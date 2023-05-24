Victor Wembanyama on 2024 Olympics: 'My goal is to beat Team USA in the final'

“You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024,” Victor Wembanyama tells Giberné. “And there could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team.” Wembanyama smiles. “My goal,” he says, “is to beat Team USA in the final.”
Source: Sam Borden @ ESPN
Mike Finger @mikefinger
For LeBron James, being the best player of his generation often has meant asking if he owes it to himself to move on.
If Victor Wembanyama lives up to the hype, he’ll ask the same someday. The Spurs’ aim is to ensure he settles on a different answer.
expressnews.com/sports/article…) – 6:27 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama not enough for Mets in Game 2 vs. Cholet
eurohoops.net/en/proa/150787… – 4:34 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Congratulations, you’re the GM of the San Antonio Spurs.
How do you start to build around Victor Wembanyama? Be as specific as you’d like.
More questions in the thread. – 4:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Mets 92 falls to Cholet 83-80 on a buzzer beater, the series goes to a deciding Game 3.
Victor Wembanyama struggled with double teams and pressure defense and still had 23 points, 14 boards, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. – 4:02 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Approach the day with the irrational confidence of a man attempting a stepback jumper over Victor Wembanyama – 2:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 32: @kirkgoldsberry, a premier basketball nerd who used to work for the Spurs, joins me to discuss San Antonio’s path to constructing a contender around Victor Wembanyama. youtu.be/uBXWy-6P1iM – 6:32 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There’s some real uncanny valley vibes about watching Victor Wembanyama. – 10:21 AM
When Wembanyama was 14, he spent a summer playing with Barcelona’s basketball club. The Spanish team was interested in bringing him to their program full time, and the offer was intriguing: Barcelona is a much bigger club than Nanterre. A bigger city. A bigger stage. Wembanyama said no. As appealing as it was to have Barcelona try to woo him, Wembanyama was concerned that Barcelona’s coaches wouldn’t be critical enough. Wouldn’t push him hard enough to make every facet of his game be the best. -via ESPN / May 24, 2023
League sources say that the Pistons, even after they failed to win the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes in the draft lottery, went through with their intent to make a big-money offer to Williams in hopes that the former Suns coach could be lured straight into a new job. It appears that plan, which we revealed in the enclosed story from inside the Drawing Room at the draft lottery in Chicago last week, was unsuccessful. Williams has three years remaining on his Suns deal valued in excess of $20 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 24, 2023
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma is 6-10 and he’s at Victor Wembanyama’s shoulders 👀 (IG: kuz) pic.twitter.com/uU2xIak7Is -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / May 24, 2023