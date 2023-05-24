Facundo Campazzo praises Nikola Jokic's work ethic: 'He's the first to arrive and the last to leave'

Facundo Campazzo on Nikola Jokic: “It’s really difficult what he’s doing right now. Maybe he did that two or three years ago, but to continue consistently at that level is really, really tough. However, I know how hard he works. After every game, he goes to the gym. Regardless of whether he played 30 or 38 minutes, right after that, he takes off his jersey, puts on his training gear, and heads to the gym. It doesn’t matter if it’s nine or ten at night – he lives in the gym. He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave, so there’s no luck or anything like that involved. He has been statistically the best in all aspects for the past four years. I think the pieces have fallen into place for them right now, both with the players around him and the coaches, so they play as a team at a very high level.”
I’ve got a new thing for the broadcast to push during the Finals: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic have similar names – 9:46 PM
Nikola Jokic adds Western Conference Finals MVP but isn’t done. Malone: “He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. Have you seen any stat padding?… Give him his damn respect. Stop chopping him down at the knees…. Give him the respect he deserves.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:17 PM
new pod with @seeratsohi about nikola jokic, denver’s first title run, lebron’s future, laker desperation, joe mazzulla, jaylen brown’s supermax conundrum, and more! open.spotify.com/episode/2vHFKc… – 3:48 PM
Even Bogdan Bogdanovic was quite suspicious on Nikola Jokic’s fadeaway against the Lakers 😂 pic.twitter.com/ozItvSLZqc – 3:29 PM
A quintessential part of the Nikola Jokic experience is the way his incredible skill level allows him to be infinitely resourceful.
The player (outside of Murray & Jokic) who came through to help the Nuggets’ sweep and earn their first Finals berth in franchise history foxsports.com/stories/nba/nu… – 1:23 PM
It was good to see Jamal Murray return from his ACL injury, ball out & show the “he couldn’t even get past the 2nd round” critics of Nikola Jokic’s two MVPs that one man rarely advances deep into the postseason without his 2nd best player around. – 1:15 PM
Best performances in a playoff series against a LeBron team (per BasketballReference’s Game Score)
Kevin Durant, 2017: 30.3
NIKOLA JOKIC, 2023: 27.8
Jimmy Butler, 2020: 27.7
JAMAL MURRAY, 2023: 27.4
Kevin Durant, 2018: 26.9
A pretty decent duo. pic.twitter.com/LISqqYDcRS – 1:13 PM
The Nuggets made history. No one covered it like @denverpost.
@markkiszla on Kroenke’s Laker ghosts
denverpost.com/2023/05/22/nug…
@BennettDurando on Roger & Jamal’s bond
denverpost.com/2023/05/23/jam…
@SeanKeeler on a 47-year wait
denverpost.com/2023/05/22/leb…
And Joker:
denverpost.com/2023/05/23/nug… – 1:11 PM
Nikola Jokic and DeAndre Jordan’s bromance continues 😅♥️
🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/A6M5nA9z8i – 12:38 PM
The legend of Nikola Jokic is only growing: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/23/… – 12:35 PM
Nikola Jokic was unanimously named Western Conference Finals MVP by a panel of nine voters: pic.twitter.com/Df1W9vJSXX – 12:19 PM
Teammates to average 25+ PPG on 50+ FG% and 40+ 3P% in a Conference Finals:
— Steph Curry and Kevin Durant (2017)
— Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (2023) pic.twitter.com/1jePRQPN5U – 12:07 PM
Total number of postseason triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic over the past month (a 13-game stretch):
8
Total number of CARRER postseason triple-doubles by Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jason Tatum and Kevin Durant COMBINED:
7 – 11:50 AM
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth to @Sportsnaut on Nikola Jokic and his 8th NBA season that includes a trip to the NBA Finals: “I think it’s his best one. The team success and individual performances and the consistency of those performances are unparalleled.” bit.ly/42TaWUp pic.twitter.com/LvxUH0D6n9 – 11:39 AM
Here’s the thing: We were right about Nikola Jokic. You were wrong. End of story. – 10:44 AM
Jokic and Murray in the Western Conference Finals:
— First player to average 25/10/10
— First player to average 30+ PPG on 50/40/90%
Top __ duo in the league. pic.twitter.com/6tTm3X1KKd – 10:12 AM
As Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets make their way through the postseason, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is watching closely. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/chi… – 10:00 AM
🇷🇸 During the #NBAPlayoffs night, Nikola Jokic put up yet again another monster performance to lead the Denver Nuggets to the Finals for the first time
🗣️ In the post-game press conference, The Joker spoke about @JoelEmbiid winning the Regular Season MVP
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 9:54 AM
2020 🤝 2023
Murray and Jokic cookin’ in the playoffs 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/FFmejVYEbw – 9:53 AM
Nikola Jokic in 2nd half of Game 4:
20 points
10 rebounds
5 assists
The only other players to have 20-10-5 in a playoff half over the last 25 years are Joel Embiid (2019) and LeBron James (2006).
