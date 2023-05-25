Jayson Tatum averaging most points in elimination games in Boston history

Clutch Points: Jayson Tatum is averaging the most points in elimination games in Celtics history 👀 Jayson Tatum 27.1 points Sam Jones 25.8 points Larry Bird 23.3 points Paul Pierce 22.1 points Dave Cowens 21.6 points pic.twitter.com/P5HVOgNaVN
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Is Tatum hearing the criticism and hot takes?
“I’m off twitter. I don’t know what they said, what you guys said.
I’m just trying to keep a clear mind, good or bad, just trying to focus on the task at hand.” – 11:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Whether it’s ignorant belief, we do believe at all times that we still have a chance that it can happen.” – 11:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “When all hope seems to be lost, when the game is on the line or our backs are against the wall, everybody’s going to go down fighting, giving everything they have — and that’s contagious.” – 11:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on going down 3-0 and everyone counting them out: “I think we started to play a little more free and relaxed.” – 11:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “You can see the true character of a person or team when things aren’t going well. Our ability to come together, figure things out is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Being able to respond. That’s a testament to our togetherness and obviously how bad we want it.” – 11:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum: “You can see the true character of a person, of a team, when things aren’t going well.” Says he’s never been part of a group like the one he’s been part of with the Celtics the past couple seasons. – 11:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on why the Celtics make things hard on themselves: “That’s a great question. I wish I did know the answer.” – 11:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says the Celtics have “the best fans in the world” and that he’s happy the C’s could meet their energy level tonight pic.twitter.com/cJE9e9iEOa – 11:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “We got the best fans in the league. Up until today, this series, we haven’t given them much to cheer for at home. I’m glad our performance matched the energy they were giving us.” – 11:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on winning at TD Garden: “I’m just glad we gave them something to cheer about.” – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says Marcus Smart diving for a loose ball on the first play of the game set the table in Game 5
Tatum says Marcus Smart diving for a loose ball on the first play of the game set the table in Game 5
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Harry Giles out here in Boston supporting his guy Jayson Tatum.
Giles only 25, is getting healthy and wants to get back to the NBA.
Still one of the best I’ve seen — and one of the best people ever been around. pic.twitter.com/BdAzvc6n0J – 11:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ Eastern Conference playoff wins over the last 5 years:
— Jimmy Butler
— Jayson Tatum
Players with 40+ Eastern Conference playoff wins over the last 5 years:
— Jimmy Butler
— Jayson Tatum
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jayson Tatum has been a 1A in Games 4 and 5. Playmaking and defending at such a high level. pic.twitter.com/s2TerDRWtD – 10:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics have 107 points right now.
4 players accounting for 89 of them.
Derrick White: 24
Marcus Smart: 23
Jayson Tatum: 21
Celtics have 107 points right now.
4 players accounting for 89 of them.
Derrick White: 24
Marcus Smart: 23
Jayson Tatum: 21
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Season-high 11 assists for Jayson Tatum, who has been carving Miami up since halftime of Game 4. – 10:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla timeouts tonight:
Tatum throwaway vs. zone that cut lead to 15
Smart lob to White that led to turnover, MIA 3, cut lead to 15
Pritchard TOV that led to Bam dunk, cut lead to 18
6-0 MIA run in 4Q that cut lead to 18
Mazzulla timeouts tonight:
Tatum throwaway vs. zone that cut lead to 15
Smart lob to White that led to turnover, MIA 3, cut lead to 15
Pritchard TOV that led to Bam dunk, cut lead to 18
6-0 MIA run in 4Q that cut lead to 18
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
So much stuff that felt missing from this team in 2023 became a huge part of this game – forced turnovers, high-speed transition game, Rob’s roaming defense, a hot Tatum start with Brown scoring in tandem with him. Plus nine Tatum assists.
So much stuff that felt missing from this team in 2023 became a huge part of this game – forced turnovers, high-speed transition game, Rob’s roaming defense, a hot Tatum start with Brown scoring in tandem with him. Plus nine Tatum assists.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum played transition defense after missing a 3, he really is taking this seriously huh – 10:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
We’ll file that insane Tatum pass attempt under “shit you can try up 24 in the 4th but still probably shouldn’t” – 10:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant & Horford on Tatum immediately after that aimless pass up-court. – 10:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics starting the 4th with White, Brown, Grant, Al, and Tatum.
