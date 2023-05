Facundo Campazzo praises Nikola Jokic's work ethic: 'He's the first to arrive and the last to leave'

Facundo Campazzo on Nikola Jokic: “It’s really difficult what he’s doing right now. Maybe he did that two or three years ago, but to continue consistently at that level is really, really tough. However, I know how hard he works. After every game, he goes to the gym. Regardless of whether he played 30 or 38 minutes, right after that, he takes off his jersey, puts on his training gear, and heads to the gym. It doesn’t matter if it’s nine or ten at night – he lives in the gym. He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave, so there’s no luck or anything like that involved. He has been statistically the best in all aspects for the past four years. I think the pieces have fallen into place for them right now, both with the players around him and the coaches, so they play as a team at a very high level.”Source: MeridianBetSport