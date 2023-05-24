Sixers not motivated to pay James Harden the max?

If James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are reunited next year, it might require the star point guard taking less than a max deal yet again. “The 76ers have not shown an appetite to pay Harden the max; that’s why they asked him to take a pay cut last year,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday’s Pardon The Interruption. “… The Sixers are not really motivated to pay him that max salary if they don’t think anybody else is going to do it.”
Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The first of a two-part Sixers mailbag: theathletic.com/4547508/2023/0…
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out now!
@LandesBrock on the two-man game and what went wrong in the Sixers-Celtics series, I reflect on Games 6 and 7, Doc Rivers fired and the potential candidates to man the helm, and James Harden’s future in Philly:
thepaintedlines.com/games-6-and-7-… – 10:00 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
76ers guard James Harden has emerged as the top free agent target for the Houston Rockets this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic.
theathletic.com/4533217/2023/0… – 9:21 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green on the Harden/Houston rumors:
“It could go both ways. It could help or it could hurt. Like you said. I haven’t really talked to him about [the rumors].”
youtu.be/mpLLxpo7vLQ pic.twitter.com/exanVYE6kk – 3:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think it can play both ways. … It can help and hurt at the same time.”
Jalen Green on the prospect of James Harden returning to the Rockets.
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/3wpZ3hbUI2 – 2:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The James Harden to Houston rumors are getting louder and louder. I wrote about how Philly can pick up the pieces if he leaves. I found four viable paths:
1. Try to trade Maxey+Harris for a star?
2. 2023 cap space?
3. 2024 cap space?
4. Process 2.0!
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:31 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Houston Rockets
Houston will have $60M+ in cap space, a large chunk of which could be dedicated to James Harden. I take a deep dive at their possibilities + get cap nerdy about KJ Martin’s options for this summer.
hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers have four viable roster-building paths if James Harden leaves, from another big trade to Process 2.0
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:48 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here.
-Celtics no show Game 3, Heat take 3-0 lead. WTF?
-Draft stuff! Charlotte at 2, Portland at 3, Orlando at 6/11. Any idea on plans?
-A full accounting of the James Harden-Houston rumors, and our takeaways
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… pic.twitter.com/HWPstEwMzA – 9:58 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid & NYK
Baby steps for Phillies
James Harden same some nerve
The ‘what if’ of Eric Lindros
Bad gas
⬇️ go.audacy.com/PQ2KiWTp0zb – 6:12 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, going to try to parse through all of these James Harden-Houston reports now.
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… – 12:08 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I also think that both of them, Kyrie showing up to Laker games, James Harden being rumored to be attached to the [Houston] Rockets, I still think/suspect all of that is one giant leverage play. That, what James Harden really wants is to elicit the biggest offer out of the Sixers even if it isn’t a max [contract].” Windhorst said. -via Yardbarker.com / May 24, 2023
Mark Berman: Patrick Beverley (@patbev21), on the @PatBevPod, asked: if he really thinks James Harden is going to back to Houston & is there any chance of u reuniting with him back in Houston? “Very highly.” Very high chance of u going back to Houston? “Very highly.” Of you going back? “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/hLqvCcVh2z -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / May 23, 2023
David Hardisty: Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023