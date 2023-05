Sixers not motivated to pay James Harden the max?

If James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are reunited next year, it might require the star point guard taking less than a max deal yet again. “The 76ers have not shown an appetite to pay Harden the max; that’s why they asked him to take a pay cut last year,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday’s Pardon The Interruption. “… The Sixers are not really motivated to pay him that max salary if they don’t think anybody else is going to do it.”Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report