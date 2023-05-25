Gabe Vincent listed as out for Game 5

Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford said Gabe Vincent’s playing as well as he’s seen him play so his absence will definitely impact the Heat. – 12:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gabe Vincent injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/gabe-…11:56 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gabe Vincent talks about missing G5. pic.twitter.com/3vxNWDNfH011:42 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent (ankle) is feeling better but not good enough to play in an East finals game. – 11:19 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ignoring all the Gabe Vincent news and all of the other chatter, just trying to make it to tonight lol pic.twitter.com/RV2Gs3l2b911:13 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some breaking news this AM: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent (sprained ankle) ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Will Kyle Lowry play as a starter today? – 11:09 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/UUxP4CJpvk11:03 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat need the Bam Adebayo close-out performance tonight
The Heat are making him an even bigger priority in the early offense I believe
Now more duties to get others involved with Gabe Vincent not playing – 10:58 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Without Gabe Vincent available for Game 5, a closer look at the challenging implications for the Heat and the domino effect on the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…10:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea…10:46 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Without Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo tonight, the Heat are going to need an old-school Kyle Lowry performance at the point tonight. The 37-year-old Lowry has played more than 32 minutes just twice in 2023. – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 in Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com10:38 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Gabe Vincent a big loss for Miami tonight. Averaging 17.5 points on 58% shooting, 50% from three. Expect some heavy minutes from the available Heat backcourt tonight. – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as out for tonight in Boston due to ankle sprain sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to Celtics. – 10:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gabe vincent, who is out for game 5, made 33.4% of his threes during the regular season.
in the conference finals? 50%! theringer.com/2023/5/25/2373…10:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, who sprained his ankle in Game 4 on Tuesday, ruled out for tonight’s game in Boston. – 10:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s news
Gabe Vincent now ruled out tonight for game 5, per Shams
The Heat now need that game 6 type Kyle Lowry from last ECF
They’re missing two of their biggest pull-up threats now – 10:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. – 10:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as questionable with the sprained left ankle sustained in Tuesday night’s fourth quarter. Herro and Oladipo out. Everyone else available. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is on the Heat’s injury report for tomorrow’s game in Boston. He’s questionable after spraining his left ankle in yesterday’s Game 4 loss.
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. – 4:35 PM

Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023

