), 4 rebounds, 3 assists..and has played every minute. Lakers up 55-43. – 9:32 PM
Relevant historical context here: LeBron James’ playoff high is 51 points (Game 1 of the ’18 Finals v. Golden State). With 5:18 left in the 2nd quarter here in LA, he has 27 points (10-12 FG; 4-4 from three), 4 rebounds, 3 assists..and has played every minute. Lakers up 55-43. – 9:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron’s effort has been crazy. Still wild to see him flying around like this in Year 20. – 9:32 PM
LeBron’s effort has been crazy. Still wild to see him flying around like this in Year 20. – 9:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s been quite a first half so far from LeBron, with 5:18 to play.
He hasn’t rested (19 minutes), and is 10 for 12 (4 of 4 from 3 – one was an attempted pass; 3 for 3 FT’s, 6 for 7 in the paint).
That’s 27 points, with 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. – 9:31 PM
It’s been quite a first half so far from LeBron, with 5:18 to play.
He hasn’t rested (19 minutes), and is 10 for 12 (4 of 4 from 3 – one was an attempted pass; 3 for 3 FT’s, 6 for 7 in the paint).
That’s 27 points, with 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals. – 9:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i respect the hell out of lebron james doing literally everything he can to avoid a sweep – 9:31 PM
i respect the hell out of lebron james doing literally everything he can to avoid a sweep – 9:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Darvin Ham pulling out all the stops. Starts Rui and Schröder. Brings Tristan Thompson off the bench and gets nice minutes. And LeBron hasn’t been out of the game yet – 9:30 PM
Darvin Ham pulling out all the stops. Starts Rui and Schröder. Brings Tristan Thompson off the bench and gets nice minutes. And LeBron hasn’t been out of the game yet – 9:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron was in the gym putting up some shots during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀
(via @ESPNNBA)
pic.twitter.com/EEg2W0QbF9 – 9:30 PM
LeBron was in the gym putting up some shots during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀
(via @ESPNNBA)
pic.twitter.com/EEg2W0QbF9 – 9:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James has been incredible — and he’s played every minute of the first half — but Denver’s defense has also been non-existent. Nuggets aren’t getting out to contest 3s, letting the Lakers get anything they want in the paint too. – 9:30 PM
LeBron James has been incredible — and he’s played every minute of the first half — but Denver’s defense has also been non-existent. Nuggets aren’t getting out to contest 3s, letting the Lakers get anything they want in the paint too. – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This might be the best playoff half of basketball LeBron has played since….dare I say….Game 6, 2012 – 9:29 PM
This might be the best playoff half of basketball LeBron has played since….dare I say….Game 6, 2012 – 9:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I think 38-year-old LeBron James plans to play all 48 minutes tonight. – 9:29 PM
I think 38-year-old LeBron James plans to play all 48 minutes tonight. – 9:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
D’Angelo Russell taking a warmup shot while LeBron and Aaron Gordon get into it. pic.twitter.com/GJDzl8gdT4 – 9:26 PM
D’Angelo Russell taking a warmup shot while LeBron and Aaron Gordon get into it. pic.twitter.com/GJDzl8gdT4 – 9:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron was in the gym early getting shots up during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3lojrsutj – 9:25 PM
Bron was in the gym early getting shots up during the WCF trophy rehearsal 👀 pic.twitter.com/c3lojrsutj – 9:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Imagine if Terence Davis did what LeBron just did to Aaron Gordon @damienbarling – 9:25 PM
Imagine if Terence Davis did what LeBron just did to Aaron Gordon @damienbarling – 9:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s amazing how rarely LeBron gets into it with guys. Also crazy to think about what would happen if he did snap. – 9:25 PM
It’s amazing how rarely LeBron gets into it with guys. Also crazy to think about what would happen if he did snap. – 9:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dlo could not care less about the lebron vs ag kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/9IjE1r7VhU – 9:24 PM
dlo could not care less about the lebron vs ag kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/9IjE1r7VhU – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo
Bron putting hands on AG like that reminded me of when Shaq had to swing at Brad Miller 😳 – 9:24 PM
Yo
Bron putting hands on AG like that reminded me of when Shaq had to swing at Brad Miller 😳 – 9:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Double techs for LeBron James and Aaron Gordon. It’s getting chippy in here. – 9:24 PM
