Haynes: There's nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks

Chris Haynes: I think there’s more there’s more smoke with Kyrie than Trae Young right now. For what I’ve heard, there’s nothing brewing with Trae Young and the Hawks. Like there hasn’t been any meeting or anything like that to request a trade. There’s nothing like that has happened with Trae, nothing.
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
National NBA television media: Trae doesn’t impact winning basketball.
National NBA television media: Trae doesn’t impact winning basketball.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers rumors: Trae Young a potential trade target as L.A. ponders hypothetical deal for Hawks star
Lakers rumors: Trae Young a potential trade target as L.A. ponders hypothetical deal for Hawks star
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside on the baseline opposite the Lakers’ bench. Trae Young is sitting courtside on the baseline near the Lakers bench. They’ve both been to multiple Laker playoff games this postseason. – 8:49 PM
More on this storyline
It’s unclear if LeBron’s comments are merely a power move to force the Lakers’ hand into building a better roster — something he has been hesitant to do in recent seasons. For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, two All-Star-level point guards, were both sitting courtside in Los Angeles for the second time this postseason. Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / May 23, 2023
Jovan Buha: Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are both in attendance for Lakers-Nuggets Game 4. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 22, 2023
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young. -via ESPN / May 18, 2023