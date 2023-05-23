Rockets to target Austin Reaves, Dillon Brooks, Brook Lopez and Cameron Johnson

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Austin Reaves does so many little things well. Forces a turnover on KCP with a high quality close out and then makes an extra pass on the other end for an open three by Schroder – 9:29 PM
Austin Reaves does so many little things well. Forces a turnover on KCP with a high quality close out and then makes an extra pass on the other end for an open three by Schroder – 9:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who would you rather have on your team in the long term: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole?
@AustinRivers25 and @paush discuss this and more on the latest #OffGuard. pic.twitter.com/iyHosGe9DZ – 12:13 PM
Who would you rather have on your team in the long term: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole?
@AustinRivers25 and @paush discuss this and more on the latest #OffGuard. pic.twitter.com/iyHosGe9DZ – 12:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The working assumption around the league is that both Middleton and Lopez will stay in Milwaukee. But even that comes with considerable uncertainty because A) no one knows yet how much it will cost to re-sign them and B) if the Bucks will have any flexibility to make the moves they need to make to freshen up the rest of the roster. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
Fan voting for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award will begin today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the winner will be announced during the postseason to culminate the season-long recognition of NBA players’ commitments to their communities. -via NBA.com / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: The 10 nominees are: ▪️ Keita Bates-Diop, SAS ▪️ Alex Caruso, CHI ▪️ Pat Connaughton, MIL ▪️ James Harden, PHI ▪️ Brook Lopez, MIL ▪️ Tyrese Maxey, PHI ▪️ Cameron Payne, PHX ▪️ Dwight Powell, DAL ▪️ Julius Randle, NYK ▪️ Marcus Smart, BOS -via Twitter / May 10, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 -via Twitter / May 9, 2023
Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons spoke on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” podcast prior to the decision by the NBA, saying he believes there will be a spirited racial debate if Jokic isn’t suspended. “Get ready for the race card if he does not get suspended because I don’t think he’s gonna get suspended and there’s gonna be a lot of things (like), ‘If this were Draymond [Green], he would be suspended. If this were Dillon Brooks… Anybody with a worse reputation or past is gonna get suspended. “You hate to see it.” -via FOXnews.com / May 9, 2023
Magic Johnson: Laker Nation it’s a couple things we now know…we have the right Coach with Darvin Ham, two superstars in LeBron and Anthony Davis, and emerging stars in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hopefully Rob Pelinka will have an outstanding offseason and build on this Playoff run. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 23, 2023
Mike Trudell: Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief: “Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.” 21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 22, 2023
Main Rumors, Cam Johnson, Free Agency, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks