Shaquille O'Neal finally receives summons to court over FTX collapse after months of elusion

He was able to run, but he was not able to hide. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, after eluding process servers for months, finally has received a summons and complaint in the class action filed against him and other celebrities (including Tom Brady) over the collapse of FTX. Attorney Adam Moskowitz tells PFT that O’Neal was served on Tuesday night, during the Heat-Celtics NBA game that O’Neal was working for TNT. Coincidentally, the arena where the game was played previously was named FTX Center, before the company imploded. “He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting b0oth where fans were right next door.” Source: NBCSports.com