Miami going with Love, Martin, Highsmith, Robinson, and Butler
Celtics starting the 4th with White, Brown, Grant, Al, and Tatum.
Miami going with Love, Martin, Highsmith, Robinson, and Butler
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Another solid quarter for the Celtics who now lead 90-72 going into the fourth.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 9 assists, 6 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 21 points
Another solid quarter for the Celtics who now lead 90-72 going into the fourth.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 9 assists, 6 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 21 points
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics lead the Heat 90-72 after 3 quarters
Smart: 21
White: 19
Brown: 19
Celtics lead the Heat 90-72 after 3 quarters
Smart: 21
White: 19
Brown: 19
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum flirting with a triple-double: 17 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. – 10:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have just had answers every single time it looks like the Heat might go on a bit of a run.
Celtics have just had answers every single time it looks like the Heat might go on a bit of a run.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is a game-deciding bench run along with the non-Tatum minutes to start the 4th. – 9:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum hasn’t scored since the 3:19 mark of the first quarter but the Celtics lead by 19 anyway.
Tatum hasn’t scored since the 3:19 mark of the first quarter but the Celtics lead by 19 anyway.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics don’t play a perfect 2Q but good enough to extend lead to 61-44 at halftime over #Heat. Brown 15, White 14, Smart 13, Tatum 12; Robinson 10, Martin 9, Butler 8, Adebayo 6. – 9:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wondering if Tatum got T’d up for complaining earlier on hanging on the basket. Smart was FURIOUS Butler seemed to get away with the same dunk there. – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler dunk only his second bucket of the game… he and Bam are 4/15 FGs. Jaylen Brown is 5/10 FGs, Jayson Tatum 5/8 FGs – 9:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics wanted a tech for Bam hanging on the rim because Tatum got one. But Tatum’s was for yelling at the ref. – 9:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
The Tatum tech was one thing but 7 combined fouls called is good. Hopefully I don’t jinx it tho – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Haywood Highsmith in rotation with Gabe Vincent out… already has an assist on a Duncan Robinson 3 and a pick-six off of a bad Tatum pass – 9:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Took nearly 16 minutes for #Celtics to commit a turnover and Brown, Tatum had two bad ones in rapid succession. That’s what keeps the game at 15 even with #Heat‘s offense starving. – 9:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
The coach who said it’s “win or die” pregame brought Jayson Tatum back in after a quick rest. Though he got to sit nearly 4 mins since there wasn’t much of a break in action. – 9:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mazzulla not fooling around, bringing Tatum back into game already. Like the move since if you turn this into a true blowout, can rest him in 4th. – 9:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mazzulla not messing around. Tatum coming back in after a 90-second break. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A little bit of Tatum, good secondary efforts after switches and some roaming post help has been a god formula on Butler. #Heat also have fewer outlets for him tonight.
Tatum defending Butler entering tonight: 10 PTS on 10 shots (5/10), 104 possessions, 0 FTA, 4 AST, 3 TOV. – 9:04 PM
A little bit of Tatum, good secondary efforts after switches and some roaming post help has been a god formula on Butler. #Heat also have fewer outlets for him tonight.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics hit seven threes and race out to 35-20 lead over #Heat after 1Q. Tatum 12, White 11, Smart 8; Martin 5, Butler 4.
6 TOs for MIA, 3 on Adebayo. – 9:01 PM
#Celtics hit seven threes and race out to 35-20 lead over #Heat after 1Q. Tatum 12, White 11, Smart 8; Martin 5, Butler 4.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 35, Heat 20
Boston jumps on top of Miami thanks to going 7-for-12 from 3 and forcing six turnovers (and committing none).
Jayson Tatum (12) and Derrick White (11) have outscored the Heat by themselves.
After 1: Celtics 35, Heat 20
Boston jumps on top of Miami thanks to going 7-for-12 from 3 and forcing six turnovers (and committing none).