Double techs for LeBron James and Aaron Gordon. It’s getting chippy in here. – 9:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get tangled up under the basket and the refs call a double tech. While both teams jawed at one another and security personnel intervened, D’Angelo Russell stayed out on the perimeter taking a couple 3s – 9:23 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get tangled up under the basket and the refs call a double tech. While both teams jawed at one another and security personnel intervened, D’Angelo Russell stayed out on the perimeter taking a couple 3s – 9:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
You rarely see LeBron get into it with an opponent, but he took exception to some Aaron Gordon contact, and the two got matching technicals. – 9:23 PM
You rarely see LeBron get into it with an opponent, but he took exception to some Aaron Gordon contact, and the two got matching technicals. – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon each called for technicals. LeBron didn’t like that Gordon nabbed his jaw. Gordon then tangled him up. LeBron pushed him away repeatedly before both sides intervened. – 9:23 PM
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon each called for technicals. LeBron didn’t like that Gordon nabbed his jaw. Gordon then tangled him up. LeBron pushed him away repeatedly before both sides intervened. – 9:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gordon and LeBron tumbling inside, they were locked the whole way. Double T’s, just a little physicality and some woofing – 9:23 PM
Gordon and LeBron tumbling inside, they were locked the whole way. Double T’s, just a little physicality and some woofing – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Joker throws in a Sombor more preposterous than LeBron’s than AG and LeBron get tied up, maybe exchange a shove or two.
AG gets a tech, so does LeBron.
Joker emerges from the fracas clapping. – 9:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James is not going gently into that Monday night. He’s got 23 points in 15 minutes and just got in Aaron Gordon’s face (and vice versa) after their arms got locked up together. – 9:22 PM
LeBron James is not going gently into that Monday night. He’s got 23 points in 15 minutes and just got in Aaron Gordon’s face (and vice versa) after their arms got locked up together. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Jokic with a contested three that almost draws rain, and LeBron and Gordon get into it…. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Some LeBron stats after his 21-point 1st Q:
– tied for most he’s scored in a playoff quarter (4 times, all in 1st Q)
– last time was 5/15/18 at Boston
– since 1997, it’s the most by a Laker in a playoff quarter (Kobe, 5/17/10, had 21 in the 3rd Q) – 9:20 PM
Some LeBron stats after his 21-point 1st Q:
– tied for most he’s scored in a playoff quarter (4 times, all in 1st Q)
– last time was 5/15/18 at Boston
– since 1997, it’s the most by a Laker in a playoff quarter (Kobe, 5/17/10, had 21 in the 3rd Q) – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Lo is on the Darvin Russ plan tonight… and he and Bron are +10 with Nuggets down 10 – 9:20 PM
D’Lo is on the Darvin Russ plan tonight… and he and Bron are +10 with Nuggets down 10 – 9:20 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron’s 21 points in first was the 4th time he’s had 20-plus points in a playoff quarter. Tied for the most he’s scored in a playoff quarter, all in the first. Most by a Lakers in a playoff quarter since 97, Kobe had 21 in third on 5/17/10 vs. Suns. – 9:19 PM
LeBron’s 21 points in first was the 4th time he’s had 20-plus points in a playoff quarter. Tied for the most he’s scored in a playoff quarter, all in the first. Most by a Lakers in a playoff quarter since 97, Kobe had 21 in third on 5/17/10 vs. Suns. – 9:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If LeBron gets his trademark for Taco Tuesday does that mean the podcast of the same name that he filed the trademark for is back on ?? – 9:19 PM
If LeBron gets his trademark for Taco Tuesday does that mean the podcast of the same name that he filed the trademark for is back on ?? – 9:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
What a time for the 2016 Cavs. – 9:19 PM
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
What a time for the 2016 Cavs. – 9:19 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
In a can’t-lose game, LeBron has made sure to defend his legacy.
He is already up to 23 points and has gotten to the rim and knocked down some 3-pointers.
Denver will have to find ways to throw different looks at him. – 9:19 PM
In a can’t-lose game, LeBron has made sure to defend his legacy.
He is already up to 23 points and has gotten to the rim and knocked down some 3-pointers.
Denver will have to find ways to throw different looks at him. – 9:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
LeBron has made some 3s tonight but he’s not settling for them. Far more aggressive playing below the FT line. And it’s set the tone for everyone else. – 9:18 PM
LeBron has made some 3s tonight but he’s not settling for them. Far more aggressive playing below the FT line. And it’s set the tone for everyone else. – 9:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has yet to sit tonight, and already has 23 points on 8 of 10 FG’s after a transition layup. On the prior trip, he stole a pass in the lane, pushed the ball and got Tristan Thompson a dunk.
