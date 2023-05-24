Police perform welfare check on Ja Morant, discovered he's not in danger: He is fine

Police tell TMZ Sports officers did a welfare check on Ja Morant following his cryptic social media posts on Wednesday … and, thankfully, they discovered he is not in any danger. A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said cops went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee shortly after Morant shared the concerning messages on his Instagram page … and they say he told them simply “that he is taking a break from social media.” “He is fine,” the spokesperson added.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A spokesperson from the Sheriff County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that they checked in on Ja Morant after his IG posts this morning, and “he is fine.”
Social media break.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:56 PM
A spokesperson from the Sheriff County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that they checked in on Ja Morant after his IG posts this morning, and “he is fine.”
Social media break.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:56 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Those IG posts have me greatly concerned about Ja Morant’s mental health. He’s crying for help. I hope those closest to him hear his cries and give him the help he needs. This is beyond sports. This is a slow-motion tragedy unfolding around us and I just pray it can be stopped. – 11:15 AM
Those IG posts have me greatly concerned about Ja Morant’s mental health. He’s crying for help. I hope those closest to him hear his cries and give him the help he needs. This is beyond sports. This is a slow-motion tragedy unfolding around us and I just pray it can be stopped. – 11:15 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As the NBA investigates and determines discipline for Ja Morant, a little discussed financial caveat could possibly help Memphis upgrade its roster in Morant’s absence. Read here about the correlation between a possible suspension and cap space.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:13 AM
As the NBA investigates and determines discipline for Ja Morant, a little discussed financial caveat could possibly help Memphis upgrade its roster in Morant’s absence. Read here about the correlation between a possible suspension and cap space.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:13 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 106 is live!
The Miami Bad News Bears, Victor in San Antonio and Ja Morant shooting from the hip of ChatGPT!
Listen to the new ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/QU0GkbZ7JQ – 6:34 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 106 is live!
The Miami Bad News Bears, Victor in San Antonio and Ja Morant shooting from the hip of ChatGPT!
Listen to the new ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/QU0GkbZ7JQ – 6:34 PM
More on this storyline
In Morant’s posts, he shared pictures of him with his mom, dad, and daughter … before writing a caption that said nothing more than “bye.” The posts were deleted a short time later. -via TMZ.com / May 24, 2023
Strippers at the Denver-area jiggle joint where Grizzlies star Ja Morant infamously flashed a gun in March slammed the hot shot for once again brandishing a firearm in a social media video — and complained he has yet to apologize to the dancers he terrorized. “I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon,” one of the dancers told the Post, adding that she didn’t think he would learn from his latest public firestorm. “He’s a boy.” -via New York Post / May 20, 2023
Tony Allen said he has tried to reach out Ja Morant, and he frequently contacts the two-time all-star’s father Tee Morant. Allen spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies and finished his career as arguably the most decorated defender in franchise history. He also spent time as a development coach for the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. “I reach out to his dad every day,” Allen said. “I tell him, ‘Hey man, I’m in y’all corner. I’m around. I’m here if you need me.’ I been through some of everything of what he’s trying to portray. It can get rough.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 20, 2023