Tyler Herro is 'starting the process' of returning, but there remains no timetable

Tim Reynolds: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “starting the process” of getting back to play. There is no timetable.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Tyler Herro catching strays from Stan Van Gundy on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/ROwF41J7R7 – 9:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 23, 2023 – ECF Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/Gc81mNiK7K – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Injured Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to make progress. Where things stand after being cleared to resume non-contact basketball work miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:55 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tyler Herro has his brace off and started ball-handling, but he’s not cleared yet. Sounds like he isn’t too close to playing. – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro, “is starting the process.” Says no timetable, has brace off previously broken right hand, starting to do some shooting.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro has had his brace removed and started dribbling and shooting, Spo says. pic.twitter.com/4cFvoLqROo – 6:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro’s brace has been removed on his hand.
He’s able to do some ball handling and shooting, but there’s still no update on his timeline. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has the brace off and is “starting the process.” Still no timetable for a return. – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “starting the process” of getting back to play. There is no timetable. – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity; Jimmy Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Inured Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to make progress. Where things stand after being cleared to resume non-contact basketball work miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity; Jimmy Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… – 2:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Inured Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to make progress. Where things stand after being cleared to resume non-contact basketball work miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity from broken hand, no timetable on return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… Also: Jimmy Butler fined $25,000 by NBA for bypassing postgame media session. – 12:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: NBA Finals schedule announced; Love, Herro injury updates. And notes on Lowry, Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is it best to simply live in the moment while thriving with this Heat roster? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/ask… Plus: The Herro angle; Celtics down or Heat up? – 8:45 AM
Herro underwent surgery on his right hand, his shooting hand, on April 21. At that time, the Heat announced Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. This upcoming Friday will mark five weeks and June 2 will mark six weeks since the surgery. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. “He is starting the process,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday when asked about Herro. “… He does have the brace off and he’s able to do ball handling and some shooting.” -via Miami Herald / May 23, 2023
While a return by Tyler Herro this postseason hasn’t been ruled out should the Heat advance to the NBA Finals, it’s not considered likely by those close to the situation. There’s still no definitive timetable for his return. Herro suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball in the final minute of the first half of Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16. -via Miami Herald / May 23, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s rehab from his broken hand, “I think to be more responsible, I’ll give you a more definitive update tomorrow. But, yes, he’s making progress. But that’s it. There’s no timeline, still.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 22, 2023