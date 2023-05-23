Spencer Dinwiddie doesn't respect Kyle Kuzma's priorities

In a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Dinwiddie once again opened up about his beef with Kuzma. The Nets guard got brutally honest in explaining his side of the story while also making it abundantly clear how talented he believes Kuzma is: “I think obviously he was hurt by the things I said,” stated the Nets star. “Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn’t talented. So I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything that I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No. And that’s why I said it. ”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Continuing my player grades series, I looked at Spencer Dinwiddie’s return to Brooklyn.
Where did he excel? Where did he struggle? And what can the Nets do to set him up for success next season? That is, if he’s still here: clutchpoints.com/nets-2022-23-p… – 9:58 AM
Continuing my player grades series, I looked at Spencer Dinwiddie’s return to Brooklyn.
Where did he excel? Where did he struggle? And what can the Nets do to set him up for success next season? That is, if he’s still here: clutchpoints.com/nets-2022-23-p… – 9:58 AM
More on this storyline
In a league that values 3-and-D wings, the Nets haven’t quite cornered the market, but they certainly head into the summer with a surplus. It’s a good glut to have, but the Nets are almost certain to move at least one of their wings. Dorian Finney-Smith is well aware he could be that one. The veteran forward arrived in Brooklyn along with Spencer Dinwiddie in February in the Kyrie Irving deal. The Post reported the Nets rejected an offer of two first-round draft picks to flip Finney-Smith before the trade deadline. -via New York Post / May 20, 2023
Adding Kyrie, “I didn’t like it,” Carter said, “and it has nothing to do with Kyrie. I didn’t like how much they had to give up to get him. They struggled defensively with two of your best defensive players, well, your best defensive player, and now they’re gone.” Vince speaks of guards Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, both of whom were sent to Brooklyn in the Irving trade. “Every team they face, that comes into their building, will have two go-to guys. Not one,” Carter said. “So now, who is going to guard the other? That’s the problem. Finney-Smith isn’t a superstar, but he’s a gem. He’s a guy that will knock down a shot, and he’s going to guard their best player and he’s going to take the pressure off Luka having to guard somebody.” -via Fort Worth Star-Telegram / April 25, 2023
Erik Slater: Spencer Dinwiddie: “The story of the series is we couldn’t buy buckets, man. We couldn’t make shots.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 22, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: I remember when I thought these drills were life or death 😭😭😭 shiii don’t matter at all lol -via Twitter @NBADraft / May 18, 2023
Other big names suggested as potential Knicks targets include Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma (expected to be a free agent this summer) and OG Anunoby. Generally speaking, the Knicks could be a suitor for the next star who demands a trade. -via Bleacher Report / May 14, 2023