LAL lead 43-33 with 9:16 to go in the 2nd Q. – 9:17 PM
LeBron James has yet to sit tonight, and already has 23 points on 8 of 10 FG’s after a transition layup. On the prior trip, he stole a pass in the lane, pushed the ball and got Tristan Thompson a dunk.
LAL lead 43-33 with 9:16 to go in the 2nd Q. – 9:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This was the shot that might have ended LeBron’s shooting slump 💀 pic.twitter.com/4u8LVEZ0Ef – 9:17 PM
This was the shot that might have ended LeBron’s shooting slump 💀 pic.twitter.com/4u8LVEZ0Ef – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James passing to Tristan Thompson like it’s the Cavs-Warriors Finals again – 9:16 PM
LeBron James passing to Tristan Thompson like it’s the Cavs-Warriors Finals again – 9:16 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James has played every minute so far.
And a Tristan Thompson dunk in a 2023 NBA conference finals game is not what I expected to tweet. – 9:16 PM
LeBron James has played every minute so far.
And a Tristan Thompson dunk in a 2023 NBA conference finals game is not what I expected to tweet. – 9:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP – 9:16 PM
LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP – 9:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Better show and recover here from Jamal Murray than we’ve seen in previous games in order to prevent getting switched onto LeBron in the post. pic.twitter.com/xN1GvrbnjY – 9:14 PM
Better show and recover here from Jamal Murray than we’ve seen in previous games in order to prevent getting switched onto LeBron in the post. pic.twitter.com/xN1GvrbnjY – 9:14 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.
15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem.
LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20. – 9:14 PM
There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.
15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem.
LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20. – 9:14 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3s. He entered the game shooting 15% on 3 vs. Nuggets.
His highest-scoring game facing elimination is 46 points vs. Boston in 2018. Has seven 40-plus point elimination games. – 9:13 PM
LeBron James with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 on 3s. He entered the game shooting 15% on 3 vs. Nuggets.
His highest-scoring game facing elimination is 46 points vs. Boston in 2018. Has seven 40-plus point elimination games. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
LeBron, AD, and Rui played the entire 1st quarter for the Lakers.
LeBron and *Tristan Thompson* start the second quarter on the floor. – 9:12 PM
LeBron, AD, and Rui played the entire 1st quarter for the Lakers.
LeBron and *Tristan Thompson* start the second quarter on the floor. – 9:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
On the day Melo retires (the only other active player from the 2003 draft class), LeBron scores 21 points in the first quarter of an elimination game.
Incredible.
Appreciate Bron while he’s still here. – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, that was the highest scoring quarter all season for LeBron James
Last time he had a first quarter like that was 2018 ECF Game 2 in Boston (a game the Cavaliers lost) – 9:11 PM
Well, that was the highest scoring quarter all season for LeBron James
Last time he had a first quarter like that was 2018 ECF Game 2 in Boston (a game the Cavaliers lost) – 9:11 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron James just tied his playoff career high for most points in a quarter with 21.
This is his 282nd playoff game.
Absolutely unreal. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James just tied his playoff career high for most points in a quarter with 21.
This is his 282nd playoff game.
Absolutely unreal. – 9:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James was shooting 3-19 from 3-point range in the series before tonight. He goes 4-4 from distance in the first quarter and already has 21 points. Why are the Lakers up six? There you go. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James was shooting 3-19 from 3-point range in the series before tonight. He goes 4-4 from distance in the first quarter and already has 21 points. Why are the Lakers up six? There you go. – 9:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron is HITTING tonight.
He scored 21 points in Q1 and reached 8,000 career playoff points 👏
pic.twitter.com/OfLt4JTL1K – 9:10 PM
LeBron is HITTING tonight.
He scored 21 points in Q1 and reached 8,000 career playoff points 👏
pic.twitter.com/OfLt4JTL1K – 9:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Not sure which was more unlikely: LeBron going 4/4 or MPJ going 0/4 given how wide open the looks were. – 9:10 PM
Not sure which was more unlikely: LeBron going 4/4 or MPJ going 0/4 given how wide open the looks were. – 9:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
Only players with more over last 25 postseasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Steph Curry and Jamal Murray. – 9:10 PM
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
Only players with more over last 25 postseasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Steph Curry and Jamal Murray. – 9:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron with 21 in the first, 4-4 from 3. The Lakers lead 34-28 after 1 – 9:10 PM
LeBron with 21 in the first, 4-4 from 3. The Lakers lead 34-28 after 1 – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
#Nuggets just weathered a 21-point first-quarter eruption from LeBron, who’s found his 3-point stroke.
