Adidas, Puma interested in signing Kyrie Irving to a shoe deal

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Mainstream sneaker companies that have gauged interest in Dallas Mavs PG Kyrie Irving more recently include Adidas & Puma sneaker industry sources tell @BallySports . Irving indicated on IG Live today that he will make an announcement on a new shoe deal soon. Li-Ning is not being considered, I’m told. Irving and Nike parted ways this past winter.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Celtics-Heat Game 5 TONIGHT!
🏀Game 5 Preview
🏀Latest on Ja Morant & Kyrie Irving
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:00am ET
🏀@NickFriedell at 9:30am ET
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/r7p48DpYn9 – 7:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Can you please leave me the f— out of this? Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. Stop that.”
Kyrie Irving calls out fans and media for free agency pressure: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“When you get benched in the closeout game while Kyrie Irving is sitting front row, that’s a double message.”
—@JalenRose on D’Angelo Russell returning to the Lakers (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/6IX5AllKVj – 3:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should the Lakers sign Kyrie? 🤔
@BobbyMarks42’s offseason guide for the Lakers is on @ESPNPlus 🔗 es.pn/3IBv0CD pic.twitter.com/hw0sewVvuG – 3:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers go after Kyrie? Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Fame player? Should the Celtics break up Tatum and Brown? #DENvsLAL & more! Guests: @GwashburnGlobe @EricPincus
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With the Nuggets heading to the Finals, re-upping this from March on the three former Nets who have carved out roles on a contender after each having a notable role on the KD/Kyrie teams: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 9:59 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe it’s just because I’m a fan of the team that was dumb enough to put themselves in this position, but feels like LeBron is posturing to ensure Lakers try for Kyrie. – 9:17 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron might have other ideas (Kyrie, retirement?) But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 8:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
During last year’s playoffs Knicks executives sat in the front row of American Airlines Center.
Tonight Kyrie Irving sitting in the front row of Crypto.com Arena. Nothing like eyeball evidence to stoke rumors. – 9:57 PM
During last year’s playoffs Knicks executives sat in the front row of American Airlines Center.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tristan Thompson is playing. Kevin Love is one game away from the Finals. Kyrie Irving is in the building. LeBron has 23 in 15 minutes.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving is sitting in a baseline courtside seat. It’s the second home Lakers game he’s attended during these playoffs. – 8:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is back sitting courtside on the baseline opposite the Lakers’ bench. Trae Young is sitting courtside on the baseline near the Lakers bench. They’ve both been to multiple Laker playoff games this postseason. – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are both in attendance for Lakers-Nuggets Game 4. – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kyrie Irving and Alex Rodriguez courtside for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/TZrS7tzIJt – 8:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Alex Rodriguez and Kyrie Irving just had a brief conversation pregame. – 8:40 PM
Other NBA sources suggested James was getting an early start on his leverage campaign on the Lakers’ front office, attempting to influence GM Rob Pelinka to chase free agent Kyrie Irving, who is still expected by many to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Was it Machiavellian design, a man caught up in the moment’s emotion or an earnest possibility that James might retire? “Give it a week,” another executive said. “Let’s see if he’s saying the same thing.” -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2023
Mike Curtis: Kyrie Irving on IG Live just now regarding free agency rumors: “If you hear something about my career, it’s going to happen direct like this…I am an independent agency. It’s just me.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / May 24, 2023
Erik Slater: “I’m a free agent but in no way am I in a rush to make a decision.” -Kyrie Irving on IG Live -via Twitter @erikslater_ / May 24, 2023