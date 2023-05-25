Immanuel Quickley's extension range $80-100 million?

Michael Scotto: The Knicks are going to have to make a decision on Immanuel Quickley if they’re going to extend him or put him as part of a bigger trade package? He’s certainly increased his trade value after being a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award. In talking with people around the league, this is what I’ve gathered as far as looking at his value. At worst, his floor would be four years, $80 million. Then, you’re getting into a conversation of, to make sense for Quickley, is it in the four-year, $100 range? When Quickley started 21 games, he played well. He averaged 22.6 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. I get the sense Quickley enjoys his time in New York and wants to be there.
Stefan Bondy: Immanuel Quickley is out tonight. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / May 12, 2023