Lakers up 34-28 after one.
KCP with 10, and Joker already with six dimes. Los Angeles was up by as much as eight early. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
LeBron, predictably, with a determined start to Game 4: 21 of their 34 points while playing all 12 minutes.
And yet, Lakers’ lead is just six and Jokic was held to 2pts.
The big question: Is this sustainable? – 9:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron with 21 pts in the first quarter. He apparently has no intention of going on vacation soon. Lakers lead 34-28. – 9:09 PM
LeBron with 21 pts in the first quarter. He apparently has no intention of going on vacation soon. Lakers lead 34-28. – 9:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James was on fire, scoring 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 on threes, helping Lakers to a 34-28 lead over Denver end of first. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James was on fire, scoring 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 4-for-4 on threes, helping Lakers to a 34-28 lead over Denver end of first. – 9:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James: 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting
The rest of the Lakers: 13 points on 6-for-18
LAL leads DEN 34-28 after 1Q – 9:09 PM
LeBron James: 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting
The rest of the Lakers: 13 points on 6-for-18
LAL leads DEN 34-28 after 1Q – 9:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Heh. Basketball. Bron.
3 for 19 from 3 for the first three games.
4 for 4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes tonight.
Lakers lead 34-28 after 1. – 9:09 PM
Heh. Basketball. Bron.
3 for 19 from 3 for the first three games.
4 for 4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes tonight.
Lakers lead 34-28 after 1. – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two stats that define the first quarter (Lakers by 6):
LeBron James, 21 points on 7-9 shooting.
Nuggets 3-13 on 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM
Two stats that define the first quarter (Lakers by 6):
LeBron James, 21 points on 7-9 shooting.
Nuggets 3-13 on 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.
He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).
LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM
LeBron usually goes to the bench around the 6-minute mark of the 1st, but he played the whole 12 tonight.
He has 21 points on 7 of 9 FG’s (4 of 4 from 3).
LAL lead 34-28 after 1, despite giving up 2 FT’s with 1.3 seconds left on consecutive fouls to put DEN in the bonus. – 9:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28
LeBron James has 21 points — the most he’s had in a quarter this postseason. He’s made four of LA’s five 3s. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 9 rebounds. LA is winning points in the paint (16-10) and second-chance points (8-2). KCP has 10 pts. – 9:09 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28
LeBron James has 21 points — the most he’s had in a quarter this postseason. He’s made four of LA’s five 3s. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 9 rebounds. LA is winning points in the paint (16-10) and second-chance points (8-2). KCP has 10 pts. – 9:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Is LeBron James trying to make history again? With the Lakers facing elimination, he had 21 points in 12 minutes in the first quarter on 7-for-9 shooting, including going 4-for-4 from deep, to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. – 9:09 PM
Is LeBron James trying to make history again? With the Lakers facing elimination, he had 21 points in 12 minutes in the first quarter on 7-for-9 shooting, including going 4-for-4 from deep, to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ham eschewing any rest for LeBron or Davis here in the first. With LeBron, rolling, I’m guessing he elected to just stick with him. – 9:07 PM
Ham eschewing any rest for LeBron or Davis here in the first. With LeBron, rolling, I’m guessing he elected to just stick with him. – 9:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James doing his first quarter Jamal Murray impression tonight, 18 points on 6-9 shooting. – 9:06 PM
LeBron James doing his first quarter Jamal Murray impression tonight, 18 points on 6-9 shooting. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron is feeling it. If the alley-oop pass goes in, everything is going in. The Lakers are wasting every possession that doesn’t go to him. – 9:06 PM
LeBron is feeling it. If the alley-oop pass goes in, everything is going in. The Lakers are wasting every possession that doesn’t go to him. – 9:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James starts off Game 4 with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Coming into tonight, he held the highest scoring average in NBA history in potential elimination games with 33.5 ppg (minimum 10 games). – 9:04 PM
LeBron James starts off Game 4 with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Coming into tonight, he held the highest scoring average in NBA history in potential elimination games with 33.5 ppg (minimum 10 games). – 9:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led by 7 early, and Denver tied it. Then they pushed it to 8 with a pair of LeBron 3’s, one of them an accident, and DEN responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 1.