Jokic also played the entire 2nd half. – 9:34 AM
Jokic this playoffs:
29.9 PPG
13.3 RPG
10.3 APG
53.8 FG%
47.4 3P%
Finals bound. pic.twitter.com/Bpu88Q2McN – 9:27 AM
The @nuggets Nikola Jokic (27.8/14.5/11.8) and Jamal Murray (32.5/6.3/5.3) became the first teammates in NBA history to each average at least 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in the same conference finals.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:21 AM
Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double in the conference semifinals (34.5/13.2/10.3) and conference finals (27.8/14.5/11.8).
The only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double in two series in a postseason is Wilt Chamberlain in 1967.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
New @FromTheWingPod
– Nuggets broom Lakers
– Jokic vs. Bam
– Silver on SKC
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=ueh59y… pic.twitter.com/WJJibTNxqd – 9:06 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 13 AST
It’s the second time he’s recorded a 30-point triple-double in a closeout win this postseason.
The only other player to produce two such games in a single postseason is LeBron James in 2020.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:57 AM
Nikola Jokic on his epic off-balance shot in the fourth quarter: “I’m off balance my whole life. So that’s kind of normal for me. pic.twitter.com/um6uAVNnyX – 8:29 AM
Jimmy Butler and an 8 seed vs a Magic-Kareem hybrid in Nikola Jokic is going to be an absolutely preposterous match up – 8:06 AM
Wrote about the Nuggets’ rare patience to build this Finals (and maybe championship) team around Nikola Jokic: ziller.substack.com/p/the-nuggets-…
Malone has the 4th longest active tenure in the NBA. All three coaches ahead of him have multiple titles.
The MPJ pick looks so important now. pic.twitter.com/JW1o9Tl91k – 7:55 AM
Nikola Jokic: “Social media is a waste of time.” pic.twitter.com/9hHgCNuqE0 – 7:22 AM
The longest view in sports is the road back to the place your season just ended. Maybe LeBron was just feeling that after Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets ended his season. Maybe it’ll pass in a few days. But he’s never spoken about retirement like this before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:06 AM
We knew Nikola Jokic was great. We knew Jamal Murray was legit. What we didn’t know is that the Denver Nuggets have built a juggernaut. A story inside an NBA Finals run and a Western Conference champion, is here – theathletic.com/4543581/2023/0… – 3:56 AM
Aaron Gordon on the Jamal Murray/Nikola Jokic duo: “Those are bad boys right there. I mean, you could stack those two up with anybody. When I say anybody, I mean anybody. You put those two up against anybody, you’re going to have a hell of a fight. Those two together are an… pic.twitter.com/o1qI8fyIi7 – 3:55 AM
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic: “I think our chemistry is at an all-time high – the way we play, the way we read the game without even speaking. We talk that language on the court. It’s just beautiful basketball, honestly. It’s so fun to play with this team and him.” pic.twitter.com/I1tgedTjoj – 3:50 AM
After winning WCF MVP, Nikola Jokic defends Embiid: “I don’t think about MVPs anymore. I think people are just mean, saying Embiid shouldn’t have won it. I think he should’ve won it. He was playing extremely, extremely tough basketball the whole season. He was really amazing.” – 3:43 AM
Nikola Jokic had already made NBA history before he headed for a makeshift weight room late Monday night. As Jokic went through his postgame routine, the music started. “Some people call me the space cowboy … Some call me the gangster of love …”
denverpost.com/2023/05/23/nug… – 2:40 AM
Jokic’s brothers made sure to give some love to Mike Malone 😁
pic.twitter.com/WjDCVo6W3Y – 2:22 AM
New for @YahooSports: LeBron James pleaded for a call, while Nikola Jokić raised his weary arms in victory — no matter the game, the Joker trumps a King sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:15 AM
Nikola Jokic wins the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP 🏆 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8JMMyCREIz – 2:07 AM
Nikola Jokic calls Joel Embiid was correct pick for MVP, says he played ‘extremely tough basketball’ all year
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 2:00 AM
Nikola Jokic wasn’t going to let Lakers even get one game in the series 😳
pic.twitter.com/dxFPmC9dDg – 1:51 AM
Nikola Jokic lead Denver Nuggets into franchise’s first NBA Finals 🔥 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s3VE1r9A2T – 1:30 AM
Nikola Jokic makes triple-double history in sweep of Lakers, and he’s not done yet
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 1:25 AM
In case you hadn’t heard, we went to Serbia last Summer to learn more about Nikola Jokic.
We ended up discovering an untold history of basketball In one of the most Important basketball nations on Earth.
youtu.be/EeTmrsVW8qE – 12:58 AM
Nuggets won this game by 2 points
You already know what the Nikola Jokic statue will look like in Denver pic.twitter.com/vUGLSceVTK – 12:35 AM
Nikola Jokic jokes that his Hail Mary, end of shot clock heaves are his new “signature shot.” And adds: “and being off balance? I’m off balance my whole life” 😂 – 12:34 AM
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic: “I remember the days when you could hear the ball bounce on the floor and there was no fans. Now we have a sellout every night.” – 12:32 AM
Nikola Jokic jokes his one-footed 3 to beat the shot clock in the second half is his signature shot.
