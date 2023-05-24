Draymond Green goes off on fans saying he was upset about Lakers losing: Some of you people are so pathetic

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra…8:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green wants ‘undrafted’ narrative around Heat to stop: ‘Mad disrespectful to those guys’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri…5:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How soon until Draymond Green begins recruiting LeBron James to the Warriors? – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James says he might retire.
But why? Is this about leverage to force the Lakers to go all-in? If they don’t, how soon until Draymond recruits LeBron to the Warriors? Or is this actually it?
More on @ringer on a pivotal summer ahead for the Lakers: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/23/…10:54 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron is talking about jokic the way draymond talks about him – 12:28 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Schroder loves that move where he stays with the ballhandler by using the screener as a lamp post. That’s what got Draymond upset with him in the last series. – 9:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra…4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Bam Adebayo put on a show with some highlight-reel dunks in Miami’s Game 3 win over Boston on Sunday, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/21/dra…7:00 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
This undrafted player stuff is mad disrespectful to those guys. Them boys making a living just like everybody else. – 9:23 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
OMG Bam!! 😱😱 – 9:16 PM

Green went on to say that he’s been absent from the airwaves due to a postseason vacation following Golden State’s second round ouster at the hands of the Lakers. The Lakers defeated the defending champion Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 of the conference semifinals earlier this month to advance to face Denver. “Actually I’m on vacation and having a margarita so cheers to all of you — margarita made with Lobos tequila,” Green explained before taking a sip of his drink. -via New York Post / May 23, 2023

