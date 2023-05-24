Draymond Green goes off on fans saying he was upset about Lakers losing: Some of you people are so pathetic

Draymond Green: By the way, for all of y’all out there that were like, ‘Aw man the Lakers lost and Draymond won’t do a podcast,’ I play for the Golden State Warriors. Some of you people are so pathetic, and like the beliefs you allow yourself to believe, and I can absolutely understand why life don’t be so great. Because of the beliefs you allow to enter your mind about someone else, really is a reflection of what you believe and think of yourself and how you operate and think.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra… – 8:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green wants ‘undrafted’ narrative around Heat to stop: ‘Mad disrespectful to those guys’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How soon until Draymond Green begins recruiting LeBron James to the Warriors? – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James says he might retire.
But why? Is this about leverage to force the Lakers to go all-in? If they don’t, how soon until Draymond recruits LeBron to the Warriors? Or is this actually it?
More on @ringer on a pivotal summer ahead for the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/23/… – 10:54 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Schroder loves that move where he stays with the ballhandler by using the screener as a lamp post. That’s what got Draymond upset with him in the last series. – 9:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra… – 7:00 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
This undrafted player stuff is mad disrespectful to those guys. Them boys making a living just like everybody else. – 9:23 PM
Draymond Green: I thought that was a very interesting thing that people were like, ‘Aw man they lost and Draymond don’t wanna talk, he’s hurt,’ like what?” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Actually, I’m on vacation and having a margarita, so cheers. A margarita made with Lobos tequila. Absolutely incredible, but like I said anyway, toast to all of you. -via YouTube / May 24, 2023
Green went on to say that he’s been absent from the airwaves due to a postseason vacation following Golden State’s second round ouster at the hands of the Lakers. The Lakers defeated the defending champion Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 of the conference semifinals earlier this month to advance to face Denver. “Actually I’m on vacation and having a margarita so cheers to all of you — margarita made with Lobos tequila,” Green explained before taking a sip of his drink. -via New York Post / May 23, 2023