“I’m off balance my entire life. That’s normal for me,” he says. – 12:32 AM
Nikola Jokic on his wild 3-pointers: “You know what? I’m gonna say that’s my signature shot.” – 12:31 AM
Asked Jokic what it means to win Western Conference Finals MVP compared to 2 MVPs, Jokic brought up he thinks it’s “mean” some say Joel Embiid should not be this season’s MVP. He said Embiid had an incredible season and is deserving. As for himself, Jokic doesn’t care about MVPs – 12:30 AM
Nikola Jokic asked who he’s most happy for at this moment: “I’m going to say Jamal.” – 12:28 AM
“I don’t think about MVPs anymore. I think people are mean in saying Embiid shouldn’t have won it,” Jokic says.
“If you watch it, I think he was playing extremely tough basketball the entire season.” – 12:27 AM
Nikola Jokic, on what he was feeling as Game 4 ended: “It was just happiness.” – 12:26 AM
“You could stack those two up with anybody, and I mean anybody,” Gordon says to @katywinge’s question about Murray and Jokic’s chemistry.
“Those two together are an absolute problem.”
Gordon mentions both players’ ability to run pick-and-roll, score and defend. – 12:23 AM
Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a maestro with the basketball. He’s a savant. Off the court, he’s a guy that has a lot of depth. There’s a lot of depth to him.” – 12:21 AM
Aaron Gordon on Joker: “He’s a maestro with the basketball. He’s a savant.” – 12:20 AM
Nuggets trailed 75-60 with 22:50 left to play.
From there:
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 53-36
– Nuggets shot 47.4%, Lakers 35.9%
– Nuggets made 4/11 3s, Lakers 1/9 3s
– Nuggets outscored Lakers 13-7 on FTs
– Nuggets: +2 oREB, +1 takeaways
– Jokic: 18/9/5
– LeBron: 4/12 FGs – 12:19 AM
LeBron shut down anyone who views Jokic as an analytics MVP
(question from @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/ynVfaiKoD8 – 12:16 AM
“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years.”
LeBron tips his cap to Jokic and the Nuggets 👏
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/UqB5cFOZ2I – 12:15 AM
Nuggets’ Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic closing out Lakers: “He’s the best player in the league. He makes tough shots, and I loved the aggressiveness on the last bucket of the game. He just said, ‘F—- it, I’m going to get a bucket for us.’” pic.twitter.com/pPWacBtp6v – 12:15 AM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “What he’s doing is real. The MVPs are real. The triple-doubles are real. All the narratives are silly and somewhat ignorant. He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. Have you seen any stat padding out there? Give him his damn respect.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Nvl1OtLbV – 12:11 AM
Facundo Campazzo on Nikola Jokic: “As a teammate, he’s great. He’s the same as he is in interviews, with a great sense of humor. He doesn’t have any social media, but before every game, he reads books! Every time I think of him in the locker room, he’s either reading a book or watching horse races. He loves both basketball and horses equally, it’s 50/50 for him! He’s a really fun guy. When I first came to Denver in December, he invited me to his home for Saint Nicholas Day to be with him and his family. They prepared a big dinner, and I had a great time with him.” -via MeridianBetSport / May 24, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “That first Summer League in Vegas, 300 pounds, out of shape, hey, he’s a nice player. No one, and if anybody tells you different they’re full of shit, no one could have seen that he’d be a two-time MVP passing Wilt Chamberlain every other night.” pic.twitter.com/xS0k1LoIna -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 23, 2023
Facundo Campazzo: “I haven’t heard anything. There were a lot of rumors about it on Twitter, as there always are. One day I’m on one team, the next day I’m on another… But those are all just rumors. I knew I came here to stay for the entire season. It’s not like I planned to leave after a month just because I’m not playing. Since I arrived here, I’ve become friends with my teammates, and Luca (Vildoza) was already here, so it didn’t make any sense for me to leave at that moment. That’s why I tweeted about it, to calm everyone down a bit. I didn’t have any offers to leave, I didn’t even entertain the possibility of someone sending me an offer to consider. I made the decision to come here and finish the season in the best way we can, and I’ve remained steadfastly committed to it.” -via MeridianBetSport / May 24, 2023
Thanks to an incredible 25-11 run in the fourth quarter, the Dominican Republic shocked everybody, beat 79-75 Argentina on the road, and qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, pushing the 2019 runner-up out of the International competition for the first time since 1982. Gabriel Deck stepped up with 27 points, shooting 10/15 from the field and 7/8 at the line, while Facundo Campazzo had 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. Nicolas Laprovittola added 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. -via EuroHoops.net / February 27, 2023