Shams: My sense is LeBron James could have two years left remaining in his career

His teammate and Lakers guard Schroder, however, doesn’t see it happening. At the same time, he will support whatever decision James makes. “I didn’t even see it, yet. I can’t see that,” Schroder said in his exit interview (via Michael Corvo). “I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe it’s personal, whatever. To retire and the last game in the playoffs you make 40, 10, and 9? I think you still got juice to play a couple more years. “Whatever he decides, he’s played 20 years. We’re going to support him. I’m going to support him. Hopefully he comes back.” -via Clutch Points / May 23, 2023