Jayson Tatum (12) and Derrick White (11) have outscored the Heat by themselves.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics lead by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, get last-second 3-pointer from Derrick White and lead 35-20 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 12 points
🌟🌟Derrick White 11 points
Celtics lead by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, get last-second 3-pointer from Derrick White and lead 35-20 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 12 points
🌟🌟Derrick White 11 points
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics go up 16 early, Heat down 35-20 entering second period, already with six turnovers leading to 10 Celtics points. Tatum with 12 for Boston, White 11. No Heat player with more than Martin’s five. – 8:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum you are cleared for LIFTOFF 🚀
Jayson Tatum you are cleared for LIFTOFF 🚀
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Not sure what Zeller is doing here. Expecting Tatum to reject the screen? pic.twitter.com/t2ozHWdnDa – 8:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the tatum-rob pick-and-roll has been an absolute monster this entire postseason – 8:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Jayson Tatum be added to the list of rescinded technical fouls this postseason after he was put in a dangerous spot by Kevin Love before his tech masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:53 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum coming out with aggressiveness and also showing more emotion than usual.
12 points in the first 9 minutes, but not forcing anything and has also made terrific decisions with the ball in his hands. – 8:52 PM
Jayson Tatum coming out with aggressiveness and also showing more emotion than usual.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Zeller went one way behind the screen, Tatum went the other. Easy dunk. He’s got that look. Heat talked about matching Boston’s intensity and they haven’t done it so far. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum has as many buckets as the entire Heat team… and Heat have as many turnovers as buckets… – 8:51 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Oh my God, Reggie! Wake up and smell the Charles River. Said Tatum had both arms up as we viewed the guarding Butler. Clearly, one arm was by his side. – 8:50 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Cody Zeller is just like Joel Embiid… getting toasted by Tatum in the pick-&-roll. – 8:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
yeah Jayson Tatum might be having one of *those* nights. 12 points on 5-6 shooting already for him. – 8:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The initial Smart miss on the eventual Tatum 3 possession was by far the most passes we’ve seen from the #Celtics all series. The 1-2 pass possessions we saw earlier in the series have grown into one reminiscent of the early season C’s. And shots are falling. – 8:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum received an early tech after complaining to the ref on this basket. pic.twitter.com/FM8OAz00MZ – 8:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s on Tatum. He does that to every official, but he’s gotta know you can’t do that to Marc Davis. He techs first and asks questions later. You gotta know your officials – 8:39 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tatum is FIRED THE F*** UP. Gets a tech 3:18 into the game arguing a call (he was clearly fouled). – 8:38 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Seems like every game Brown has a chance to make a simple pass to Tatum on a fast break but doesn’t. It’s already happened in Game 5. – 8:37 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum adamant Kevin Love grabbed him when Tatum was hanging on the rim after the dunk. But Tatum’s the one who gets hit with the tech. – 8:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Technical foul on Jayson Tatum for complaining about a no call on his dunk. Seemed like he was very upset he was pushed in a dangerous position. – 8:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Hanging on the rim tech on Tatum. Haven’t seen one of those in a while. #Celtics #Heat – 8:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just got a tech on that dunk
Tatum just got a tech on that dunk
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart comes out of the gate with a Tommy Point-worthy hustle play, leads to Jayson Tatum lay-up in transition. – 8:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 25, 2023 – ECF Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 25, 2023 – ECF Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tito Horford with some more pregame advice for Jayson Tatum ahead of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/IAdBkYOyPG – 7:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tito Horford wearing an Al Horford jersey watching Jayson Tatum warm up pic.twitter.com/jBzemnEOBu – 7:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4 — Playoff Edition:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Anthony Davis
Top 4 — Playoff Edition:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Anthony Davis
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic’s true shooting percentage dropped from 70% to 62% in the playoffs.
Jokic’s true shooting percentage dropped from 70% to 62% in the playoffs.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jayson Tatum was at his best in Game 4; Heat say they can still win if it happens again, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4548965/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a bunch of the threes boston made in game 4 were directly off miami mistakes, be it kevin love dropping on the wrong side of a screen, in transition off a turnover, or jayson tatum taking advantage of too much attention, getting off the ball quicker than he did in games 1-3: pic.twitter.com/XgeuExLUcF – 9:36 AM
