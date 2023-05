Police perform welfare check on Ja Morant, discovered he's not in danger: He is fine

Strippers at the Denver-area jiggle joint where Grizzlies star Ja Morant infamously flashed a gun in March slammed the hot shot for once again brandishing a firearm in a social media video — and complained he has yet to apologize to the dancers he terrorized. “I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon,” one of the dancers told the Post, adding that she didn’t think he would learn from his latest public firestorm. “He’s a boy.” -via New York Post / May 20, 2023