Austin Reaves expected to draw interest and potential offer sheets from several teams this summer

Austin Reaves is expected to draw interest and potential offer sheets from several teams with cap space this summer, according to multiple team and league sources not authorized to speak publicly about the situation. Other teams can offer Reaves a contract up to four years and a projected $98.7 million, but the Lakers can match those offers.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on his future: “I want to be here. It feels like home to be in a sense. … But I told somebody a couple months ago that it feels like a home for me, basically. The way the fans support me. … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:54 PM
Austin Reaves on his future: “I want to be here. It feels like home to be in a sense. … But I told somebody a couple months ago that it feels like a home for me, basically. The way the fans support me. … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I asked Austin Reaves what it’s been like to gain so much notoriety over the course of this season. While he’s not necessarily drawn to spotlight and attention, he said it was cool when players he grew up watching tell him during games that he’s actually good at basketball. AK – 3:44 PM
I asked Austin Reaves what it’s been like to gain so much notoriety over the course of this season. While he’s not necessarily drawn to spotlight and attention, he said it was cool when players he grew up watching tell him during games that he’s actually good at basketball. AK – 3:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Austin Reaves on free agency: “I want to be here. It feels like home.” pic.twitter.com/Zh6v0EVD6Y – 3:43 PM
Lakers’ Austin Reaves on free agency: “I want to be here. It feels like home.” pic.twitter.com/Zh6v0EVD6Y – 3:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves on free agency: “I wanna be here. This feels like home to me, in a sense.”
He added that LA is “bigger,” “worse traffic” than Newark, AR. – 3:43 PM
Austin Reaves on free agency: “I wanna be here. This feels like home to me, in a sense.”
He added that LA is “bigger,” “worse traffic” than Newark, AR. – 3:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“I want to be here. This feels like home to me,” Austin Reaves said about being a free agent with Lakers – 3:42 PM
“I want to be here. This feels like home to me,” Austin Reaves said about being a free agent with Lakers – 3:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves on the Lakers: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens” – 3:42 PM
Austin Reaves on the Lakers: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens” – 3:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on Austin Reaves: “I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He’s a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He has been able to meet the big moment. …We’ll hang our hat on guys like that.” – 2:39 PM
Rob Pelinka on Austin Reaves: “I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He’s a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He has been able to meet the big moment. …We’ll hang our hat on guys like that.” – 2:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.” – 2:11 PM
Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.” – 2:11 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg – 11:49 PM
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg – 11:49 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers will have the flexibility to reshape much of the roster while aiming to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Also, Anthony Davis’ extension-eligibility and how the new CBA affects them.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 11:22 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler is at home taking notes on how Austin Reaves draws fouls. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 94, Lakers 89
A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 5-point deficit entering 4th as Denver outscored LA 36-16 in the third. LeBron has 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AS has 11 points (3-12 FGs), 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 10:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Austin Reaves gave that boxout of Jokic everything, and it just wasn’t enough. – 9:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Austin Reaves does so many little things well. Forces a turnover on KCP with a high quality close out and then makes an extra pass on the other end for an open three by Schroder – 9:29 PM
Austin Reaves does so many little things well. Forces a turnover on KCP with a high quality close out and then makes an extra pass on the other end for an open three by Schroder – 9:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Nuggets take a timeout 3:27 into the game with LA in front 11-4. Rui Hachimura drives for a dunk before Austin Reaves adds a transition bucket. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
A Rui Hachimura dunk. A Dennis Schroder steal that led to an Austin Reaves layup. Lineup change has worked so far. – 8:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone says he and the Nuggets aren’t worried about the historical significance yet and are focused on stopping LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves. – 7:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who would you rather have on your team in the long term: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole?
@AustinRivers25 and @paush discuss this and more on the latest #OffGuard. pic.twitter.com/iyHosGe9DZ – 12:13 PM
Who would you rather have on your team in the long term: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole?
@AustinRivers25 and @paush discuss this and more on the latest #OffGuard. pic.twitter.com/iyHosGe9DZ – 12:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For all the “Austin Reaves is going to get paid” conversations, and Austin Reaves is going to get paid, just a terrific postseason from Gabe Vincent before he reaches free agency. – 10:01 PM
For all the “Austin Reaves is going to get paid” conversations, and Austin Reaves is going to get paid, just a terrific postseason from Gabe Vincent before he reaches free agency. – 10:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/21/aus… – 6:19 PM
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/21/aus… – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
As The Athletic reported Tuesday, the Lakers intend to keep both players this summer, even if it means matching their respective maximum offer sheets, according to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
Mike Trudell: Austin Reaves said he learned a lot from the playoff run, mostly about the being importance of being “mentally sharp.” Getting drained, mentally or physically, is a real part of the NBA grind, but he learned to cope with that in his 2nd NBA season, making him stronger moving forward. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023
Mike Trudell: Austin Reaves: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me, in a sense … the way the fans support me. Players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023