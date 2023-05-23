Rui Hachimura: Being traded to Lakers was one of the best times of my life

Mike Trudell: Rui Hachimura said, since being traded to the Lakers, it’s been “One of the best times of my life.” He said had a great experience, and learned a lot from LeBron, AD and the coaching staff, including Phil Handy (his on-court assistant).
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hachimura said he’s very thankful for what this experience has been with the Lakers. Obviously, he’ll talk to his agents about next steps and making the best decision, but he certainly loved playing next to LeBron and AD and Co., and what it felt like being a Laker. – 3:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura called playing for the Lakers and making the Western Conference finals “one of the best times of my life.”
He called playing for the Lakers “crazy — in a good way” and said this season felt like two or three seasons in one. – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura said, since being traded to the Lakers, it’s been “One of the best times of my life.”
He said had a great experience, and learned a lot from LeBron, AD and the coaching staff, including Phil Handy (his on-court assistant). – 3:53 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nuggets are playing a very conservative drop on defense, just sinking in and asking the Lakers to shoot 3’s, with misses from Hachimura and Schröder on the last two trips.
Lakers take time out with 3:34 to play, down 5, with a Gordon and-1 FT coming next. – 10:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If Hachimura is going to foul Jokic’s nose after he released a three, I hope he at least said “Boop” when he did it. – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Following the timeout, Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic to throw his shot off balance. Then Anthony Davis blocked Aaron Gordon’s shot. – 10:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rui Hachimura contested Nikola Jokic’s shot after play stopped. Jokic seemed annoyed by it – 10:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 73, Nuggets 58
That was LA’s best half of the series. LeBron James’s 31 points are the most he’s had in a playoff half in his career. Rui Hachimura has 10 points. AD and Dennis Schroder each have 9 points. LA is dominating the FT battle (16-17 vs. 6-6). – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron tries to lob a pass to Rui Hachimura and accidentally makes a 3-pointer. He scores on the next possession and is up to 9 points. – 8:55 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rui Hachimura & Dennis Schroder both taken turns defending Jamal Murray – 8:44 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Everything a small sample size but the James, Davis, Hachimura, Reaves, Schroder lineup has been the Lakers’ best of lineups with important minutes:
Offensive rating: 113.8
Defensive rating: 80.4
That’s in 26 minutes in three games vs. Nuggets.
nba.com/stats/team/161… – 8:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Dennis Schroder and Rui Hachimura are in the starting lineup tonight – 8:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters for Game 4:
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Hachimura and Davis
That’s been L.A.‘s best group this series. – 8:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Hachimura said he’s very thankful for what this experience has been with the Lakers. Obviously, he’ll talk to his agents about next steps and making the best decision, but he certainly loved playing next to LeBron and AD and Co., and what it felt like being a Laker. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023
Magic Johnson: Laker Nation it’s a couple things we now know…we have the right Coach with Darvin Ham, two superstars in LeBron and Anthony Davis, and emerging stars in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hopefully Rob Pelinka will have an outstanding offseason and build on this Playoff run. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 22, 2023