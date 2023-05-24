Gabe Vincent downgraded to questionable for Game 5

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Considering their current roster needs, Gabe Vincent could be a solid free agency target for the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/24/chi… – 9:05 AM
Considering their current roster needs, Gabe Vincent could be a solid free agency target for the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/24/chi… – 9:05 AM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Gabe Vincent rolling his ankle late in this game could be a big concern for the Heat moving forward. (Basketball tweet.) – 10:51 PM
Gabe Vincent rolling his ankle late in this game could be a big concern for the Heat moving forward. (Basketball tweet.) – 10:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Gabe Vincent just walked back to the bench after briefly going to the locker room. Looked like he tweaked his left ankle on a 3-point attempt a few minutes ago. – 10:39 PM
Gabe Vincent just walked back to the bench after briefly going to the locker room. Looked like he tweaked his left ankle on a 3-point attempt a few minutes ago. – 10:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Gabe Vincent just rolled his left ankle — tried to stay in the game for another possession — then went straight back to the locker room after Tatum drained a 3 over him.
Heat on the verge of packing back up and heading to Boston for Game 5. – 10:37 PM
Gabe Vincent just rolled his left ankle — tried to stay in the game for another possession — then went straight back to the locker room after Tatum drained a 3 over him.
Heat on the verge of packing back up and heading to Boston for Game 5. – 10:37 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Gabe Vincent’s ankle a good example of why Miami doesn’t want this series to extend – 10:37 PM
Gabe Vincent’s ankle a good example of why Miami doesn’t want this series to extend – 10:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Gabe Vincent turned his ankle and was trying to walk off but wasn’t allowed to check out… so Tatum calls for the switch onto him and buries the easy 3. It’s a 14 point game now, Boston’s biggest lead – 10:36 PM
Gabe Vincent turned his ankle and was trying to walk off but wasn’t allowed to check out… so Tatum calls for the switch onto him and buries the easy 3. It’s a 14 point game now, Boston’s biggest lead – 10:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent fell awkwardly and hurt his ankle. Tried to sub out but couldn’t. Tatum went at him and made a 3. Heat timeout. Gabe straight to the locker room. This one is starting to feel like it’s slipping away. – 10:36 PM
Gabe Vincent fell awkwardly and hurt his ankle. Tried to sub out but couldn’t. Tatum went at him and made a 3. Heat timeout. Gabe straight to the locker room. This one is starting to feel like it’s slipping away. – 10:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent off to the locker room
Tatum extends the lead to 14
The offense is the part that’s wild, feels like it took a dramatic turn – 10:36 PM
Gabe Vincent off to the locker room
Tatum extends the lead to 14
The offense is the part that’s wild, feels like it took a dramatic turn – 10:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Perfect play against the double there by Tatum, Smart. Gabe Vincent falls injured on the other end, stays in the game, Tatum targets him immediately and #Heat call another timeout.
Vincent to the locker room. Miami is growing very injured. – 10:36 PM
Perfect play against the double there by Tatum, Smart. Gabe Vincent falls injured on the other end, stays in the game, Tatum targets him immediately and #Heat call another timeout.
Vincent to the locker room. Miami is growing very injured. – 10:36 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Gabe Vincent is heading back to the locker room one play after landing awkwardly on his ankle. – 10:36 PM
Gabe Vincent is heading back to the locker room one play after landing awkwardly on his ankle. – 10:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics lead by 14 with 7:52 to play and Gabe Vincent hobbling back to the locker room. – 10:36 PM
Celtics lead by 14 with 7:52 to play and Gabe Vincent hobbling back to the locker room. – 10:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
We’re legitimately at the point where Gabe Vincent’s 4th foul is a big deal. – 10:07 PM
We’re legitimately at the point where Gabe Vincent’s 4th foul is a big deal. – 10:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Such a smooth pump fake into the behind the back pass by Gabe Vincent pic.twitter.com/rkeNqARwv9 – 9:27 PM
Such a smooth pump fake into the behind the back pass by Gabe Vincent pic.twitter.com/rkeNqARwv9 – 9:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is getting into Jaylen Brown after fouling Gabe Vincent on a 3. They also miscommunicated the Bam dunk play recently. – 9:27 PM
Robert Williams is getting into Jaylen Brown after fouling Gabe Vincent on a 3. They also miscommunicated the Bam dunk play recently. – 9:27 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Gabe Vincent is going to get paid a lot of money this summer. pic.twitter.com/j9JOxcyBUB – 9:26 PM
Gabe Vincent is going to get paid a lot of money this summer. pic.twitter.com/j9JOxcyBUB – 9:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good offensive stretch with Gabe Vincent creating
Getting new looks
And a timeout right after another Caleb Martin 3
He’s just playing so confident and comfortable – 9:19 PM
Good offensive stretch with Gabe Vincent creating
Getting new looks
And a timeout right after another Caleb Martin 3
He’s just playing so confident and comfortable – 9:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After being done for the night in first quarter Sunday due to a leg injury, Kevin Love is back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. Celtics again opening with Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White. – 7:57 PM
After being done for the night in first quarter Sunday due to a leg injury, Kevin Love is back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. Celtics again opening with Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White. – 7:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 23, 2023 – ECF Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/Gc81mNiK7K – 7:56 PM
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 23, 2023 – ECF Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/Gc81mNiK7K – 7:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin in the ECF:
Vincent — Martin —
17.7 PPG 19.3 PPG
60.7 FG% 63.2 FG%
55.6 3P% 47.6 3P%
Made more 3-pointers than the Celtics starters combined. pic.twitter.com/Gn1959ONIO – 4:26 PM
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin in the ECF:
Vincent — Martin —
17.7 PPG 19.3 PPG
60.7 FG% 63.2 FG%
55.6 3P% 47.6 3P%
Made more 3-pointers than the Celtics starters combined. pic.twitter.com/Gn1959ONIO – 4:26 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023
Brady Hawk: Bam Adebayo: “Gabe has been Mr. Reliable. And it’s not just scoring.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 22, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Asked Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s aggression in looking for his shot. Said it’s a big part of the postseason offense, especially with Herro out. “When’s he’s Nnamdi, he can be special too.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / May 21, 2023