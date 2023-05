Spencer Dinwiddie doesn't respect Kyle Kuzma's priorities

In a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Dinwiddie once again opened up about his beef with Kuzma. The Nets guard got brutally honest in explaining his side of the story while also making it abundantly clear how talented he believes Kuzma is: “I think obviously he was hurt by the things I said,” stated the Nets star. “Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn’t talented. So I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything that I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No. And that’s why I said it. Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points