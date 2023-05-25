Gabe Vincent listed as out for Game 5

Shams Charania: Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain.
Gabe Vincent injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with ankle sprain
Gabe Vincent talks about missing G5. pic.twitter.com/3vxNWDNfH0 – 11:42 AM
Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent (ankle) is feeling better but not good enough to play in an East finals game. – 11:19 AM
Ignoring all the Gabe Vincent news and all of the other chatter, just trying to make it to tonight lol pic.twitter.com/RV2Gs3l2b9 – 11:13 AM
Some breaking news this AM: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent (sprained ankle) ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Will Kyle Lowry play as a starter today? – 11:09 AM
Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/UUxP4CJpvk – 11:03 AM
The Heat need the Bam Adebayo close-out performance tonight
The Heat are making him an even bigger priority in the early offense I believe
Now more duties to get others involved with Gabe Vincent not playing – 10:58 AM
New: Without Gabe Vincent available for Game 5, a closer look at the challenging implications for the Heat and the domino effect on the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:50 AM
Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea… – 10:46 AM
Without Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo tonight, the Heat are going to need an old-school Kyle Lowry performance at the point tonight. The 37-year-old Lowry has played more than 32 minutes just twice in 2023. – 10:40 AM
The Heat say Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 in Boston.
Gabe Vincent a big loss for Miami tonight. Averaging 17.5 points on 58% shooting, 50% from three. Expect some heavy minutes from the available Heat backcourt tonight. – 10:37 AM
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as out for tonight in Boston due to ankle sprain sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to Celtics. – 10:35 AM
gabe vincent, who is out for game 5, made 33.4% of his threes during the regular season.
in the conference finals? 50%! theringer.com/2023/5/25/2373… – 10:35 AM
Gabe Vincent, who sprained his ankle in Game 4 on Tuesday, ruled out for tonight’s game in Boston. – 10:35 AM
Well that’s news
Gabe Vincent now ruled out tonight for game 5, per Shams
The Heat now need that game 6 type Kyle Lowry from last ECF
They’re missing two of their biggest pull-up threats now – 10:33 AM
Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. – 10:31 AM
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as questionable with the sprained left ankle sustained in Tuesday night’s fourth quarter. Herro and Oladipo out. Everyone else available. – 4:38 PM
Gabe Vincent is on the Heat’s injury report for tomorrow’s game in Boston. He’s questionable after spraining his left ankle in yesterday’s Game 4 loss.
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. – 4:35 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Gabe Vincent is doing all he can to try to play, will try to play if possible on the sprained ankle. Decision tomorrow. Lowry obviously the only other PG on roster, though Jimmy, Bam, Caleb can get Heat into offense. Not having Herro and Vic hurts in this & other ways, of course. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 24, 2023
Miami: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday’s Game 5 against Boston. -via HoopsHype / May 24, 2023
Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023