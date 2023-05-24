Shaquille O'Neal finally receives summons to court over FTX collapse after months of elusion

He was able to run, but he was not able to hide. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, after eluding process servers for months, finally has received a summons and complaint in the class action filed against him and other celebrities (including Tom Brady) over the collapse of FTX. Attorney Adam Moskowitz tells PFT that O’Neal was served on Tuesday night, during the Heat-Celtics NBA game that O’Neal was working for TNT. Coincidentally, the arena where the game was played previously was named FTX Center, before the company imploded. “He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting b0oth where fans were right next door.”
Source: NBCSports.com
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We torture Chuck with that show at the beginning of the year.” 😂😂😂
@TurnerSportsEJ talks about how Inside the NBA works with he, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith
@NBAonTNT | #NBAPlayoffs | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/FZT8JFpWe0 – 3:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Only two players have been swept six times: Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol.
FYI.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 11:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
— end of list — – 9:40 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Conference Finals vs Celtics:
Caleb Martin: 19.3 PPG, 63% FG
Gabe Vincent: 17.7 PPG, 61% FG
The last pair of teammates to each average 15+ points and 60% shooting in a Conference or NBA Finals was another Heat duo:
Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade in the 2006 Conference Finals – 6:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Shaquille O’Neal says Celtics would have beaten Heat in conference semifinals in 2011 if he were healthy
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 7:54 PM
O’Neal was served with the original FTX lawsuit filed by the Moskowitz firm. He also was served in a new lawsuit over the Astrals Project, an NFT/crypto offering. “The allegations in the new crypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and he made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly,” Moskowitz said. “Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.” -via NBCSports.com / May 24, 2023
Curry appeared on Inside The NBA prior to Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals. He mainly was there to talk about the matchup, but O’Neal did sneak in a joke about both of their involvements with the disgraced cryptocurrency company. “You are my favorite player,” said O’Neal to Curry. “I just want to say thanks and congratulations, my brother. And thanks for getting me in trouble. Don’t say nothing.” -via Awful Announcing / May 23, 2023
According to The Wall Street Journal, however, there is one big name that’s avoided service in the lawsuit at all costs: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. “In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation,” Adam Moskowitz, one of the lawyers representing the FTX investors, told WSJ. “We are not going away.” O’Neal contends in court documents that the plaintiffs haven’t properly served him despite “months and multiple tries.” While the plaintiff’s lawyers contend O’Neal threw service papers out of his SUV window as he sped away, O’Neal says he simply “drove past the strangers lurking outside his home.” -via The Comeback / May 23, 2023