NBA exec on LeBron James retirement talk: He just changed the convo, now we're not talking sweep... He loves to control the narrative

The Los Angeles Lakers already had much to contemplate after the team’s Western Conference Finals sweep (4-0) to the Denver Nuggets, but LeBron James hinting at retirement was an interesting curveball. Few around the league expect him to shut it down with two years left on his contract at roughly $97.6 million, but James has the means to walk away from the game if so motivated. “He’ll suit up next year,” one Western Conference executive said. “He just changed the conversation. Now we’re not talking about a sweep; we’re talking about LeBron and retirement. He loves to control the narrative.” Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report