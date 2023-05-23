Tyler Herro unlikely to return this postseason

While a return by Tyler Herro this postseason hasn’t been ruled out should the Heat advance to the NBA Finals, it’s not considered likely by those close to the situation. There’s still no definitive timetable for his return. Herro suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball in the final minute of the first half of Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16.
Source: Miami Herald
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Inured Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to make progress. Where things stand after being cleared to resume non-contact basketball work miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity; Jimmy Butler fined $25K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… – 2:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Inured Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to make progress. Where things stand after being cleared to resume non-contact basketball work miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro cleared to resume basketball activity from broken hand, no timetable on return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/hea… Also: Jimmy Butler fined $25,000 by NBA for bypassing postgame media session. – 12:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: NBA Finals schedule announced; Love, Herro injury updates. And notes on Lowry, Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is it best to simply live in the moment while thriving with this Heat roster? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/23/ask… Plus: The Herro angle; Celtics down or Heat up? – 8:45 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Health updates on Love and Herro. And news on NBA Finals scheduling, another Lowry feat, Spoelstra closing in on Belichick, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really don’t feel like getting into this discourse, but this idea that Tyler Herro would return and hijack the offense is incredibly stupid
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., Kaseya Center (TNT):
Bam Adebayo, Available, Shoulder
Cody Zeller, Available, Nose
Kevin Love, Probable, Leg
Tyler Herro, Out, Hand
Victor Oladipo, Out, Knee – 5:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including updates on Love and Herro; news on NBA Finals, Lowry, Spoelstra/Belichick, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kevin Love listed as probable with leg strain for Tuesday’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/22/hea… Also: Erik Spoelstra on playing Bam Adebayo on Jaylen Brown; Tyler Herro update could be on the way. – 1:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says a more definitive update on Tyler Herro is expected tomorrow but that he is “making progress.” – 12:35 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
When Tyler Herro broke his hand in the first round & the Heat said he could possibly return for the Finals, I’m sure a lot of folks were, “Yeah, right.” When they lost Victor Oladipo, I thought it was messed up Miami couldn’t be at full strength this postseason. They got stronger – 1:00 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s aggression in looking for his shot. Said it’s a big part of the postseason offense, especially with Herro out.
“When’s he’s Nnamdi, he can be special too.” – 11:14 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
What’s wild is the Miami Heat lost 30 ppg from Herro and Vic. And are still putting up point and defending. 2 huge players in the rotation – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man I’m trading Tyler Herro for a first round pick as soon as possible lol – 10:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do you throw a game to buy time for Herro or can’t risk taking minutes from Gabe Vin? – 10:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s rehab from his broken hand, “I think to be more responsible, I’ll give you a more definitive update tomorrow. But, yes, he’s making progress. But that’s it. There’s no timeline, still.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 22, 2023
Barry Jackson: Per TNT’s @Allie LaForce, the brace has been removed from Tyler Herro’s surgically repaired right hand but he has not been cleared to do any shooting with that hand. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 21, 2023
Anthony Chiang: No new injuries on Heat injury report for Game 3. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 20, 2023