Paul George on Rockets: Personally, I wouldn’t pursue James Harden

While talking with Rockets guard Jalen Green, NBA star Paul George explained why it’s best for them to roll with Green now instead of adding Harden to the team on “Podcast P with Paul George.” “Personally, I wouldn’t (pursue Harden),” George told Green. “At this point, that’s your [team]. Like, you’re the King of Houston. They made their decision…on who the future is…When you pick a guy with the fourth pick, he’s our guy. They full-on committed to who the future is. Like you got to go through this. You got to go through being double-teamed, triple-teamed, being a target every time. You gotta go through that.”
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out now!
@LandesBrock on the two-man game and what went wrong in the Sixers-Celtics series, I reflect on Games 6 and 7, Doc Rivers fired and the potential candidates to man the helm, and James Harden’s future in Philly:
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
Danilo Gallinari has led a surprisingly good Italian national team the last few summers. And then he became the next Paul George, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4542168/2023/0… – 11:37 AM
Imbiid can’t correct the media’s badly mistaken MVP result, but he ought to return the gifted Rolex to Harden. Promptly! – 11:25 AM
76ers guard James Harden has emerged as the top free agent target for the Houston Rockets this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic.
The West officially goes through the Denver Nuggets.
And since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed up in 2019, no team has beaten the Clippers more in the regular season than Denver (10-4 vs LAC, including 4-0 this season).
Jalen Green on the Harden/Houston rumors:
“It could go both ways. It could help or it could hurt. Like you said. I haven’t really talked to him about [the rumors].”
“I think it can play both ways. … It can help and hurt at the same time.”
Jalen Green on the prospect of James Harden returning to the Rockets.
(via @PodcastPShow)
Paul George says on @PodcastPShow that he plans on working out again next week after taking the last few weeks off once Clippers were eliminated.
Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.” – 1:49 PM
The James Harden to Houston rumors are getting louder and louder. I wrote about how Philly can pick up the pieces if he leaves. I found four viable paths:
1. Try to trade Maxey+Harris for a star?
2. 2023 cap space?
3. 2024 cap space?
4. Process 2.0!
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Houston Rockets
Houston will have $60M+ in cap space, a large chunk of which could be dedicated to James Harden. I take a deep dive at their possibilities + get cap nerdy about KJ Martin’s options for this summer.
76ers have four viable roster-building paths if James Harden leaves, from another big trade to Process 2.0
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here.
-Celtics no show Game 3, Heat take 3-0 lead. WTF?
-Draft stuff! Charlotte at 2, Portland at 3, Orlando at 6/11. Any idea on plans?
-A full accounting of the James Harden-Houston rumors, and our takeaways
As free agency approaches, I tackle the $200 million question concerning James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/sho… via @SixersWire – 9:45 AM
During a recent chat on Podcast P with Paul George, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan revealed that he considered joining the LA Clippers. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 7:00 AM
Embiid & NYK
Baby steps for Phillies
James Harden same some nerve
The ‘what if’ of Eric Lindros
Bad gas
This is @bball_ref’s Hall of Fame Probability rating leaderboard among active players, and it mostly makes sense (Kawhi being a weird exception actually is exactly right) except — whoa, Paul George snuck up on me. pic.twitter.com/0L3buVHaXk – 12:46 AM
Okay, going to try to parse through all of these James Harden-Houston reports now.
Morey feeling better and better about his pitch to ownership to please max Harden with Boston down bad ? – 9:58 PM
Four biggest questions facing 76ers this offseason: Will James Harden be back? Who replaces Doc Rivers?
(By @therealmikekb)
New RNH episode w/ @clutchfans:
-NBA lottery reactions
-Who will be available at 4th?
-Trade-up scenarios
-New reporting from Philadelphia on James Harden’s future
-Do the 76ers want Harden back?
-Should the Rockets offer a four-year max?
+ more
More on this storyline
“You bring on someone like James who’s such a ball-dominant player like that’s gonna hinder your growth a little bit. You know what I mean? Regardless of how it can elevate you on another level of him teaching you and you learning off of him, I feel like for you, you’ve already been through the fire. So, let you continue to learn.” -via Heavy.com / May 24, 2023
In a world where Boston decides to move on, sending him, Horford, and Payton Pritchard to the Clippers for Paul George and a first-round pick makes some sense for both sides. (Boston would be wise to ask about Leonard first.) A similar package to the Blazers for Damian Lillard seems less likely for a variety of reasons, but is something Boston should explore. -via The Ringer / May 23, 2023
As it turns out, though, DeMar actually came really close to joining the Clippers. In a recent episode of Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the pair opened up about how and why the deal fell through. George started it off by revealing his recruitment efforts on DeRozan and how he felt terrible after learning what the Clippers were actually willing to offer DeMar: “I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you,” George told DeRozan. “… After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, ‘Bro, that was some buls**t.’ I didn’t know what we had to offer. It was just, ‘Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here. Hell yeah, let’s go get that.’ When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, ‘Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.’ It was bulls**t.” -via Clutch Points / May 18, 2023