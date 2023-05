Adidas, Puma interested in signing Kyrie Irving to a shoe deal

Other NBA sources suggested James was getting an early start on his leverage campaign on the Lakers’ front office, attempting to influence GM Rob Pelinka to chase free agent Kyrie Irving, who is still expected by many to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Was it Machiavellian design, a man caught up in the moment’s emotion or an earnest possibility that James might retire? “Give it a week,” another executive said. “Let’s see if he’s saying the same thing.” -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2023