Jrue Holiday on Jimmy Butler: It didn't matter if LeBron, Jordan or anyone was on him... He was playing at a different level

Jrue Holiday: I play defense to go against the best players, no matter what position or however it may be. While I was in it, I was hot. I’m getting my ass busted. And then he [Butler] started talking s*** in the last game. And that’s what competitors do and Jimmy is the ultimate competitor. But you hate losing. I hate losing. […] A lot of plays Jimmy Butler made, there was nothing that I could do. There’s nothing that anybody could do. It didn’t matter if it was Brook on him, if it was LeBron James or Michael Jordan on him. It didn’t matter who was on him. Jimmy was playing at a different level.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Derrick White just made the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. So why is Jimmy Butler targeting him, trying to get White to switch?
🔊 on: pic.twitter.com/JwttOCrUBW – 2:28 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I enjoyed an incredible and honest convo with Jrue Holiday on my new show @onamp “Sideline Stroll w/ Ros” Jrue opened up for the first time to reflect on the epic defensive matchup against Jimmy Butler in the first round of #NBAPlayoffs:
👉🏽Full episode: live.onamp.com/5IAAfgvR5zb pic.twitter.com/m9hsrH9jVJ – 2:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat score an elite 1.19 points per Gabe Vincent’s 19.5 pick-and-rolls per game in the playoffs.
Points per P&R by series via @SecondSpectrum:
Bucks: 1.02
Knicks: 1.23
Celtics: 1.45
Without him, Jimmy Butler (31.1 P&R per game) and Kyle Lowry (17.2) should absorb touches.… pic.twitter.com/RmPA4L6lq4 – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After #NBA fined Jimmy Butler $25K for skipping media availability after #Heat Game 3 win vs. #Celtics, I wondered why Devin Booker wasn’t fined for doing the same after Suns Game 6 loss to #Nuggets to end season.
Keyword: Warning. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs tinyurl.com/mr33jb6u pic.twitter.com/XB1NcGODrq – 12:18 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Jimmy Butler, who is now leading the Miami Heat on an incredible playoff run, may still have some blame for his former Chicago Bulls coach. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/25/jim… – 11:05 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I don’t think it’s overstating it to say that Jimmy Butler is playing his way into a Hall of Fame kind of scenario.”
👀 @Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/ahkAK0jAax – 9:37 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case anybody needs a reminder that the Heat is still control of the East finals, Jimmy Butler made sure to provide one miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I took a stab at ranking the top 10 players in the NBA with most of the playoffs now behind us. Go nuts, QTers
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
5. Kevin Durant
6. Joel Embiid
7. Jimmy Butler
8. Devin Booker
9. Jayson Tatum
10. LeBron James – 6:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points on 50+ FG% this playoffs:
449 — Nikola Jokic
418 — Jimmy Butler
387 — Jaylen Brown
371 — Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/l2xuTiyrEw – 5:29 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Jrue is with us live now!
My Amp show, Sideline Stroll w/ Ros: Jrue Holiday joins us!, is live. Don’t miss it! Tune in!
live.onamp.com/YKUcjEGv4zb pic.twitter.com/3H79bKBxva – 5:22 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
My Amp show, Sideline Stroll w/ Ros: Jrue Holiday joins us!, is live. Don’t miss it! Tune in!
live.onamp.com/OOOoSEmu4zb pic.twitter.com/2eo2Uzs4Nx – 5:04 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler and the Heat lost. They took a shower. They had a drink. You know what they do when they win? Two drinks. Because that’s life in the NBA, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4547694/2023/0… – 4:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I get some people are a puppet to the organization that pays them and keeps them relevant, but “bad terms?” Remind me when Jimmy Butler punched a teammate, refused to play when cleared, had his brothers do the organization dirty, or was a no-show at a recruiting dinner! – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case anybody needs a reminder that the Heat is still control of the East finals, Jimmy Butler made sure to provide one miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “We’re going to smile. We’re going to be in this thing together like we always are, and we are going to go get one on the road.” – 3:21 PM
More on this storyline
Jimmy Butler suggested beer, wine and defense as means for the Heat to stop the Eastern Conference finals before the series gets any stickier. “We are going to listen to some music, we’re going to drink some beers back there, I’m going to go have some wine,” he said, sounding as much Buffet as Butler. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
“The only thing I’m going to say is, ‘We’ll be OK,’” Butler said. “Let’s get back to doing what we’ve always done to get us to this point. Continually have belief in one another, knowing that we are going to win, and we will.” -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
Brady Hawk: A main takeaway from Jimmy Butler tonight seems to be a lot on the overall energy: “Our energy was low, which we cannot have.” He’s hinted at that a few times -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 24, 2023
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert🚨 Derrick White ✅All-Defensive team 💰$250K Jrue Holiday ✅All-Defensive team 💰$129,600 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 9, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
