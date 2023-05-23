Stephen Curry wins Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion, the NBA today announced. Curry was selected from a group of five finalists for his dedication to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Warriors’ Stephen Curry named 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. Curry was selected from a group of five finalists. – 11:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 40 points tonight, LeBron increased his career playoff scoring lead to 2,036, with 8,023 total points.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray just finished his 8th career postseason series averaging a 32.5 point 50/40/90
– 52.7% FGs
– 40.5% 3s
– 95% FTs
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
That’s the fourth 20-plus-point quarter of LeBron James’ playoff career.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers this postseason:
57 — Steph Curry
50 — Klay Thompson
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Excising Stephen Curry and then LeBron James from the Finals picture, while elevating the not-America’s-team Nuggets and Heat in quick and quiet conference finals sweeps …
I’m no NBA apologist. They’re not pure.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Top NBA Draft Prospect Scoot Henderson Forms Alliance With Steph Curry, Hopes To Build An ‘Empire’ Similar to SC30
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in NBA Playoff history with career averages of at least 25 points, 5 assists, a 58.0 TS% (>10 games):
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jamal Murray
Devin Booker
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kelsey Plum broke out the “MVP” Curry Ones 👀 pic.twitter.com/4qtER0V2Uq – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30 points in a half this playoffs:
— Jimmy Butler
— Devin Booker
— Steph Curry
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
They finally gave Murray the Curry treatment — Schröder face guard full court – 9:31 PM
Curry prioritizes uplifting communities by fostering equity and creating access to opportunity. As a co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, Curry uses his platform to drive voter registration, education and turnout, most recently during the 2022 election season. His role encouraged millions of new voters to participate in the political process and make their voices heard through civic engagement. -via NBA.com / May 23, 2023
The four other finalists – Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – will each receive $25,000 donations from the NBA to the following social justice organizations of their choosing: VisionC (Williams), The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance (Jackson Jr.), Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas (Jones) and the Social Change Fund United (Paul). -via NBA.com / May 23, 2023
Bob Myers will receive a handsome new contract from the Warriors if he elects to stay with the only team he has known since leaving the player representation business in April 2011. Myers might walk away anyway, but the best current read is that this is not going to be about money. There is a strong expectation in Golden State that Myers, if he ultimately elects to depart from his post as president of basketball operations, will not work in the league next season. He’s simply too close to all of the Warriors’ pillars — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr — to rush off and take another job. Especially so when all four of them have made it so clear they want him to stay. All the latest indications suggest that, if Myers chooses to leave, it will be because he needs a break and wants to spend more time with his family before tackling his next challenge. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 20, 2023