Now it’s LeBron again, with an and-1 layup, making it 26-22 LAL.
James has 15 points already. – 9:03 PM
LAL led by 7 early, and Denver tied it. Then they pushed it to 8 with a pair of LeBron 3’s, one of them an accident, and DEN responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 1.
Now it’s LeBron again, with an and-1 layup, making it 26-22 LAL.
James has 15 points already. – 9:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A potential pass turned into points for LeBron 🤯
pic.twitter.com/HCBArkU0Q1 – 9:01 PM
A potential pass turned into points for LeBron 🤯
pic.twitter.com/HCBArkU0Q1 – 9:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers have had this emotional surge, with the new lineup and LeBron making threes that he’s taking and even ones he’s not…and the Lakers lead by just three – 8:59 PM
The Lakers have had this emotional surge, with the new lineup and LeBron making threes that he’s taking and even ones he’s not…and the Lakers lead by just three – 8:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is having himself a game. He has 12 points in seven minutes on 4-for-5 shooting, including make two 3-pointers. – 8:57 PM
LeBron James is having himself a game. He has 12 points in seven minutes on 4-for-5 shooting, including make two 3-pointers. – 8:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
aaron gordon’s reaction makes this accidental lebron three even better pic.twitter.com/hHJFplNxY3 – 8:56 PM
aaron gordon’s reaction makes this accidental lebron three even better pic.twitter.com/hHJFplNxY3 – 8:56 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
LeBron spent 20 years “shooting” when he should’ve just been passing to the hoop. – 8:56 PM
LeBron spent 20 years “shooting” when he should’ve just been passing to the hoop. – 8:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
From now on, LeBron James should try to pass to the backboard so that his 3s go in – 8:55 PM
From now on, LeBron James should try to pass to the backboard so that his 3s go in – 8:55 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
It’s the end of an era and I’m just grateful our guy @KingJames was there to save @carmeloanthony from a Banana Boat Crew tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UkswJK1Njj – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s all about Jamal Murray hunting LeBron James
D’Lo, Vando, Mo Bamba off the bench is just a distraction – 8:19 PM
It’s all about Jamal Murray hunting LeBron James
D’Lo, Vando, Mo Bamba off the bench is just a distraction – 8:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 7:55 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 7:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui pay their respects to Melo 💜
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/eLC7dl2iUy – 6:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui show their appreciation for Melo 💛
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/aKZ2q11OUl – 6:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/22/leb… – 5:07 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Woj saying Wembanyama might be the best prospect in the history of professional team sports seems insane but in terms of potential he’s definitely on the list right?
LeBron obviously, Kareem, who else is up there? – 4:47 PM
Woj saying Wembanyama might be the best prospect in the history of professional team sports seems insane but in terms of potential he’s definitely on the list right?
LeBron obviously, Kareem, who else is up there? – 4:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
Congrats to @carmeloanthony on an incredible career. Will always be grateful to Melo and @KingJames for being so generous with their time for this story, still one of my faves:
thelab.bleacherreport.com/brotherhood/ pic.twitter.com/w8y85pfdro – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
For what it’s worth, sources close to LeBron James downplayed the notion that he would actually retire. There was a working theory relating to his state of mind that makes a whole lot of sense, too, one involving the official retirement of his longtime friend and fellow future Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony, earlier in the day. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
Just four questions before James fielded the question that inspired the aforementioned response, he was asked about the former Nuggets star who was side-by-side with James in a Lakers jersey just two seasons ago. That’s the kind of thing, one can imagine, that sparks nostalgia and introspection in a man who has long since lived up to his unprecedented hype. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
His perspective on Anthony’s retirement was a reminder that James has plenty of non-basketball success in his life these days, as he flexed on the fact that he “shot that (Anthony retirement) video a week ago” and knew that the announcement was on its way. James has his SpringHill Company which has quickly grown in the entertainment production space, and his LeBron James Family Foundation which is forever changing the communities that are so close to his heart. The dream of playing with Bronny when he becomes draft eligible two summers from now might compel him to stick around, but James made it clear that falling short of a fifth title was painful enough that he has some thinking to do. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023