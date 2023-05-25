Josh Hart projected for four-year, $72 million deal?

Michael Scotto: I previously touched on it a little bit in one of my intel pieces on HoopsHype that executives I have spoken to think he gets somewhere in the $15-18 million annual salary. If I had to guesstimate where I think it’s ultimately going to go, I could see Hart getting a little bit higher towards the $18 million a year mark because of the way the cap is going up. Tom Thibodeau loves him. He’s a CAA guy. At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, the buzz from the Knicks, rival executives, and even rival agents was that Josh Hart was going to re-sign with the Knicks. I think four years, $72 million for him, would seemingly be ideal. Stefan Bondy: That’s around the number I heard, four years, $70-75 million in that range. I think he did a tremendous job when he came to the Knicks, and he changed the season. Then, in that first round series against Cleveland, he was tremendous. In the second round, there were moments where he was exposed because he can’t hit the three at the level you need somebody at that position to do. I think that number sounds right, and it’s good for what the Knicks need from him.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
The biggest free-agent question is Hart, who has a $13 million player option he is expected to decline. Most teams won’t have more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to offer (approximately $12.2 million starting salary), but those with cap room could provide a substantial raise. “Pencil in Hart to get paid by the Knicks,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “CAA represents him, and they have a very strong relationship with the team. I don’t know what he’ll get, but maybe $18-20 million.” -via Bleacher Report / May 14, 2023
Josh Hart: My wife definitely had our kids Friday so she can squeeze in a Mothers Day gift -via Twitter / May 14, 2023