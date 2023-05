Josh Hart projected for four-year, $72 million deal?

Michael Scotto: I previously touched on it a little bit in one of my intel pieces on HoopsHype that executives I have spoken to think he gets somewhere in the $15-18 million annual salary. If I had to guesstimate where I think it’s ultimately going to go, I could see Hart getting a little bit higher towards the $18 million a year mark because of the way the cap is going up. Tom Thibodeau loves him. He’s a CAA guy. At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, the buzz from the Knicks, rival executives, and even rival agents was that Josh Hart was going to re-sign with the Knicks. I think four years, $72 million for him, would seemingly be ideal. Stefan Bondy: That’s around the number I heard, four years, $70-75 million in that range. I think he did a tremendous job when he came to the Knicks, and he changed the season. Then, in that first round series against Cleveland, he was tremendous. In the second round, there were moments where he was exposed because he can’t hit the three at the level you need somebody at that position to do. I think that number sounds right, and it’s good for what the Knicks need from him.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype