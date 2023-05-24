FanDuel TV: Dwight Howard: “I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team, hopefully win an NBA championship. But if not, then I’ve enjoyed playing basketball for so long and I’m just thankful I’ve had the opportunity to travel and play in the NBA. It’s the best life.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dwight Howard tries to talk LeBron James into joining him in Taiwan 😅
pic.twitter.com/nWiQb0GYMG – 1:36 AM
Dwight Howard tries to talk LeBron James into joining him in Taiwan 😅
pic.twitter.com/nWiQb0GYMG – 1:36 AM
More on this storyline
“Nobody got No.6, you can have that… You can be the LeGM over here.” Dwight Howard “calling” LeBron to join him in Taiwan 😂💀 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 24, 2023
Dwight Howard: King we can remake this commercial here in Taiwan though 😂 -via Twitter @DwightHoward / May 19, 2023
Dwight Howard: Only one person can stop the joker and I ain’t talking bout batman 😎 -via Twitter @DwightHoward / May 17, 2023