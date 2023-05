Victor Wembanyama on 2024 Olympics: 'My goal is to beat Team USA in the final'

When Wembanyama was 14, he spent a summer playing with Barcelona’s basketball club. The Spanish team was interested in bringing him to their program full time, and the offer was intriguing: Barcelona is a much bigger club than Nanterre. A bigger city. A bigger stage. Wembanyama said no. As appealing as it was to have Barcelona try to woo him, Wembanyama was concerned that Barcelona’s coaches wouldn’t be critical enough. Wouldn’t push him hard enough to make every facet of his game be the best. -via ESPN / May 24, 2023